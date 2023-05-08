A group of Prichard residents have discussed leaving the city, citing inconsistent public services and misappropriation of funds.
At least communities in the Eight Mile area of Prichard are interested in de-annexation out of the city and either joining another city, or having Mobile County take over services.
“Public services and public safety is my main issue, for my family and my children,” Brandon Bell said. “Many of the other people in these neighborhoods are settled, have been here for years, but there has been no significant growth. I don’t know why.”
Folks in Bell’s neighborhood are working class and pay their taxes, but feel like they don’t see the city do enough with that revenue, he said. He said the discussion of Eight Mile leaving Prichard began last year, where a local survey showed that 256 households out of 258 in the Gulfway area of the community showed interest in deannexation. The area, which is near Bear Fork Road and University Boulevard is contiguous with Mobile, but Semmes is nearby as well, Bell said.
“It’s a good portion of Eight Mile,” he said. “It’s definitely the central point of Eight Mile.”
A de-annexation attempt will not be easy. While three options are available for cities interested in growing their populations, only two of those options apply to de-annexations, Alabama League of Municipalities General Counsel Lori Lein said.
Those interested in annexation can either petition the city to do it, in which case the city has to be willing, or residents can ask the local legislative delegation to make it official through state law, Lien confirmed.
Carletta Davis, president of the We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, said while she’s heard rumblings about it, her group is not in favor of de-annexation and instead wants to work from within to make Prichard a better place.
“We feel that is not an option,” she said of de-annexation. “It’s not something we want. We want to work together to make the community better.”
To that end, Davis’ group is holding a meeting with state Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, to discuss an apparent dearth of state funding coming to Prichard. Specifically, Davis is concerned Prichard is overlooked by state leaders due to racism and “redlining.”
“Resources made available to other cities have not been made available to Prichard,” she said. “That’s why we’re meeting with Vivian Figures.”
While there was some confusion initially over the purpose of the meeting tonight at 6:30 at Blount High School, Davis said de-annexation will not be on the agenda.
There’s no timetable for when discussions of de-annexation might lead to action and, Bell said, there’s also no real idea of what residents would do with the area, if the move is one day successful. He said some might want to join the city of Mobile, while others might want to live in the county instead.
“I don’t think we’ve really gotten that far,” he said. “For me, it’s hard to say. For me and my family, we like public services, sidewalks, and paved streets.
“We still need to see what they’re going to do with the resources in Mobile, or the county,” Bell added. “We still need to analyze that.”
