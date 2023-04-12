Welcome back to the award-winning Lagnia-POD.
The Lan-yap crew kicks things off with a gripping conversation about WeMo annexation and ends in the far recesses of the competitive universe with Rubik's cube speed trials.
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
All of this and more by smashing the play button...
Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways. While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
