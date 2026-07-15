Katia Garza

Shown is a photo of Mobile Ballet dance instructor Katia Garza.

 Courtesy of Katia Garza

Katia Garza moved to the Port City after getting the opportunity to help with the Mobile Ballet’s 2017 “The Nutcracker” performance. 

At the time, she was working as a ballet dancer and instructor in Orlando, where she and her husband, Israel Rodriguez, had been living for over a decade.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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