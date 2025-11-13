Football coaching salaries are an odd thing — and that rings true even at the high school level. Here in Baldwin County, it involves cities stepping in with local funds to enhance school board paychecks.
[0:12] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert, and everybody introduce yourselves. Ashley Trite.
[0:20] This is Grant McLaughlin. Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamrick. Tommy Hicks. Okay. We're all here. Full roll call. Kyle, you just came back just a few minutes ago from the latest city council meeting where they kicked the can down the road on this vacant buildings ordinance, right? As we've been doing since September. Yeah. So what's going on now? So we've got some amendments that have been made. The council has made some changes to it and the administration has been fine with it, except the council's version wants to put the responsibility to sign buildings on to this registry of vacant and blighted properties. They want to put that duty on the city. Yes. But the city wants to put that duty on the people who own the vacant and blighted. To self-report their crappy buildings. That's right. Yes. To self-report their crappy buildings. There was a bit of a showdown in the pre-City Council meeting between the city. Yes, ma'am. I have a question, Kyle. Hand raised. Yes. Why is that? Why does the city want them to self-report so they can find them more? Because, well, because they... To put it on the city would mean more resources that they'd have to spend on, like, code enforcement. It's easier.
[1:40] It's easier to do the self-reporting function. Aren't they going to have to have someone to make sure people are self-reporting? They are going to have to have somebody to make sure because there's going to be a form. They still argue that's less resources. They still say that's less resources. Have they considered, like, a tattletale way? Like, if people tattle on them, that would be a reporting method. I don't think they've considered, you know, the old schoolyard snitch trick. I think they should just have a shit. There's only a finite amount of buildings downtown. And they actually know the number. The fire department knows of 140 problematic structures that they already know of and have on their list as, you know, hey, these things could burst into flames. So they have this information. But Ricardo Woods, the city attorney, said that the city doesn't want any vacant or blotted property owner to feel targeted by this. So by making it feel targeted. I thought that was the whole purpose of this, was to make them feel targeted, shameful. Yeah, this is the part I worry about, is that we're going to spend a lot of time...
[2:47] Trying not to hurt people's feelings. We're going to have to get tough on this stuff. But, yeah. So, again, it's been kicked down the road. It's been kicked down the road.
[2:53] Until next week. And we'll see what happens. Until next week, we'll see what happens. Now, here at Lagnapod, what we really like to do is get a little behind the scenes and take you into the life of the newspaper reporter. I would like for you to tell people about the extracurricular activities that occurred today at the city council meeting involving a former mayoral candidate. That's right. So while all of this was going on, Marion Dias from Foley, who ran to be the mayor of Mobile. She was not on the ballot. She was not on the ballot because she's a Baldwin County native. But she's chaffed about not being on the ballot. She is quite upset. She appeared today at the city council. She was signed up to talk about wanting to start a New Year's Day prayer service at Cooper Riverside Park. Sounds nice. Sounds nice. Could be something good to do. Instead, she begins to talk about, you know, the election and the corruption in City Hall. Right. And C.J. Small, council president, said, you can't do that. You have to stick to what you signed up for. And they proceed to get into a back and forth over what she can and cannot talk about during the city council.
[4:11] Some voices were raised and eventually she was asked to sit down with help from
[4:17] the police. From the police. Okay. Fast forward to the end of the meeting where me and the other members of the media are outside of the atrium. Smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol. Sharing war stories. Sharing war stories and all of a sudden marion dyess comes marching out of the council chip chambers and she throws a handful of coins into government plaza just into the open well just down toward the ground into the corner yeah it's a it was a very loud noise that she just threw those coins into the floor and then stormed out the out just to appease the money changers is that what it is i don't know what's going on something like that to relieve some stress um.
[5:06] There was no mad dash to pick him up. Most people were just kind of confused as to what happened. She tried to give her two cents, and I think she gave more like $1.43. From what I counted, there was some quarters, some pennies, a dime. We did a ballpark. I didn't pick him up because there were no doubloons in there. If there had been doubloons, then I would have grabbed those. But then after that, she comes back into government plaza and tries to talk to Mayor Chiragatis about the corruption that she witnessed. Um, and, uh, some city spokespeople had to escort him away from her and she eventually left on her own. This is the kind of excitement you don't get on, you know, if you're, this is what you don't see in the paper. I have to say, I don't believe the Foley city council is this, uh, thrilling. She should give them a... She should try them. She might could save money on gas. She might could save some change.
[6:12] Apparently not. She's throwing it away. Grant, you've got the cover story this week, which is an interesting story about... Some activity in Baldwin County that basically the cities are using, they're using city money to help pay primarily football coaches.
[6:28] The football coaches do get the most, though they are by far the smallest group who actually of the, of the 90 plus staff in Baldwin County schools, you know, these eight coaches over the last 10 years have gotten almost 60% of, of 1.24 million dollars so this is like a a supplemental program that that cities pay extra money that goes through the Baldwin County school system to individuals who work for the school system correct that's right yeah that's that's a fascinating story never we've we've been talking about this in the office for a while now you've been waiting for a lot of records it's waiting for our records and doing stuff. And so it's pretty interesting though, but it does seem the vast, a large percentage of it appears to go to football coaches. Yes. In exchange for, you know, we, we reviewed more than 300 documents from the school district and several municipalities in Baldwin County. And kind of some of the conclusions that I'll quickly run through that that the school district has no stake in regulating or monitoring this program outside of rubber stamping the funds. Right.
[7:46] And there are a lot of instances where the municipalities are not reporting to the school district what the funds were for. But the funds are primarily, they say when you talk to them, they're saying, hey, they're running camps for us. They're doing things like this. But there have been instances where.
[8:02] They weren't really running the camps or we're not sure if the camps are being run. Is that correct? The one instance we got on the record was that Chase Smith over at Spanish Fort.
[8:14] His contract with that city was that he was going to be a recreational liaison. Part of the deal was that he showed up to athletic association meetings in order to report that information to the council at their request. But he had not been doing that. And after learning of this, they were assured that he would start attending the meetings. He said more or less it was a miscommunication of some sort. Yes, that's right. He just said, hey, I didn't know about the meetings. Now, you talked to somebody at Spanish Fort, I mean, one of the council people, I think, who kind of said, hey, having a great football team is part of our identity here. And this is helping us have a great football team. Kurt Smith, everybody. Now, Tommy, you've obviously been around sports for a while. Kyle, is this something that you hear about many places? Yeah. Yeah. I mean, it's kind of a common occurrence, especially in bigger metropolitan areas. In bigger ones. Yeah. They don't do it in Mobile, right? That we know of. Mobile County Public Schools does not have a similar program. No, no. A program like that, right? What usually happens, you'll have athletic clubs that will raise funds to give to the head football coaches primarily to supplement the salary that they make. Some of these are quite large supplements, and some are just minimal supplements, just something else to try to keep the coach there from going somewhere else or bringing a coach in.
[9:41] Just like in college football, if you've got somebody who's a really good coach over here and you won't even... But that's people's private money. They're giving their money and saying, here, here's a pile of cash. In most cases, that's correct. But this is tax dollars. Yes, it is. And it's not every day that a school district creates an entire program to funnel this money through. Yeah. And there are several reasons for that. But I feel like the most interesting of which, which is in the story, is that there was this idea that it could violate state ethics laws because these staff members, particularly the coaches, would be benefiting from their specific roles outside of their regular salary, which is supposed to be their only. Some used to call that double dipping a little bit is the terminology that people have used that to say if you're getting paid by two sources for tax money, that would be double dipping. But I don't know where that is on this. I'm not saying that that is this.
[10:46] Well, there's a lot of that that goes on here because of the proximity Alabama-Mississippi. You could work, I mean, Jack French coached in Mississippi for several years, retired there, came over here, coached some more at Baker and coached at Faith before he retired. But he was getting a pension probably. Yeah, or go have camps and things like that. Of course, volleyball coaches around here, they're kind of known for having their own leagues, even their own, you know, they'll have clubs. Teams and club, which can have hundreds of kids involved in it, paying thousands of dollars. You know, it's, it's a, it's a pretty lucrative thing, but, uh, I had never heard of football coaches getting paid by the cities to, in which they coach. That's a new one. And then look, you know, just to, uh, we've got the numbers in the story. We got them right in front of us here. I mean, uh, I think it's worth mentioning that, um, uh, you know, Kenny King, this coach over in Daphne.
[11:44] Who Robin Lejeune said, you know, we haven't won a championship yet, but we sure hoped to. He's gotten the most. I think he's gotten over a quarter of a million dollars over the course of 10 years. You know, that's over 10 years, that's roughly between $22,000 and $26,000 every year. But, you know, that's a lot of money. That is a lot of money. How much is that in terms of pennies thrown by Marianne Dias? How many throws of coins does Marion Dias have to make? Several million pennies. That would be a lot of throws. She'd be tearing that AC joint out before that happened.
[12:19] Well, it's a really interesting story, and I think a lot of folks are going to be fascinated by it to see it. So it's a great one to check out, and we've got some good graphs in there that Grant made. Just to make the information more digestible, I am very proud of them. I know you're proud of those graphs, and you've done a fine job with them.
[13:53] And we are back with Tommy Hicks. You had a great story this week about a retiring official. Yeah, Paul Green. He's 88 years old. He officiated his last football game, 62-year career officiating. Imagine how many times he's heard cuss words. I imagine he's learned a few. I bet he knows them all at this point. He didn't use any of the other night. He knows all of them. He probably has heard them all.
[14:22] Yeah, he officiated high school and college football and basketball.
[14:29] He also would serve as an official on Saturdays in youth football. I mean, that would be fantastic to be in that shape at 88 years old, to be doing that. He was amazing. Because that's not a job where you can sit in a chair. You've got to be moving around. You've got to keep going. Watching out for people who weigh a lot and who will run over you. Yes. I mean, that's pretty impressive. He was a head official. He's in the State Officials Hall of Fame. He's in the High School Hall of Fame as well for Distinguished Service Award for all his years of really nice man. Just was great. Yeah. What was really cool, as you said, it's the right call. Nice. It's the right call to go out. So that was his last game. And the folks who caught a chill did a really nice thing. They got a football and painted it up and put 62 years and all that really nice and presented it to him. He had a lot of friends and other officials that showed up for the game, so it was really cool. And other feel-good stories. You've got a McGill kid who was doing double duty the other day. Yeah, Alex Martin has spent the last four years as a member of McGill's football team. He's offensive lineman. They asked him to move to tight end toward the middle of the year this year, and he did that. He's also been a long snapper since he was a sophomore.
[15:50] But he also plays bass drum in the band. So this guy's a multitasker. So he's multitasking all over the place.
[15:57] Yeah, it was interesting. I saw they played Davidson earlier this year. And I was just watching a halftime show, and I looked in the back, and I said, that guy's got on football pants. When you first told me about this story, I just, for some reason, thought that he goes and changes at some moment into his band uniform and doesn't. But when I saw the photos with him, the football uniform on with the bass drum. Yeah. He just clears the helmet, the shoulder pads, and the jersey, throws the big bass drum on, and marches with his football pants on. It's probably good. He doesn't get to hear the coach yell at halftime, that kind of stuff. And then he just gets up there and pounds on the drum for a while. He has to move pretty quick on the road, though, because they're the first band up. Yeah. Then it's like, hurry up and get over there. But he said he had love for both things. That's cool. He asked him to find a way to – he worked out his gutter. Plus, he's taking all AP courses at school academically. So he's doing a pretty good job. Sounds like he's bound for greatness. I mean, got a lot of good stuff going on.
[17:01] Let's talk about playoffs. Playoffs. Playoffs. What do we got?
[17:06] We have 12 teams out of the 17 that made it through the first round. 12 of them won. So we'll have 12 teams in it. I guess the most amazing part about this is this is the first year ever that every 7A team from here won in the first round. Now, that's because they used to be matched up first round against East.
[17:34] Alabama, which was Central, Thompson, that group. Good teams. Opelika, Auburn. And so they found it very difficult. So they brought this forth a few years ago, and the AHSAA said, okay, we'll swap it up. So this year they were matched in Huntsville. So we found an area of the state that's not as good. And they were not. They were not. They were not. And so they had to travel, two teams, Daphne and Fairhope, had to travel more than 350 miles for a Friday game. They didn't leave on Friday. Right, yeah. And then those teams up there had to come down here to play MGM and Baker. But MGM, Baker, Fairhope, Daphne all won last week. So the unfortunate thing for Fairhope is that they won, and now they get to play number one ranked central at home on Friday.
[18:31] MGM has to play Thompson, which is the defending champion. Daphne has to play Auburn. Baker has to play Opalika. So it gets a little tougher this week. Got to see them eventually. That's right. The same teams, yeah. Okay. All right. And then we have a big game coming up this week, the Port City Classic. Port City Classic coming up. Yeah. Alabama State, which is having a really good year. And I think they are 8-2 at this point. And Mississippi Valley State's coming to town for the game. Okay. Not having this great a year. So Alabama State should be pretty heavily favored in this one. That doesn't mean anything, as we've seen. It doesn't mean anything. We've seen that, but I'm going to bet. You're going to put your money on that one. You need to stop gambling so much. Yeah. That's a problem.
[19:16] And then, of course, South. South Alabama. The season continues. They have three more games, and that will be it, because lost the last outing, which gave them their seventh loss, which means they cannot be bowl eligible. Got to have six wins. We'll not go bowling this year. They will be sitting at home. It'll be interesting to see how the coaches play. Will you see more younger players who have not played as much, getting time, kind of looking ahead? At the same time, you want that senior group to have a good experience. They're not going to throw in the towel, obviously. Right.
[19:54] You want to try to build some momentum, too, at the end of the year is a good thing. Will this be a time where they throw some younger players? Will, like Jared Hollins, who has not had a chance to get on the field very often, will he get to play some of these last three games? And also coaches are coaching for their jobs. Yes, they are. Yeah, yeah. So I think things will, hopefully we'll finish out with a bang anyway. That'd be nice. Major is safe. Yeah.
[20:20] Beyond that, it'll be very interesting what happens at the end of the year. Yeah. All right, Tommy, thanks so much. All right, guys. We're going to take a quick break. We'll come back and talk a little bit more.
[21:41] And we are back. We had something very interesting happen this past week. It was, I guess, not this last weekend, but the weekend before, is Dr. David Bronner from the Retirement Systems of Alabama, who writes his little newsletter. I say little newsletter, but he writes a newsletter, and it goes out to all of the RSA members. So it goes out to a pretty big group of people. And he has, on occasion, fired a few shots in that thing. At you, at one point. At one point, he did. He kind of took a shot at me. He got it right back, though. That's all right.
[22:16] But I think the interesting one this week is he took a shot at the coal ash issue, kind of becoming the first—he's not an elected official, but the first big, prominent individual in Alabama to do so. To have some balls, I'll say it. Yeah. The first one that would, like, maybe turn Alabama's powers' head and be like, what are you doing? I bet they weren't happy. Yeah, I can only imagine. It's interesting. I get little pings on our website traction. And one of the pings over the weekend was Southern Company has a PR tracker of some kind. And we were getting flagged for that story from their corporate PR tracker. It's funny. So they were aware that the story existed, obviously. So they were watching us. Yeah. The great eye of Sauron was looking at us. Down from Montgomery in the RSA tower with its flaming orb unblinking.
[23:16] We currently still have power, so that's a good sign. It's about to go off shortly. So what did Bronner have to say? I mean, he didn't really mince words. He called it a huge environmental bomb. He pointed to the catastrophic events in North Carolina, Tennessee. Tennessee and Ohio. Mentioned the Ohio River's burning, which I don't know how that applies to coal ash. We also call it a knife at your throat, basically. There was some very colorful language in there. It's a little biblical reference if you didn't know that. But, yeah, I mean, I thought that was pretty fascinating to have him. He said at some point, we don't want to point fingers. He didn't come out too hard on Alabama power itself. but he really did encourage the other, the legislators, the people, the lawmakers in the state to do something about this. Yeah. And it's pretty, pretty substantial for him to do that. And it's going to be interesting to see if this encourages other people to maybe speak out on it or, I mean, to, to up to, up to this point, it's just kind of been either people don't have an opinion on it or they defend it. I mean, even to the point we had someone defending, you know.
[24:29] Arguing against even trucking it out of there because of the dust. It's constant. And you always see people who argue that, well, the rates are going to go up. If we have to dig it up, the rates are going to go up. And what I always keep trying to remind people is the rates have already gone up. They got a 3% rate increase in 2019, been collecting it ever since. I just also want people to think about, We are going to get hit by a major hurricane at some point. We have been really lucky for a very long time. But if that happens, that coal ash is going to be in our beautiful delta. It could definitely happen. America's Amazon. The cleanup would be...
[25:12] I mean, it would be, I can't even wrap my head around how terrible it is. It would just be catastrophic damage. It also repositions the focus of the issue back towards the fact that it's there anyway. Especially with the lawsuits, like Baykeeper is suing Alabama Power over their plan of closing it in place. You get into all these technical arguments of like, is this, what they want to do is just put a cap over it and seal it in place. And then they get into all these, you know, nitpicky things of, is it leaching through the groundwater, et cetera. But, you know, this positions the issue that it's there altogether.
[25:50] Which is just interesting. I think, I mean, you brought it up, the leaching of the water or the leaching of the toxic chemicals through the groundwater. But it's, I mean, you know, that study came out, I think, last month that showed that the toxic chemicals in the pond had already been leaking into the delta and have been doing so for quite some time. Yeah, well, they've been fined for it already. And the thing that nobody is really arguing about is the fact that even with the cap-in-place plan that they want to do, the coal ash will still be sitting in the groundwater. That's the big issue with the EPA. The EPA mandated when they said these had to close down, you can't leave them sitting in the groundwater. Alabama Power and ADEM are both saying, well, it's too big to move. We don't want to do it. But the reality is they knew this thing was coming down for a few years and they continue to dump tons, you know, millions of tons of coal ash into that pond after they knew it was coming. And now they're claiming it's too big to move.
[27:03] As my grandma used to say, tough titty. I think that's just the way it is. I mean, you know, they are collecting the money. They're going to get this money. They have been collecting. They've had a 3% rate increase for the last six years now, almost seven years for coal ash remediation. There's no plans for that to come off the books. They will be made whole. It may take them a little bit longer. They may have to take a little bit of the billions. I mean, if you go look at their profits every year, they're billions of dollars of profits. This is not an unprofitable company. This is not a company that is going to, that needs to raise our rates to do this. They've already raised our rates and they've raised our rates a bunch of times since then. So that have nothing to do with this. Not even to mention that they're not doing this plan anywhere else. Nope. It is. I mean, I'm glad Bronner brought it up again and we've been after this a long time. It's really, to me, the argument that it should be left there is just, there's really not any merit to it. I just don't see any merit to that argument. It's getting thinner and thinner. It just doesn't have a lot there to say the reason we should do this is anything other than it's going to cost us money. And we don't want to pay that money. Yep. And that's really not a reasonable excuse.
[28:23] We have I guess the sheriff's race is getting a little hotter the Mobile County sheriff's race we've got one getting a little bit paller some hot Paul on Paul action here we've got we will have a sheriff named Paul it sounds like which will it be Paul or Paul so you have Paul Birch the current sheriff Paul Prine who ran for mobile for mobile mayor has basically has essentially thrown his his hat into the ring this week saying he's going to run um.
[29:00] That's an interesting one because you've got two guys that are kind of cut. Big personalities, right? Big personalities. They're both kind of cut from the same cloth in terms of political, you know, where they come from politically. They're both, you know, they're both Trump Republicans. I mean, they are. They both infuriated the left at various times in the past few months. Yeah. So it's with Birch and his Halloween decorations and Prine and his, some of his statements made during the campaign. Yeah. Oh, yeah. In the mayoral campaign.
[29:38] Both of them are, you know, will tell you their unvarnished opinions. Yeah, they do. So that, I think it's going to be. There's something to be said about that. You know, I like that. Yeah, I think it's going to be a really good race. When's the last time we've had a competitive. Like in a train wreck kind of way. Yeah. Yeah. I can't really remember a competitive sheriff's race in a long time. I know, because no one ever runs against the sheriff. It's very difficult. I mean, or if they do, you know they're. Yeah. It's like, it's a no contest situation. And. Yeah, I don't know. It will be interesting. I mean, I would put my money on Paul Birch at this point. It's a very. That's a tough one to dislodge a popular sheriff. And his campaign's already made a dig at. At Prime. He was like, well, the sheriff understands that Prine likes to run a campaign or be a candidate or whatever. But he's here to be the sheriff. Yeah, it's cute.
[30:36] Prine did have a lot of support from the county, though. I mean, I do think it's, you know, I think, you know, Burge went to B.C. Reign and I think grew up in that part of the county. And, you know, Prine's, you know, grew up in Alabama Village and lives up in Sierra Leone. So he's got the northern part of the county. So there is a geographical divider there. I don't know. Is Paul Prine, what is he doing for a living at this point? I think he's going around and getting his picture made with people. He's not making money off of that. I think that's all he's doing. He's not really making any money I'm aware of. Does he have a pension from the police department? Yeah, he was there for a long time. I'm just curious. I don't know what he's doing. I just didn't know if he had another job at this point or not. Other than him doing a podcast and then running, you know, he was full-time running as mayor. He's definitely got bitten by the political bug, I think. I think we could say that. He and Birch were both at the K-Ivy talk this morning, shaking hands, talking with people. All right. Well... At least it hadn't turned into a wrestling match just yet. And then we will
[31:41] end with the demise, or not the demise, but the final solution for the Hermit Hut here. So we've got Hermit Hut reporter Graham McLaughlin and Hermit Hut editor Kyle Hamrick on the beat to give you the latest.
[31:56] $369,000 later, the Hermit Hut. The famed Fairhope Hermit Hut. Which had been said at one time to be the most popular tourist attraction in the entire state. Somebody said that i would say somebody said i would say of all the i mean and there's been a lot of like really outlandish things that have been said in the last few years nationally locally that may be the most outlandish that that was the most popular tourist people drove past the battleship to go see this little this little shack popular tourist attraction so if people don't know what the Hermit Hut is, describe it. One of you, describe what the Hermit Hut is. It is a 14 by 14 hut. It is circular, sort of, and it sits among a bunch of commercial buildings. And the guy who moved down, what was his name? Henry Stewart. Henry Stewart. His doctor told him he was dying of TB, and so he came down to Fairhope from Ohio, I think, to spend his last days, and he ended up being here for like 20 years. And he wrote limericks that had to use the word Fairhope in it, right? That was part of his many charms. So he had plenty of time to do that. I don't know about that part. Nothing from Nantucket, right? Nothing from Nantucket. They're all from Baldwin County. It's way harder to rhyme Fairhope in a dirty limerick, let me just say. I've tried.
[33:21] From Fairhope, there's no hope. My doctor gave me a bad diagnosis. Let's not free-form these right now.
[33:29] But this dude has been, you know, there's a book about him, The Poet of Tolstoy Park. He named the house after Leo Tolstoy, who was his favorite writer.
[33:39] And they've been trying to move it for a long time. And now, Grant, it looks like they could do that. Yeah. So, uh, thanks to largely thanks to the fair hope. I can't remember. Single tax credit. Colony. Yeah. The fair hopes of single tax colony. And then, uh, two anonymous, big time anonymous donors. I wish somebody would give me a hundred thousand dollars. Um, they're going to move. You never know. Now that you've called out for it, maybe it'll happen. Yeah. Well, you know, it's, it's interesting to me, uh, simply because they finally got the money, but they don't have a deal penned to move this thing, and now they're in a race against time because if they don't get a deal penned by December 30th, I mean, it's going to increase the cost, and they probably won't have the money to move it. Somebody may have donated the money just to finally hear the end of this story. Is that somebody in this room? It was not me, for sure. All right, well, we'll see what happens. We may only have a couple more Hermit Hut stories left in us here, but we'll find out. Well, thanks for listening, folks. We'll be back next Thursday with the next episode of Lagnapod. Y'all have a great week.
