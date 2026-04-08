Regions Arena lands in Mobile. A data center proposal in Prichard, and six-figure airport exit packages.
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[0:05] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. It is springtime, I think, even though it's cold outside. Who's here today?
[0:12] Ashley Trice. Grant McLaughlin. I'm Scott Johnson. I'm Kyle Hamrick. Tell me who. I forgot to introduce myself. I'm Rob Holbert. Who are you? Rob Holbert. Your host today.
[0:27] We are basking in the glow of the new arena name today. It's a beautiful green-white. The name was announced yesterday, the Regions Bank Arena. Not just the Regions. It's just the Regions Arena. Well, no, they don't actually call themselves Regions Bank. Yes, it's Regions Arena. Yeah, the Big Green Bank gave a big green check to have their name plastered on the side of this marvelous brick structure. Now, that one kind of came a little bit out of left field, I think. I didn't see it coming. on anybody's scorecard. Did anybody have Regions Bank? I don't think anybody had a bank. We were all thinking Airbus or- Hostel, Gulf of the Gulf. Hostel. Hard Grove. I think I had Doudrop Inn. I think I was- That one would have been- I had Lanyard, but I knew they wouldn't take our check. Yeah, those cheap Lanyard, yeah, that check would bounce. The Nappy Arena, as our former colleague, Brady Petrie, wanted to call it.
[1:29] Nappy Arena. Nappy Arena would have been beautiful. It's a little bit sleepy, but- I think the...
[1:36] Response on social media was, as usual, extraordinarily negative and hateful. That also caught me by surprise. Did that catch you by surprise? Something negative on social media? Well, I mean, like I thought there'd be a few cranks, but I mean, it was an overwhelming tidal wave of dumpage. Well, the breathtaking amount of misunderstanding how naming rights work. Yes. I was like, you know, I guess we haven't named an arena. I mean, we do have hand comp. But I feel like people, just like in today's society, should be aware of the concept that people pay to have their Superdome. But there seem to be a lot of dummies out there who think that this is not how it works. Yeah, yeah. I don't know. They just didn't understand that. Yeah, you write a big check, we'll put your name. We'll put anybody's name on it. Yeah, they don't get it. I saw one woman was like, why would you give a free advertisement to a fan? There's a lot of just— They pay for it. Really confused folks out there. But thank God they don't let their confusion stop them from writing. Yeah.
[2:40] We type away madly. Express yourself. First Amendment. Get out there. Should have been the leprechaun arena. Yeah. Just get out there and blast away. When we dig up the pot of gold from the tree in Crichton, we'll call it the leprechaun arena. I think people seemed, they were, you know, again, all those cranks on there, they were underwhelmed. They didn't like it. They just thought, how boring. I don't know what excitement level they expected from the naming. I don't know. They think their favorite band was going to be the host. I don't know what they expected. Charlie Puth, Mobile, Amp Theater. Yeah, the Taylor Swift Arena. It's going to be a corporate name. I don't know what would have excited people. Because who's got the cash? Who's got the checks? Who's got more checks than a bank? It's going to be some boring business name, no matter what. Right. I don't know. The Pooh Land Weed Eater. That's... That's always what I was looking at. The Foo arena would have been good. The Foo. Hey, we're going to go catch the concert at the Foo. Yeah, the Foo would have been good. Hey, let's go to the Foo. Were we misled a little bit, though? I mean, I kind of felt like the messaging with teasing it was almost like, hey, it's kind of local. I don't think they said it was local. Right, said it was local. Folks who ought to know told me, told us, it was going to be a local thing. Regions is a Southeast.
[4:02] It's local to the state. It's a regional, not a local. It's regions, regional. I do think they ought to disclose how much they paid for it. I mean, I think that's. Well, that's, you know, that was one thing that they didn't say right off the bat what they had, what regions paid to have the naming rights. Although the mayor said it was more than they expected. Yes, it was more than double what they. I don't know what that expectation was, but that's. From $1 versus $5. My other question with that is, who gets that money? Does that go to Oakview Group? Does that offer building cost? Hopefully it comes to us. I think it goes to Lanyette for advertising. I believe it goes to Oakview Group because the president of Oakview Group said that this will help us get big names, concerts, operating budget. That's the other thing people need to realize is this name, these names will change probably over time. It is, you know, the arena is going to have, it probably will have different names. Like the Superdome has been a variety. It was the, it was the Mercedes Superdome. Yeah. It's the Caesars, right? I mean, maybe I'm behind, I don't know. But they, you know, that changes from time to time. So, um, just like the Mobile Alabama Bowl has been 18 different things, you know, so, so the, the naming rights will. It's been your favorite, definitely the Reese's, I think. Reese's was a favorite.
[5:27] I'm happy for 68 Ventures. They're good. You know, just need one more Venture to be more exciting. They don't have any candy.
[5:37] Anyway. On the edge of an adventure. But anyway. The, uh, you know, it's a, uh, it's, it's good. So, I mean, they, you say put the sign up. Yeah. They put the sign up. Well, they, well, well, they put a, they put a temporary sign. The final sign has not been festooned upon the broad side. It's got to be a hurricane proof. They, um, but they, they brought it back down. It was just people could, as they say, make a picture with it. Right. That's right. And they made plenty of pictures with it. And after that, they promptly crumpled it up and threw it in the corner. Well. So. Can confirm. But they are moving along with this, and that's good. I mean, I think it's, you know, the next big exciting thing, naming-wise, will be the hockey team. June 13th, they actually said today. So we're a couple months away still, but that'll be exciting. In the heat of the summer, the hockey team will be thawed out. That'll be good. Will it be the Mystics thawed out from the freezer of time? Or what was yours, Rob? I personally love the Azalea Trail Blades, but that's the one I've been pushing. That would be pretty cool. I think I made that up. I'm going to take claim for that one. I'm going to lay claim to it.
[6:54] Well, it's cool. That's good. It's great to see the arena going up. I think the negativity is overwrought. I think people get a little too excited. I think people are just going to be negative. I mean, you could put a picture of a kitten. It could be anything. I know. And why did you put a picture of a puppy up? The internet is not where we go for positive reinforcement. So that is, social media is not where you go to get positive reinforcement. You get it if you want to maybe off yourself. Yes, it is just a place to go for anger and negativity. But please go to our website. And for Lania. Go to our Facebook page. Bailey, we got some positive stories. Check out Chess Bankhead. He's got something for you. He's a positive guy. Chess is a beacon of light. You know, people may not be aware of chess at this point. I don't know if some of our four listeners are aware of Chess Bankhead yet, but he is our AI. A newscaster who's, um, he's got little commercials going on, on, on Facebook. He's Rob's robot doll. He is my robot doll. It is, it is like. What's kind of like a G.I.J.? I wanted to suggest something to wear and he was like, I'm going to dress. Yeah. I'm dressing him up. I've got it. I've got his outfits laid out for him. I know. It is. I mean, I'm back to playing with dolls.
[8:13] Chess, Chess is a slick guy. Yeah, he has gotten some favorable reviews from news anchors in the community. Yeah, you said that some of the news people liked him. So that's good. I like to know that the folks in his business are excited. Fans of him, yeah. Particularly jealous of his clothing. Well, who wouldn't be? He's exciting. If folks haven't checked him out, he's going on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule on Facebook. So give it a look. He's there.
[8:39] We also have more data center news or data center, data. Data Center. Quit getting in her lane. She's the sound effect. I don't think it's even a correct sound. Data Center. It's probably not. That was more of a... Yeah, it's more of a low hum, I would agree. So, Data Center coming to Pritchard. Yes. We kind of heard about this a few weeks ago, but...
[9:05] It kind of blew up not it didn't blow up that's the wrong terminology it's not been built yet it has not blown up yeah it hasn't blown up yet but it's uh it's coming to pritchard at data center it's going to have 20 jobs associated with it correct yes yes 20 jobs mercy me um and the protests begun yet um not not yet uh the mood in pritchard seems to be one of in enthusiasm for this project uh they they like the 20 new jobs we will welcome the 20 jobs in in the country out in stockton no absolutely not i did just see a comment that said richard has no water richard richard richard has no water for a data center anyway that's what it catches on fire tough luck but and the issue of water you know came up they had a community meeting last night yeah and they said now well and i'm going to paraphrase here they say you know you've heard that these things take up a lot of water we only need one dump of water in this thing and what's a dump of water is that a new measurement system it's kind of like a dollar is that how they measure water is bigger than a dollar honey go get me a dump of water i don't even know what that means what what i'm trying to say is that of water they need one they need one one one truck deposit of water into the system.
[10:27] You're not making it any better. And they circulate it. They circulate it around like a radiator in your car. I've got you. Okay. So it doesn't matter if it's terrible water. It doesn't matter if it's terrible. It just needs to be water.
[10:39] One dump of rusty water will do the trick. Because normally a data center will have to have a constant stream of water sucking in. But this one just takes one good dump. This one got smart. They got one good dump of water and they are good to go. And you're good to go. One good dump, and it's good to go. This is going to cost $93 million to create. Wow. To take a dump. Whose data center is this? Is this a meta? This is edged data centers. But is it not affiliated? Yeah. Whose data are they processing? They're going to, from what the guy said, they're going to, I mean, it doesn't matter whose data they're going to. Sure it matters. They're going to process it all here. I want to know if it's Chad or Claude or anything. They said some, I believe they said some AI. I believe they said, because the guys talked about some Netflix. If you use Netflix, we'll have to go through it. They're a data center.
[11:37] From what they said, I believe it's just going to be a standard run-of-the-mill data center. Just stuff coming in, stuff going out. Yeah, I got you. That's exactly right. Except for water. That water will be contained. The dump of water will stay. The water will stay. This has not been built yet. There still is the very early proposals of this thing. They've got to work with the power company to come up with some studies of this will work. How many people will be irradiated by it? That's right. They have said that they're going to try to keep the... They are not going to put new pollutants into the community is what they said. Oh, that's good. So that's good for them. That's nice. That community needs fewer pollutants. This is going to be on Telegraph Road, which runs west of downtown Asheville.
[12:28] Africa town yeah so it's it's up in that area that's been pretty uh industrial i think right, yeah yeah so that's what's going to be coming to pritchard i've heard and i'm trying to see if there's possibly another one that's coming um there's been a rumor about that that would be on the same street so i'm trying to see get one of these things in my yard we'll see yeah we'll see what i can it's gonna be a springdale and what was it that in bel-air situation two Data centers across the street from each other. Fighting with one of us. What was it they were, you know, remember Mike Dillon? Africatown Studios. No, no. No, he was going to have a crypto mining operation. Oh, that's right. Those things seem to have gone away. Crypto mining has gone by the wayside. As with many of the things that everybody, there are many things that sometimes people But he also came up with a back lot for a movie studio.
[13:23] Not far from this That was another idea that Sounded interesting Dissipated We could probably do a whole show On the ideas that have been, Proffered over the years Anyway, we're going to take a quick break Come back and do a little sports.
[13:49] And we are back on this beautiful pre-masters week. It's getting time. I know you get excited. You're excited. A tradition like no other. This is your favorite thing. Come on, man. This is awesome. Tiger not expected to play this year. Tiger definitely not playing. He has not bailed out yet. He is in rehab, I understand. Oh, well, he can get back out for that. Well, we'll talk about other things. Okay. So the final four ended. Michigan Michigan Michigan that was not a big surprise right Michigan was not a surprise you know if I had actually paid attention to basketball that's who I would have picked once we got underway for, I was like, oh, Michigan's going to win this. Once they were one of the last two teams, you were like, this is a good team. Even at the beginning, they were playing. You picked them to beat Arizona. Yeah. You had them in the championship game. You just picked Duke to win. Yeah.
[14:47] Anyway, Allison won. I think Allison won our thing. Allison won. Ashley came in second, right? Ashley came in second. Charles Hardy came in third. I was fourth. Yeah. Beyond that, nobody really cares. Nobody cares. Fourth, really, nobody cares about that either, Tommy. Yeah, nobody cares about fourth either. But that's okay. And then we have some NBA news that is not surprising news. No. LeBaron Phelan, the former Baker phenom. How about that? Phelan the phenom. Yep. I like that one. I like that one. who obviously had a great two years at Alabama, has already announced that he is going to enter the NBA draft to the surprise of... I hope he'll go to the Memphis Grizzlies, where my son is working. That'll get some excitement going for him. They need some excitement. The Grizzlies are down, real down. He'll be very popular wherever he goes. Yes. Do we know who has the first pick of the draft? I know the Grizzlies have many picks. They have like... No, because they have a... It's a lottery. They have a lottery. They do a lottery. Except it's not the bottom seven teams or whatever.
[15:52] They get ping pong balls and all that stuff. But they draw the lottery as to who gets first pick. Yeah, yeah. And then we have this week also tennis sectionals. Tennis sectionals, Mobile Tennis Center about to become the epicenter. Well, it already is. But really the epicenter of high school tennis this week with the sectionals. That will lead into the next week a little bit. And then after that, the entire state tournament, AHSAA state tournament will be out there. So lots and lots of tennis. We have a feature this week on Ella Bentley from St. Luke's, who has won three straight singles titles. And was a doubles champion last year as well. Sounds good. They'll be good. But, I mean, we have a lot of good players here, a lot of good teams. Ashley's got a good player in her family. She does. I do. And you're going to be out there watching tennis. And you opined this week in Hidden Agenda about the woes of the U.S. Tennis market here. Well, no, it's just the collegiate tennis.
[17:05] That's the word I'm looking for, landscape, is very difficult for kids from this country to get a college scholarship for tennis because they recruit worldwide. So, I mean, it's, I did a list of all the schools in Alabama. That was pretty impressive. Amazing, like, how few kids from around. Usually, maybe one. Kids from the United States are playing. Sometimes zero. Yes. Many teams with zero or one from the United States. Everybody else, they've all got people from all over the world. From all over the world. I had to look up one country because I'd never heard of it. I was like, is that really a country? It was a Canary Island. Yeah. Yeah. So, I mean. I mean, those kids are great. We look. Sure. We hang out. We play. We hit with them and all that. That's not the point. It's just, you know, they have this discussion around the Olympics, too. It's like, should American colleges and universities be training, the training grounds for the entire world's tennis? Well, it's a good point. And I mean, you have a circumstance in which, you know, these kids that come from other countries are taking the spots. They're being brought in by communities. A lot of universities that get a whole lot of taxpayer money and they take the spots, they get better. They go play pro tennis. And now they're staying longer because they get NIL money. There's even less.
[18:32] But it's just, it's an interesting dynamic. Well, I know the argument, the argument is, well, they're better, so we've got to win. Right. But if you don't give the U.S. players the opportunity, I mean, you know, everybody's arms and legs and whatever they move. I mean, And the concept that people being born somewhere else, they're just automatically better players. The main thing is that's the sport they focus on. Whereas here, it's football, baseball, basketball. But my point being is that if you are playing college tennis, that is going to be your focus. And you're going to have better coaches, better facilities. Right. You're going to be doing all the time. Yeah. Maybe those kids would catch up. Yeah. And be as good. I would imagine if four years of really practicing, they'll be good. Yeah. I mean, I mean, these kids, you know, I mean, and my son's are, I mean, this wasn't even me whining about my own son because he's already decided he doesn't want to play college tennis. But mainly that's because of the landscape of it. They learn pretty quickly.
[19:27] They're all dreamy until about they're 14. And then they realize, oh, if I want to play tennis at college, I'm going to have to go to some university in the middle of nowhere in Maine. I mean, I had a recruiter contact and we had to look up like where it was, where the college was. And so then you're like, hmm, do I really want to play tennis that way? Badly that I have to go somewhere like that or do I want to have a normal college experience at a bigger school and he chose I want to have a normal college and if it was still on the table like it was in the 70s and 80s where you're pretty good for your high school and you can go up to your state school and play tennis you know he would be still all about it but so it sort of discourages these kids sure it's you know I mean my son ended up doing track in college but and only because because it is not as bad as tennis at this point.
[20:20] It's bad. It's still tons of people from elsewhere that are being brought in to do track, but they still have more room for American students at this point. I was just curious, too. So I just Googled every SEC team yesterday. The only team that's not completely like this was Florida, and that's probably because Ben Shelton, who's on the tour now, his father was the coach there. Sure. And he was on that team. And my guess is they are probably committed. And Florida is also the hotbed of all the academy kids. Yeah. You've got, yeah. If you've got a high school kid, who's a great tennis player, they end up over in Florida. They're just going straight to IMG. Right. Yeah. So, I mean, that's probably the only reason. But Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, every single school. It's an interesting concept. I mean, even if you're like, well, it shouldn't matter. It's just the best. It's just astonishing that it's, I mean, it is every school. And it's not just Division I, it is Division II. Well, I mean, you have to ask, like, what is the purpose? I mean, it's not like college tennis is a huge spectator sport. Right. I mean, it's not like they're bringing in the money. It's not from TV, you know, gosh, we've got to have the best players because we bring in a bunch of money from TV. It's not that. Yeah. So what's the purpose? I mean, if it were a bunch of American kids and we say, oh, well, the American kids aren't as good, well, then they're going to be playing each other. It'll be the same. I mean, they'll be playing matches against one another.
[21:47] So why are we doing this? And that that that is a question. I mean, you know, if you're going to say we're going to put, you know, millions and millions of millions of dollars into of tax dollars into these universities and then essentially block out that segment of the student body from participating on sports because we need to win. Yeah. Do you need to win? I mean, I get football maybe needs to win because football needs to bring in, I read, not be a huge bleed. History of how it kind of all started. Stanford used to dominate the tennis landscape. And then, so several of the, their big rivals were, and it was, you know, a big deal for them started bringing, doing this.
[22:30] And then said, then everyone started doing it. It's just commonplace. Look, I mean, you know, it's like Ulysses through Javelin, Mississippi state was Javelin university. All their javelin throwers are from either Africa or from Scandinavia, you know, it's like, these are, this is what happens. And it's, I mean, he's probably lucky that he was able to do it because I imagine in 10 years, it's going to be nothing but players from everywhere else. Yeah. And I know people probably don't care that much about tennis, but, but I do want to say though, just to change the subject a little bit, a shout out, huge shout out to the mobile tennis center. I just don't think people realize the economic engine that place is. Every one of those kids, the entire state, they're going to have at least two hotel rooms and all the food and all. I mean, I'm sure Chick-fil-A on Dauphin Street is going to make 9,000 Juminis over the next few weeks. I mean, it is just a huge economic impact for our city. So I always and Scott and Lorraine Novak out there, they do. I mean, we wouldn't get all these tournaments if they didn't do the job that they they do. So, I mean, it is not just high school. It's, you know, it's adults, it's kids, it's juniors. I mean, some of the best tennis stars in the country have come right through this, through Mobile, Alabama and their kids. So, anyway, shout out. It's a cool place. It is. The NAIA National Championships are here again, I think. Yeah, yeah. So, they get a look.
[23:55] It's a busy time out there. Oh, yeah, absolutely. All right. Well, we're going to take a break and come back and talk a little bit more. And we'll probably talk about some contracts.
[24:07] That was a little pregnant pause. All right. We'll be right back.
[24:17] And Scott, you have been – we're back, by the way. Scott, you have been working on some stuff with the airport authority and over the last couple of months, we had some issues with directors leaving and that kind of thing. And so you found some interesting things about their, when they left their severance packages. Yeah. So during the most recent meeting, they mentioned the fact that there was a separation agreement when they accepted the voluntary resignation of Andy Wilson, who just recently. And they said the magic word separation agreement and you went. Public record. So that lit up my the light bulb above my head and realized, well, probably there's one for Chris Curry, too, who also left under a voluntary resignation in 2024, October. So I've requested both of those and received them and basically what we found through those records, which were provided very easily. I was going to say, I do want to pat MAA on the back. These guys have been very transparent about giving you documents you need and asking for, right? I mean, they have been. Oh, yeah. It's kind of a rarity. A very rarity. And that's Alvin Hope with his general counsel. They're committed to the spirit of the law. And it's very clear. They've been really helpful in that regard. Yeah.
[25:43] So what we found in those is that there is, you know, basically the severance, there were severance agreements or severance benefits within these separation agreements. So, you know, that'd be kind of strange to have a voluntary resignation agreement. As well as receive a severance benefit. Yeah, you know, I mean, I've asked chat GPT about these things and it says, you know, it's, it's, yeah, it's not usual, but it happens. So it doesn't necessarily mean anything bad happened, but it is unusual. And, uh, you know, these are executive level positions. So there's typically, even if there wasn't a severance benefit, they're probably some kind of exit. Now the part that blew me away was what curry was making that part just was like wow i was shocked he was making uh more than four hundred thousand dollars a year yeah prior to leaving and then on top of that he had bonuses and things like oh yeah he had a um he had a country club membership that was paid for him yeah uh ninety six thousand dollars a year yep a thousand dollar a month car car benefit and um.
[26:49] So more than $100,000 in perks, as well as a $400,000 plus salary. Yeah. And then a retention bonus too. A retention bonus. So they wanted him to stay over specific periods. And so he had a, basically what, he had a $325,000 retention bonus, which the agreement essentially just converted into kind of a collateral. If you don't agree to our confidentiality, we'll be asking for that. I found that to be just a tremendous amount of money for, I mean, it's a mid-sized airport that hasn't been doing very well. And he came from a Tallahassee airport, which is comparable and was making about $150,000 there. So he got hired in 2017. I mean, over the next seven years, he went from $150,000 salary to a $400,000 salary. It's good work if you can get it. Oh, yeah. I need one of those jobs. That's good. It's good to have. Well, it's interesting stuff, and I know there's more coming probably down the line here if it keeps going.
[27:58] And then, Grant, I know you had something this week about the... Once again with all the the solar over the Stockton Solar Stockton Solar Saga Saga yes the Stockton Solar Saga so the SSS but you know a couple of weeks ago you know Scott and I both got some heads up about Jacobs Engineering possibly having a conflict of interest with Silicon Ranch and Jacobs was given a contract that is not addressing by the way oh.
[28:33] Sounds delicious, though. Basically, Jacobs was given a $54,000 contract by the Ballin County Commission to essentially serve as a watchdog reviewer of this solar development that's become very controversial. But Jacobs Engineering has a longstanding partnership agreement with Shell Oil Company, which in 2018 bought a controlling interest in Silicon Ranch under the same energy portfolio that Jacobs has this partnership with. Yeah. So we pointed. In other words, they're connected. They are. They might be next door neighbors. Yeah, they're connected. So we pointed this out. uh silicon ranch has not responded to any of the questions i've uh i've given them and uh you know two weeks later the ball and county commission has thrown out uh the agreement um which came on the heels of our story and a letter that was sent by stockton residents asking them to nix the contract for the same reason yeah okay well that's uh there's there's journalism uh causing some things to happen, And Scott, you have in the ongoing saga, speaking of sagas, the saga of Thomas Tuberville and where he lives and where he spends his money, et cetera.
[29:53] This is one of these things. This is what the Lagda Pot is about, some behind the scenes thing. You decided the other day as you were driving back from Easter up in Georgia to stop in Auburn and look at Tommy Tuberville's home. Yeah. And also the Lee County Commission. It kind of sounds creepy when we sit there. You're stalking his home, standing up in his driveway with a boom box over your head.
[30:23] I can confirm he was not there. He was in Washington, D.C. for Easter with his family.
[30:29] But, yeah, I passed through Auburn on the way back, and there's a Buc-ee's right there anyway. Well, not as well. He wasn't at the Buc-ee's either. No, he wasn't at the Buc-ee's either. But he drove through, stopped at Opelika for the Lee County Commissioner's office, wanting to get clarity on some tax records. I've been getting iced by that woman for now, working on three weeks. She left her read receipts on, so I know she's read my text, and she's just not responding. I'm sure she was surprised when I showed up in person. Probably. I did not tell her I was doing that. Yes. So it was interesting. It gave me some excuses. Oh, she's in a meeting. She can't come see you. Midway conversation with the office manager, some woman comes up and says, hey, she just called and asked if I come up here. So, yeah. So she obviously wasn't meeting with anybody. She wasn't meeting with you. Yeah. I told him, I was like, you know, I'd ignore me too. So when you went to Tommy's neighborhood, I won't say, he went by his house. What did you see? What was, what was of interest? For one, I talked with Tommy, Tommy Hicks about this. Auburn is beautiful, by the way. I've never actually drove through, down and through Auburn, but it's way more beautiful than Tuscaloosa. Whoa. Okay. Starting some trouble. Yeah. Okay. This is the opinion of a Georgia Bulldog, just for the record. Yeah, okay. This is biased. It's got a weird feel. It's like breathable, but it's also like urban feelings. But.
[31:57] I went to Cherry Street, where his house is located. Anyway, I just walked around, talked to a neighbor who ended up being a former coach with Tommy Tuberville, which is crazy to think about. Back in 2002, he coached with him. Steve Dennis, who is the coach of football administration for Georgia Southern, which was also weird because... He lives in Auburn. Yeah, he lives in Auburn. And then, was it, yeah. Maybe. What is it? Is it Scottsboro that Georgia Southern's at? Statesboro. Scottsboro. Which is 45 minutes outside of Savannah. Yeah. A long way from Auburn. Four hours from Auburn. Anyway, good for Steve for having that job. Maybe this is just a neighborhood where people establish residence. It's an old coach's neighborhood. Yeah. So, of course, you know, I was like, you know, how often does the senator stay here? Yeah. He kept just telling me to. Yeah. Yeah, anytime I asked him how long he, you know, how often he was here or whatever, he just pointed to his house and told me to go ask him myself. Yeah, yeah. You know, like, I'm not going to. Well, so, but it, you know, it looked like a nice house. Nothing. Oh, yeah, very nice house. You know, nothing. Nothing.
[33:11] Over the top or, or, but it, you know, pretty, pretty solidly middle class. I mean, it's a family street. I mean, there are solid women pulling stroller out of her car. Probably he might be the only guy on the street who's gotten like, you know, whatever, you know, millions of dollar walk away money. But, um, yeah, no, I mean, it's, I would just, you know, I, I just would not expect a senator to live there. I know that's anecdotal, but you know, just seeing the other houses in Auburn, the amazing houses in auburn i'm just like this is just yeah it's it's once again still still a question out there people are gonna ask about but obviously there's not gonna be much done about it i think unless uh unless there's a lawsuit that actually gets taken up but i mean we're a month away from the primary i don't see much happening yeah well from what i understand the democrats are waiting for him to be the candidate to really try to really do it because they don't have any standing unless he's the Republican mayor. And then also that, you know, it would really give them probably the only opportunity they have to win the governor's race. Yeah, this is their only... It's probably their only shot. Which, I mean... It's their Hail Mary. If he gets taken off the ballot, it's going to be John Wall. And if John Wall gets taken off the ballot, it's going to be Nathaniel Edmutter. I mean, it's... It's very unlikely. Yeah. Anyway, well, it's nice to know that you're out there sneaking around in his yard looking at his house. I'm not creating. It's good. Not at all.
[34:33] All right, folks. That's all we've got this week for Lagnapod. Thanks for listening. We'll be back next Thursday. Y'all have a great week.
[34:40] The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production. Executive producers are Rob Holbrook and Ashley Charles. Music is by Sun Pulse Sounds and Electric.
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