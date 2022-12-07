Artificial intelligence is getting good. Really good. BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lagnia-POD Season 2, Episode 47 Lagnia-POD Season 2, Episode 46 Your browser does not support the audio element. In Lagniappe's latest installment of the Lagnia-POD, the editorial team discusses the latest news:• Mobile annexation appears to be taking strides forward. The possibility of local medical marijuana dispensaries are also causing a stir.• The Saraland Spartans have clinched their first-ever football state title, and the University of South Alabama Jaguars have a chance at securing the school's first bowl game win. • Artificial intelligence is getting good. Impressively good. What does that mean for news? Also, Big Tech may finally have to pay media companies for the content they generate for their platforms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Artificial Intelligence Sport Good Title Big Tech Win University Of South Alabama Jaguars Latest newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Driver charged with homicide after passenger ejected, killed while fleeing police Falkners fire back — Couple accused of misspending investor funds asks judge to dismiss lawsuit Text messages shed light on hit-and-run timeline Questions remain four years after hit and run death Lazenby out as Bayside Academy football coach Local Events Latest e-Edition Lagniappe Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Local Municipalities Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Lagnia-Pod Artificial intelligence is getting good. Really good. More Podcasts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.