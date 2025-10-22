Sponsored by Gulf Distributing, this special episode of Lagnia-POD features Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson in conversation with Rob Holbert and Kyle Hamrick about his 12 years in office.
[0:44] Welcome to this special episode of Lagnapod. I'm Rob Holbert, your host, along with Kyle Hamrick. Hello. And today we have Mayor Sandy Stimson. Good afternoon. Sandy, glad to have you in here. It's your short time in here. You've got only a few days left as mayor. I'm not counting, Rob, but if you ask Gene, she would tell you it's 17 days. Right, right. So, yeah, your wife is definitely counting, huh? That's right. Well, I guess the first thing I wanted to ask you is just the, if you can cast your mind back to this day when you decided to run for mayor 12 years ago, more than 12 years ago, was there any moment that made you think that you wanted to do this and could do this?
[1:31] No, it was a series of steps that really led me up to it. One is, first was the recognition that the belief that the Citimobile was going in the wrong direction. This was my home. Right. And feeling like that somebody needed to do something. And having, let's say, built a little bit of confidence of some sort through being involved with the Chamber of Commerce and then the chairman of that and then the chairman of BCA. And I thought, you know, I hope somebody else will do this, but if they don't, maybe I should. And then some questions were asked. People said, when you're running for office, and I think you've heard some of this before. And I don't know when running for anything. And they asked Jean, they said, when's he running for governor? And she said, I don't know, but when he does, he'll be married to his second wife.
[2:20] So I was pretty sure that if I ever ran for anything, he wasn't going to be governor. But, you know, she and I started talking. And I told them one day, I said, Gene, I really don't want to get to heaven. And God say, Sandy, I kept sending you messages. And the messages were, when are you running for office? It was never when are you running for mayor, but just, and so I didn't see why they were asking me that, but that caused she and I to really have a serious conversation, multiple serious conversations. And so that's how it finally evolved. And I often tell the story, I'm talking to my business partners who are my brother and cousins, and my brother said, no, you absolutely can't do it. We can't run the company without you. And my first cousin said, absolutely, you've been training all your life to do this. Go get them. And then talking to my four children and my youngest daughter, Nancy said, Daddy, you have to run. And I said, no, honey, I really don't have to run. She said, oh, yes, you do. And I said, well, why do you say that? And she said, because you couldn't live with yourself knowing you could make a difference and you didn't even try. And so, you know, it just became more validation the further along we got. Of course, I had no clue what it was going to be like to campaign. Yeah.
[3:37] Danny Sheridan gave me a lot of confidence. I had one chance in a hundred of winning. I don't think it. I'm pretty sure it was a million. I'm pretty sure it was bigger than a hundred. I know it was one. That's how Danny and I actually got to know each other, arguing about that one. But anyway, so that's how we got here. Yeah. Well, I mean, was it, you know, you talk about that, those odds that were talked about at that point. I mean, it was roundly seen as an impossibility by a lot of folks. I mean, just this concept that you're going to beat Sam Jones, you know, and did that part enter into it very much? I mean, this concept of what if I get beat?
[4:21] And as strange as this may sound, I just felt like that we were going to win. As a matter of fact, the only time Gina and I ever had a conversation, I think she had that same sense. We were sitting there in kind of a green room waiting for the election results to come in. And she looked at me and said, what are we going to do if we lose? That thought hadn't crossed her mind. I said, I don't know. Well, it went about a few minutes after that. Somebody walked in and said we won. And, um, so I had, you know, I just, from my standpoint, I remember after, you know, I had never met you prior to that. And when you came in and talked to us, um, I didn't know you. And I just thought, this guy's got no chance. I have no idea who this guy is. And, you know, he had been involved in politics and, and, uh, after you came and sat down with us and talked for a little bit, I thought, well, he seems like he could have a good chance. and it wasn't very long before.
[5:20] After watching things, I looked and I thought, I think he's going to win this thing. But that was, you know, I think six months out, I remember getting in maybe a little bit of an argument with somebody at the Griffith Shell one day. I wasn't arguing with him. He got mad at me when I said, I think Stimson's going to win. Guy told me I was a lunatic. And he also showed up at your victory party that night. Anyway, the. Rob, as I think back on that, you talk about the six month period. You know, I was watching Spiro in this campaign. And, of course, when you first start this and you've never done it, you're so handicapped by lack of knowledge and lack of confidence in front of the crowd.
[6:02] And I told somebody they were talking about they were concerned about Spiro and debating and all. And I said, y'all have forgotten how bad I was. I said, Gene reminded me recently that I wasn't just bad, I was horrible. And I said, but as you watched Spiro, he got better. And it just happens. But you've got to do it. You can't talk about it. You've got to do it. And so I'd say that a lot of those engagements, you know, put you where you need to be. And also, it also kind of hones you into understanding what some of the expectations are going to be when you become the mayor.
[6:45] I mean, it doesn't expose it at all, but it certainly gives you an idea. Well, that kind of leads where I was going to go next is, you know, when you look at it now and look at it from that point back then, if you remember, what were your perceptions of the job? And was it a lot different once you started doing the job when you were running for it for the first time and thought.
[7:05] This is what it's going to be like to be mayor. Was it like that or was it not like that? No, it wasn't like what I thought, okay? And simply because you have to check. To get something done, you have to check so many more boxes than you do in the private sector. I mean, there's so many different approval levels that you've got to make sure that they get done. And part of that is just the political process of dealing with the city council and also just dealing internally with staff and procedures of the way you do stuff in the city and the way you can't do stuff. So the most important person initially was Ricardo Woods from a legal standpoint. You know, these are the guardrails, and thank goodness, I mean, that's my first recommendation to any mayor is to make sure that you've got, you know, sound legal advice. And then at the time, uh, Colby Cooper was chief of staff and he was the right guy at the right time. I mean, he helped organize the office. He did a great job, um, in helping us, you know, get the team together. But George Talbot, you know, was one of the early hires and George has, you know, an incredible amount of, um.
[8:23] Finesse and intelligence and just a sense of direction, you know, I can read a room. So we started with that initial team, and you put Paul Wesch in there. So we walked in day one.
[8:40] I felt, you know, as good as I guess one could feel not knowing anything about being the mayor. Yeah. Um, so we were all so, I say, other than Colby having, uh, governmental experience, Paul had no governmental experience. George had none. And Ricardo had some just tangentially from doing what he was doing. But, um, and maybe that was good, you know, maybe, maybe not knowing that we couldn't do certain things, I mean, not from a breaking the law standpoint. But not knowing that this was a mountain to climb, we just looked at it as this is what we had to do. Yeah. It's like when we had to rebudget, you know, we had to recast the budget. It's like if what we've got isn't going to work, then you don't just keep on going on hoping it's going to work. Was it when you walked in and, again, recasting the budget, things like that, were there challenges that you didn't anticipate seeing just from the standpoint of what was left behind? Oh.
[9:38] I know the answer to that. I really don't want to rehash a lot of that stuff, but it was unbelievable, you know. And anyway, so what we decided to do was that we were not going to try to look into what had happened in the past because we didn't have the time or the resources to do that. We had to figure out the direction that we were going to go in and what we had to do to get there. And so that's where all the energy was focused. You know, how do we, and knowing that we had, you know, almost 2,000 city employees, they're wondering who this guy is.
[10:16] And one of the first things I had to tell them was they're not going to be a raise. Right, right. And that's not endearing yourself to all the people that are going to make you successful. Right.
[10:26] I think over a period of time, we won their confidence through the way we did things and how we treated them, which is, you know, there's so many reasons for, let's say, if we look back and if somebody makes comments about being successful, you know, you can't do that without the support of the team. That's true. That's all the way down to the guys picking up trash. Was there something that you look at and think about that was an initial challenge that kind of came out of nowhere that, um.
[11:01] Really kind of helped your team come together? So, you know, usually when your back is to the wall and you have no way to go but forward, then it makes everybody focus on it. And I would say today, if I were to be writing a story, a book, I would tell you first that I think that casting a vision was very, very helpful. And really, it was a campaign slogan. It's about one mobile. And you've heard me say that, about uniting the city in a very fractionated community, country. And we never tried to let that interfere. It was always about how do we bring people together? And I think that that was hugely important as far as keeping focus. But when our back was against the wall, really had to do with the budgeting. And everybody had to get involved with that. I mean, down to different, a couple of levels. I mean, and when I looked at the organizational chart and over the 12 year period, we probably changed the organizational chart probably eight or nine times. And a lot of it had to do with personalities, you know, about somebody can do more than what they're doing. They really, we need to take this away from them.
[12:20] But during, when you do that restructuring and when you do rebudgeting,
[12:24] you know, that That can coalesce the team, which I think that it did. And especially by the time we got to the end of that first year and we ended up with a surplus, people thought, wow.
[12:38] That had to feel good, I guess. Oh, yeah. Thank goodness for Paul Wisch. That's a good point. Absolutely. And then when you think about it, too, kind of generally speaking, what was your favorite part of being mayor? Yeah.
[12:54] Being picked up every morning. Yeah. Picked up. And being picked up at my house every morning and the parking, you know. Excellent. Great parking. Great parking. Yeah. And so what am I going to miss the most? Being picked up every morning and the parking. Yeah. Absolutely. Absolutely. But, you know, that's the interesting thing. I used to think about Mayor Dow and I think, wow, in the world, he needed a policeman riding around with him. Well, that was a different story. but I would be a strong proponent of anybody that's the mayor, especially with a city I size, that you're in the car a lot and being able to text, make phone calls, you don't lose that time. And when you pull up to a meeting, you're right there at the door and it's just a time saver. It's an efficiency thing. I look at somebody like Joe Bonner doing what he does and I'm thinking the university would be smart Start to let somebody, whether it's a student or somebody, drive him around just because you have just so many hours in the day. Yeah. I'm sure you get a lot done when you're riding along.
[13:58] And you can get a quick nap, too. That's really good. If you need one. If you're really good. I would love that. That's a good idea. I just do that while I'm driving most of the time. Yeah.
[14:09] Least favorite part of being made. City council meetings. City council meetings. But you know that you could nap there if you needed it. No, some of the stuff that's being said, you really can't sleep through it. Yeah. Have those gotten easier over time? I know it was, you know, at the beginning it was a little tough. You know, in that situation, Rob, it's really, to me, it boils down to personalities. Yeah. I mean, you have different people have different personalities, have different agendas, and they're going to use it as a forum to, you know, promote something, So, yes, in this third term, our relationship with the city council has been much better.
[14:55] CJ has really grown in the job. I mean, CJ, I think, has done a magnificent job as a city council president. And what we were able to do is that we meet, Jim Barber and I meet with CJ every Monday at lunch, and we go over what the agenda is. And so, you know, we're not surprising each other. And I can't say that prior to the third term because the dynamics were just different. And there were surprises, and we'd be surprised or we'd surprise them. And no, I'm not saying that we completely solved all that, but there were a lot fewer surprises in the last four years.
[15:37] It has seemed a lot less political in these last four years. Would you agree with that? No, absolutely. Yeah. I mean, it just doesn't seem like there's anybody on the council at this point who has a real political desire, maybe, to go elsewhere. If there is, you know, they haven't heard it, you know, whispered or otherwise. Yeah. And I think that the—.
[16:04] One of the meetings, as a matter of fact, the meeting I had with Mayor Jones in his office when I was mayor-elect, he told me, he said, Sandy, the biggest challenge you're going to have is the city council trying to usurp your authority because they all would like to be the little mayor of each of their city council districts. And he was exactly right. And I don't see that today.
[16:27] It did exist with some of the early council. Yeah, I think it came up pretty quick, if I remember correctly, that there were some efforts to sort of move some authority back to the council, wasn't there? Yeah. Yeah, and we had to resolve all that. But my encouragement and challenge to the city council that would be sworn in on November 3rd and to the new mayor is that if they both stay in their lane, things work. Yeah. I mean, there's a reason that it's done, and I've even—and you're not asking the question, but I'll say it. Early on, I was thinking that the Zogby Act and the supermajority was just a horrible thing. And as I reflect on it, I'm not so sure that it's not a—it's benefited the city of Mobile. And I think in the future, it could benefit the city of Mobile. We've learned to live with it. And when you get five votes, that means you have a supermajority. If something passes, that means a supermajority of the city is for it. Right. And so— You've reached compromise in some capacity. That's exactly right. You've reached a compromise that the majority of the people are going to be supporting. Yeah. Absolutely.
[17:43] What project are you most proud of when you look back? Right. So I like to answer that by saying this, that I'm not talking about projects initially. I want to talk about two things that are different. One is, is that we all talk about the city of perpetual potential. And that was the image of the city. Over the period of time, I think that image has gone away. We don't hear that talked about now unless you're talking about what it used to be. Right. And I think that's huge. But it wasn't just something Sandy did or my administration did. but Airbus, When Airbus shows up and starts building airplanes, that's an image changer. So all the things that have happened collectively have changed the image of the city, which I think bodes very well. The next thing I'd say is that the city is teed up right now for what I think could be unprecedented growth and economic development and growth.
[18:44] When you look at what annexation could do from a financial standpoint with a funding mechanism as we go forward, so we're teed up for the next administration to do things that possibly we could not do. And so those are two things, say, at a 50,000-foot level. And if you drop down from that and say you get to 30,000 feet, the things that we've done that I think are important. One is that the things we've done in public safety, I think, are paying huge dividends, and it's a whole series of them, and probably we could give you information and y'all could write about it. But, you know, there's been a 61% drop in Part 1 crimes since 2013. And so there were like, I think it was 13,000 Part 1 crimes in 2013. We say Part 1, exactly. Murder, robbery, rape, aggravated assault. Okay. It's like seven things that are there. Okay. But that's the main numbers. And so...
[19:52] So if you look at the Gulf Coast Technology Center, the collaboration of all the law enforcement agencies focusing on the bad guys, that's helped. What we've done more recently that's less known is really collaborating with the judiciary, and that's with the presiding judges of circuit judge, district judge, the sheriff's department, where the heads of all of these, we get together and have conversations about what can we do to work better together. Well, part of that outcome of that was we realized that the district attorney's office is tremendously underfunded. Yeah. And they just didn't have enough prosecutors. And we were behind the, there'd been a huge backlog left from COVID. And we were convinced by Keith Blackwood that if he had some additional money to hire additional prosecutors, that it would improve, you know, their situation and improve the crime. And so we took a risk and presented it to the city council and agreed to give them a half a million dollars a year. And so...
[20:58] It's something that we could have turned around and said the county, the states, and then they needed to do that. The county actually matched our dollars on that. But it made a difference, okay? And the difference it made is it reduced some of that backlog. It actually put people where they should be or either it released them. Yeah. And so those two parts of public safety are things that I think that have helped us. And then everything we've done from a pay structure standpoint to reduce the turnover, you know, we almost have a full complement of policemen now. Oh, that's good. So that's, you know, the public safety is big. And you think about quality of life. I mean, I can talk there, but I'm just going to leave it there so I can answer y'all's questions.
[21:45] But there are several quality of life projects that have occurred that are hugely transformative. Such as? Well, you know, the arena is going to be hugely transformative from the standpoint of being able to get the best entertainment, you know, to come back to Mobile like it used to be. I don't think people understand what that's like, right? You cannot get a hotel room hardly in Birmingham on the weekends now because of everything they have going on from an entertainment standpoint. And I don't think that we do realize that. We've just become used to it. That's exactly right. Decades and decades of not having that. That's right. People are used to that. You know, and so that's going to be big. And when Brooklyn by the Bay is built out, that's going to be big.
[22:28] I even think of Amtrak as being a quality of life thing. And when the airport gets completed, you know, that'll be big. So those are things that are hugely important. But down even more granular than that, all the work that's been done in our city parks, the playing fields, the bathrooms, the splash pads, you know, so that in the neighborhood things are better. You know, that makes a difference. And so that gets buy-in to, you know, we're seeing our city dollars being spent in our neighborhood, and that goes back to the penny sales tax. So all that's good. And then...
[23:07] You know, the one project that's still out there, and I think in the next, you know, 60 days, you'll have more direction on it, and it has to do with the bridge. Yeah. And we'll see what that holds. What bridge? That's right.
[23:21] Obviously not a city project, but one that's very important. Yeah. And even the port, I mean, y'all saw all the stuff from the port and the airport. What Robin Hayes said about Alabama and Mobile, about the workforce development, I told Bradley Byrne and his team, I said, y'all need to replay that, you know, at least once a day on the radio, because that's telling the world that Mobile, from a workforce development standpoint, has got to act together.
[23:50] Well, when you look back at it, are there some things, are there any things that you say, I wish we'd handled a little differently or not at all? Yeah, well, the thing that I really wish that we had made more progress is in the area of the public housing. Yeah. And we've stumped our toe. I mean, we've erred, others have erred, and it just has not moved along like I thought it would. Why has that always been such a difficulty here? I mean, it has been a difficulty under the last three mares. That's right. It's just, I don't know what their challenges were. I mean, I do know what their challenges were. I mean, it's just a huge bureaucracy and it's difficult to move that ball forward.
[24:39] But I think that we've got a couple of people in place right now internally in the city that really understand it better than people normally do, and that you're going to see more progress made in the next four years than what we've been able to do in the last 10. That's great. Yeah. You touched on OneMobile. Yeah. How do you feel that has come together? Yeah.
[25:07] You know, it'd be interesting, I think, that when you say One Mobile, people conjure up different images in their mind, what that means. But from my standpoint, what it was being was not that we all were singing Kumbaya and we all agreed on everything, but that we were working toward a common goal. You know, and that common goal was really to improve the city of Mobile. It's like that analogy I gave about being in a relay race. I'm taking that baton and when I hand it off, we want everything to be better than when we received it. And so I would say other than in the area of public housing, everything probably is better. I mean, I could make a case that everything is better than what it was. And so if you look at it through within that framework, I would say that we're better off in OneMobile, that vision has work, we're safer, we're more business-friendly, and we're more family-friendly.
[26:08] Do you think when you look at other cities across this country that are having, you know, a lot of strife in various ways, and we look at Mobile and say, that doesn't seem to happen here as much, is that some part of this? Well, it can happen here. Yeah. I mean, it can happen. And it comes back to how you address critical issues. And within our team, we're very fortunate or blessed to have people that look through different lens than Sandy looked at it. And the person that took me to task the first time was Diane Irby. I had put together a little team. And she asked me, she said, Mary, how many women are on that team? And I kind of shook my head like it shocked me. And I thought, no, I didn't have any. And she said, well, do you think everybody thinks like y'all think? And I said, not anymore.
[27:09] And the same thing would be true for African-Americans. You know, we, so when you say everybody needs to sit at the table, that's why everybody needs a seat at the table. Because we don't all look at things the same way and we don't have the same sensitivities. And if you're going to try to have enough harmony in the city to move it forward, you've got to be careful not to just be flagrant and step on somebody or slap them inadvertently because you can offend people just because you didn't know or you didn't ask. Yeah.
[27:44] You know, we look at things like, I mean, I think you can look at downtown, you can look at a lot of the city that's come a long way in many years, obviously. It's not perfect.
[27:56] Things like litter and blight. How do you see that? I know you're working on something at this point to try to get through and maybe it's probably, it may not make it before you leave, but how do you see that moving forward? So, you know, when we addressed the blight, it was really about the neighborhood blight. Yeah. Because you just, wasn't anybody going to go in any of these neighborhoods and build anything as long as you had all these blighted structures. You know, I still have, in this area, I have a little bit less sensitivity about some of the old houses. There are historic houses, and there are old houses. Yeah. Okay? Yeah.
[28:37] It seems that some people want to think that everything that is old is historic. Well, to revitalize a neighborhood, people either got to be willing to build something new, or they got to rebuild what's there. And on countless occasions, we've gotten held up, you know, in blight removal. That's demolishing something. And, you know, what happens is you get a homeowner that comes down there, and they haven't done anything else in 20 years, but they beg for another six months or whatever. Yeah. I think sometimes the city council is not thinking of the negative impact of all the other neighbors around there.
[29:15] And so when it comes to the downtown area, it's the same thing. And it's only, you know, to get some of these things passed, you need the city councilor of that district to support it. But we've been wanting to do something about downtown blight. And finally, I think we're in that spot, you know, post-election to get it done. And I think it will be one of the best, from a legacy standpoint, if we can get that passed, where people can't just sit on a building and not do anything, and it just costs them just taxes, it's going to create, this is going to be a cause for change for them to do something, either fix it or sell it. And that's what needs to happen. Yeah. I mean, we can't sit there and have these buildings looking like they look. Right. Mm-hmm, mm-hmm. And through all the challenges, through all the good things, what kept you coming back to work every day and every four years, too? So I grew up in the sawmill business. It was almost as tough as what I'm doing now. And, you know, you just...
[30:26] I got a text from a young man that's one of my son's age, and he was talking about he knew I was feeling under the weather. But he said, I saw that you went into work, and he made some comment about it. And my comment back to him was, I said, you know, when you're in high school and you're on the athletic field, you're told by the coach you've got to learn to play while you're hurt. Right. And, you know, and so you have a responsibility and, you know, you don't always feel 100%. You don't always feel good about what's going on around you. But if you accept that responsibility, then you need to stay engaged in the game. And so there are a lot of things, y'all, that are fun about being the mayor, or let's say gratifying. Some people may not look at it as fun, but being able to promote the city of Mobile and convince people that things are going in the right direction, that they should put their company here, and then realizing that you've got to connect them with this person or that person for it to all come together, you know, that's very gratifying to be able to do that. And then meeting people that you otherwise wouldn't meet. And so that's, oh, that's the fun part of it.
[31:41] You know, the things that can be a little bit burdensome are is that everybody would like the mayor, whether it's Sandy, Sam, Mike, you know, they'd love for the mayor to be there and there's only one of you. And so you can't do it all. And so you disappoint some people along the way. Yeah. I mean, I'm sure that that makes, that's, you know, one part of the job that to me seems very difficult is just to go have dinner or to do something like that, to spend quality time with your family. Is that, is that something you've struggled to be able to do? So I would say I was very fortunate that all my children were grown. It's going to be more of a challenge for Spiro than it was for me. I mean, Jean was, you know, God bless Jean. She's the most wonderful lady I know and she's just as.
[32:29] Sweet and kind on the inside as she is, pretty on the outside, but she was beyond tolerant. I mean, if I said, we need to go do this, Rob, I'm not exaggerating. There wasn't a single time that she didn't just say, okay, let's go. And I knew that's not where her heart was, but she felt that was her responsibility to support me. And that's what she was going to do. and she gets an A-plus for it. Yeah. Well, it's nice to have that kind of support, I'm sure. Oh, let me tell you. You know, I could walk into a hostile environment and if Jean was with me, all of a sudden some of that hostility left the room. Yeah. So it was good. I'm sure she's excited, though, about the opportunities not to have that. No, excited is not the word. She's beyond excited. But she's told me that I've got to go find something to do between eight and five. Yes, well, yeah, you got to keep busy. Absolutely. You know, when you look at Mobile in 10 or 20 years and you look forward, what things do you see for the city that maybe are a result of the things y'all have been able to accomplish in the last 12 years?
[33:44] Making this a tough question. Well, I don't, you know, what I think we can't predict, it's like, I don't believe anybody could have predicted that Novelis was going to come to Baldwin County. So with all that we've done, I think it's very difficult to predict who may show up wanting to do something that's not being done today.
[34:07] But I think there will be things that are happening around the University of South Alabama, either from a medical perspective or just the university perspective, that we really can't pin the tail on the donkey right now and say this is what's going to happen because of it. But under President Bonner, with his enthusiasm and his ability to get things done, he and Andy Kent are doing a terrific job. So I think that it's hard to predict. But, you know, today we see all the companies basically continuing to invest in themselves. And when they invest in themselves, that typically means some kind of new opportunities for the employees.
[34:55] And so from, I think, a perspective of across the city spectrum, you will see people that maybe were frozen into where their jobs were. There weren't job opportunities. They were scared to move laterally, you know, to maybe have an opportunity to go up. You're going to see more opportunities for individuals, which is going to create a challenge for some companies. But it's going to make everybody better because they're going to have to be on their game to make sure their employees want to stay with them. Yeah. So if you could wave a magic wand and give Mobile something it doesn't have, what would that be? A bridge. That quick, huh? Yeah. That would be a good one. Especially if you could do it before spring. That's right. Yeah.
[35:45] You know, that's, and I'm not, I mean, I know that's pretty quick and can be laughed at, but truly that's what to make, to optimize the airport, to optimize the port.
[35:56] Um, the bridge is going to be very, very important. Otherwise there'll be gridlock. Even, even the gridlock that occurs downtown with people trying to get through the Bankhead Tunnel, you know, uh, the, the, um, the merchants downtown will pay a price because people can't get around downtown. And one of the most exciting projects, you know, could be the new, uh, Riverwalk Hotel. Yeah. I mean, their opportunity to put a lot of condominiums in there, there's some, I'll say, rudimentary marketing surveys or some surveys, maybe not marketing surveys, but they recognize that they can sell condominiums there. And so if you have office and condominiums, and I think it's going to create upscale shopping that we, I don't think you'll ever have downtown Mobile going into Dolphin Street or anywhere downtown, but with the new configuration of Water Street, some properties opening up at the foot of Dolphin at RSA and across the street, there's room for two or three new buildings. And so in that little area, you could have upscale shopping, which would be really transformative.
[37:17] Yeah, I mean, I think that's one of the things that I would, you know, ask you. You're looking at downtown Mobile. You know, I know we always talk about downtowns a lot, but it is, you know, I think every city has to have a healthy downtown to be a healthy city. And, you know, certainly our downtown has come a long way, but that seems like something we're really missing. Is that really where you see the city should be focusing in that regard? Right. No great city without a great downtown. I think to have a great downtown, you do have to have upscale shopping. And having another hotel will help the convention situation get maybe better conventions than what we have.
[38:00] You're going to see more opportunity, I think, from a cruising standpoint. And when the whole waterfront's built out with what's going on with the Jimmy Buffett and Gulf Quest and coming down through the cruise terminal, back up through Cooper Riverside Park. Like, I mean, if we can get people safely where they're comfortable back and forth across Dolphin Street, Muscum and Water Street, it's going to be a game changer. Are you feeling a little bit better about GulfQuest? You mentioned it. I mean, in terms of, you know, I know when you got here, that was sort of a lost sheep at that point. So I do feel better because I think the Jimmy Buffett exhibit will be a game changer. And this exhibit that they're going to have for the Delta is going to be a very immersive, great experience. And so I think that you'll see GulfQuest will have found its way, you know, in another 18 months. It'll be, and it's already doing much better than it was. Karen Poff has done a terrific job just with what she had to work with. Yeah.
[39:07] And there's a two-part one here. Uh-oh. Kind of, what was the biggest lesson? That you learned in office and with that in mind what would your advice be to mayor-elect Spiro Chirigatis? Well first you gotta be able to count to five. It takes five votes. And it's better to count those votes before you vote you know if you can and, And Jimmy Barber has done a terrific job working with the city council between he and Keisha Brown, uh, trying to communicate with them on, uh, on issues, uh, ordinances, resolutions, and just that whole communication. So the, the most challenging thing is getting five votes. And so my advice is to make sure that the right people are in place so that you have that communication with the city council. Because once you gain the trust of the city council, you trust them, they trust you, the speed at which you can make things happen really shortens.
[40:17] Instead of holding something over for a month, you know, stuff, they'll go ahead and vote it on the next week. And so that's how you're going to move the ball forward.
[40:28] It's making sure that you are forthright and you explain things to them. Mm-hmm. Absolutely. Well, so tell us what life's going to be like as Citizen Sandy. What is your plan for life after being mayor? Again, I really don't know. I kiddingly say I'm going to do whatever Gene says, but I hope it involves more hunting and fishing. Yeah. But there are things I think that if Spiro, Mayor Spiro is interested in me helping, being able to keep pulse on the airport construction.
[41:03] Being able to maybe keep a little bit of a pulse on the arena project, you know, and the bridge project, you know, could be helpful. Maybe as some type of liaison, I'd like to be readily available to do that. If he's got people in place where they really don't need me, I'm fine with that, too. I'm not looking to have an office and don't expect to have an office in City Hall. I don't want to go to his meetings, but I want to be available. If he wants to send me somewhere to represent him, I want to be able to assist in doing that. But the bottom line is I want to do in the short term whatever it's going to – I want to do whatever I can to help make him successful. But I say that short term because there comes a point in time where that's got to change and it's got to be all him. Yeah. You know? Right. Yeah.
[42:01] Well, is there anything else you want to tell our listeners, readers? I would say, you know, being in the business that Lanyap is in, you have friends and enemies, you have people who are critics and want to throw rocks at you. But from my perspective, I think that y'all have done a terrific job. Thank you.
[42:24] We've had a relationship where if we had an issue, we would come and we'd endodge you. Nope. You wanted a question to ask. You know, we had enough sense to realize we needed to come just tell you, you know, the deal. I've always said you never said no, never didn't take the phone call. And so that's a big thing. I think that's hugely important for anybody in elected office, a position, especially in Mobile and the mayor's office. So I thank you all for what y'all have done. Oh, thank you. And, um, so, um, I really believe that the best is yet to come. Um, it's been a huge, obviously the privilege of a lifetime to be able to, um, represent the city. And, um, so that's, that's, uh, thank y'all for the opportunity and thank you for y'all's support. Absolutely. You know, one day I'll have all the pictures of Sandy on front of a lagniappe and I'll have them on the wall somewhere. That's right. There we go.
[43:26] Well, Mayor, thank you so much for your time today, and thanks for your service, and I'm sure we'll be in touch as we go along here. Good. Looking forward to it. All right. Take care. Thank y'all. Have a great day. Thank you.
