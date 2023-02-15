Mardi Gras logo
By Dale Liesch

Lagnia-POD Season 3, Episode 6

Hunker down, loyal Lagni-PODers. As Mobile enters the throngs of "Deep Gras" Lagniappe's writing staff is here throwing out all the unsolicited Mardi Gras-related riffs and insights.

Lagniappe discusses the puritan Carnival group "the Nevergreens" who have formed to protect the integrity of Mardi Gras' true colors.

