PODCAST Deep in the Gras BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Dale Liesch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lagnia-POD Season 3, Episode 6 Your browser does not support the audio element. Hunker down, loyal Lagni-PODers. As Mobile enters the throngs of "Deep Gras" Lagniappe's writing staff is here throwing out all the unsolicited Mardi Gras-related riffs and insights.Lagniappe discusses the puritan Carnival group "the Nevergreens" who have formed to protect the integrity of Mardi Gras' true colors.Sportswriter Tommy Hicks hits us with some local stories out of Super Bowl LVII.To polish off the episode, the staff shares personal hangover advice and what throws they'd be willing to fight a child for. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Folklore Job Market Christianity Trade newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fat chance — Mobile left off top ten U.S. cities for Carnival list Picture shows damage to hit-and-run van Last blast — Repainting of Midtown cannon will end Panini Pete moves Fairhope couple into mortgage-free home Mobile’s muffuletta, gumbo and King Cake guide for starving visitors Lagnia-Pod Deep in the Gras More Podcasts Local Events Latest e-Edition Lagniappe Weekly — Feb. 15, 2023 View our latest publication here. Online Poll What's your favorite Mardi Gras throw? You voted: Beads MoonPies Footballs Stuffed animals Serpentine Ramen noodles Crichton Leprechaun pillow Other novelty pillow Peanuts Doubloons Glow sticks Other (tell us in the comments) Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.