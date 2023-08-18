The questionable criminal charges against Mobile County business owners accused of overbilling insurance companies are stretching into their fourth year. Those individuals say the outstanding charges continue to impact their livelihoods.
A critical decision on a primary case against SOS Towing and its owner Gary Smith Jr. has sat on Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom’s desk since March 27 — nearly five months. Now, one defendant whose case has been paused while awaiting an outcome is demanding a trial.
Since the inception of insurance fraud charges in 2019, Smith and the other defendants have been barred from the city of Mobile’s towing rotation, a significant source of revenue for wreckers who can assist with disabled vehicles and wrecks for the Mobile Police Department.
“The charges are bullvine shenanigans,” said defense attorney Claude Patton, who represents Danny Williams, the owner of SouthPort Towing.
Williams had a status conference before Judge Brandy Hambright on Aug. 10, where Patton demanded his clients’ trial be argued before a jury as Smiths' case continues to be unresolved. That trial has now been slated for April 2024.
Wilbert Casher, owner of Casher’s Towing, had his case moved onto Judge Vicki Davis’ administrative docket in June and is awaiting the outcomes of the other cases.
Similar charges against Hero’s Towing and A+ Towing were dismissed at the District Court level.
Windom’s ruling
The ruling that remains before Judge Windom is on a motion by SOS Towing to accept a resolution to the case. Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss all claims and charges if Smith agrees to pay back overcharges, which they allege amounts to roughly $9,000. Smith is arguing he owes nothing.
Windom’s decision hinges on whether the local tow truck owners were correct in following a 2015 memo distributed by MPD advising what wreckers can charge for towing. Those rules were followed by the city’s own municipal impound yard, but the memo deviates from rates set by a city ordinance — a fact that forced MPD to have to reimburse vehicle owners.
When Windom closed the March 27 hearing, he told Smith and Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi he would be working quickly to issue a decision. It is currently unclear if there is any time limit for how long a judge can take to rule on a motion. Windom did not respond to an email seeking clarification.
Asked for more information, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said, “It’s in Judge Windom’s hands now. If you want to know status, you’d need to reach out to his office.”
Not only have the charges kept Smith off the city tow list, but his family claims the unresolved charges are causing problems for them, including not being able to do service work for State Troopers.
SOS Towing was the only company to have their tow trucks impounded and subject to civil asset forfeiture, as a result of the case.
The state ultimately seized one of Smith’s trucks in 2022 when local prosecutors invoked a new state law, which forces deceased defendants to abandon pending property to the state. Smith’s late father, Gary Smith Sr., was the owner of one of SOS Towing’s trucks and died while the case was underway.
