Grand Bay’s Braxton Gillespie took top honors at the recent Alabama State Amateur qualifying tournament at Azalea City Golf Course. Gillespie turned in a score of 2-under par in the one-day, 18-hole event and earned his spot in the Alabama State Amateur tournament to be played June 7-10 at the Country Club of Mobile.

A total of 12 golfers earned spots in the tournament in the Azalea City qualifier. Three Mobile golfers — Vincent Cave, Matt Richie and David Krempa — tied for second place with 1-under scorecards. Alexander City’s Sawyer Scott, Mobile’s Austin Hynson, Mobile’s Lee Engerson, Summerdale’s Van Thigpen, Bridgeport’s Seth Foshee and Mobile’s Ben Russell at tied for fifth with even-par scores. Brent Cooper of Spanish Fort and Stephen Baker of Fairhope tied for 11th place to close out the list of qualifiers.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

