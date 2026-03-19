Since election, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has continually used expense accounts and campaign funds to return to Florida's 30A area — where he owns a $4.5M Santa Rosa Beach house, lived and voted immediately prior to running for Congress.
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[0:04] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert. Everybody else here, sound off. Ashley Trice. Grant McLaughlin. Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamrick. Tommy Hicks. We got a full house today at the Rectangular Roundtable.
[0:20] Scott, you got this week's cover story, another very interesting one, Um, something that has been a big topic of conversation around the state, the residency of, of Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor. Does he really live in Florida? Does he really live in Auburn? Um, I don't think we've solved that, but no, but you've provided a lot of information here that people can look at and make a decision, right? Yeah, I think what this does is that it paints a broader picture that this is actually a legitimate question to ask. Tuberville and his campaign wanted to brush it off as a liberal hoax. I just went back and read his press release when the GOP decided they weren't going to review his residency. He said this was liberal media who was pushing this. Now, one of the biggest people pushing it is a Republican opponent of his. Yeah.
[1:20] Ken McFeeders. Not a part of the liberal media, but a conservative Republican running. That's right. Yes. Right. Yeah. So he's challenging him. He tried to challenge him with the state GOP. Yes. And he's he's currently in a week interim in like threatening litigation. He claims he's going to file a lawsuit to force them to look into this. So let's let's kind of let's do this in a timeline to try to help people understand.
[1:47] Where, what knowledge do we have of where Tuberville has lived as a, as a, um, as an elected official? So when he came into office, where did he live? Yeah. Well, the, the, first of all, the governor's position, which he's running for is a seven year consecutive residency requirement. So you have a timeline, you have to have established residency within that timeline. We know that it's from the date of the election. So November 20, November, 20, 26, which goes back to November, 20, 19, he has to have established residency. And so we, we, that there are different residency requirements for different offices. Yeah. So people, just because he is a U.S. Senator does not mean he qualifies to be governor from a residency standpoint. Right. Okay. So in December, 2016, uh, coach Tommy Tuberville resigns his position with the Cincinnati Bear Cats in Ohio.
[2:47] He then moves and he, from all appearances, looks like he moves to the beach. He says it in several interviews. I found at least three interviews where he says I've moved to the beach. This is in Santa Rosa, Florida. Yeah. Destin, near Destin, 30A. Uh, so he's owned the house since 2004. It's a $4.5 million valued house. Yes. It's large right on the beach. Yeah. It's probably, it is the largest home that he has owned, longest owned home that he has. Yeah, yes. So... He moves to there, but actually he claims, I'm screwing this up. He claims a residency because he has this brief entry into the governor's race. In what year? 2017. So early 17, he's thinking about running for governor in Alabama. So he does several things. He claims that he's living in Auburn. He purchases a home in Auburn. Actually, his son and his wife purchase a home in Auburn. I thought he had the Dadeville home at that point. Yes, he had Lake Martin home as well. So what he did was he filed his governor's campaign in 2017. He filed it under his Auburn home. Okay. Then he makes a political contribution. He loans himself $100,000. Gotcha. Using his Lake Martin address. Gotcha. Okay. So that was kind of a question there, like, which one are you claiming? Right. Because he's using two then.
[4:13] They're still dealing with a seven-year requirement at this point. Yes. And this predates the seven.
[4:21] Several months later in June, he drops out of that race. I don't know if that's because he realizes there's no way I'm going to achieve this seven-year requirement. Or in one interview, he just said, me and my wife agreed we want to go live at the beach. Yeah. So from there, he takes out his homestead residency, homestead exemption in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Makes that his primary residence. Primary residence. Legally, primary residence. Which is applied to the 2018 year, full year, where he not only registers to vote, but he also votes in the general election that year. So 2018, there's no dispute. He was a Florida resident in 2018. So 2019, the year of importance.
[5:06] The early in, early March, March 2019, he registers his campaign. He claims that he lives in- To run for U.S. Senate. Yes, to run for U.S. Senate. Thank you. He claims, on his FEC forms, claims the Auburn address, where his son and his wife own a three-bedroom, one- Totally different residence requirements, though, for U.S. Senate. Just to be a quote-unquote inhabitant, which apparently means one day. Yes. I think there's been some other famous senators who've done that same thing. Hillary Clinton, some others. There have been several. Yes. Very minimal. And then. So there's not a lot of scrutiny, in other words. Yeah. Of his residency. Of being a senator. Even though people are saying, oh, yeah, he lives in Florida. But he kind of parachutes in. He's going to run for Senate. Yeah. And so from there, he obviously campaigns and is elected in 2020. November, 2020. And then he enters office 2021. So the question is, was he a bona fide resident at that time? Has he consistently been a resident since that time?
[6:20] Or has there been breaks? And you've uncovered some new information, but you've gone through this. You went through the whole litany of things here, where he's been and what he's done. That house in Auburn, he just, in 2024 put his name on that house. Yes, he was not on the deed and then in 2024 he was put on the deed. Yes. Replacing Tucker who was also called Thomas Tuberville. Which a lot of people I think maybe mistook the fact that his name was on it but it's actually his son's name. Actually, multiple news reports have reported that that was his H1. Actually, the Alabama GOP said, look, there's a homestead exemption on this house that doesn't have your name on it but we're going to claim that's evidence that you live, that's your residence. Right. Um, so in 2024, his name's put on the, uh, address and then he, he applies for an H4 exemption. It's all technical. Sorry about that. But this is a 65 year or older exemption. It's an age related exemption. Which is, his wife is not 65 yet. So this is very clearly applies to him and him only. Right. And this is the, you know, that's the strongest amount of evidence that we have to this point that, you know, that's actually. But he could have applied for that years ago if he were actually living there. He could have applied for it in 2019, the year that it's so critical. He's old enough to have applied for it several years ago, but has not done so until within the last two years.
[7:45] So, yeah, so a whole bunch of, you know, a lot of technicalities there. What I look into in this article is the Secretary of the Senate report. They filed all their expense account filings. And it's much more detailed than FEC filings. They actually tell you where they're going and where they're coming from. I'm actually surprised no one has actually looked at these yet because they're just floating out there. That's because you're a better reporter than most of the rest of them. I'll take that any day. So, yeah, no, but my eyes are burning from looking through all this stuff. It's terrible to go through. You can't, half these PDFs you can't actually search through. Right. You just got to dig through them and it's terrible. And then nothing's congruent. It's awful. So, yes, burning eyes. Anyway, I pull out roughly 140 trips I can identify. more or less. And from there, kind of just. And that's over what span of time?
[8:37] 2021 between and through October one, 2025. So since he's been in the Senate. Yes. And, uh, you know, just, I, I encourage everyone to go and read the online article. I include lots of like graphs and charts. And a heat map. A heat map, which is really fun to make. To track the tubster. Yeah. And you can see that the, you know, I do it by mentions where, you know, what city is he mentioning? what area is he mentioning, and you can very clearly see that.
[9:05] The most darkest part of the map is the Florida panhandle. He flies to the Florida panhandle more than anywhere else. Yeah, especially in the first three years. So, and you're actually going to see a shift happen. So, the first three years, he is clearly traveling to 30A Destin area more than he's traveling to Alabama. Uh, and then as it, as it goes on to 2024 and 2025, when you know, his governor aspirations are picking up, it just inverses actually Montgomery, his trips to Montgomery shoot through the roof. Um, yeah, it's just, it's very clearly that he's, you know, putting his attention over here. Yeah.
[9:46] But the point, you know, and I know a lot of people that get upset about looking at these things, and I've said this a hundred times, is, you know, these stories drive me crazy. I hate that we as the media are left to be the ones to have to try to verify where people live because the government doesn't do it. And, you know, and the political parties won't do it. Yeah. And so, you know, they got somebody they think can win. They don't care where they live, but you know, that's so it gets left to us. And, you know, it's not easy to do unless you put a deer camera outside somebody's house to see where they are. But what you've got with this story, which you did an awesome job of compiling a lot of this information is that you see that he is traveling there a lot and on times when they have breaks and times when they're supposed to be back working. In the state as well, you know, that it is just.
[10:43] He is, he's, um, yeah, he's traveling to Florida quite a bit. Yeah. And, uh, I thought we had a mouse in here. It's just Tommy's chair squeaking back and forth. Okay. Anyway. Um, but so, I mean, folks can look at it. I think it is, it's really instructive. I think it will probably, as you said, at least, I think there's a big question.
[11:04] Here that needs to be answered. And I think he should answer it. I mean, I, I, I think that's Ash, you wrote that in your column this week about, you know, what, you know, what, what needs to be done in this situation. I mean, I think the only, only remedy is, is if McFeeders or someone falls and puts it to the courts because the GOP is clearly not going to do it. Right. You know, it's, I mean, and it's, you know, not very clearly spelled out in the law either. You know, it's like, you know, what constitutes seven years of residency, your homestead exemption, your tax, where you, Are you voted? Taxes? It's not stated. So they often lean on the definite courts when they decide on these things. They lean on the definition of domicile, which is the place that you go home to. Where you keep your underwear. Yes. That's what I would always say. Where's your underwear? And I think if he goes through that process, it will be, I mean, obviously, we're a red state. We'll have a Republican, you know, Republican jurist, I'm sure. But I think it would be hard for him to prove that he's been living here for seven years. Well, and then the other part of it that you get to is that you have his house on Lake Martin, an expensive home.
[12:20] Nice, expensive, more than a million dollar home. Which he sold. Which he sold. But I'm just saying, that's where he lived there. He has this $5 million house. Some say even up to $6 million. Up to $6 million home on the beach in Florida. Nice house. Yeah. The house he claims to live in, in, in Auburn is apparently in an area that is mostly student housing. It has one bedroom. No, one bathroom. One bathroom. I'm sorry. One bathroom. Yeah. One bathroom, not one bedroom, but one bathroom. Do you think Mrs. Turberville is going to share a bathroom with her husband? Yeah. I can tell you that, you know, the, the Holbert household and we're not, we're not high flying senators. We got no walk-off money from, from coaching football teams. Yeah. A one-bed, one-bathroom, sorry, one-bathroom house ain't going to fly. Yeah. But, so, I mean... I mean, we all know. It's just, does anyone care? Yeah, it really, it pushes the...
[13:15] You know, it really just pushes the boundaries of like what is credible. And that part is the part that just sort of like it's hard to deal with because it's like, I mean, come on, you're worth millions of dollars. You live in a 3-1 in Auburn student housing? Yeah. I mean, I don't. That's hard to believe. And it just makes it difficult for anybody to look at it and take it seriously. But it's, you know, one of these things. It's like it's a, you know, it's just a game. It becomes a political game. But it is something that is the law. And, you know, most of us have to follow the law in that regard. I think you've brought this up several times. Ask any of us to prove that we've lived here and had our domicile was here. It'd be very easy to do. Yeah. I could do it in any number of ways.
[14:04] Definitely, this doesn't make a conclusion. And I think that you've got to have harder, expansive evidence that we don't have that only he has that he can easily provide and just get this out of his way. Because if it's annoying him, just settle it. Yeah. I mean, his problem is, you know, and I mean, I had a political person, you know, tell me, hey, there's no there there. Like, that's not, I disagree with that. I mean, it's like, again, we can easily put this thing to rest. Just show us your last, show us seven years of tax returns, you know. You don't even have to show us the whole thing. Just show us that we're filed in Alabama. You know, we won't go through your taxes. Just show us that they're there.
[14:49] When you got your first Alabama driver's license, when, I mean... But, I mean, he went on ESPN. He did a commercial on ESPN that said he had moved to Florida. Remember when he was doing that? You know, you write about that in there. And so, you know, it's clear he lived in Florida. He... Clearly lived in Florida at one point. Up until he registered to run for senator. Right. And again, the Senate rules, easy, and people are not really looking to those very hard because they are not very stringent. I mean, it's like, you just got to have a place to live. You basically can rent an apartment and run for U.S. senator. Not so much for governor. So anyway, it's a great story, and I think you did a hell of a job with it and putting all that stuff together, and the heat map's fantastic. So people should check it out online. We should hit like on the heat map, but maybe just click on it. Yeah, just once again, if you're not a Lanyard subscriber, you're missing out on great things. And heat maps.
[15:43] Heat maps is right there. More heat maps. Well, speaking of heat, we're going to come back with Tommy Hicks in just a minute and talk a little bit about basketball heat. And we're going to take a break. Be right back.
[16:06] We're back, and it's March, and it's madness. And there's a lot of madness with the basketball. There's a lot of madness. We don't really care what month is. There's going to be madness. There's some particular madness with the Sunbelt and... Yes, with football schedules. Oh, football. This is football madness. Football madness. Sorry.
[16:25] We'll go to football madness first then. Yeah, it's very interesting that the Sun Belt released their football schedules, which are mainly the schools have their non-conference that they had already scheduled, but then the league brings out their league schedule. And Louisiana Tech, which has voted to leave the Conference USA to join the Sun Belt, at least by 2027, but they want to leave this year.
[16:52] CUSA is not so happy about them leaving this year and wants them to stay another year. Conference USA on the same day released their football schedules and also had La Tech on it. So La Tech has conference schedules in CUSA and in the Sunbelt at the same time. They will have a hearing. We're taping this on Wednesday. They would have a hearing on Thursday involving their suit to try to go ahead and break loose from CUSA a year early and join Sunbelt. They must feel loved. I mean, they have to feel loved. They feel a lot of love right now. So, you know, what happens if CUSA wins the argument and there's no schedule that they haven't said? My guess would be that you would just pick another conference team that you're not currently on your schedule. They'll figure out a way to fill the one game that way. But it's going to be interesting to see how that rolls out. So let's talk about basketball madness now. Where are we? Hoopville. We are about, we had the first four games last night to get those teams involved. And then. That's NIT, right? No, that's in the NCAA. NCAA. But the NIT also started last night. South Alabama was at Auburn. Okay.
[18:12] Jags had a six-point halftime lead and could not hold on to it. All of a sudden, Auburn found their range on a three-point shooting, made 11 three-pointers just in the second half, and ended up winning 78-67. So South season ends at 21-11. Okay. Auburn only 18-16. They move on. They play Seattle. They haven't decided yet either Saturday or Sunday in the NIT. What was interesting is that they played at Auburn and Neville Arena, which is almost always packed. And last night watching the game, you could see a lot of empty seats. So, you know, they were a number one seed in the NCAA tournament last year, maybe to the Final Four. Kind of a fall off. Maybe there's a lot of expectations. A little fall off this year. So maybe the fans were just not that pleased with what was going on. Yeah, I guess not. But South women actually got into women's and IT, and they will play Saturday at Alcorn State, Alcorn State.
[19:15] And so that about do it hoop-wise. Okay. For now, I mean, you know, March Madness is beginning. Yes. He got it. I'm picking all number one seeds to advance to the final four. There you go. All right. I've got Duke winning the whole thing. I've got Arizona winning the whole thing. I can't remember who I have. But it's definitely. It means a lot to you. Definitely one of the number one teams. Yes. All right. Right.
[19:42] And then we've got a couple of people who've done some pretty good things in the track and field arena. Yes. Mobile being well represented at the NCAA Indoor Nationals last week. Janie Ford, former St. Paul's phenom, is at Vanderbilt. She finished fourth in the pentathlon. She earned first team All-America honors. She has already set five school records at Vanderbilt in his top 10 and four others already. And it's just the indoor season. Outdoor hadn't even, you know, it's just getting started. So, uh, and Morgan Davis, who was, who was, uh, a standout at, at Sarah land. She spent her first two years at Kentucky, recently transferred to Texas A&M. She qualified for the indoor nationals for in the lawn jump and finished 10th. She is a second team all America, uh, winner. So not bad. Very impressive. And then we got Orange Beach Softball. Orange Beach is going for their sixth straight.
[20:46] State championship this year.
[20:48] There's a couple of girls that have been involved all the way through. Like Ava Hudo, H-O-D-O, as the seventh grader hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give them the state championship. Wow. As the seventh grader. Wow. Now she's a senior, already signed with Arkansas. She's one of the top three catchers in the country. Okay. Yeah. Ranked as one of the top three catchers in the country. uh taking revet was also on that team from seventh grade on she's already signed with mississippi state so i mean they have dago wilson playing for auburn was auburn was in town last night beat south alabama 11-2 in softball she was here for that game had a hit uh she's doing really well she's batting like 400 for for auburn as a freshman so a lot of softball talent Something in the water down there. Yeah, obviously. Must be that badass coffee. Yeah, that is. I mean, orange beaches, they've just been stellar the whole time. Just think about it. Ever since they played, all they've done is win state championship. Yeah. So they don't know anything other than that. They don't know anything
[21:55] else. Yeah. So that's the way they're going to be going. All right, Tommy. Well, thank you so much. And we're going to take a quick break, folks. We'll come back and talk a little bit about some constables.
[22:13] And we're back. Kyle, you have a story on the sheer massive number of constables in our county that may be soon whittled down some. That's right. That's right. We currently have 80 constables in Mobile County, which is one for each of the voting precincts. And there is a plan by Napoleon Bracey in the House of Representatives, the state house, to cull that number down to 27. Right. Which means there would be three constables voted in from each of the House districts in the county. This would save a whole lot of time and a whole lot of money, like tens of thousands of dollars, I've been told.
[22:57] Because it costs a lot of money to vote these guys into office. Like between $50,000 and $60,000 every four years. To run the election. To run the election. This is not campaign money. This is not, these guys don't have campaigns for a lot of money. And the issue that a lot of this has been brought up by the fact that people are winning these seats with two votes or three votes or one vote. They've had these situations where we've got to have draw straws to see who the constable is and, I mean, so it's a bizarre kind of thing. As we were talking about it yesterday.
[23:34] You know, with 80 constables, they're the second largest law enforcement group in the county. Or the third. The third, yeah. We've got the sheriff's department. Sheriff, MPD. MPD, and then the constables. Yeah, these random guys who don't necessarily have law enforcement training. Some don't. I mean, some of them are. Because they don't have to go through the A post. They have to they can make an arrest they can serve you papers but they can't uh get paid like a salary for what they do they make money off of fees um it's a strange kind of job it started in the roman empire um i found that route there but we've we've we've still kept it going through the set through the centuries force in the roman empire and then they had like a crossing guards or what well they were the masters of the stables yeah because it's cons stabuli is.
[24:32] In latin yeah so yeah there's a plan to cull these guys down because when you have the 80 voting precincts and you have so that's 80 ballots there just for the constables right and then when you have like the school board and the various right other seats there uh probate judge mark irwin said that they had like 143 different kinds of ballots in the last time we voted for constables. It's a great expense. It creates an expense on just getting all the ballots done. Yeah. So, well, that's, that's a fascinating one. We'll have to see. And apparently from what you read, The constables are down with this. The head constables are okay with this. Yeah.
[25:19] Leo Bullock, who I believe is one of the longest serving constables in the county. I believe he is the gentleman who's out on Old Shell Road every day directing traffic at St. Paul's. He might be, but he put out a statement on Facebook saying, yeah, he thinks this is a great move and he thinks all the other constables should get on board with it. Yeah. So we'll see. It has not gone to a floor vote in the House yet. We're running out of time. But I don't know. PSC bills have gotten through faster. I was going to say, where are we on that now? The hottest race in the state. Yeah, your weekly PSC updates. Whoever thought we'd talk about the Public Service Commission this month. That's right. That's right. So last week, the Senate version of the bill to put the appointments on and the Secretary of Energy got through the Senate. And yesterday, well, Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to advance this bill by Mac Butler to require the PSC to do a rate case hearing for the power company and other companies every three years. That one made it through the statehouse and it is on its way to the Senate. To me, that's the one that is really the most likely to actually create some change for the consumers is to make them open it up and under oath have to...
[26:39] To go through there. To justify. To justify what they're spending money on.
[26:43] Absolutely. But we still have the Power to the People bill. Yeah. Which has sailed through the Senate after two or three days. It's got support from every member of the Senate. And now we're at the question here of which one we'll go through. The Power to the People Act. Which the Senators and our soon-to-be Florida man, Governor Tommy of Turberville ones. Tommy of Turberville are in favor. Or the rate case one. Which is what the citizens of Alabama would like. That's exactly right. And the power to the people would increase the number of public service commissioners from three to seven. Right. It would stagger some of those. But the four new ones would all be appointed by the governor. And there would also be the creation of an energy secretary for the state who would more or less oversee this. And from what I also understand, I guess it would do away with the president of the PSC. That's right. And so you would do away with that position and this energy secretary would more or less operate. Then that's an appointed position, a cabinet level position by the governor. So, you know, again, you get back into this direct line of politics from the governor, someone that Alabama power can give money directly to. Yeah. Um, and, and so that's, I think that's one of the, they're not allowed to do that to the public service commission, but that's, that's one of the big things. It feels to me like the.
[28:11] People are starting, the groundswell is starting to come up against power to the people, much like it did the earlier version of the bill to try to take away the vote for the PSC, that it feels like there's starting to be some movement. People are starting to activate and say, we don't want this. I'm wondering if they're going to get this thing through before all hell breaks loose. I think there will be political consequences for anyone who votes for this. And that's what Mack Butler said at a press conference was he's heard from a very large number of people who are for his bill and against the power to the people. Right. What he wants to do, he of course hopes that his bill will get through. He said he's not opposed to the energy secretary role, but he is not in favor of the power to the people plan as a whole. There's parts that he likes, but he says, if you really want change, you've got to get through the rate case one.
[29:10] Yeah. Well, that's, uh, it's. So we'll see. It is. I mean, Public Service Commission has been just absolute hotbed these days. So it's going to be fascinating to see what happens. I think this power of the people is going to have some serious backlash here pretty quickly. Absolutely. Um, so Grant, you've had, um, a lot of, uh, hemp,
[29:33] hemp juice over there on the Eastern shore. People are trying to get, I haven't had any people are trying to get their hemp juice back. What's, uh, what's going on with that? What, what's, what's the latest on the, on the efforts to get THC infused drinks back in the, in stores? Well, you know, I, I'm cooking up my own, uh, longer piece on this. I thought you were just saying you're making some at home. I was like, we don't have time for a commercial here. Yeah.
[29:59] Grants hemp juice everybody no but uh you know basically the the daphne has now become the hot spot of hemp products in all of coastal alabama uh but that's really only because nobody really knows what's going on all the cities are really kind of hodgepodging how they're going to let businesses that were previously selling hemp products sell them again and a lot of these businesses have remained closed. Um, and other ones have had to take some of their products off the shelves. It's kind of, it is kind of a mess, honestly. Uh, but it looks hopefully with time and enough pressure from these businesses, you know, city councils will start processing these applications. At least that's what one of the business owners told me about it. You know, that was his take. Yeah. Yeah. Well, I mean, it's, uh, you know, so, I mean, for folks who aren't aware you know these these products were being sold and then the the state changed the law last year that's right and so you know to make it so they came out of all the stores locally and now some some places are starting to put them back in obviously mostly on the eastern shore i don't think mobile has really gone back over yeah mobile none of the owners only one in mobile county and that's in Sims. The Sims City Council approved a vape store to sell those products. I can't remember the name.
[31:25] The city of Mobile tried to basically put in something that was like a 90-day, you guys can operate while we figure out how we're going to do this locally, but the ABC has since said that is not sufficient. So those businesses have remained closed. Well, it's, uh, people, people need their hemp. We need it. We need it back. I'm fascinated to see some of the people on like the city councils who, You know, over the years, I would have thought kind of, you know, this doesn't seem like somebody there. It's going to be like behind in favor of hemp drinks. And they're like, well, bring it back. That's fine. One such case is our Jack Burrell and Fairhope. I wasn't naming names, but I was surprised that Jack Burrell is kind of pro-THC drinks. But it's good. That's cool. You know, it's kind of surprising.
[32:14] We had St. Patrick's Day the other day, yesterday, as we record. Once again, the Crichton Leprechaun story has just, it's made national news. Is this thing ever going to go away? I hope not. Hope not. I love it. It makes, I watched it last night. I had not watched it this year. It just made me happy. I did learn, it was in the New York Times was the article and I finally accessed it. The only thing I really learned, knew, was that the Irish flute guy died in 2019. When you say you accessed it, you mean you paid the paywall price and read it. No, someone that gives it. Ashley, Ashley, what do you mean? Yes, I've happily paid the paywall price. I have another national newspaper that I pay for the paywall on. I can't have them all. You're setting quite an example. Anyway, what did you learn besides that you have no scruples? The 2019, I have plenty of subscriptions, by the way, too many, in fact.
[33:12] The Irish flute guy, he died in 2019. So the guy that we saw yesterday playing the flute that looked a lot like our mayor, Spiriture Goddess, that was not the original flute guy. No, and you'll be surprised to hear that the original Irish flute guy was not actually Irish. I am surprised. His relatives confirmed that. Okay.
[33:36] But I loved what the mayor did. I thought that was fun. I really think we need, I've written a column about this before, but I really think we need to do something bigger with a crying leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day, you know, a festival, something, you know.
[33:50] You know, add some floats to the Friendly Suns parade. We really need to lean into this, you know. We'll be the next Chicago. Maybe a museum. Yeah. We can paint the Mobile River green. It's already kind of brown looking anyway. A little fact about the leprechaun, the Crichton leprechaun, is that I was at a meeting the other night with Pete Albrecht from 4.5. He told us that that drawing, that original drawing of the Crichton Leprechaun was on like a little mini pad. You know, you see the lines, right? They just had somebody in there draw it. And then that's what they use up on the screen. But then they took it and put it up for auction for like a charity. And somebody paid like $600 or $800 for it and has it now. It needs to be in the Smithsonian. It's like somewhere in New York, you said he thinks. I can only imagine the amount of money if you'd had that copyrighted that you could possibly make from all this. Well, we tried to quantify that in a story one time. It is under a copyright, but they don't want to talk about it. And so, I mean, just to show you how far it's gone, one of the local dermatologists had an ad running yesterday that had like the lines on the paper and the site before Botox and then dead after. I was like, that's good. That is good stuff. That is good. That's funny.
[35:14] And for folks who didn't see, Merritt Cherogatis got out and did his own little, I guess a skit, maybe a skit, you know, where he chased the leprechaun around a tree and played a flute. It was interesting. Yeah, it was some... Our Greek mayor getting... Exploring his iris. Getting fired up at some chiming-igans. I thought it might be a tacit endorsement of THC products as well, but, you know, I don't know. It looked like a really professional flute. Yeah, it was good. I wanted to see Dale Leach make an appearance as the cracker. I believe he was. I feel certain that was Dale behind the tree. Behind the mask. Yeah, I think it was. For people who are not fresh, a large leprechaun, freshened up on their Crying Leprechaun lore, you can see in that video that there is now a fence around. Because there's a house that's been built on that property. Yeah. We wrote about it like a year and a half ago. Right. But yeah, that's just an interesting fact is that there's now a house and they particularly did not cut down the tree. They built their fence around the Crying Leprechaun tree It needs a historic marker. To let the public have access to the tree. I think the Crying Leprechaun And the amateur sketch needs its own bronze statue, like, down by Heroes Park. I think it would be great. Yeah. Right next to Hank Aaron. Absolutely. It's on Google Maps. You can actually zoom in and it will say, Crichton Leprechaun Tree.
[36:32] And I've interviewed the people on that street before. You know, they say that it's almost every, it's weekly. They'll see people just, like, slowly driving down the street. I just wish I had been, like, you know, to go back in time, I would love to just have been there when that happened. Well, you know, I remember people calling us about that. In fact, that little music store that's right there called us and said, y'all need to go. And we were like, what? There's no leprechaun. That was a big mess. Yeah, we missed it. We missed it big time. One of my first dates with Madeline in Mobile.
[37:06] She drove me to the Crichton Leprechaun house. And then I just looked at her in the car and I was like, what are we doing here? What is this? And she just like, like she's a tour guide, just pointed and said, here's the site of one of the internet's first viral videos, the Crichton Leprechaun. We really, they need to have a plaque out there at the very minimum, a plaque with the, with the drawing on it and the explanation of what in the world, what's all about. The, the Leprechaun museum people I interviewed said, they would rather know plaque because it's the folklore it's the word of mouth I don't care what those people over in Ireland I don't care it's going to die with our generation if we don't immortalize it that stands as one of my favorite interviews, they're hysterical there's a video with Marshawn Lynch where he was over there and he was like you know they have a leprechaun in Alabama and they were like we know what 12.
[38:02] I asked so at the end of my interview with them and I was like, so are leprechauns real? And I was like, of course they're real. They're magically delicious. All right, that's all we got this week, folks. We'll be back next Thursday with the next episode of Lagnapod. Thanks for listening this week. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production. Executive producers are Rob Holbrook and Ashley Tremblay.
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