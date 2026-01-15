The editorial staff dives into Gov. Kay Ivey's final state of the state, local transfer portal activity, a local surgeon's bout with an 800-pound gorilla, and possible "gray clouds" on the forecast for Montgomery.
[0:05] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert.
[1:09] Introduce yourself. Grant McLaughlin. Scott Johnson.
[1:13] Kyle Hamrick. Tommy Hicks. Okay, we're back. We're here. We're all good to go. um fresh off of k ivy's final state of the state kyle you you covered the event not up there you just covered it well i actually drove really quickly up there and sped back here to write the story what was your impression of it we got you know they always send this thing beforehand so you can see it and uh you can read it but but it's not the same as having the delivery No, no. But we got to read it and we got to see it, too, via live stream. You got to live it. Everybody knows that the session before an election is a bit of a snoozer. Yeah. So there's not a whole lot, you know, exciting or really big that's coming out of this session. I don't know. There may be. You never know. There's still time. But, like, there's not going to be gambling or anything like that. Yes. So the speech. Anything that might get you unelected. Yes. Right. Right. The speech was a little bit of a snoozer, too, but she... Are you saying she fell asleep? She did not fall asleep. She had a good...
[2:23] Reading of it a good speaking um but she did cough a good bit at the start once we got that out of the way sponsored by luden's cough drops she she could have benefited from a luden's cough drop at the start of it but she kind of walked us through her nine years in office you know she took over after uh bentley had to step down uh for reasons for reasons and uh for reasons, I think we all know about those reasons Yeah, they've been written about So she kind of traced her way through that And she said that, you know Something that she wants to see get done this year, Would be, there's a bill by Matt Simpson A state rep from Daphne To sentence people who are convicted of raping children to life or death.
[3:18] So we got that going She's excited also about some more money for school choice. She wants to pump more money into the CHOOSE Act. That's a program where you can get like a tax credit for sending your kid to a private school. Yeah, okay. But she gave a good showing. She kind of wrapped things up well as far as it goes for Kay Ivey. What was your favorite moment of the speech? My favorite moment of the speech would have to be when she got down toward the very end. She started going down the list of the leaders of the Senate, the leaders of the House, and she got to Senator Bobby Singleton, who is from Greensboro. He's the minority leader in the Senate. He's a Democrat.
[4:06] She described him as her brother from another mother. There you go. Okay. Was that in the speech? Was it written in the speech? So it was written. It was on the teleprompter. It was premeditated. Premeditated. A premeditated brother from another mother. There you go. A brother from another mother. That's kind of how she said it there. And it was in the speech. Did it bring the house down? Brought the house down to its knees. Yep, yep. State Senator Jabbo Wagner also got a bit of a shout out. He's one of the oldest members of the legislature. He's been up there for a long time. She opened up her speech with a bit of a, you know, a nod to him. Just said, you know, we've been here for 10 years and I don't think we've aged a day. Right, Jabbo?
[4:55] Also another laugh line, yeah. Yeah, some laugh line. So she brought the jokes. She had some jokes. She always does.
[5:02] She always does. Yeah. So that's the final one from her. The legislative session is going on as we speak.
[5:11] And we've got some great coverage of that on our website in the works. Yeah. So speaking of the legislative session, we've got one of the big things that we do know is coming up is that Chris Elliott, Senator Chris Elliott, is going to put a bill out to allegedly stop the federal mud dumping is what we call it, or the thin layer placement of dredge spoils is what it technically is. That's right. I'm going to toss it to Grant here. Yeah. You know, it's probably going to be easily the most exciting thing that happens for South Alabamians in the legislature this year. And you think it's going to happen pretty quickly, right? Well, I don't think it's going to happen pretty quickly. Rhett Marquez, who is a House member from Enterprise and currently running for our District 1 Congress seat, he told me shortly after the press conference on Monday that it's going up in committee. It's Wednesday as we're sitting down here. It's going up in committee in 30 minutes. And he wants it on the floor tomorrow, which will be Thursday. So what would the bill do? Essentially what the bill will do is make the Dredge Project, which is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ongoing maintenance of the Port of Mobile's shipping channels. That's all of them. Right.
[6:37] It would essentially put them as part of the Alabama Coastal Management Plan, which is overseen by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. And it will direct those agencies to regulate how much dredge material they can put back into the into the bay.
[6:59] Total-wise, 70% over a million cubic yards per year has to go toward beneficial uses, which thin layer placement is not included. So this is more or less mirroring the legislation that Katie Britt has been pushing, right? Well, successfully pushed. Pushed, sorry, yes. I believe it passed in 2024 or so. Kind of letting y'all in back behind stage here. The Corps has to dedicate 70% of all of its dredge material from all of its dredging activities across the country toward beneficial use. Mobile's dredge project has been put under this 30% exemption.
[7:47] And at the same time, other projects that were also part of that initial 30% after this bill was passed, I mean, those have gone away as other states such as Florida, for example, have banned thin layer placement in state waters. Most people have, yes. So in this case, the Corps is either going to have to find beneficial uses for it or it's going to have to take it out for open water disposal out in the Gulf. Exactly. Which is what they don't want to do. It costs more. It gets back down to the issue of whether they're claiming it's better for the bay to actually do the thin layer placement, which is a 180 from where they were back in the 1980s. It'll certainly be interesting to see where, as I mentioned in the story.
[8:36] The port authority, Alabama Port Authority, is going to have a voice here because they've been a voice in the past. They've historically defended the practice of thin layer placement. Um, but, uh, you know, they're, they've got a new director, dog, Doug Otto. Um, and according to, uh, Marcus, they've, he's expressed, you know, as long, it's kind of in the vein of as long as the, the, we still have funding to do these dredging projects, we will stay out of the way. They're kind of being a little agnostic about it saying, Hey, you know, we're, we're not, we're neither here nor there just as long as the money doesn't get cut off. I do wonder if, uh, if, if Otto will have to testify ever in front of a committee at the legislature this year. I wonder if they'll ask him about that. I don't know. Well, that will, uh, it'll be interesting to see what happens. I hopefully, I think, you know, from my personal standpoint and just having, you know, I live on the Bay and I see it does, the water looks incredibly cleaner. And clearer since the dredging has stopped. It's going to start again back in April. The maintenance dredging is supposed to start again in April. But I will say that it has been much more, or much less turgid, as they say. There might be a new law of the land. Turbid.
[9:51] I'm messing up the word. What is it? Turbid. Turbidity. Turbidity, not turgid. Turbidity of the water. Turgidity is not what we're talking about here. No, I don't know what that is. It's not that. It's not that. It's not that. Has anybody addressed the sediment deficit problem? The Corps has brought that up in the past where there was a sediment deficit. So 30% of the dredge material that they collect on an annual basis over a million cubic yards could still be put back into the bay via thin layer placement. Yes. You know, and that would, they specifically mentioned the nutrients in the dredge spoils as kind of like this kind of making that more of like a compromise approach. The nutrients that were at the bottom of the- So the bill does not end federal dumping. It doesn't outright ban it fully. It bans them using it for the larger portion of the dredge material collection. We'll see where that goes. We'll see where it goes. The legislature is off and running.
[10:55] So we'll have a lot more on that coming up this next week. And we're going to take a quick break and come back and talk a little bit with Tommy Hicks.
[12:13] College football final, the title game is going to be this upcoming Monday. Finally. Yeah, it seems like a long time, doesn't it? It does. But it hasn't produced a lot of great games, but it has produced some great games. Some. Yes. Yeah. A lot of blowouts. A lot of blowouts. A lot of blowouts. Yeah. I mean, a lot of things that Indiana is involved in, and I'm afraid it may produce one more, but we'll see. We very well could. I mean, I watched that game the other night, and boy, they look really, really good. They look like a really good football team, yeah. And they're a team, you know, a lot more than you could say for other schools that have, like, certain players who really make them go. This is a team, and they made a lot of, you know, lots of people made the fact there are no five stars on this team. He got a lot of two stars or three stars and kind of molded them into his signet, molded them into what he sees as the way they should play. And they've taken it on. They seem, in my mind, to move very much in unison. Like the team seems to move in one direction at the same time.
[13:23] Is that just me? No, no. I think that's exactly what makes them go. They seem kind of that way. They don't make mistakes. Yeah. And, you know, they have very few penalties. They don't shoot themselves in the foot. They don't put themselves in a bad situation. I mean, what, the other night, very first play from scrimmage, it was a pick six. Right. The next thing you knew, it was 105 to nothing. Yes. And the game was over. So, I mean, that's got to be an interesting game. I mean, Miami has a really good defensive front and a good defense overall. So, yeah.
[13:56] A lot of other teams that have played Indiana supposedly had good defenses, too, and they haven't had any problems. Well, that's an interesting part, too. Well, one of the things that I get a kick out of, too, is watching every subsequent team that has been beaten by Indiana badly. Everybody's like, okay, well, that just shows we're not that bad. We weren't as bad as people thought. I mean, Alabama got pounded and was like, well, that's terrible. But then, you know, they've continued to do that. Everybody feels a little less bad about it. See, not a bad loss. I feel a little bit less bad about the beating. We feel better. Thank you. You know, as a, as a Ole Miss fan, we're kind of like, well, maybe we just avoided a beating, you know? Yeah. So it's. But, you know, uh. Just watch him play. I mean, I really appreciate what Signetti has done and how he's done that. I mean, how interesting has it been with, you know, say what you want to about if James Madison deserved to be in or Tulane deserved to be in. I mean, they haven't fared any worse than some other teams that have gone a little further. So I guess it's just a matter of who you play in and who you run up against.
[14:59] And how you handle those situations. Well, I mean, the college playoff is cool. I like it. It does.
[15:06] I don't know if it produces any more blowouts than we usually see in college football. And it's hard when you're comparing it to the NFL, which had almost all the games, just the Monday night game that turned into a runaway, really. But the other games were real nail biters all the way up until the fourth quarter. So it's tough to compare it to that. But I still think they maybe need to tweak it a little bit and figure out some ways to... I mean, there's some of those teams that just squeaked in Although Miami is a team that basically just squeaked in, and they're in the final. But, you know, some of the others, maybe we might have been a little bit better represented with somebody else. Yeah, I think there's definitely going to be some changes into criteria, if nothing else, or who gets in. And it sure looks like people are going to really push to make it a 16 team and to add four more to the— Well, that will just make it even better. Yeah, yeah. Do you think the conference championship games will survive that? It's going to be hard. But on the other hand, look at the money that the conference championship game brings into the league, into the teams. Yeah. So it's going to be hard for them to take that revenue stream and go, ah, we don't need that. But it's going to be a consideration. I mean, it's got to be something that talks about because now you're playing, if you win it, what are you playing, 15 games, 16 games? Yeah.
[16:28] I mean, if you win a conference championship, that's three. And if you don't get a bye, then you're playing three more. That's a lot of football. It is. That's a lot of football. For those kids. They've got to study, too. They've got to study. They are. They're studying game field. Especially at a time when they're already beat up. Yeah. Yeah. Just getting ready for the NFL. Yeah.
[16:52] So, the portal. The portal is closing soon. Thank goodness. Stargate. Friday it closes, but that doesn't mean – that just means you enter your name into it. That's the deadline for entering the portal. That will not end the portal. That doesn't end the portal. They'll still be recruiting players whose names are in there. People being beamed up at different rates. There's already been a lot of interesting stuff. I mean, look at Cam Coleman at Auburn is going to go to Texas. Alabama thought they had the Smothers kid who was supposedly the best running back available. He flipped to Texas. So Arch, Ashley, Arch will have Cam Coleman to throw it to and Smothers to hand it to next year. Okay. That's going to make him very good right off the start. That'll help him. But, I mean, and what it means locally is that South Alabama is getting picked clean. Every year now, it's going to be there at that mid-major level. Yeah. They're going to lose a lot of kids. Yeah. And, um, and they're going to have to sign a lot of kids to fill those vacancies, but look at Alabama and look at Texas and look at Georgia, all those teams, they're losing 25 or 30 players each.
[18:06] Because they're losing their depth. The starters will stay, and then everybody else will take off. Yeah. Because they'll look to start somewhere else. Because they're tired of not playing. That's what it seems like. So it's going to be that group's going to do their business, and then it'll, like everything else, it'll fall downhill. Then South Alabama and the mid-majors and the group of five or six or whatever number it is in states, they'll lose their guys, and then it'll go from there. So then they'll maybe get some guys from the upper group that aren't playing, that are looking for a chance of action. Yeah, a guy who's a third stringer, he wants to come back down. It's just the way it's going to be in college football. That is. And then we've got some basketball coming up this week. We do. Monday, we're going to have the Bridge Builder Classic at the Mitchell Center, which is kind of an interesting little deal. There'll be some high school games starting in the morning at 9 o'clock. And then in the afternoon, Alabama A&M women will play at 2, and Alabama A&M, Alabama State women will play at, men's team will play at four. So a whole day of basketball for those who might want to see a little high school, a little college in the same spot. Well, Tommy, thanks so much for everything. And we will come back in just a minute.
[20:25] And we are back. Scott, you've got the cover story this week, which is a very interesting take on the whole issue of, well, it's really about Blue Cross Blue Shield primarily and about our, I guess there's some sound effects going on over here in the sound effect area. But it's about Blue Cross Blue Shield and people having breast cancer. Breast reconstruction surgery after cancer and, uh, and, and what's going on there. Yeah. And I think, um, I think it's at a, at a broader view. Um, I think it, it kind of hints at, um, some larger questions rather than just this one doctor. So, um, Dr. Mark Stalder began some, an advanced, uh, practice of breast reconstruction back in 2022 or 20, yeah, 2022.
[21:18] And it instead of doing implants or using a muscle from your ab or your back he's actually using live fat and he's using micro surgery with you know connecting vessels yeah and very advanced stuff hard to do you know seven you know think four to eight hours of surgery for this procedure okay hey it's it's not available here you know he brought it he he was practicing in new orleans where this kind of procedure was perfected over the last 30 years. And there was a steady flow of patients coming from the Mobile area to there because no one was doing this. So he decides to open a practice.
[21:58] And the first place he goes to is Blue Cross Blue Shield. And there's crickets, basically, when he's saying, let's negotiate some rates. What they have on the table is paying out worse than Medicare and Medicaid. And if you're not familiar with how all this works, They have a price. They negotiate. Carriers negotiate. What are they going to pay? And that's that's their rate with a contract. So physicians obtain those. Hospitals obtain those for fees. Their rates were so low that, you know, if they had agreed to do that, they would be losing money to do this here. I think I think the thing that's really interesting about the story is it just kind of exposes the whole concept of in medicine, the price isn't really the price. And it really is, there's a lot of negotiating going on behind the scenes. You, the, you, the patient may not ever see that, but certainly for Blue Cross Blue Shield, they're paying a certain amount based upon if you're, if you're signed with them, if you're in, you know, if you're, you know, in their group or not in their group or in that kind of stuff. And so, I mean, it's.
[23:07] It's weird to say, you know, hey, this surgery is worth this much. If you are signed up, it's worth, it costs this much if you're not. And it's, it really, I think it really brings that out a lot of it. Yeah. There's a sticker price and then there's the market, quote unquote, market price. Actual price. Which is about 40% roughly lower most of the time. Right. I think Blue Cross was offering for this surgery something around 20. Yeah. So very low. Yeah. You know, Dr. Staller believes that's kind of the reason why this wasn't being available is because there was, you know, there basically is no competition with Blue Cross. They're 84% of the market here. So everyone is in contract with them. But, you know, because of some patient protection laws, federal regulations, he knew that I could operate on Blue Cross Blue Shield members. And then there's still an avenue to pay.
[24:03] Well right after they finally used that for you know that that option where there's an appeal and arbitration to get paid and then within days of them securing that payment from blue cross it was you know they his morgan stalter his wife who runs the business side of the practice says it was like the iris saron saron shifting over to them it was like um when blue cross blue shield realized that they could not they'd found the loophole basically to get essentially to get fully paid on this thing or get the or get the higher rate on it the stallers claim that you know then blue cross came after their hospital privileges they're referring physicians and then their patients basically trying to make deep i guess more or less for lack of a better term de-platforming them out of the health care industry over here locally um it's really uh yeah it again i think it's a it's it's.
[24:56] A broader story looking at how much power and influence Blue Cross can wield, how they can throw their weight around. It looks like they were threatening USA Providence, threatening their contract over Dr. Stoller's practice there. Yeah. Well, I mean, they have a huge percentage of the state in terms of market share, and they really do control a lot of that kind of stuff. And, you know, it goes back to the whole issue of whether we should have more. And people look at health care in this country and say, what is the problem with it? One of the biggest problems is that most states have a monopolistic type of health care system going on or provider in that dominates it. So you don't really have a lot of options. Yeah, I was looking at a report this morning where Alabama has the least amount of market competition for health insurance products. Well, and that's probably where a lot of this comes from. It's a great story.
[25:57] People ought to check it out. Also, Kyle, this week we're talking about the SSUT. That is not a boat.
[26:04] That is a tax. It's the internet tax. That is the simplified seller's use tax or online sales tax. Online sales tax. Everybody who shops online knows it. Cities and counties are going to war on this thing. They are entrenched and the sheriffs have come out on the side of the counties. Last week, there was a press conference. The Association of County Commissions came out with former Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss-Mac. who is now the head of the Association of Sheriffs. Yes. And they said together that if the state moves to change or to get rid of the online sales tax, like the city of Tuscaloosa and the city of Mobile would like them to do, then... Mobile and Tuscaloosa have file suit. Tuscaloosa file suit, Mobile joined in on it. That's right. That's right. If we move to change the way the online sales tax is.
[27:04] Distributed at all public safety funding could be jeopardized crime will go up and people will go down it is it is not it is not a good good scene that the counties and sheriffs painted here well um the way that it works is the state gets a lot of the ss ut money um a little bit goes to the cities and counties, but the cities claim that it's not fair, that they should get more of the money that's collected in their city. That's Citimobile saying it's going to be, what, $34 million or something like that? $34 million off is what they could be getting if they were to get all of the online sales tax. And Mobile County would lose somewhere in the neighborhood, $6 million, $7 million, $5 million or $6 million. I don't want to get people excited. $6, $7 million, $8, $9 million, something like that. Well. Money is on the line here, and when there's money on the line, things get a little ugly. Well, where is this going to be fought out? In the legislature? This is right now being fought out in court. I've not heard anything about a fix to this in the legislature yet.
[28:18] We're still in the early stages. Something could come up. But right now, this thing's going to court in March. All right. Well, that is going to also be a big one to watch,
[28:31] and we will be watching it. Well, I think that's all we've got this week, folks.
The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production. Executive producers are Rob Holbert and Ashley Charles. Music is by Sunpol Sounds and Electra Animals.
