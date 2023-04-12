Speedcubing Story

Welcome back to the award-winning Lagnia-POD.

The Lan-yap crew kicks things off with a gripping conversation about WeMo annexation and ends in the far recesses of the competitive universe with Rubik's cube speed trials.

Lagnia-POD Season 3, Episode 14

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

