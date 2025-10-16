Over the past half-century, Mobile County has gone from having no women presiding over its courts to now having 13. The curve began with the appointment of a young, Black lawyer as a Prichard municipal judge in 1975.
[0:09] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm Rob Holbert,
[0:12] your host, along with the crew here. We got a big crew today, so everybody sound off. Ashley Trice. Allison Shepard. Kyle Hamrick. Scott Johnson. Grant McLaughlin. Tommy Hicks. Man, this is a full group. The rectangular round table is stacked up here, man. Um, this week's cover, uh, Scott, you wrote about the, our lady judges in the, in the, in the circuit also, as well as at the state level, but primarily locally. Um, and this was kind of, I think, uh.
[0:48] Looking at it, the idea of it basically was, you know, I think we've got more female judges than we've ever had by a long shot, right? Oh, yeah, easily. And I mean, six of those 13 that we currently have on every level of the court, you know, have entered office in the last five years. So quite an acceleration. 20 years ago, there was just one, which was Rosemary Chambers, the domestic court judge. And then. I actually can remember that when she was the only one. Yes. So it's actually, this is the 50th anniversary of the first judge in Mobile County. First female judge. Yeah, first female judge, which was 1975 with Frankie Field Smith, who was appointed as a municipal judge of Pritchard. Okay, she was a Pritchard City judge. As well as the first black woman, or first black attorney to be named municipal judge as well. That's awesome. Yeah. Yeah, so 50 years since that, and we've got quite a difference on the bench now. Yeah. And then there's, you know, just on the circuit court level, seven out of, what is it? I did the count. Seven out of 11. No, seven women, 11 men. Yeah.
[1:56] So getting close to that even split there, which is interesting. I'm sorry. I think you did some looking around the state. We're not the, we don't have the most by any stretch, right? I think you said Jefferson County has quite a number of female judges. Jefferson County is like majority women. Yeah.
[2:13] It's really interesting to look at. Well, we may be headed that way. It's, uh, and we talked to you, you kind of sent stuff out to them to say, you know, Kind of give us their outlook on being a female judge in Mobile County, and you've got a lot back. Oh, yeah, a lot. I was trying to filter down and trying to decide what to use. It was like trying to drink out of a water hose. Yeah. Yeah, really great stuff that, you know, a lot of women kind of expressed some of the challenges they faced in practicing law. Yeah, just different, you know, norms, social norms. Sarah Stewart, our Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, who's a former circuit judge here, a long time, was a long time the only one. But she expressed just the fact of being a mom in the circuit judge and wanting to prioritize time with her children and just men not understanding that. Yeah, when she said she had like 20 people on pickup duty or something like that, she could call it any moment to pick up her kids. Yeah, just those dynamics and, you know, some of those just maybe not explicitly people creating barriers for.
[3:25] Other people did kind of express that that is some of the things that they've run into. You know, you have implicit and explicit barriers there. And then, um, but a lot, even regardless, most of them said, you know, those barriers created the very kind of traits and principles and disciplines that I need as a judge. Yeah. So it helped form them. And so. That's a great story. And there's a lot there to, uh, to check out. And I think, are we putting all their stuff online as well? So people can see their full comments if they want to do that, if they want to go online and check out.
[3:57] Everything they've written because it was uh i think if you put it all together it would have made the paper a little bit big oh yeah like it was a lot yeah there's a lot of stuff i i i literally cut it in half if i had done every single single comment easily 8 000 words but um but there's a lot of good stuff there yeah yeah so if you go to laneyatmobile.com go to the cover story um you can you can see it and then inside the story links to each q a with.
[4:23] The judges that's cool it's really cool um we also had the ship channel dedicated this week finally right after the it's now 50 feet deep and that's right we had uh we had all the dignitaries just about all the dignitaries in the state there um we were missing one just about i have been um so governor k ivy couldn't make it she phoned it in yeah she phoned it in with a video statement you know about the shipping channel of mobile being formally officially finally deepened to 50 feet we previously were at 42 feet and this eight feet has made all the all the difference there has already been a ship that left i think the first week of the month with a 40 43 or you said 48 foot draft yeah so is it two foot clearance draft yeah two foot clearance this thing was scraping by that is i mean that loaded that doesn't reset that ain't much man that's yeah that's uh yeah we're we're squeezing them in here well i gotta figure the ships kind of uh they they sort of push all that stuff out of the way as they go through anyway but um if there's if there's any build-up um yeah that's that's kind of amazing to think i, I don't know. I didn't think about that until you wrote that it had a 48-foot draft.
[5:40] That's just not a lot of clearance, I guess. No, it's very slim. It scares me in a little tiny boat to be, you only have a two-foot clearance. But, I mean, there could be a log in there. They could hit a log. Yeah. They could hit a sturgeon. They could hit all kinds of things. There's a lot of stuff. And that's what they've said, too. You know,
[5:59] now we've got it to 50 feet. We've got to keep it at 50 feet. Right. So, it's going to take some money to keep this thing where it needs to be. Well, that's the whole issue. on the, you know, that's where we get into the maintenance dredging and the thin layer placement stuff, but we won't go there today because this is their day to celebrate and it's a big day.
[6:16] We also had, I think, I mean, you named some of the people who showed up. There were a lot of folks who were there. I know Richard Shelby was there. Yes, who went to Singapore 20 years ago. And, you know, there's a Jimmy Buffett song there. He went to Singapore. Don't sing that. Please don't. No, I won't sing it. You've been singing that all over the office for the last couple of days and it hasn't come together yet. Yeah. But he did go to Singapore and he did see the need to have the shipping channel. He saw that we needed bigger ships coming in here. Right. Because the Singaporeans were taking all of our business with their trade. And so we had to get on that market. But now we're the deepest port in the entire Gulf. So I saw in one place somebody claimed we're the deepest. Somebody claimed we're the second deepest. I don't. Is there. Are we going to have. Is this going to be like a Mardi Gras thing? It could be a Mardi Gras. Who's Mardi Gras bigger or deeper? Is the distinction for the deepest container port? Maybe not.
[7:12] It just said port, port period. I don't know. The city's been saying that we're the deepest in the Gulf, and that's what was said. Well, that's what, yeah, I just read somewhere else. Maybe they just got it wrong. I don't know. Yeah, I mean, certainly for- Probably some other media outlet that didn't do it right, but anyway, that's what I'm thinking. Yeah, that's what I think so, too. And then Tommy Tuberville got out, and he made the best gaffe of the day, right? Yes, he did. He, uh, in, in thanking Shelby for going to Singapore and getting this thing done, he, uh, said something to the effect of, you know, Shelby had the vision to take advantage of all this HO2.
[7:53] HO2. Yeah. HO2. That would be H2O for you at home folks. It's water. Folks who didn't do quite as well at chemistry like, like I did. It's H2O. He's a football coach. Come on. Give him a break. I mean, yeah. It's, uh. Katie Britt was there too, right? Britt was there. Shamari figures made some joke about the Auburn. Yes. He had some opening comments. He said, you know, I can't get through this with this audience here of Democrats and Republicans without saying something that has gone on in the news lately. And I thought he was going to say something about the shutdown. But he said that, you know, that the, I don't remember exactly what it was, but it had to do with the Auburn game where he said, you know, that there was some bad news. Mad refereeing there. Oh, yeah. And that got some laughs. Yes. The touchdown. You know, anyway.
[8:43] Yeah. Says the Bulldog fan. Says the Bulldog. Well, it's a big deal. You know, obviously, we're going to have bigger ships coming through. It'll be... You know, as someone who lives on the Bay, it'll be interesting to see what the, uh, how the waves change because I mean, I, a lot of 48 foot draw, a lot of, a lot of folks don't realize how big a wake those things can throw. And, and I mean, it's amazing if they're going just a little bit faster, they throw a huge, huge wave against the shore. So it's, uh, we'll be policing that, be watching that. That'd be interesting. I'll be out there with the, with the radar gun. Um, yeah. Too fast. Well, it's a big deal.
[9:25] Well, we're going to take a quick break. We're going to come back and talk about a little bit of sports. Maybe not the Auburn thing, but we'll talk about some stuff with Tommy Hicks. We'll be right back. We'll be right back.
[9:44] And we are back. Oddly here on a Wednesday morning, as we record this, we are able to talk about South's performance last night because they had a rare Tuesday night game. And it's kind of the same performance we've seen all along, isn't it? Yeah, it looked very much like the previous five, to be honest. I was super fired up to have a Tuesday night game to watch South and I watched almost every minute of it and enjoyed it until the very end. Yeah. Which is what I keep saying about almost every game I've seen with South play. It's becoming a trend. Yeah, it's a loss for the sixth straight time. You know, the only game they won was Morgan State to start the season.
[10:27] They've been in every game so far. Even the Auburn game, they were not, you know, pushed around or shoved off the field and, They just cannot seem to make the play when they need to make the play. They seem like they had it in the bag last night. I mean, you know, they're in the fourth quarter. They're up 14-3, I think, at one point. And then— They were up 11, yeah. They were up 14-3. And then they got a field goal, but they were still up by eight. And then they just couldn't stop them. And then they got—you know, the other team didn't get the two-point conversion even. And then they drove all the way down and missed a, what, 20? 29. 29-yard field goal. Brutal. Very brutal. And then, of course...
[11:10] Arkansas State just threw it right back down. Didn't they let Arkansas State, which is not the most dynamic offense in America.
[11:16] Go down the field like they were the most dynamic offense in America and at least get into field goal position, kicked a 38-yard field goal on the last play of the game, walked off the winner. Right.
[11:27] They had a couple of drives last night. Arkansas State had, I think, back-to-back drives that were over 14 or 13, 14 plays, and they only got three points out of those two drives. Yeah. The defense has played well. I mean, the defense has played well enough that South should have a lot more. They only got one win. They should have a lot more wins than what they have. They should at least have twice as many wins. And what's so interesting about that is preseason, with all the losses that they had defensively, lost everybody up front, lost a lot in the secondary. So you figure defense is going to be your problem because you've got quarterback. Right. You've got your wide receivers. You've got all those running backs. You go, hey, offense, we're going to be fine. And it's been the total reverse of that. Offense just cannot seem to get anything going. And the quarterback's got a big arm. He's got a good arm. Well, we don't get to see it that much. Don't throw it very often. I mean, they threw one deep pass last night. One. And that was into double coverage, which maybe was not the brightest decision in America. But at least they've showed that they can do that. So maybe they need to do that a little bit more, especially when you have more penalty yards. That was the other thing. 130, then you have passing yards, 118. That was the other thing. The game was just, how many total penalties did you say there were? They had 14.
[12:53] But between both? 25. 25. 25 combined penalties in the game. I mean, I think the refs probably are putting some icy hot on their shoulders today. Yeah, I mean, some of them may not have been able to get out of bed today from throwing the flag. They probably got, you know, rotator cuff surgery coming out. It was pretty brutal. It was bad. And now, I mean...
[13:15] South has to win all five of the games that it has remaining to become bowl eligible and then hope some of them will pick you to play in a bowl if that happens. Do you think there's going to be any changes out there? I mean, coaching-wise, I'm not saying. I would think so. I mean, I think you've got to look at some of those things. I don't think there's going to be a change at the top, but I think there obviously will be some changes in the assistant coaching situation. But, you know, they've got five more games to try and reverse field. But the way they're playing, you just don't see that happening. They've got a Thursday night game, not tomorrow, but the following Thursday at Georgia State. Then they get Louisiana here. Then they go to ULM, and then they get Southern Miss at home. And then they go to Texas State. You know, Southern Miss is playing well, Texas State's playing well.
[14:11] Well, it's a rough season so far. Yep. Hopefully something will turn around. We've got high school. We do. Still got high school going. And we've got a big game this week. We've got probably the biggest game of the year for this area. Biger and Williamson are ranked number one and number two, respectively, in Class 5A, and they are playing each other. The game was going to be at Williamson, but they said, no, no, no, no. They're moving it to LAD to handle what they believe is going to be a crowd of around 10,000, maybe. That would be something. It would be something. Both teams, 7-0 overall, 5-0 in the region. So whoever wins this is going to be the region champ, which is a big deal because you get home field advantage for the first round of playoffs.
[15:01] But, you know, our prep picks panel, of which Ms. Trice agreed to be the guest picker this week, four of the five are going with the number two team, Williamson, to win the game. I'm going with Williamson. I'm going with Williamson as well. What's the logic on that one, Ash? I just felt it in my bones. But my bones seem to be incorrect on the Alma Bryant. Was it Robert Still? Yeah, possibly. Because everybody else picked. Maybe you're the only one. Maybe you're the only one that made any sense. Somebody's got to be right. I thought, you know, those people down in the Alma Bryant way, those kids are tough. That's right. There you go. Down on DIP. They are. Not DIP, but like, what is that? Buy you little battery kits. You have to buy you. Yeah. Yeah. Down there near the water. I don't know. They're eating oysters. We just see.
[15:50] We've got volleyball going on, too. There's a lot of volleyball action. Area tournaments started Tuesday night. The top two teams from each area will go to the regionals and then...
[16:00] The following week after that, state champions, we had four from here last year. Yeah, that's right. I see there's a chance that we could probably have three or four more again this year. Do you think Bayside will win the one class? No, they're 7A now. McGill has won it, what, three straight years now.
[16:19] Oh, that's right. So that'll be a big showdown. So you have to go against him. A bloody battle. Okay. And then we can talk about what Scott wants to talk about, this Auburn game. Talk about it. What's going on with it? What happened?
[16:33] Auburn got screwed for the second time this year. Yeah. Yeah. But, you know, but then they let it get in their heads, and then they just did.
[16:42] Not perform in the second half. They jumped out to a big lead. They were up 10-0, should have been 17-0, crossed the plane. Sorry, Scott. But when you cross the plane with the ball, that's it. You can fumble it all you want to. Once you cross the plane, it's a touchdown. Scott doesn't seem bothered by any of this. No, it's not because they got the W. No, we got the W. But all of this could have been avoided by just holding onto the ball. That's my only point. Hold onto the football. Cross the plane. Break the plane. You can't even. The one picture that you have. Hear me out. Hear me out. The one picture you have is a sideline camera with him crossing over. You can't see the tip of the ball. You can see his hands. In the same picture, you see the defender's hands inside of the quarterback's chest. Arnold crossed the plane. He had the ball. It is at the exact moment he is losing control of the ball. He had the ball. They should just be happy that it wasn't a scoop and score for Georgia. There you go. I think that's what, and also hold on to the ball.
[17:45] Give us a bark, Scott. Come on. I have picked Ole Miss to upset Georgia this week. Yeah, me too. I do too. Oh, my gosh. Good, good, good. I got to recover in my spread here. The winners are way above me in our local office, you know, pick-ems. So that'll help me. Brooke is killing all of us, so I'm a little worried about it. I don't know what's going on. I think she's got a book. I think she does. Has Brooke? I think she does. I think I'm going to take her to Biloxi. We're going to go. Now, the Kirby Smart's timeout call, that was really confusing. Not to anybody else. So he has maintained it. I'm clapping. The defense was clapping. The defense was clapping, which is a violation. You can't clap to throw off the offense. I'm clapping. And I'm on neutral directly. I'm clapping. He might have thought that he was clapping. He was not clapping. And he was doing the timeout signal. He does a lot of unusual things with his hands during the game. I'm currently under the impression that he actually did think he was clapping, but he was not. But you can even hear it on the field. They have audio. He was yelling at that ref. They're clapping. They're clapping. Now, the refs should have charged him a timeout. You can't just restart a play. That's not in the rule book of football. You charge him a timeout. But anyway. Well, there it is. This is more discussion than we needed. And I'm glad to know we've got all that worked out. Well thank you Tommy for coming back And joining us here.
[19:15] Clearly Scott's feeling better We're going to take a quick break We're going to come back and we're going to talk With Allison a little bit Bye.
[19:33] And we are back. And we are lucky today. We have the editor of the Mobile Mask, Alison Shepard, with us. Hi there. Glad to have you here. I'm happy to be here. It's so rare that you're at the podcast for the Lagnapod. So tell us a little bit about what's going on with the mask right now. Well, you know, Mardi Gras news is year-round here. That's right. We cover it extensively on our social media. Yes. Facebook, Instagram, slash MobileMask. Yes. And also, we've got a great new website, MobileMask.com. It does look good. Like, subscribe, follow, tell your friends.
[20:11] And, you know, one big story that came out this week is on Monday, the Mardi Gras Museum opened, Mobile Carnival Museum reopened after being closed for six months. Okay. So, they've been going overhauled the entire interior of the building. Got rid of some of the old moon pies. They did. They were expired. Yes. Oh, another breaking news. Yes. Have you tried one yet? The new moon pie flavor. Okay. Peach cobbler. I'm really kind of excited about this one. What? Peach cobbler. I think last year it was blueberry that people were going nuts for. I hated the blueberry. I liked the blueberry. I thought it was okay. I liked it. I liked it. Team salted caramel here. I bet peanut butter's still off the list. I think they discontinued that one. That one was delicious. That sounds great. Peanut butter and the thin mint were my two favorites. Oh, those sound amazing. Anyway, so peach cobbler. She really stole your thunder on that, by the way. It's okay. It's okay. Yeah. She really stole your thunder on that one. They're available now at Tumi's. Tumi's has them. And there's actually a Tumi's store inside of the Mobile Carnival Museum. Okay. So you can do two birds, one stone over there.
[21:27] Before they closed, they closed about six months ago. And it was a little bit cluttered. You could say the walls were painted yellow. There was big window dressings that were gold. So they removed all of that. they painted the walls like a nice white.
[21:45] It's brighter. They redid all the floors. They did professional cleaning of every single thing that they have and put in new lighting and a new HVAC, new plumbing, all that kind of stuff. So they're continuing this sort of phase one right now, which they're now going to work on the outside of the building, paint the building, work on the iron. And then later on, after Mardi Gras season's over, they're going to start phase two, which involves adding an outside bar, a big new kitchen, because they do a lot of events there. I've been to plenty of, several events there. It's a great place to have. And they're going to add on to the back of the building as well for storage and offices. Okay. Well, very cool. And I know you can tease a little bit your column, too. I know you rode the train. I rode the train with my daughter, and we had a great time. We went to New Orleans. She slept the whole way. It's a really nice ride, and we were able to do the whole thing with no car, which I was worried about, but we did it. We survived. Yes. But you have part two coming up this week and this next week. Oh, yes. I wrote about things to do if you stop in Mississippi.
[23:00] And this past week, I wrote about Pascagoula and Biloxi, and there's two more stops in Mississippi before you get to New Orleans. I'm excited. I still haven't gotten a chance to be on the train when I try to go. What are the stops?
[23:12] So it's Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis. No, Pasca Christiane, just Bay St. Louis. That's the last one. Okay. All right. Very cool. Well, thank you. Okay. Grant, you had a weird one this week where the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department told us something was missing. Oh, my God. A very important thing was missing. What was happening? Well, so for our listeners who don't know about this place, the Elsinore community, I believe, is just east of Robertsdale. Right. Uh, and they had a historical marker dedicated to the community, which has existed for, um, at the time it was over 110 years of the dedication in 2019. Okay. Uh, and it's big. But the, but the, the thing hasn't been out there for a hundred years, right? No. This, this marker has not. The sign's been out there for, for six years. Okay. So the six year old marker. Um, and it's heavy, it's made of metal. And. And it was gone. Last seen on October the 4th. Okay. And the sheriff's office got a report that it was stolen. And after failing to come up with any real leads, they asked the public for assistance, which is where we came into the story.
[24:34] And then the guy at the Baldwin County Historical Commission just finally came back from vacation. Yes. And called them back and saying, hey, thanks for asking about this missing marker. It's not stolen. It's just being refurbished. Just being cleaned, right. Yeah. They were talking about it like, you know, some guy had stolen it and was going to sell it for the scrap metal value. The beautiful part of all this is it happened. The timing was so excellent for us to run the story in the paper, in the print version of the paper about it being stolen. But that was gone by the time. The paper's gone to print by the time we found out that this was not stolen. So if you read the paper, you're going to think it's been stolen. If you read it online, this is why you want to get a subscription. There's never a reason to subscribe to the land you have daily. So you will not be out searching for this long-lost marker. Yeah, the Elsinore marker. Not that I don't think the sheriff's office might deserve a couple of in-error phone calls about this thing. It's a little rough. For that. Yeah, I hope they get some false sightings. Um, Scott, I wanted to ask you just one more thing here. You do a tremendous amount of investigative reporting around here. And one of the things that, um.
[25:46] You know, we had a change to the open records laws recently. And what's your take on how well that has improved the open records opportunities in Alabama? Does the hair, pulled out hair around my desk have any indication? So you're saying, as an investigative reporter, things have not gotten better. No, it's not. It's not better. I don't know how really, I don't know really how good it was before, but definitely not better. It was terrible before. Yeah. And the most recent change was they put in some time frames. Right. 15 days, which is, it's okay. But now it seems like everybody's just waiting for the time frame. Yeah. Right. And I think the issue is you've got, that's a 15 days for every, every government. So from the smallest municipality without any public record office or anything or any communications professional, they have 15 days. The governor's office also has 15 days, which has, you know, multiple, you know, paid people on their staff to do that. Right. And so, yeah, it just seems like, you know, we're getting into, you know, minimal compliance. But you got one today, I know you're talking about that you're trying to get something from the attorney general's office, which has an online...
[27:08] Spot to file open records requests correct no so they don't yeah well no what it is is if government if if businesses have data breaches yes they need to report those right and they have to report them to the ag's office right now they there's a form and a portal that they can submit their uh notification to hey we say we had a cyber security okay so that so i was requesting that and i was told hey you can't email this request you have to mail yes we have to mail our requests We have to actually put them in, like, write them on a piece of paper and send them via mail for online information. Yeah, for information that was filed online. You know, we're going to do, I'm going to mail it, but it's just another kind of example of some of the, you know, barriers that we hit. I think you talked to the state senator, Arthur Orr, who was the guy behind this latest bill, and he explained some of what's going on, didn't you? Yeah, it was just a long sigh.
[28:09] And then we were trying, you know, it's like every time we get in there, it's interest groups, people pulling stuff out, people editing it. Every time they put forward a bill to fix it. I just wanted some folks out there to hear a little behind the scenes on what goes on with your open records in Alabama and why we have the worst open records law in America, bar none. It's terrible. And it's heightened by the fact that Florida is right next door and everything is available openly. Most everything you can get very easily and for free. It's terrible. I mean, you can look across the fence and see what's going on over there and it's amazing. And this is just awful.
[28:51] Anyway, that's all we got for this week, folks. We'll be back next week with the next episode of Lagnapod. Thanks for listening.
[28:59] The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production.
