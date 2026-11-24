PODCAST From Tenn. With Love? BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Nov 24, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Subscribe YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Get Lagnia-Pod in your inbox Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lagnia-Pod Our weekly podcast on the latest news, sports and more. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tennessee records say John Wahl’s driver’s license was transferred to Alabama in June 2026.This week on Lagnia-Pod, we walk through the records, explain why Wahl’s sworn Tennessee voter registration matters under Alabama’s seven-year residency requirement. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Local Events
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