Trump’s latest bizarre back-and-forth earns a check-in from Mobile’s new archbishop.
Also: the mall comeback in Mobile, new questions around the USS Enterprise contract, airport authority shakeups, and more Stockton solar drama.
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[0:13] Sound off. I am Ashley Trice. There we go.
[0:17] I am. Okay. This is getting ridiculous. Just say your names. All right. Let's just go. Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamburg. Thank you. Golly. Okay. Sorry. She went total NPR mode and I didn't know what to do. A little too weird here. All right. We're, um, We are here. Grant, you have this week's cover story, the resurgence of the mall here in Mobile, Alabama, the only city I know of with two malls right across the street from one another.
[0:48] Mall, the mall is coming back, right? The mall is so back, Ron. The mall is making a comeback. We, you know, what springed this story for me was a $30 million purchase of the Springdale Mall. Right. And just naturally got us talking with the new owners about, you know, who's your market? And they told us they wanted to capture the younger kids, which includes my generation. So I guess I'm still a child, according to the new owners. You are. Yes. But so, you know, we talked to a couple of business owners and a particular one, Cecilia Hawkins Johnson at the shops at Bel Air. That was at Bel Air, yes. Yes, and she has really picked up on just this new.
[1:35] Generation of in-store shoppers who are being brought in, a lot of it being brought in through social media, TikTok, hauls. So these influencers come in and they buy stuff and they show it up online and then everybody wants to go in and see it for themselves. It's a fascinating world. People want to go in and actually be able to look at something they buy now. So, yeah, it's happening. I just want to know if it'll bring back. Also called shopping. That's called shopping. Yeah, yeah. Welcome to shopping, Gen Z. I wonder if it'll bring back some of the golden age of malls, like memorabilia. As long as it brings back the Corndog 7, that's what we need. The 7 Corndog 7? It's always been confusing. People who don't remember the Corndog 7, they wrote 7 before... Corndog and then seven after Corndog. If it's on the side, but it's part of the day. I always called it seven Corndog seven, but people just say it's Corndog seven. But anyway, that was a big part of the mall life in Gautier, Mississippi, when we had Singing River Mall. Seven Corndog and Mobile, but it might have been here. They had one at one point. Yeah, they did. Yes. And I don't know. It seemed like they were definitely over in Mississippi. I know Andy McDonald remembers one from up in the Hattiesburg area.
[2:50] But, yeah, I mean, mall shopping is back. You know, there's a lot of good stuff. I mean, I would kill if Parisian would come back. Oh, my gosh. Parisians was great. Yeah. You're a big Parisian fan? Well, I will. They got that jacket. It's Parisians. Yeah, this coat was from Parisians. Well, I had to go with my mom to Parisians a whole lot. She always liked to go, and I always got dragged in there. I think she still may have some shoeboxes from Parisians. I love Parisians. But it was a good store. She got your knickers there, right? Yeah, we got some various. Mine was from Goody's, but I don't think that Goody's was in the mall. There was nothing quite like going in the Nike store at the mall, the DFW mall. I can't remember the name of it because I'm blanking there. But there was nothing like going in the Nike store and trying on a new pair of shoes and, you know, getting to spend time with my parents. We'd always go to Annie Ann's. I'd get a big slice of cookie cakes so long as I didn't request the most expensive shoe, you know. And it was always a good time for me. And it's something, you know, me and my girlfriend do now is she loves going to the mall. Just go wander around the mall. Yeah, it gets annoying after an hour. But it's a good experience up until then.
[4:03] You know, another, I mean, the food court, obviously. Big hangout back in the 80s. That was wonderful. You know, most of the, what was the, was that Sbarro was the. Oh my gosh. I love Sbarro. It's so good. That's where all my friends would go. I always liked the Chinese buffet. That's the, that's the, that's the best pizza in New York right there is the Sbarro pizza. And I think that's actually how Chick-fil-A got its start, right? They started off in the mall. I don't know that. I don't know that. Only a mall that wasn't open on Sunday. Well, no, they would just have their little. They had a place. Go to Sbarro. They had a place at the ball in Hoover where we would go to that was doing the Asian Southern Fusion before anybody else. You could get Kung Pao chicken and cornbread like your grandmother made. It was unbelievable. I love that. Best sweet tea in the galaxy. My other favorite part of it, too. Y'all remember the fast tracks where you would go into a recording studio and make a cassette tape of you and your friends singing something terrible? I have several fast tracks. Yes, those are good. They are all terrible, equally terrible. And then back in the day where you had to go buy records and albums and. Oh, yeah. We go to the sound Camelot or the the the record bar was in there. There were a couple of places they all had and they, you know, go through there and fish through things.
[5:27] We, you know, as someone who is, I'm more from the 80s, you know, our area, the group that liked to breakdance. The mall, there was a lot of breakdancing going on at the mall. That was a big thing. You got to go chase them out of the street. Friday night, there was a lot of breakdancing going on in the mall. I remember this strange thing in WABB. It was WABB back then. They brought in during the dirty dancing days like this like these two dancers that were supposed to look like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and had this, exhibition of them dancing and we came down there and he dropped her right in the fountain didn't he did the lifts you know yeah it's like i mean they were just goofy things like that happening all the time the mall was a big deal i mean like that's how debbie gibson and tiffany oh they would start performing in the mall they were mall performers i don't even know who that is i know there was that was back in those days there were they would bring teen stars would come around and they would sing in the mall and that was like get things going that way. That was your music thing. You know, we had, in Gautier, you know, we at one point had, we had two, movie theaters. We had one inside the mall and one outside the mall. I do like the mall movie theaters too. I wish they would bring that back. The mall movie theater was nice. Yeah. Because you had something to do before you went to the movie. Yeah.
[6:50] I just, I just really wish that my, what I kind of hope comes out of this resurgence is we see one more like local businesses inside the mall. Never saw local businesses inside a mall until I was well into my twenties. And I'd like to see some vintage stuff. I mean like a thrift shop inside the mall would be great a record store would be great uh you know and that's just my personal yeah i mean i guess what they've got to figure out is all of the space is so massive for the most part you know and the rents have all have often been prohibitive yeah you know for the local business so hopefully but it is the gen zers are bringing it back man they're they're they're bringing our absolute best thank thank you gen z thank you um we uh gen x that seemed like really it's on our back. Gen X, hey, we did our part. The only reason there is a mall is because of us. We built this mall on rock and roll. That's right. Except I'm in Gen Z. I don't know why I said we. Built that mall on breakdancing. I thought you were a baby boomer, Kyle.
[7:54] We built this mall on bad disco. The silent generation. I'm sure there's some kind of sci-fi movie that would be Kyle's life. Why he's here at this time. Yeah, it is. Is that the one with the painting? With Christopher Reed. Yeah, with Chris Corsi. With Corsi's scene. Yes. Yes. Yeah. Love Christopher Reed. Yes. Yes. Somewhere in Time. A great symbol. One of the top time travel movies ever. I don't know what we're talking about here. We've lost our mind. We were trying to segue away from them all. So while we're talking about completely insane stuff, we'll talk, we'll switch gears a little bit to, Kyle, you did a story on the new Archbishop story.
[8:34] Piling on chiming in here on this stuff with Donald Trump's, uh, back and forth with the, with the Pope. Yeah, that's right. And our new archbishop came in and, and he had something to say about it. He, uh, new archbishop, Mark Rivetuso. He came, Rivetuso, he came in on the side of the Pope and, uh, in this little feud. Which is probably a smart move if you weren't for the pope jobs job security i think so he said uh you know we need to be calling for peace in the middle east here we don't need to be fighting a war in iran like uh we have been doing um over the weekend and in the past few weeks trump had gotten mad at the pope for being critical of the war and uh calling for peace and uh then it got really strange when trump posted an ai picture of himself. Yes. As a doctor. Appeared to be a doctor from Bethlehem. I just want to say here, the memes are great. I mean, I wrote my column about this this week. I mean, this has been, and I know this is a hard thing to say, and I'm sure by the time that this podcast runs, he will have done something that makes this stuff look different, look even less crazy than what he's about to do, but.
[9:59] This seems to me like to be the most unhinged, crazy stuff like the last 24 hours, 48 hours that he's possibly ever had, which is amazing, but it's I mean, I don't know at this point what, you know, I mean, this whole concept of, getting mad at the Pope, trashing the Pope. Okay. Yeah. And then you're going to put a picture of yourself up online as Jesus, as Jesus.
[10:23] And then while you're having a press conference where a door dash person brings you a gigantic bag of McDonald's. Yeah. Yeah. And you, you ask her real, the door dash lady on whether she likes men and women's sports. And she says, I don't have an opinion. And he keeps pressing her on that. Yeah. But then during the middle of this crazy press conference, they asked him about this picture of himself. And he says, what are you talking about? I don't know. I thought I was a doctor. I thought I was supposed to be a doctor in there. I mean, I think it's time to have a cognitive test for him and just like go through and we can have a doctor's coat hanging on the wall. We could have some robes. The robes of the Lord. The Lord. It's like cognitive testing. Yes. Can you tell which one is a doctor's coat now? My favorite one, though, is they've got like an image from the pit. Yeah. Yeah. They've got, I can't wait for the new season. It's got all the robes on. I mean, do you think somewhere that Dan Quayle sitting here going, it pretty much ruined my political career not to be able to spell potato.
[11:40] And this is the kind of thing that is going on down on a daily basis and people are still.
[11:47] Defending this. I'm just like, how can you possibly, at some point it's just embarrassing. I don't know. Or like when Obama wore that tan suit and everyone's heads blew up. People lost their minds. We've come a long way politically. It's bizarre, but I don't know. That was the freshest a U.S. President has ever looked to date. Well, we're in a strange time warp here. It's just a strange warp here. I know they say he doesn't drink, but no one tweets like a drunk person more than that man. I mean, it feels like he's sober all the time. It would make a lot of sense if he drank, but it'd make more sense. He never sleeps. I mean, I think Tommy Tuberville has said this. He sleeps two hours a night. Somebody did like a timeline of all the tweets from the other night, and it was just... Well, it is, but it is, it's, it's really, truly bizarre. I know we don't usually talk about presidential politics in our podcast because I'm sure that someone's tearing their radio out of their dashboard right now and throwing it across the room or whatever. But I mean, this is just absolute insanity. I don't even know. So, yeah, it's nuts. There's not anybody, even the least politically astute person in the world could look at this and go, this isn't a good idea to post a picture of yourself as Jesus Christ. The lack of restraint. It is. I mean, this is a week after dropping an F-bomb on Easter Sunday.
[13:16] Everybody's heads were spinning around last Sunday about this. And by this week, we're all like, well, that seems. Hold my beer and watch this. Right. Yeah, somebody actually wrote a column and said, you know, I had written about how crazy it was last week. I didn't know it would be this soon before the president said, hold my beer. But it is. It's like, I can do this. I can do something even crazier. I'm like, this is, if it wasn't, you know, I mean, it's somewhere in between. We threatened to completely destroy a country of 90 million people to just wipe them off the map. That was also part of this week. That was part of what made the Pope say what he said. This is just absolute lunacy at this point. I don't know. Look, you know, people can support where they want to support. I'm not. I didn't vote for Trump. I didn't vote for Biden. I didn't vote for Kamala. Kamala. Kamala. Kamala. I didn't vote for her. I think it's Kamala. And I didn't vote for her. I didn't vote for any of them. So I'm not I'm not on that team. But anyway, it's just this is insanity. It is inside. It's the AI thing, too. Like John Stewart had a thing on The Daily Show. And it somehow looks like the lead singer of war is up in the glass.
[14:33] Someone has pointed that one out, too. Yes. That is like the like guar is coming down and out of. I think I mean, I just think that I mean, thank God for these little humorous moments and this insanity. Is it at least but it is but it is humorous but it is the insanity it's like this is the this is the craziness this part and this is why he's in public, This is when he's standing out in front of the media, talking to a lady who's delivering a ginormous bag of McDonald's. Two bags. Two humongous bags of McDonald's. Do you think there's a way to re-engineer his prompt for the AI of how he generated that image? Somebody said somebody else. This is old. It's been floating around. Yeah, I'm not saying he necessarily made it, but he posted it and then claimed, I thought I was a doctor I don't know where the media came up I said to myself what?
[15:36] His ending line was only the fake news media could come up with this I'm telling you for my doctor to come in with a glowing orb in his hand What are you going to do with that doctor? Only the fake news media could come up with this Take two of these and call me at the border Take this glowing orb Where is that glowing orb? This is right before the, yeah, but it's right before his.
[16:00] Anyway. There's a picture of like a Spirit of Halloween costume, like packaging and it says doctor and it's got the. Yeah, I've seen that. I'm sort of wondering what kind of doctor he thought he was. I don't know. It's like, did he specialize? Was he a GP? I don't know. But then he also, at the same time, when he claimed he said he thought he was a doctor, he said, I do heal. I do make people well. I do. What? He's lost his mind. The only reason that Leo's the Pope is because of him. Yeah, that was funny, too. I mean, it is really seriously. At this point, we've had, I mean, look, I'm, yes, Joe Biden was off his rocker by the time he was out there. He was senile. There's no doubt in my mind. This is the same. This is just, this is worse. This is a different kind of crazy. This is the guy out in the yard screaming at his tree or something.
[16:49] This is just nuts. But, you know, somebody can tell me, explain how it's 3D chess to us. Let us know. We're going to take a quick break and come back and talk to the slightly less crazy Tommy Hicks. Wow.
[17:07] And we are back. Hot after a very exciting Masters this weekend. I know you were probably glued to your tube. I did. I watched. It was fun. I mean, it looked like Rory was going to run away with it after the second day when he had a six-shot lead, and then he welcomed everybody back into the field on Saturday. So people said that was a historic lead. I thought Tiger—didn't Tiger have some ridiculous lead one time at the Masters? Tiger won by an immense—he had the biggest lead after two rounds. Yeah. Tiger ended up, I think—didn't he win by like 12? I thought so. Something crazy like that. But, yeah, after two rounds, he had the biggest lead in Masters history. I got you. Of six. But then blew it, then came back. And then came back and played great on the back nine. I mean, you know, people have said this before. The Masters isn't over until the back nine on Sunday, and it was certainly true. I mean, even Scotty, you thought, okay, Scotty's warming up here late. He got it within one, had a birdie putt on 17. I mean, it sat one little move to the left, and it falls in a hole, but it just sat there. And then on 18, he left himself short. Yeah.
[18:20] Exactly yeah you need you need some plastic explosives and it'll go right in yes i would have jumped it right in there yeah do something but uh but i mean rory played great for the three days so or four days so it's always exciting so it's a fun fun sport to watch a fun game to watch uh or tournament to watch i should say even my wife turns it on so we're she turns it on and we, were watching it and they keep showing like two guys who are in the middle of the pack and I'm like why are we following these guys I don't understand why aren't we following leaders and I guess we ended up on some channel that was, sponsored by their sponsors oh just showing featured groups it was just showing the same two, guys there's some stations that just show a featured group yeah and I was like how do we end up on this we're like watching the middle of the pack guys I'm like who cares these guys aren't close Let's move along. Anyway. Did you notice the crowd, though? It was unbelievable. Yeah. They were 20, 25 deep. Yeah. I mean, that's the way it was. I was at, I actually covered the Masters 40 years ago when Jack won at the age of 46.
[19:28] And we had to watch it on TV in a media room because you're not allowed inside the ropes in the Masters. Yeah. The media's not. And so if you want to go out there, you're just going to be standing behind 25 people asking them what's happening up there. So you sit there and you basically watch it on a big screen TV like everybody else. It's a fun weekend. And then we've got a lot of changes in coaching. We're at the coaching carousel here, right? Basketball stuff is spinning. So UMS coach, girls coach, Terry Canova had been there 20 years. He accepted the head coaching job at Orange Beach. Okay. who recently fired their most recent coach. And he brought along Amanda Niehoff, who used to be at, She was head coach of Sarah Lynn, had previously been head coach of St. Paul's, but she played for Canova at UMS and was an assistant for him at some point. He got her to come with him as an assistant. So then you opened up two spots right away.
[20:34] UMS wasted no time. They made a huge hire, I think a really great hire. They got Darnell Archie, the University of Mobile men's basketball coach, to take the job. Now, his daughter, Ava, will play for him next year as a sophomore. His oldest daughter, Allie, played on the team this year and she's graduating. But he's also coached them during the spring and summer, different youth leagues and stuff like that, and clinics. So it's not a huge surprise for people that knew him. But when you just look at her on the surface. Unusual. Sarah Lamb's got to feel theirs I think a really good candidate there Is going to be Terry Fowler When we talk about college coaches He coached in North Alabama, South Alabama And Spring Hill Coached women's basketball there He was an assistant for Amanda So I would think, If you're going to look around, you don't have to look too far to find somebody that's really qualified. That may happen. They're on spring break. That probably won't happen for a week or so before they name whomever. Maybe they're going to bring somebody else in. I just think Terry would be a good candidate there. Spring Hills, men's job is still open. I would expect an announcement on that next week.
[21:52] We'll see where they go. And then what does Mobile do now? The Mobile men's team has to go out and find somebody. You went it that a high school coaching job is now preferable to a smaller college coaching job or you know i think when i talked to him yesterday um darnell said you know he he just felt like this was the move the right move for him he also had a i know he interviewed for the spring hill job, And had been talking to them, and maybe that just didn't work out the way he wanted.
[22:26] But the opportunity to coach his daughter was really huge with him. And he said, look, I know all the parents. I've already – I know the players. I've had them for four or five years. So he knows what he's getting into there. So, you know, you don't have to move. You know, you stay right here and do – life goes on. And you get to spend time with your daughter. And plus, look at how the – here's one thing else he mentioned. He said, look, I had to replace 10 guys last year because of either graduation or portal. He said, this year I was looking at the same thing. He said, you know, you get kind of tired of doing that every year. I got to go find two-thirds of my team again. I got to fill that. That's got to be very daunting. That's running a lot of people out. I mean, when you start talking about having to pay players, find players, and all that, Especially for these smaller schools. I mean, if you're Alabamas and Auburns and you're getting paid a bajillion dollars, then you're like, suck it up and deal with the transfer portal. But these little guys. When you're getting paid millions of dollars, you can deal with it. Look at South Alabama football. Look how many people they lost last year that are now playing D1 because they can't compete money-wise with that. I mean, it's just ruin the game.
[23:40] And football-wise, you've got the LaTeX, you said, is going to be... Yeah, a report just came out. I haven't seen the whole thing, but apparently LaTeX is going to pay like the largest sum ever to the Sun Belt to get out. A year early. To get out of the Sun Belt. To get out of the Sun Belt. I mean, to get out of Conference USA and come to the Sun Belt. To get out of the USA. Right. I'm sorry, my bad.
[24:04] And so that way, you know, what was so funny was that Conference USA and the Sun Belt on the same day released their football schedules, and both of them had La Tech on their playing conference schedule. So they got to do something now. So somebody had to do something. And so that would be this coming year that's for this coming year so la tech is joining in the next uh athletic calendar starting july 1 they'll become a full member okay all right well that's interesting and then of course we got all area teams i think and our all area basketball team is from out and announced this week uh in 6a 7a boys we had ralph watson the head coach at fairhope is our coach of the year and trey garner uh who's also played at fairhope is our player of the year and in 2a 5a.
[24:52] Jonathan Vines, the coach at Bayside, is our coach of the year. And Corin Coleman of Williamson is our player of the year. By the way, today they just had the player of the year announcements for Alabama sports writers. And Coleman was put on the Super All-State team, which is regardless of classification. He was the only player from this area that made boys or girls play. Um, and the girls, uh, coach of the year is BJ Evans at Alma Bryonder took over. Uh, he's the assistant boys coach, but he took over when the, uh, the head coach's husband had, had a brain injury and had to leave and take care of, obviously had more pressing and more than issues. Uh, and he led them to the, helped lead them to the final four. Um, and Maddie Marie Grayson in her senior year is our player of the year in, uh, 6A, 7A. And then 2A, 5A, Kenny Wright of Mobile Christian is our Coach of the Year. And Jimonica Chambers of Viger is our Player of the Year. All right.
[25:57] Well, thanks a lot, Tommy. We're going to take a quick break, folks. We'll come back and we'll talk a little bit about the USS Enterprise.
[26:15] And we are back. So I've been excited about this concept of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise, coming to Mobile to be dismantled. Me too. I've been excited, been thinking about wanting to see this thing being hauled up the bay. Yeah. It may not happen now. It may not because Khan has intervened. The wrath of Khan. Khan has come down, and he has taken the Enterprise captive to another realm of the universe. Here we go. And it's up to Captain Kirk to get us back. Seriously, what happened, though— I think Khan has taken your senses. What happened, though, is a computer glitch in the application process for one of the contractors who wanted to dismantle this for the Navy. In the bidding process. In the bidding, one of the contractors had a slow computer. They were trying to fill out the form on the day of the deadline. Apparently waited to the last minute. The day of the deadline.
[27:17] And when they didn't get the contract, they did an appeal through the federal courts. And now a judge has said that the Navy has to rebid the dismantlement of the enterprise. Because this is about a half billion dollar job. A $594 million contract. This is an expensive contract. It is. So it is. Um, and apparently this contract, this bid was the bunk computer, the person with the bad computer had a $100 million cheaper bid. Yes. Apparently. So now the Navy has to go out and rebid the entire thing. Yeah. With everybody knowing basically what the cards are. With everybody seeing what the cards are. And now the ship may or may not come to Mobile. Depends on. Now, that stinks. I was excited about that whole thing. It's bonkers. I mean, this thing has taken as long as I've been at LADAP to get to this point. And I'm just glad to know that I'll be able to keep writing about this for a good long while. At least a few more decades. This sounds like that Airbus deal. It's like the tanker contract. Yeah, the tanker contract. Yeah, a little bit.
[28:31] Scott, you had a little bit more on Chris Curry as well this week, right? Yeah. So we found out through additional records we obtained that the former airport director, Chris Curry, actually forfeited $50,000 ahead of his resignation. So we've known that there was some turbulence there in the year preceding him leaving. No pun intended. Yeah. A little airplane pun. Yep. There's some questions about some activity there, some meetings that had happened. And they also passed some very specific and relevant rule changes. Like foreign travel rule changes that really lined up with some of the travel that Curry had been taking. So this $50,000, there's really no...
[29:22] It doesn't identify why, why he's forfeiting it, but the language that's used in the contract for the forfeiture is for specific conduct. So they could, they could forfeit his bonuses for a list of things. Um, so there was definitely, it's definitely a punitive, uh, a thing that it was tied to his, uh, golden handcuffs. So they wanted him to stay through a five-year term. He was just about to get paid and ahead of him getting that payout, which was supposed to be $375,000, ended up being $325,000.
[29:58] So it was just a really clear sign that not all was well over at MMA. Yeah, before he left. And then Grant, you were out at the Stockton Forum the other night with the solar farm. And I think there was a little bit of disruption out there, huh? Just a little bit of over 800,000 people have seen when tensions boiled over and the only person who spoke in favor of Silicon Ranch's proposed 2,000-acre solar farm on a 4,500-acre property. She was heckled pretty heavily. And then she sat down and people behind her continued to heckle her until she stood up, turned around, started yelling back. And that's where I came in. Yeah, you got that. And people seem very fascinated by the fact she had a plate of food or something in her hand and managed to carry that out. You cannot let the... Thin Mint Frosting Brownie. Is that what it was? It's like, yeah, it tasted like a Thin Mint. I mean, I would have had one of those too. You can't let it down. You can't put that down. I would definitely have taken that with me. So you had partaken in the treats.
[31:11] You can't do that as a reporter? I was there for five hours. You got bribed by Silicon Ranch. He's compromised, man. He is. He got bribed by a brownie. Oh, it's pathetic. I don't blame him. I would have to. Thin Mint, yeah. Other than that lady, did anyone seem like open to even just listening? No. Well, there were so there were over 60 people that had that asked a question or said something during the meeting. And I would say that most of the people who spoke were were leaning on being more concerned about this project locating than just being curious about its specifics. Uh most questions were leaned toward accusing them of negligence uh or just malice i mean it was it was it was pretty it was pretty uh i mean pretty bad let me let me just like a friend of mine has property near there and just and that they were asking me what i thought of it and i was like well i mean i don't think you're gonna be able to see the solar panels from the road correct.
[32:17] That is not yet been made clear, but they are going to be putting up vegetation buffers between all of the places they put panels, whether that will include trees or not. I mean, and it could end up being any number of things that are way more undesirable. I mean, the way they did this. Yeah. But yes, but I think some people have just like, you know, are not thinking about all the other things that could end up being because they're just so angry about the process. And I said, so I would just go in there into that meeting with an open mind and and listen to it and think about all the things that could be because obviously these landowners are motivated to sell this land.
[32:55] And so, you know, speaking on the history of it, at one point it was International Papers Timberland. You know, we all know what happened with International Paper around here. At one point, it was going to be a subdivision. And one of the biggest points the developer made when people asked about why they needed to build it here was there are transmission lines that go all throughout the state of Alabama, and they are the number one determining factor in whether or not you can build any power generation in that area. Wherever there are lines in open land, there shall be a power generation source at some point or another. And their argument was, well, it's either us or it's, you know, it could be a coal plant, could be a nuclear power plant. It could be a gas plant. I mean, like we are your we are kind of your best option because at some point or another, this land will be developed into a site like this one. Well, we were talking about this earlier today, just that, you know, with the advent of all these data centers that are coming in and you see them opening up, I mean, we've had...
[34:02] I don't know how many, three, two or three data centers. Three in Montgomery. Three in Montgomery. One, I mean, Pritchard's getting some. You know, there's their data centers opening up all over the place. And, you know, if the, it doesn't seem to me like we've really sat down and taken stock of. There's no regulation or anything. Well, it just doesn't seem like we've taken stock of. This is how much the grid, the electricity grid in Alabama can produce. Yeah. And so every time we add this, we need to be able to add X amount. Data centers, we need 10 solar farms or whatever. And these are the areas of the state that it needs to be in. And these are the types of properties that it need to be in. And you know, Alabama is not the only state that's going through this situation of.
[34:47] Okay, a new thing is here and now we have to build a power generator, a power generation source just to make sure it's okay. When I was living in Mississippi, there were several big developments I covered a data center was one of them. A steel mill was another where they had to create, they had to come up with another development of solar or gas or even a biocarbon power generation facility just to keep up with the power needs of the state. That's the big thing. Maybe this energy czar or energy secretary that was created in this legislative session, well, that'll be part of their job, I guess.
[35:27] I like energy czar. Energy czar makes more sense. And note is that these solar farms are probably going to be the fastest things you can put up. Right. But we could get windmill farms. I don't know. I don't think. I don't know. I think people would tie their throats to them and knock them down. They chop them in half. They make the whales crazy.
[35:49] That's pretty good. That's a pretty good one. Across the... You have to laugh so you don't cry. That's it. Right across from the Tensal River Delta, there are also more developments on the plant berry with the EPA is proposing changes that could... Poison our water even more. Yeah. Have the potential of kind of disrupting the plans or the efforts to overturn the plans on what happens at the coal ash pond. Yeah, they're going to give the local, the ADEM a little more leeway, I guess it sounds like. And ADEM's already approved this plan that it leaves all the coal ash sitting in groundwater. Yeah, ADEM's approved and EPA has rejected ADEM's approval. And now this new change could just put the ball back in ADEM's court and say, y'all can- Well, we already know what ADEM's court is. Yeah, we know the boss. Whatever you say, boss.
[36:43] I believe I actually had an interview with an ADEM spokesperson somewhat recently where I asked about, you know, their ability and desire to provide, you know, harsher regulations on what could be considered problematic developers. And the response was, we are a business, we are a pro-business state agency. They are that. All right, folks, that's all we've got for this week. We'll be back next Thursday with the next Lagnapod. Thanks for listening to us. Y'all have a great week. Bye. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publication.
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