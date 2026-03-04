Coyote problems heating up in Mobile, how Continental Aerospace's CEO couched an attempted acquisition, and parties trade barbs in a state lawmaker's lawsuit against Austal.
Mobile citizens have complained about frequent coyote sightings for years. City officials say more information is needed before they will cont…
[0:00] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I am your host, Rob Holbert. Everybody else, sound off. Who's here? Ashley Trank.
[0:08] Grant LeBwalk. Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamrick. Right. Kyle Hamrick, you have the cover story this week. Yes, Rob Holbert, I sure do. Hot off the presses here with the coyotes. We've had it. There we go, Ashley. Good coyote. That is a very good one. That was a high quality coyote. That was good. um the uh this has been an issue people have been complaining about coyotes for quite some time for for years in many cases so so tell us what's new i mean obviously we're hearing constantly about people saying hey i'm seeing coyotes everywhere in town now right right right i mean and there they've been seeing them all over the the place not just out in westmobile but in midtown and you You know, off an airport, they've been seen. There was one woman I talked to who said she saw them at, like, busy cross streets out in Westmobile and off an airport. They are coming in, and they are here for two things. They're here for love. Love. And for leftovers. Love and leftovers. Human trash and mating are what's drawn to these coyotes to town. They're not here for human love. They're here to meet other coyotes. They are here to have some dalliances and some pups with... Other coyotes of the opposite sex. Yes. They are congregating. They tend to like creeks.
[1:38] That's kind of like their highways. So Three Mile Creek is a big coyote highway in town, right? That's like the I-10 of coyotes there. Yeah, they're running through town. They're running through town, screaming, scaring people. You can hear them at night. You know, you hear them. I hear them at times. That like if I take the dog out in the wee wee hours of the night I can hear what certainly sounds a lot like what Ashley just did a little while ago but out there howling and barking yeah they yeah they like scream a little bit too I heard some clips on YouTube where they're like.
[2:14] Kind of stuff like that leave the sound effects actually okay that was that was he's always trying to move in the sound effects are just so fun he's always trying to move into the sound effects area roadrunner on sound effect meep meep um the uh you know uh bobcats have this like woman scream that's like the same thing with the peacocks too the peacocks will yes will scare you yes they do listeners what's your favorite animal what's your animal scream the primal rage of the peacock the look the the coyotes let's get back on track the coyotes are roaming the city we've got that so what's going on is anything happening with this get to the point um nothing really is, happening with this here because well the story here is folks are concerned about these coyotes because they especially love to eat cats because they love to eat cats they love to eat small dogs.
[3:13] There's never been a human attacked by a coyote that we know of in this state. In Alabama. It's in this. But they have done it. Right. In other parts of the country. It's not unheard of. It's not out of their, their milieu to attack somebody. Milieu. Nice. That's right. That's right. But we have all of this information. We have all of this information. And the city says, well, we're not ready to act yet. We still need more data on the coyotes. even though folks are scared of them and they've been seeing them out and about so grant you've got some coyote action on the eastern shore what are they doing over there they've got some coyote problems and uh they've had they have had coyote problems um kyle and i have both at this point reported on that issue oh yeah um and uh kyle you talked to the uh eastern shore folks so uh you know what what did they tell you i know that they said it was a big problem in daphne and spanish fort And there was some consternation about whether or not the coyotes should be killed caused a very rare split vote. So these were Fairhope coyotes, weren't they? Well, that's what I had heard. That's what I had heard.
[4:28] I had heard from some sources, you know, back when I was covering the Eastern Shore, that the coyotes and Daphne were being run out of Fairhope. Yeah. And that they were coming north and causing problems. But in response to a similar public outcry about the coyotes in Mobile, the city of Daphne contracted out their...
[4:51] Something to have to happen to to that i remember the mayor of daphne said you know we don't care what they do with it we just want them gone there was sort of a don't ask don't tell don't ask don't tell just as long as we don't see any more coyotes that's right then the money will be well spent was what they told me um he did not uh the the mayor of daphne did not give my phone call uh back this time and not neither did the mayor of spanish for it but both of those cities have acted in response to citizens' worries about coyotes coming into their yards.
[5:25] Stealing their pets, and screaming at all hours. But the city of Mobile says they need more information before we can act. You know, and I would also add that those cities that have done it, they have worked with USDA and the Animal Plant Health Services to study whether or not it is a rampant issue. Like, you know, And needing more information isn't the worst thing in the world. Maybe perhaps some expedience is warranted if people are saying, you know, there's a coyote in my backyard and it looks hungry. Well, so I got a text this morning from a guy I know who read your story. And he said, you know, we saw one running down the alleyway a week or two ago with a cat in its mouth. And then he said he says he has a friend. He knows somebody who had like a coyote rescue camp or rescue area. This is where we're spreading third-hand information on the Lagnapod.
[6:28] Coyote rescue camp. He said this guy had a, he was a coyote rescue guy who told him that coyotes are very hard to eradicate because he said that if you shoot, the male, that all the females immediately go into heat. Have you heard this? I have heard this because it's only, well, this is what I've heard. It's the alpha male of the pack that does all of the mating and the fathering. So the other guys are just left out. If you kill the alpha male, you launch the whole pack into this frenzy of mating with the females, and it's just, you just get more coyotes after that. Right. So there's no election held for the alphas. No. There is no new supreme leader. It is just a, it's just mass coyote chaos, which leads to more coyote orgy.
[7:20] Coyote freak offs. But see, that's the problem. Some folks say that you can't kill them because then you just get into this, this frenzy, this coyote. I mean, look, you know, just, I mean, you can't, if you, if you are somebody who signed up for, for next door neighbor for whatever reason i'm signed up for next door neighbor i think that you know it's a it's like 24 hours a day there's people riding on their coyote i saw a coyote coyotes in the yard coyote was doing this it ate my cat yeah so i mean it is kind of crazy i grew up you know of course having watched a lot of roadrunner um cartoons when i was a kid i just assumed the coyotes were from out west i didn't realize that they were.
[8:03] Local until our local the first one i ever saw was out on fort morgan a million years ago but you know i thought wow coyotes out all the way out here but they're not really invasive they have been around here no yeah they're native to this state uh they're not being like shipped in from other places but i think that's one of the things you're you point out in your story right this there's not this is not a there it's not that there's an explosion of coyotes or that they are being pressured from elsewhere they're coming here because this is a welcoming area for them yeah we got all kinds of cool stuff here at mobile we've got coyote girls yeah that's right we've got cats and women and all kinds of things yeah well that's uh that's it's a good story it's interesting one and from pivoting from coyotes to cruise ships we've got a new cruise ship coming in this weekend too um that's right you're telling and this is a this is an interesting one i knew we were getting a new one. It'll be a howling good time. A howling good time. Yeah. That's right.
[9:04] Yeah, that's a good one. That was nice. That's very nice. The American Cruise Symphony, which is a riverboat, is going to be steaming into port this Friday. So it's not a paddle wheeler. So when you say riverboat, I think of like a paddle wheeler. It's not a paddle wheeler. No, it's not that cool. It's kind of like one of those fancy boats that goes up and down the rivers in Europe or something a little bit. Very similar to that. A technical boat on the river. Except for going to Paris and Milan, you're going to Pensacola. And Pascagoula. No, it's Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs and Gulfport.
[9:40] Gulfport. That is sailing it to port. Let's go from the Gulfport. Yes, let's go have tea at Gulfport. So that's the thing. It's like you're looking at this, and I'm not— I am not poo-pooing this cruise ship. I'm glad.
[9:56] How can we? But I am somewhat dumbfounded by the cost. Yes, this is a very sumptuous cruise that you could take from New Orleans along the Mississippi coast to Mobile. The lowest price that I could find on the ship that's going back to New Orleans this weekend is $5,330 per person. Per person. for a person to go on a cruise down the coastline in mississippi yes yes a seven day cruise a seven day cruise for a drive that you could make in under three hours i mean look i'm from the mississippi gulf coast and i so i'm not trying to to diss my my home area but seven days trapped on the mississippi gulf coast seems kind of i don't know i'm just sort of like what are we going to be doing for seven days yeah the allure i mean you have the beach in pensacola and but they're leaving for pensacola so you're you're not that's not part of the the time i don't think you you would have to do that on your own time yeah these parts right you would find this some allure to it yes i mean do they just get over to new orleans as fast as possible and let you get hammered for four days is that what it is but then you don't have a ride back then you don't have a ride back It's a one-way.
[11:16] It's a one-way. It's a one-way cruise. It is one way. It's a one-way from New Orleans to Mobile to Pensacola. I mean, at least on the map, have Ship Island in there, which is just an uninhabited island. I mean, I like spending a day out there. Those islands are beautiful. I don't know about 12 hours on them. It seems a little excessive, but I don't know. You know, it's just—, You know, when we went and looked, a lot of them were sold. Most of the- Somehow, they're sold out. So, the cheapest ones were five, but the top end were over $8,000 a person. Yeah, $8,000, $10,000. Yeah, they have some very- They must have a lot of really interesting stuff happening on board the ship. I mean, it must be really- Lobster. Lush stuff. I mean- Filet bignon every meal. They're probably like rubbing your back with a lobster for that kind of money. I don't know. They can, yeah. I don't know. They can let wood crawl over your toes. I have no sound effect for that. Yeah. Just some skittering. You have no lobster massage. Just a lot of scuttling back and forth over and over. A lot of pain. Yeah. I don't know. But it's, you know, I mean, if you have this kind of money sitting in your bank account and you're not sure what to do with it, I think this could be a really nice time. I bet they sell, like, memberships, so people are doing all different. Do you want to turn what would be a three-hour drive into a seven-day trip?
[12:42] I mean, if you are a decadent sort of person who enjoys the finer things in life, this could be the voyage for you. It's pretty, it's high-end. I mean, they told me a while back, Mayor Stimson had told me they were attempting to get a... More high-end cruise, I sort of assumed like a high-end cruise meant, you know, a really nice ship going somewhere exotic. Yeah. You know, we just got to hope the pokey plant's not raging when you go past Pascagoula. Right, right. Everybody stay in your cabin. No offense to my home area again, but you know, it's just, it's not very exotic. I mean, Biloxi, you get to stop there. You can gamble. Yep. Not a lot going on. Ocean Springs is cute. Ocean Springs is very cute. It's great. But, you know, it's... And the cruise from Ocean Springs to Biloxi can't take more than an hour. No. Maybe they just do those... Maybe they bust them right or something. I don't know. I don't know. Or get the... There are questions. There are questions. I have questions.
[13:45] I can just see the advertising now. Come stay with us on this exotic cruise where you shall be bussed all throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast for three days. I...
[13:57] 30-minute drive. You can walk it in 30 minutes. You could walk across the bridge in 30 minutes. There's no doubt. There's just no way they could. I mean, you could make it across the bridge in 30 minutes. I feel certain. Yeah, I believe it. I mean, maybe that's pushing it. It's probably a couple miles long. 45 probably. You could do it. If you're walking, you could hoof it. But, you know, I don't know. Anyway, it is coming. It's starting Friday. How often is this? Do we know how often it's going to be. This is going to be coming to the city six times throughout the rest of the year. So they can load up and find enough people who are interested. So I guess to get your car, you could just stay a week in New Orleans and then go back. Yeah. I mean, it don't cost you another 10 grand to get back. I mean, if you wanted to, here's a plan from Lanyap. You ride the boat from New Orleans to Mobile. You take your cruise. You get off here and then you ride the GAMTRAC back to your parked car in New Orleans because you're not coming back for it on the current cruise. You could, if you go all the way to Pensacola, you could jump a freight train and then get GAMTRAC here. There you go. You could get your full money's worth that way. Most of the cruise ships make you, you know, stay on the ship until... Starting point to the finish point are you allowed to just jump off anywhere you want you so for their stop in in mobile you get 12 hours no they.
[15:25] Can't get you back on to get off you know you're good you get 12 hours yeah you get 12 12 hours shore leave yeah from the from the american.
[15:37] I'm fascinated to see how it works it's uh it is definitely a higher end cruise so we'll see how it goes. I hope, I wish it the best. I think it's, uh, it's cool. I hope that those people who've paid that kind of money when they get off here, they're going to spend even more.
[15:52] I mean, if you have a princely time, you got that kind of disposable income. Welcome to mobile. Yeah, absolutely. If it's good enough for coyotes, it's good enough for everybody
[16:01] else. Absolutely. Women and love and food. All right. We're going to take a quick break. We'll come back and talk a little more and we are back uh scott you have more on continental motors i know we've you've been covering this quite a bit and for folks who haven't been following it that um the continental motors they they build uh aircraft engines out at brookley and they are a chinese-owned company and we've kind of, you've been following some, you know, their efforts at one point to obtain property out at the airport. I mean, out at Berkeley, uh, which fell through, but then tell us more what's going on now. Yeah. Um, so I obtained a presentation that the CEO made Karen Hong made in 2022, which, uh, includes a slide as a, the last slide of the presentation. And it's for acquiring a German engine maker, which...
[17:06] Creates this, you know. R.E.D., right? Yeah, R.E.D. Stands for Ranklin.
[17:10] I don't even know how to say it. Ranklin Aircraft. Or Red Scare. Yeah, something like that. Yes.
[17:17] So it's a pitch to acquire this company for like $51 million, something like that. She couches the deal in the presentation to her board, which is a Hong Kong board controlled by China state officials, couching it as an opportunity to upgrade the Chinese Air Force's military trainer planes. Yeah. This big engine that this other company has is 500 horsepower, 12 cylinders.
[17:49] Faster training planes, in other words, yes. Yeah, China's been trying to streamline their jet fighter training from propeller planes into the jet. So they want to make a faster transition. Right. She's saying, well, look, this engine might fit that bill. And that's what she says in the final slide and it's it's pretty astonishing to see that the deal never went through so what that means that she's pitching this out there i don't know i mean there's there's sanctions there's trade sanctions against china um you know this company that she's even proposing it to that makes the planes it's hung do aviation you know they're explicitly mentioned in the trade restrictions you can't do this you know anything with china i think military in use you can't do but this this company specifically it's all it's also a sister company of continental so yeah um well i mean it's it's pretty fascinating stuff and i i think it's certainly um it's complex it's a very complex story yeah and um which probably you know it looks possibly Intentionally, it's complex because it is, you know, you have a situation here where this company does look like it in some ways operates effectively.
[19:09] On behalf of the Chinese government in some ways, you know? So, um, certainly that seemed to be acquiring, trying to acquire those engines to help the Chinese military.
[19:19] Yeah. According to that slide to, again, then the deal never went through, but, um, you know, I, I featured this in the article, but I mean, the connections to Russia were raising red flags at that time too. There was Russian investors and companies that were popping up and all this slide information, And the engines they're trying to acquire are in Russian military trainer planes. They're in UAVs used by Russia.
[19:45] Yeah, it's the founder of that company went to jail, was sentenced for selling these engines to Russia. Yeah, I think that's a very good point. You know, this is this isn't just like there there been someone has been jailed over some of this stuff. So it's just it continues to be a really interesting story. and great job. Keep going after it. Um, another story I know that, that, uh, has been kind of bleeding out over time is, is Napoleon Bracey's lawsuit against Austell, um, for which he claims discrimination. And they last week had an attempt to, uh, Austell tried to file for, or filed for summary judgment, basically to have this thing thrown out. Right. And they, they dumped a lot of information on there. Yes. And so we wrote a story about it. You wrote a story about it. Tell us a little bit about what they're claiming.
[20:37] Yeah. Yeah, so in 700— Napoleon Bracey, our state representative. State rep from Sarah Land. He covers like north of Mobile.
[20:48] 700 pages of court documents, some depositions and statements from all different kinds of people at Austell, claim that Bracey alleged that he misused the timekeeping system that Austell created for him to work his job and be a state's state representative too. Because he's got to be gone to go up to the legislature. And so they're basically saying, hey, you know, we created this system where he has time to go do that. Right. And he was supposed to list it as jury duty in the system because that was like the only... And that's not a way to hide anything. No, no, no. That's just the only way that the system could compute his time off. But they knew that meant that he was going to be doing his legislative duties at that time. Right, because he would put a note in there with the jury duty that says, went to the legislature. Right. They claim, a guy named Rodney Patrick, who used to work at Austell, claimed that he taught his supervisor. Right he claimed that he once caught bracy uh.
[22:02] Listing a trip to the Caribbean as jury duty. And he also claimed that he had listed like, well, he was going to be gone for jury duty to go to the legislature. But Patrick caught wind from somebody else that Bracey was actually going to Punta Cana, which is like in the Dominican Republic, someplace in the Caribbean. And in the deposition that Bracey gave, um, the attorneys asked him if he was ever caught going to the Bahamas. Right. And he said, no. So they got into this whole semantics thing about whether he was in the Bahamas or the Caribbean, which are two different places. And so that was, he, he said, I've never, I've never been to the Bahamas. He denied that ever took place. But in Pat, in Patrick's, they asked him the same question. Did you catch him trying to go to the Bahamas? And he said, it wasn't the Bahamas, it was Punta Cana. And he said he heard about this and that Bracey had said he was going to the legislature at that time. And then he caught him because Bracey was talking about other things he had to do and.
[23:14] Patrick said, you know, just make sure you get it all done because we don't want folks to think you're going to Punta Cana or someplace like that. So he called him out on it there and Patrick claimed that Bracey called him later and said that he had, you know, he was going to be using that time as his personal off time. Um, and there was another deposition from Kristen Parsons, who's the, uh, senior vice president of HR at Austell, where she said that Bracey was fired, uh, for a timekeeping violation and that he claimed that he wasn't doing his, his work and would be on like these virtual meetings and didn't do anything there. Folks were having to pick up the slack that he left.
[24:01] So when he ultimately was fired, it was because he was supposedly doing his work in the legislature, and someone saw his vehicle at his house. Right, right. And they fired him over that, and he has said, and I think it says it's backed up by the Speaker of the House, that that was a week when they were working legislatively, but it was supposed to be in their district. Right. And so his, so he got fired at that point, maybe rightly or wrongly, I don't, you know, maybe, maybe not correctly that he was not doing legislative work. He could have been at home, um, but supposedly because they saw his vehicle, but his allegations are that he was fired for racial purposes, racial reasons. That's right. And, you know, they're, they're pushing back on that. It's a, you know, it's one of those things where he kind of opened the door by filing this lawsuit and, uh, they've had a.
[24:58] Pretty negative things to say about him i know his attorney has not really we've asked for them to speak out about it or with you know have a comment they didn't really have much comment right just uh that basically said that these things had been proven incorrect but it was still i mean it was filed in summary judgment so yeah it was my motion for summary judgment sworn to testimonies from people that this is a federal lawsuit too so yeah it's uh that's you know his and I think he's working with to reach a settlement. Oh, he wants a settlement at this point. Both parties are trying to come together to discuss a settlement of some kind.
[25:40] We'll see. And then I guess the other story, I had one more story this week on those folks over in the lawsuits over in Baldwin County. Lean on me. Involving the landscaping around, at the Fairhope Motor Coach Resort.
[26:00] And Judge Bracken this past week ruled against the owner over there who they claim did some landscaping on a common area. He says he didn't hire, he tried to hire him to do landscaping and then found out he couldn't do it and got his money back. And there was never any landscaping done at all, but he still was fine.
[26:23] $325,000 by the resort and now has his house, his house is going to be sold by the sheriff to, to, uh, pay for the lien and for the attorney's fees. So that's two houses over there for the other people admitted that they did some landscaping was about a $10,000 landscaping job and their house is right next to this guy's house. And when I went over there and looked at it, his house did not look like it had been landscaped behind that common area behind his house was still full of bald patches and weeds and and you know dead plants and so uh this thing is like it's pretty crazy i mean they've they've got over six hundred thousand dollars worth of fines levied and two houses being sold over a over a landscaping job well i mean i mean i know it's a homeowners association and that's why my husband is always like yes never will we ever live in anything with a homeowners association but it's just crazy how you know we always hear how property rights are so strong in alabama we can't even get blight cleaned up downtown for years and yet these do some landscaping or not even do landscaping and they get their houses well you know the the reality behind all of it is that they these folks are suing the hoa over their service dogs and they've had a federal lawsuit going over the service dogs. So these people, these people all dislike each other considerably. And, you know, this.
[27:52] You know, it certainly looks odd. And I mean, you know, the HOA could have, from what I understand, could have at any moment just charged and said, hey, you know, we're going to fine you for the amount of the landscape. It just seems like they could have said, hey, this isn't working out. Why don't you sell your spot?
[28:12] But the other part about it is, I mean, when you go out there, the landscaping that they did looks far better than what was there. I mean, all they did was put some sod down on dead—it had been landscaped, and it all died, and all they did was just put stuff back. They just put new sod there and new plants. It's not—but it is really kind of mind-blowing. And, you know, when you look at the—in both cases, the lawyer was not available. The defendant's lawyer was not available during the—when the judgment was made. I think it might be time for a new lawyer. That lawyer is, he's got an illness. So he's, you know, they've asked for a continuance and he wasn't there. And then in this case, the defendant, the lawyer was sick. The defendant got a deep vein thrombosis and was unable to travel from West Virginia, where he is up in West Virginia. And he presented that, you know, a doctor's note that said this guy can't travel. And the judge still just ruled against him at that point. And I mean, this is, he's taken the guy's house. I mean, it's, it's a, it's a really strange story, but it, uh, it does kind of show you what, uh, I mean, you got to watch out when you're dealing with those HOAs and, uh, you know, I would, I don't know. I just feel like it's, uh. It kind of looks a little bit like the judicial strong-arming as well.
[29:41] Anyway, that's all we got this week, folks. Oh, no, we don't. I'm sorry. Don't forget, Nappy Voting is underway. That's right. We are. We started yesterday.
[29:51] So, votenappys.com. You can vote once per day per category. We also have a new Facebook page, The Nappy Awards. Okay. So, please like it or follow it. And, you know. And this is the nomination period. This is. This is open voting. You can vote for anyone. You can write the names in on this one. Write the names in. And I mean, obviously, it needs to be for something they actually do. Right. We hope that that always helps. Putting your boyfriend in as best gynecologist is not. Yes. Which has happened. Yes. It's a funny joke. It's a funny joke. But we do vet it. So anyway. Yeah. So votenappies.com. Well, hopefully he won't get enough votes to qualify. Well, she's got a different problem if that's happening. Best amateur gynecologist. Do we have a category for best romantic coyote getaway? I believe the creek is going to run away with that. Yeah. That could be new this year. The van down by the river. Actually, my favorite, and I want you all to think about this one. My favorite new category is the dish that defines mobile. Right. Like what restaurant dish, and so name the dish and name the restaurant, does it say mobile to you? Yes. Yeah.
[31:10] That'll be, I'll be fascinated to see the answers on that one. So we got voting this month. We will have them. The 29th at midnight. Yep. And then we'll have the finalists and they will come out in May. May, yes. So that's how we get our finalists. So get out there and vote, folks. All right. Now I'll call this thing adjourned. We shall adjourn. Thanks for listening, folks. We'll be back next Thursday. Love you. Bye.
