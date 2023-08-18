SOS Towing Truck

The questionable criminal charges against Mobile County business owners accused of overbilling insurance companies are stretching into their fourth year. Those individuals say the outstanding charges continue to impact their livelihoods.

A critical decision on a primary case against SOS Towing and its owner Gary Smith Jr. has sat on Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom’s desk since March 27 — nearly five months. Now, one defendant whose case has been paused while awaiting an outcome is demanding a trial.

