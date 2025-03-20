We delve into the bizarre trend of individuals using ambulances for non-emergency transport and how a handful of people are costing EMS and emergency services upwards of a million dollars annually.
Chapters:
00:11:15 Mayoral Campaign Updates
00:12:35 Sports Madness Begins
00:24:45 Ambulance Misuse Uncovered
00:30:48 Police Incident Developments
00:37:42 Nomination Voting Period
Transcript ->
[0:11] Group of folks here. Everybody introduce yourselves. Sound off. Ashley Trice. Scott Johnson. Brady Petrie. Tommy Hicks. Tommy Hicks here. Okay. Oh, I'd like to point out in the podcast studio here at Lanyette World Headquarters. The rectangular round table, as I like to call it. Yes, we just, we are sitting underneath our 2022 first place award for best podcast series that we just hung up today. Yes. Well, we get around to things eventually.
[0:39] We found it under a pile of discarded newspapers in the corner of the race. You know, it does really look, it's pretty spanking in here. It makes it look taller. We need to have these things up on the wall because we're going to be having some mayoral candidates eventually visiting this room. And in fact, I think maybe even today we'll have one, some come by. So, which is the segue into what we're going to talk about first is the mayoral campaign has picked up a little bit more. We've got, I think since we, I think Paul Prine had just jumped in last week. And, um, since that time, we've had a few things go on. Um, I think the first one of those was that, uh, you know, after Prine joined the race on last Tuesday and then did not take any questions from the media the following Wednesday, he went on Sean Sullivan show on one Oh 6.5 and said that he had moved to mobile. and, Said basically he didn't think it was a big deal, that people really didn't care about it, but he's moved mobile.
[1:41] We did a little research. We've called him several times, texted him several times. Brady, I know you've called, texted, gone by his supposed house. Up until this point, he's been very cordial with me. He's answered my phone calls, texts, but nothing on this. But not on this. So he has not answered or any of these things. Yeah, and he's turned down interviews with almost everybody else too. Right, right. But so Scott, you also, um, looked up where, where he lived and found the guy who lives where he says he lives now and found the guy who rents the house to him. Um, and you asked him some questions, right? Yeah. I was interested to know, you know, is this a, is this a kind of in-kind contribution? Has he moved in? Um, is he a supporter? Is he going to vote for him? And, you know, he, so he's basically kind of.
[2:33] Hit around the bush there did said he didn't know if he was actually living there or not yet he has a property management he didn't know he didn't know when he had he had started renting and didn't know if he had moved in yeah and uh yeah i didn't know if he was going to vote for him or not yeah all of which he told the things he said right yeah very nice guy i guess and on the record he said those yes uh and then you know later to find out that this guy that i called is actually an admin of the Supporters of Paul Prine Facebook group, which is kind of formed after he had the fallout with Sandy Simpson. Big, you know, very pro-Prine group. And he's, you know, a very frequent poster. Has actually posted about where Prine lives in some of his posts. He knew exactly Paul's situation, I'm going to guess. And anyway, so pretty apparent that he's a very pro-Paul kind of guy. Pro-Paul Prine? Pro-Paul Pauling, yeah. That is really hard to say. It is. It's not easy to say.
[3:30] But, um, but, but so, yeah. So, I mean, so this guy tells us that, um, it's so, you know, we're still kind of in a situation where it's like, I, I mean, it's a simple question to answer and I don't, and I mean, I'll just go straight on. I don't care if he's living here right now or not. I don't care. The law is 90 days out. I don't care if he says I'm not moving into Mobile until 90 days before the election. Great. That's his prerogative. People can make their, but what I don't like is if someone says they are living here and they're not. I'm not saying he's not, but he just doesn't seem to want to answer this question, which is a very easy question to answer. and we have asked multiple ways, multiple times, and they refused to answer it. And it does look a little weird to have a guy who's your.
[4:28] You know, your admin on your, on your Facebook page, who's renting it to you and who's kind of being deceptive with the media for whatever reason. Sure. Yeah. It's just a little strange, but you know, NBC 15 reported that, you know, Prine was served at a Sarah land house 12 days earlier, 12 days earlier. So, you know, there is no residency kind of like standards for Alabama, the state, you don't have to live in a city for any amount of time to actually say I'm a resident there. You just have to have an address and you have to, and then you can go register to vote there. So you sign a lease, you've got to, yeah. Yeah. As long as you can show that you have a residency and an address, you know. Yeah. I mean, I get that. It's, I mean, you know, the question of it is, are we trying to meet the letter of the law or the spirit of the law? And that's the question I have, you know, I mean, I get it. You know, he, he was a cop here for 27 years. He's been out on the streets. He got shot in the line of duty. He knows Mobile. I don't have a qualm with that. But, you know, over the years we have dealt with this issue repeatedly. And for whatever reason, there are always people who kind of pushed the envelope and I'm not saying he is, I'm just saying at this point, he has not proven to anybody that he is, that that's where he lives. And he is, does seem to be dodging the question, but the, um.
[5:47] You know, I mean, years ago, uh, Bess Rich, who is city council lady, she had her homestead exemption on a home in Fairhope or over on the Eastern Shore, not her home in Mobile, which is kind of your primary residence is what it says. That's where your homestead exemption is supposed to be. So as soon as it was brought up, she quickly changed it back to Mobile. But we had an issue with council president C.J. Small a few years ago. So people were saying he's living and he has a very nice, very high dollar house that is outside the city limits on Dog River.
[6:30] He says he lives over near Oakley and right next to his mortuary. I mean, this happened. You know, the county commissioner that lived in the shed. Juan Chastain. I mean, this is even happening. He was the best one. Yeah, he had a shed. He lived in a tool shed. Yeah. That had a padlock as that. A padlock on the outside, yes. He had a... He took people to a tool shed and said, this is where I live. He was ahead of a tiny house living. Yes, he was. He was a cutting edge on tiny house. He did not survive. I mean, this is happening. His gambit did not survive. It did not. This is happening on a statewide level, too. You know, Tommy Tarberville is asking, you know, is thinking about running for governor. Everybody knows he lives in San, you know, on 30A. Yeah. He's got a little 3-2 in Auburn that his kids lived in in college as his residency. I mean, it's just like, do we care about this or not? I mean, that's. I mean, look, I care about it. Personally, I do. I mean, personally to me, if you're going to be a mayor or city council person or whatever, and you're going to tell us you live in town, you should live in town. Well, I certainly. I think you should live in town. Yeah. And you certainly shouldn't lie about it. I mean, if your take is, well, I don't think people care.
[7:47] I'm meeting the letter of the law. Then you should say that. And let the people decide. I got my driver's license changed. I don't really care. Yeah. You know, fine. That's fine. But just don't, I don't want to play this stupid game of cat and mouse if it's, if that's what's going on. I mean, Brady, you've been by that place several times. You said it doesn't. No. There's nothing that looks like there's anybody living there at this. Hasn't been a car in the driveway. Nothing in the yard has moved. I mean, it just looks like it's there for show, you know, and there's not been any kind of indication. Again, you know, it's, uh, Paul, give us a call. Anyway. And then we had, the other day also, we had the first push poll of the year, which was interesting, that came out. I would say it was a very clearly pro-Spiro-Share-Goddess poll. I'm just shortening that to Spiro-Goddess. Spiro-Goddess, yeah. We had an initial poll actually formatted pretty similarly several months ago. But, you know, it did have that same feeling that it wasn't necessarily about surveying what the results are right now. It almost felt like market research. Well, it is. I mean, those kind of push polls. I mean, what they're doing, you know, they're trying to get out good information about one candidate and maybe derogatory information about other candidates. Did you know she was a county commissioner and also killed puppies? Yeah.
[9:13] Yeah, it's a bullshit. How does that make you feel about her? How does that make you feel about her? Are you more likely to vote for her now that you know she kills puppies? I mean, it slammed Connie Hudson a couple different places, basically.
[9:32] Making note of her signature soccer field project, which is expensive. I mean, I'm not saying it's untrue. You can tell by their behavior they feel like they are each other's biggest threat. I mean, definitely. But I mean, with Cherry Goddess, it was, you know, do you know that he's the youngest judge and he did this and he's the first one to do a nice law? And also that he ran his family's barbecue business. And what do you think about his wife, Lucy Greer? Do you like her grocery stores? You know, that kind of stuff. There was, it was a little like, I mean, it was a little obvious who's, you know, at least on whose behalf it was done. Oh, definitely. You know, nobody on that side will say they did it. He has a barbecue restaurant? Yeah. Where? Which one? In Dothan. In Dothan, yes, apparently. So, but yeah, so it was, but I think what it did, you know, it, it definitely served as a opening salvo on some of the other, on the other people, I think, to a degree. I mean, I think I would say that it's irritated some from what I understand, you know, that there's some, a level of irritation.
[10:43] You know, the question is whether that's going to result in a retaliation. I would imagine it will, you know, I think you're going to see it coming, you know. It just seems like it's getting a little saucy here. We're getting that. Was that a barbecue restaurant, Jay? It was a barbecue.
[11:02] Who's ready to handle the sauciness? I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't realize that's what you were talking about. That wasn't. Can they take a little gentle ribbing? Yeah.
[11:11] Wow. Oh, my gosh. There it is. There it is. I think on that note, we're going to end this first segment, and we're going to take a quick break and come back and talk to Tommy Hicks about some sports. and we're getting into that exciting time of the year of basketball, basketball.
[12:09] Oh, down in our Alabama town, Lanyap Daily's on the beat. For just $6.50, it's all the news, keeping local folks in the loop. Oh, Lanyap Daily, every single morning, catching up on stories, all the copies pouring. The local troops on every page News for the folks of
[12:32] every age And we are back. It is basketball tournament time. It's madness time. Madness. March madness. I have some madness. But the maddest were the folks out at USA because they got screwed. They got really yanked around a little bit. I think that's the word. I think that's the word. So tell us the story. What's the backstory on this thing? Okay, so the South Alabama lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament, Sunbelt Conference Tournament. They knew they were not going to the NCAA.
[13:10] Not going to the big dance. Not going to the big dance, but there was a smaller dance right behind it, the NIT.
[13:15] And you have to meet certain criteria to be invited to that as well. They didn't believe that they were going to be selected for that. They thought season was over. Over, right. Yeah. So Sunday night after the selection committee has made their selections, their at-large selections for the NCAA tournament, then the NIT comes out and announces their 32-team tournament and their selections. So it's later into the night as it gets going. South is not originally on these 32 teams, right. South is not selected for either tournament. Right. So about nine— Pack up your sneakers and go home. Yes. you pack it up you're done done start recruiting right you'll get there next year um about 9 30 at night ritchie riley to south alabama head coach it's a phone call from dan gabbett who is the uh director head troublemaker nit management he's also an ncaa guy right tournament selection all that gotcha and the sunbelt conference commissioner keith gill yes both of them both them call and say, Hey, would you guys like to play in the NIT? And he says, well, of course we would like to play.
[14:33] So we're in and he said, yes, we've had a team drop out and you guys are going to fill that spot. You're in. Correct. He said, can I tell my team? Yes. Yes. Feel free to tell your team. Tell those guys they're going to play in the NIT. Yeah. Which he does. Which he does. Yes.
[14:51] Right, 11 o'clock, phone rings again. It's those same two guys. Hey, remember what we told you earlier? Did you receive an AI phone call that sounded like us earlier? You can scratch that. Yeah. We've had a little problem here, and you're not in anymore. So the crux of that was that UC Riverside was originally selected for the NIT, but they had covered their bases and accepted an invitation into the college basketball invitational, the CBI, which is— A lesser tournament, yes. That noise would indicate a lesser tournament. Yes, it's a much lesser tournament.
[15:34] But hearing from the NIT people, they said, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Okay, we're in. We'll accept that invitation. And so the NIT people, instead of being, doing what they should have done was said, dude, we invited you. You said you were in another tournament. We've moved along. Yeah. We have found another team, enjoyed a CBI. Right. But instead they went, oh, okay, come on back. We'd rather have Riverside. Come on back. Hey, Keith, why don't you call Richie and tell him he's not in the tournament anymore? So this was not a well-received message in Mobile, Alabama. Yeah. Uh, I love that Richie Riley got on his social media site and, and said it was a cut and paste apology. Cut and paste apology. Yeah. Nice. That's pretty strong. That's pretty strong. So it's kind of like, okay, well, that was just it. Sorry, buddy. I mean, hung up, you know? Yeah. And then it became like this firestorm on social media that everybody jumped in and said, what are you guys doing? What is the industry? They got slammed nationally pretty hard. They got slammed very hard and deservedly so. Yeah, absolutely. It should have been, okay, you made your choice. Yes. Enjoy. Right. Yeah. You want the cherry on top of this story, though? What is that? UC Riverside played last night, their first round game in the NIT. Final score. Yeah.
[17:01] 101-62, Santa Clara beat them by 39 points. So they invited this team to just get their doors beat off. And I'm just saying maybe the CBI would have been a better choice. Perhaps. For Riverside. Yes. They might have been, couldn't have been a worse choice. I know. So there's no sympathy anymore. Well, this is a question I have for you. So after the Jags were offered this, were the guys from NIT and Sunbelt, were they still working the phones on the other side, trying to get this team back in? Or did the team call them back and say, hey. The team called them back. Apparently, from what I've gathered, the team contacted NIT and said, hey, we've dropped out of that. Hold the phone. We heard that we were maybe selected. Yeah, we're on your turn. But hey, we're with you. Okay. All right. Well, that's not as bad as it could be if they were still working phones trying to get somebody else in. No, the bad part was the NIT slash NCAA group saying, welcome back. It's bad all the way. Yeah. I mean, why would they do that? What would possess them to do that? It makes no sense to me. Yeah, it doesn't. That's just a total screw job. Well, in the world, in the age of conspiracies, I'm going to say kickback. Whether it was South Alabama or Akron or whoever, you just happened to be a local team, but you just dumped on them. Yeah.
[18:20] It's, uh, yeah, I think, I think that's pretty, pretty rude stuff. Pretty bad stuff. Yeah. Um, now let's move on to other stuff. The, that is also basketball related. The, the final four, the March madness is starting tomorrow. Right. Correct. Well, you had your play in games for two play in games last night, Alabama state. Okay. One on a, okay. On a last second shot where they threw the ball, the length of the court and made a basket underneath to win. Wow. Yeah. Okay. But their prize for winning that game, they get to play Auburn on Thursday. So they get to get destroyed. Okay, that's, yeah. Thanks for stopping by. Yeah. The school 30 minutes down the road from you is welcome here with welcome arms. Yeah, excited to see you. To Lexington, Kentucky. Yeah. Okay, well, so that's cool. But now we are all currently filling out our brackets. We're feverishly filling out brackets these days, right? Everybody's doing this. Oh, yeah. It's the American way. I've used AI to try to help me with mine this year. We're going to see. We're going to see how much AI knows. I was going to say, how has that gone so far? AI is just picking nothing but first and second place. I'm like, okay, AI. He's going chalk.
[19:32] I'm asking for some upsets. Nobody would ask you if you want underdogs, a balanced approach. I've asked it a few questions. I'm just saying, you know, I've asked it to give me a bit. It's like working with your financial advisor. Yeah. Do we want to go high? Do we want the high risk? Do we want high risk or do you want, you want low risk? I'm like, so yeah. So you, Tommy, though, you're, you're not AI. You're still, you're still TH. I'm just stupid. I'm just, so you're doing it yourself. What do you got going? What are your, what are your picks? What do you, what do you see happening? All right. I want to, I want to see if AI and you match up. We probably will not. I see, I see a name on there that AI folks. I totally went, I totally did all three brackets. So I did the men's tournament, the women's tournament, and the NIT. Okay, you're insane. I don't have a life in there. Right, right, clearly. I want to try it. If you can embarrass yourself with one tournament. Have you done something where you're sleeping on the couch currently? What's going on? Why not embarrass yourself with three brackets instead of just one? Right, there you go. I'll take it and go all out. So in the men's tournament, I've got Auburn playing Florida, Duke playing Tennessee in the final four. I have Florida beating Auburn, Tennessee beating Duke.
[20:45] Florida beating Tennessee in the National Championship. All right. All right. Okay. We have. I will tell you, AI has picked Florida in my AI experience. There's a hot team right now. Yeah. They were picked. They look great. I mean, they look really good in the SEC tournament. Yes, they did. They were picked by the chat GPT.
[21:08] The chat GPT with the gambling addiction. Well, there's some hope for me to have a match with AI, right? Yes, exactly. Well, it's easy to dunk on him because he's not here, but I feel like I have to put Kyle's picks out there. Please do. He has Alabama winning, which is not a terrible pick. It's a bit of a Homer pick, but regardless. But the other three. The other three, and they are not great. He also has Missouri. And before I reveal the big one, what was the other one, Tommy? He had Missouri, Alabama, and there was some other off the wall. Gonzaga, that's what it was. Yeah, Gonzaga.
[21:40] This is not really Gonzaga's year, but okay. Right. I mean, three, you know the names. But give them the gem. The gem of Kyle's picks is the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs. Making it to the Final Four. Making it to the Final Four. For the first time in NCAA history. For the first time ever. If that happens, y'all are going to have to do something. Oh. That Kyle chooses. We won't have to do anything. Naturally, he'll become the poster boy for the NCAA tournament. He will be the guy 1,000%. Yeah, I mean, if that were to happen, he needs to have that thing in, like, some major league. Yeah. No, he's game-weighted. Rhode Island. Well, let's just show you that Bryant plays Michigan State in the first game, and they are 17.5-point underdogs. Yes, 17.5-point dogs in that game. That's a bunch. It's not great. But, I mean, hey, if they win. Does he have a connection to this school? No. I think he thought it was Paul Bear Bryant. That's the hypothesis I'm going to offer, too. I didn't know that Kyle was even a big Bama fan. Is he? I didn't know. He's a little quieter than Dale yes Dale was well it's always fun to do is Georgia in the they are in the tournament did you take Georgia to win.
[23:02] I picked them for one of the 25 I've submitted. Yeah.
[23:06] Okay. One of the 25. Scott, his kids won't eat next week, but he's in a- That was just for- He's in a phone. That was just for a, I don't know, spray and pray kind of a tactic. I only submitted like three or four to the tournaments I'm in, but yeah. Gotcha. Okay. All right. I don't know. These things, they're racking up. I mean, I've got like three different ones that I can be in and they're like, you know, some of them are like, it's $40 an entry. I'm like, okay, that's a little, that's a little rich for my blood, man. I don't know. And I mean, the NCAA tournament is just an absolute crap shoot. It is. By like the halfway through the first round, your bracket's done. I want to have like a, a, a chicken pick picking versus AI and see who wins. I don't know. I think it could happen. Well, it's even like Duke. Or Kyle versus AI. He's probably better off just having. Duke should definitely be up there. But if their stud freshman is still hurt and can't play, they're a totally different team. Yeah. Yeah. They may not get past the second round or first. I didn't even know that they had a stud freshman who was hurt. I knew they had a stud freshman, but I didn't know they had one who was hurt. You just about count on them every year having a stud flag. Cooper Flagg. Yeah, right. It was a unanimous All-American pick. It is. Great basketball name, Cooper Flagg. Well, he's going to make a lot of money next year. It's a good one. He's going to be a Duke. Well, it's very exciting. It's a very exciting time. You know, one of the most exciting times of the year in sports. So we'll see what happens here. As we come back next week, we'll have some significant view where we are. I'm already crying. Busted brackets already, except for Kyle.
[24:34] All right, we're going to take a quick break. We'll come back and talk a little bit more about local politics and such. We'll be back.
[24:59] And we are back. Brady, you came across a story yesterday at City Council that wasn't really about City Council, but it was something that just absolutely floored me that I had no idea was occurring. Tell us about this. People taking free trips and ambulance. Free rides and ambulance. People using ambulances like taxi cabs. Pretty much. Basically, yeah. Just trying to go, you know, say from Tilburn's Corner to, you know, Mobile Infirmary just to get downtown. Right. You know, and I'm like, you had no idea this was even a thing because, you know, people like you and I and everybody else in this room. We probably wouldn't think about doing that. We wouldn't think about it, number one, but. It would seem to be an expensive form of travel. Exactly. You know, and that's, but the people that are doing this, they don't care about how expensive it is. They're never going to pay it back anyway. Right. They don't care. They don't have good credit. They probably don't have insurance. They don't care. Right. It might be crazy. Very likely. Probably insane a little bit. Well, you know, what really brought this light is the Medevac Ambulance Service owner, Corey Hughes, he came to the council meeting yesterday and was trying, he was asking the city for help about, you know, hey, what can we do? Can we find these people? Can we, you know, eventually throw them in jail if they do this a certain amount of time? Give the listeners an idea of how much rioting is going on. Well, it costs Medevac up to about a million dollars a year. But the real kicker of it is there's one...
[26:27] There's one frequent flyer, if you will, or frequent rider, I should say, who has taken just last year from January through December, 532 trips in an ambulance. That's insane. By this one service. And they have to pick him up more than once a day. Yeah. It averages out to about a trip and a half a day. That's crazy. So he goes, so they come down to the council, they're saying, we need some help. Right. But the city can't really do anything. There's a state law that if you're an ambulance provider, you have, and, you know, goes to one of our houses, checks our vitals, you know, we're good, but we demand to go to the hospital. They have to take you or else they end up getting sued. And before you know it, you're out of business. And, you know, the, uh, one of the suggestions thrown out there was, you know, Hey, can we put a limit on the amount of, you know, times you can take a person? But, you know, if you, you know, save a limit three times a day, you know, and that third time there's not emergency. Well, the fourth time is an emergency.
[27:22] Too bad you've hit your limit and then, you know, you're dead. So, you know, it's a huge issue. And, I mean, it's not just for the private ambulance providers either. It's Mobile Fire and Rescue is having the same issue. I think there was one person who, since 2019, has taken over 700 ambulance trips. I mean, a lot of this seems like mental illness, though. I mean, is there not a way to address that through, like, probate court or, you know, having their family? Or driving them off and dumping them in the bay or doing something like that. I mean, but seriously, I mean, if it's someone who's a hypochondriac and, you know, but they have not been committed or something. I mean, with the 500 and the 700 ride people, there's clearly. Did they indicate to you whether there are people who are just willfully doing this as, like, I need a ride somewhere? Oh, yeah. Yeah, that tends to be the case. For a lot of these, you know, cases that are not, you know, clearly an emergency. See, I mean, you do have some hypochondriacs in there that just think that every little thing they need to be taken to the hospital for. But for the most part, for these people that are just taking these hundreds of trips, it...
[28:26] Corey Hughes said that he tends to believe that it's merely just used for transportation, either to get downtown or get out to Westmobile or, you know, could be some, you know, drug related thing. I mean, how do you do that? I mean, it's just like get in there. Do you pretend you're sick? Do you just say, you know, and then when you get there, you're like, thanks, fellas. I'm feeling better and walk off, you know, go see my buddy over here. I got the free ride. I'm here. Just, you know, thanks for the, you know, it's mind blowing to think. I wonder if this is like a, a more recent type of development or if this is going on for, well, he said, Hugh said that it is going on in other cities. I think he said Seattle has taken steps to address it. Uh, but he said there's still not any kind of set game plan to address it because I mean, like I said, you know, how, how do you really dictate how many trips a person can take without risking their life? You know, it's a really touchy stuff. But at the same time, these companies are just getting buried because, I mean, you have this obligation to take people and it's costing these companies millions of dollars a year.
[29:27] It's not the cost either. It's also the other issue. It's the time issue. Until they get admitted. Until they get admitted. And that's tying up resources and it's tying up the, you know, the paramedics and everything from helping people that actually have emergencies. That maybe actually need an ambulance. I think you just leave the doors kind of open and then take a hard turn and they just slide out the back. And you just didn't see what happened. No. Whatever happens, happens. Well, then you've got a real emergency. And they're just riding down the street on a gurney. You know, I don't know.
[29:57] It's insanity, though, to think that people are doing this. It's just absolutely crazy. Yeah. It's a great story. I mean, it's really hard to solve, too. I mean, that's what's so interesting about it. Well, I mean, and that's like, you know, Chief of Staff James Barber said, you know, he said, we can't really, we can't do anything at the city level. You know, this is not our issue, he said, but, you know, Mobile Fire and Rescue is getting hit with this same thing. So, I mean, it looks like they're going to try to, the city's going to try to spearhead any kind of changes in the state legislature. But then again, I don't, I don't know how the state legislature is going to address anything. Well, you get into an issue, of course, you've got to make a call at the, at the scene and say, this person is worthy of being transported or not. But if you make the wrong decision, then you've got a huge problem. Yeah.
[30:44] Yeah. Well, that's a fascinating one. And I'm sure we'll hear a lot more about it. And I hate it because I can't help. Anytime an ambulance drives by now, I can't help to think like freeloader. It's like playing free ride. Yeah.
[30:58] Scott, you've been working on a story with the Otis French Jr. killing over in... And, uh, you know, he was, he was shot by a police officer after a stop and the, you know, of course in usual fashion, there was no body camera footage that was allowed to be out, et cetera. It was, you know, the state law has said you can't release it. Although this is a federal lawsuit. All of a sudden this, this, this, uh, body camera footage comes out a couple of weeks ago and, and people can see it. And, but there's, but there are further developments with that going on right now. Yeah. And it's just, there's, there are five videos that were published to YouTube, um, under the name Otis Fringe Video. Right. Anonymous poster somehow accessed these videos and released them, uh, during, during while the attorneys are arguing whether or not it should be released. Right. And also just on the heels of the state, you know, kind of, um.
[31:59] Adopting, uh, police immunity even further. So all of that was like kind of baked up. I mean, the state law was passed. It says you can't release it. Nobody can release it. It's just, it's not releasable anymore. So come to find out, digging through some of the court filings that were accessible is that there was an exhibit filed in January 1 that included an email thread in that deep, buried deep in that email thread. Which attorney group included that? Yeah, it was a joint filing status report.
[32:30] They both kind of teamed up on it. It was the family's attorney, the French attorneys, who was names on it. But I don't know how joint filings work. I'm sure they both signed off on it. But deep down into that email thread, there's an email from the police officer's attorney to the French family attorney where they share the link to a share file and the password. Deep down, you had to. And somebody read it. Somebody read it. Somebody and there's a there's a there's a online court database it's called court listener yeah it's a kind of crowdsourcing uh public filings because you got to pay for all this stuff yeah and that was one of the exhibits out of the handful of ones that that's one of the exhibits that was you can just download for free and view somebody shared that and downloaded it so um anyway so we um and then we got an email saturday yeah saying that's exactly how they from the from the download from the person who put it out there ostensibly although it was anonymous it was anonymous it And they were basically, I think they probably read your first story about it. You said, this is where we, you know, we saw that it was here. And they said, yeah, that's exactly how it got out and sort of chastised the.
[33:39] The French lawyers for being upset about it. And yeah, that was kind of strange. They, they were kind of protesting that it was leaked out. Um, French's lawyers. Yeah. And they, I think, I think they thought it was French families lawyers were. Yeah. I think they thought it was like a tact maybe from the law enforcement pro side to kind of make it to, to, to hurt their lawsuit in some kind of way. Well, I think that you can probably look at that, that video in, in a couple of different ways. Um, you could say how, you know, it does clearly show that, uh, French, you know, ran from him and Russell with him and, uh, and, and at some point grabbed his taser and all that kind of stuff.
[34:18] Which tends to get you shot. Um, but also there is 15, 12 to 15 seconds missing out of the footage. There's also, uh, the officer was informed that French doesn't like to be touched right before he goes and touches him. Yeah, I mean, you probably, you know, I mean, if that was okay for me, tell every cop, hey, don't touch me. I don't like to be touched. But I mean, but I think the bigger issue is he pulled him out of the car and started frisking and then immediately handcuffed him. Yeah, I didn't understand that part of the video. For a, for a broken taillight. So it was a little bizarre. I mean, I, I think you can look at it from, for two different ways, two different ways. I mean, I, I, to me, I don't necessarily think that it is a slam dunk great for the cops or great for the, for the, uh, for the family either. You know, I think both sides, to me, they look a little, it doesn't look great for either one.
[35:08] The bigger issue to me is just that this is the whole issue of body camera footage being released, whether it should be or not. Of course, being in the media, I believe we should release it. I don't think it should be released in the middle of investigations or things like that, but certainly when you get to the point where we're having a civil suit in a federal court, I don't think there's anything harmful at that point that is coming out of it. Yeah. Um, you know, the public should be able to see what happened. And these, you know, these questions about the things we were just talking about, those details, like this is why you want this to be out there. Cause you want to have these questions as like, you know, should somebody should have that, should this have escalated anywhere close to what happened for a tailgate? Well, I mean, he gets pulled over for a, a, a light that's out on his car and the officer, you know, basically says, Hey, I'm not going to write you a ticket, goes back to the car, comes back. And then he says, Hey, you know, get out of the car. I want to show you this light.
[36:10] And when he gets out, he says, you know, I'm going to frisk you just for my own safety. And the guy says, I don't like being touched. And he says, well, it's for my safety, you know, and then he frisks him, but he has him turned around against the car. And I mean within a second or two he just grabs his he grabs his arms and handcuffs him it's not he was like he doesn't even say like you're under arrest or anything like that I mean he didn't tell him he didn't tell him he was under arrest he didn't tell him anything he just said I was confused by no he was like feeling his pocket and then like it was it was so weird because he was just like everything was fine and then he suddenly was like hands behind your back and so I didn't understand it looks very premeditated I don't you know it looks very much to me like when I watch it just my personal opinion, when I look at it, it looks to me like he knew he was about to put this guy in handcuffs, but.
[36:57] I don't know. It's a small town. How much do they know each other? How much contact have they had with one another in the past? Who knows? On a separate note, these are also the questions you would like to have honestly argued in a civil court case, but because of qualified immunity, most of them never make it that far.
[37:14] They get thrown out because police officers and officers of the state and the government are protected by immunity. Yeah, they are. And it's, and I mean, I think it's, you know, it's important. I mean, we've had a lot, especially over in Baldwin County, there's been a lot of stuff that has happened that is pretty sketchy. And, you know, certainly the case that we were on for a long time about Jonathan
[37:36] Victor, when, when the case, when we finally were able to see the video on that, it did not look good. And it didn't really match very much what we were told and you know and so i think it looked pretty bad overall and even a federal judge said that it did not look good yeah and you know what ends up happening is that the body cam footage that gets out is the body cam footage that the police want people to see and it has typically been that way you know and so it's been typical that you can't see the ones that don't look good and then if something exonerates the officer all of a sudden it manages to show up so i mean and that's why i think there was some maybe some suspicion that that's what happened here but it turns out it's just somebody out there looking around and who felt and who also said that they felt like the this type of information ought to be public and they wanted to put it out there so that's where it ended up out there anyway uh nappy voting is still underway ash right the nomination period yeah we've already had 50 000 votes for um during the nominations.
[38:44] And this is the nomination period is the time when you can write in people's names. Anyone you want. Anyone you want. Yes. And then once we get to the end You can vote for yourself. Your mama can vote for you. Get all your friends and family. Yes. Get them to vote for you. At the end of the nomination period we'll tally up the top vote getters in each category and name the finalists. That's how people become finalists. There's no open voting during the finals. So if you don't vote right now you're.
[39:09] Not going to get in. That's right. So people need to do that. Once per day, per category, and vote Nathus. All right. Okay. Thanks a lot. Well, that's all for this week, folks. We'll be back next Thursday with your next episode.
