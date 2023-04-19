ABC Liquor (copy)

The seal of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control board decorates products sold from the shelves of local ABC Select Spirit stores.

 BY DALE LIESCH

Lagnia-POD Season 3, Episode 14

Lagniappe's crew of curious and nosey reporters poked around the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control's (ABC's) rent payments.

While the majority of leases belong to individual companies and owners, it is clear being able to anchor a development with one of ABC’s top-shelf Select Spirits outlets is a way to secure 100-proof income for at least a decade at a time.

