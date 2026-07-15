Featured Nappies 2026Best Arts Educator Victory dance Katia Garza recognized for ballet, dance teaching skills BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 15, 2026 51 mins ago 0 Shown is a photo of Mobile Ballet dance instructor Katia Garza. Courtesy of Katia Garza Katia Garza moved to the Port City after getting the opportunity to help with the Mobile Ballet’s 2017 “The Nutcracker” performance. At the time, she was working as a ballet dancer and instructor in Orlando, where she and her husband, Israel Rodriguez, had been living for over a decade. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm$@@?[ D96 H2D @776C65 2 ;@3 E@ 36 2 C68F=2C 52?46 :?DECF4E@C 2E E96 32==6E[ 2?5 6:89E J62CD =2E6C[ D96 :D 36:?8 C64@8?:K65 :? E96 }2AA:6 pH2C5D 2D E96 q6DE pCED x?DECF4E@C :? 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E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D @3G:@FD=J H2D 2 =@E @7 H@C<[ D@ x <?@H E92E >J DE@CJ >:89E 36 5:776C6?E E@ @E96C DE@C:6D[” D96 D2:5] “(92E x 766= :D E92E >J 6IA6C:6?46 :? C6249:?8 @FE 7@C 5C62>D C62==J 42? 96=A @E96C DEF56?ED E@ C6249 @FE 7@C E96:C 5C62>D]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Tags Dance Ballet Performing Arts Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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