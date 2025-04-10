This episode explores how the Mobile County DA's Office prosecutes cases of fatal DUI car accident, the Mobile City Council's response to recent citywide floods, and the ongoing saga of Big Creek Lake.
[0:11] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert. We got a shorter staff here. We've got fewer, less people than usual. And number, not stature. Scott Johnson. I'm Brady Petrie. And I'm Kyle Hamrick. This is it. This is just a boys club here today.
[0:30] We've got bare bones. All right. Well, Scott, you have a big story this week, the cover story on DUIs, And specifically the, um, how the, uh.
[0:44] Law enforcement are kind of really hammering this thing going down, uh, a little different road with, uh, the way they're prosecuting it and being a little, a little harder on some of the prosecutions.
[0:55] Yeah. I, I mean, I think it's really apparent, um, that there's a lot of.
[0:59] Uh, people are just done with, uh, DUI deaths.
[1:02] I mean, there was three really tragic ones in the last six months. Uh you know we had nolan mcdavid and um the thanksgiving weekend uh november and we had uh we had someone killed at an intersection in mardi gras katherine oh yeah and then um and then we had katherine smith yeah back in september of last year and um all i mean beloved people all every one of them um the other drivers all walked away from the wreck basically um with little to no injuries i know no injuries i know yeah and it's kind of amazing that in these cases that it just seems like the the person accused of drunk driving somehow is unscratched and have killed other people it's it yeah just is you know that whole maybe that whole thing of you know going limp or i don't know whatever it's bizarre though that how this has happened because the cover of the paper this week is is mcdavid's car yeah which i mean it is i mean when you look at that it is it takes your breath away looking at that car it is torn to pieces like somebody just put it in their hand and crumbled it up it looks like chewed bubble gum basically it is just unbelievable how mangled it is and you know like how could somebody hit that and do that much damage and then manage to walk away unhurt yeah the other side but yeah it's it's a uh.
[2:30] It's devastating. But two of those cases, they are charged with indifferent murder, right? Yeah. Am I saying it correctly? Yes. Yeah, you've got a range of options. And that was one of the things that Blackwood was explaining to me is that Keith Blackwood, the DA, district attorney, he was saying that prosecutors really have a broad range of options to charge someone with if they're driving under the influence. I mean, from a misdemeanor class A all the way up to a murder charge, which is extreme indifference murder, which he said is, he equated it to intentional murder. He said it was just as bad. He doesn't see it as like a compromise between manslaughter or, you know, or a reckless, you know, homicide charge.
[3:22] In essence, they're basically saying it's almost premeditated because of the way that someone is behaving. Yeah, it's the factors all taken together. You completely devalued life. Yeah, excessive speeding, running red lights, running stop signs, doing things like that, as well as obviously being intoxicated. You know, that those things are just, you know, it's even worse in his mind, basically, than somebody who is intoxicated, who's, I guess, trying to drive relatively safely and just has an accident and kills somebody. But this is, you know, somebody who's not even attempting to drive in any way a safe fashion. And I think the first one we saw was Dr. Innocular, right? Yeah, recently. I mean, that's the first one that comes to mind. And, you know, he was, uh, that's the mobile neurosurgeon who, uh, you know, was in the car with a 24 year old Samantha Thomas. They, uh, lost control while he was flying down one of the, uh, I-65 service roads. Yeah. Flipped the car. They said he was going well over a hundred miles. He was like 130 something. Yeah.
[4:32] Extremely fast. Audi R8 Spyder. The Lamborghini engine was what it was. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And, um, he flipped it, you know, and again, he, he walked away from the crash and she, she was killed instantly. Um, it's amazing. And they're, they're sitting right next to each other. I don't, I don't get it. It's really all four of those things that we're looking at that this exact same circumstance, but yeah, it's a, it's a great piece. And I think it's also just really good for people to read and to think about, um, you know, before they get behind the wheel and, and cause damage and cause death. You know, it's, uh, it is really, it is a sobering piece, no pun intended by any stretch, but it's just, it is really when you read it and you start thinking about the lives that are lost. And I mean, you know, the.
[5:21] People are really, you know, obviously just devastated by these, these deaths and it is, it's a big deal. Yeah. It's just like, uh, murder. Like, uh, when someone's committed murder, I mean, you basically lose, you know, not just the person who was killed, you lose the other person too. I mean, two families suffer a loss because that person's life has been completely uprooted. It's never going to be the same. Yeah. You know, they're going to face, especially in DUI, you're going to face a lot of criminal processes. And then you've got probably a civil charge, a civil process after that. Yeah, right. That's true, too. Yeah. It's crazy.
[5:59] But we're going to switch gears a little bit, talk a little bit about what's going on with the port. I know that this is sort of an up-in-the-air type of situation right now, but there's still discussion about this Chinese, possibly fining Chinese ships coming into the port. And I know we're talking about that a little bit, but I haven't really written about it yet, but we're talking about it.
[6:23] At this point, we don't really know what's going to happen, right? Yeah. The original proposal that was in front of the trade representative was in response to this investigation that came January. China's got all these unfair trade practices and shipping logistics and container ships and military construction. And basically it's like, we're going to fine you. I can't remember the exact numbers off the top of my head, but it's. It was a million to a million and a half per call on a port. Yes. You know, so the, the, the, the deal behind the, or the thought process behind it, apparently at least what, what was put out there, you know, and whether, whether those things matter anymore or not, I don't know. It's hard to tell because whatever people say doesn't apparently mean anything, but we, um, but we're told that this is the art of the deal. It's like, yeah. And you know, it's just like, we say that this is what it is and it's something else. But the thought process, according to the president, is that this is going to help rebuild the American shipbuilding industry, which is producing less than 1% of the ships in the world at this point. Yeah, I don't think, I think I heard stats on this the other day, is that we have seven. We built seven. And they're smaller. Right. And they are not in international waters. Right. And it's...
[7:45] It's, it's, it would take like, apparently it would take almost like a decade for us to even get up to speed in any kind of capacity. But the, the thing is saying, okay, we're going to, we're going to find any ship that is a Chinese made ship, or if it's in a fleet with Chinese made ships, that they would be fined. Um, the, the latest news on this, that's kind of floating around is that perhaps some of that is softening because of, um, there was a pretty intense pushback from ports around the country, including the Port of Mobile, the, uh, Alabama port state port, um, authority wrote and said, Hey, we can't have this, you know, this is just not going to work. And, um, very ambicable way. Yeah. And I mean, which, what we're seeing, you know, or some of the things you're seeing is that If it were to happen or if it does happen, and I guess that somebody, somebody out there put a date on it, but it's, you know, saying it may happen next week, but that's not necessarily.
[8:44] That's, there's no, there's nobody in the administration who has said that date. So that doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to happen on that date, but, um, if it does, you know, basically the ports, there's some talk that ports like Mobile may be left out in the cold because they would be trying to coalesce everything on much larger ships. Although Mobile can take the larger ships now, but trying to get to really big ports and then just use rail and, and, uh, and trucks to get them around the country. Right. This is what they did during COVID, right? They all just like, San Francisco? It was L.A. L.A., yeah. They all just like were mooring off the coast. They were just all trying to consolidate in one spot. And basically, it's catastrophic and you don't want that. You're going to back up everything. Supplying chains were a huge issue in COVID. We don't want any of that. I mean, all that equals is just extreme inflation. Well, I think so too. But I mean, you know, that's, that I guess remains to be seen what happens, but it, it really is. I mean, the head of the Port Authority, you know, wrote to the trade representative.
[10:00] Trump administration's trade representative a couple of weeks ago and said, you know, doing this will be very damaging to what Port of Mobile is doing. I mean, we look at, and I think some of the stuff we were reading yesterday is saying particularly harm would be container shipping and automobiles to the biggest things that we do here. And so it would be pretty tough, I think, for the port if that sort of thing started happening. Uh, you know, hopefully as, as we're sitting here today, um, there was a 90 day pause on some of the, uh, some of the tariffs, um, at least some of the punitive tariffs or as they call them reciprocal, I would say punitive, but the, um, um, And then, you know, there would still be the 10% baseline tariff that's going to stay in place. So there is going to still be tariffing going on.
[10:55] And I had a friend of mine today who said, I have to read this, but sent me a text and said that she had a teleclient today. They're now going to pay 150 percent in duty for a load of of i won't say what the product is but a load of of product valued at 100 000 um so this is metal material um so so they have to pay 154 percent on i mean that's this is somebody who works in that type of industry and they're like you know basically said that people are losing their minds coming in there and seeing these these types of uh this type of money that's even with the announcement yeah yeah i mean well that's Yeah, it's already today. This is just from the aluminum and steel tariffs that have already been put in place. Those are not coming off right now.
[11:47] That's the ones on Canada. So there's some pretty big numbers that can be paid out there for things that you're doing. And there is still a lot of potential problem for people who are doing business in the United States. There's a lot of stuff that can happen. So we'll see how it goes.
[12:06] Hopefully, all this stuff will, I hope, go away. Because, I mean, certainly we sit in a city where we have a huge port. We have Austal that's owned out of Australia. We have Airbus that's owned by Europe. We have, I always say it wrong. The Kumpu. Autocompu. Yeah, I can say it. None of us can say it, but yes, the steel factory up north. I always get stuck on the, uh. Used to be ThyssenKrupp. That's, you know, formerly known as ThyssenKrupp. There we go. Um, also foreign owned, you know, the European owned. So, I mean, those are just a few to name, name here. So we are, we are surrounded with big job, big companies that employ a lot of people that do have, uh, you know, foreign, uh, ownership and as well as, as the port, which does a lot of importing and exporting as ports do. And so those are all things that I think could really.
[13:05] Hit Mobile particularly hard if we keep doing this or we end up in a really full-blown trade war. Well, plus, I mean, in my opinion, the back and forth probably hampers development a lot. Because, I mean, if you've got tariffs today and no tariffs the next day, I mean, why would any business or manufacturing company come in and invest money in? I can't imagine. I feel like some of these, you know, this is just my personal opinion and based on nothing other than observations of human nature, but you know, if, if people are telling, you know, the administration, we're going to invest $500 billion, um, are they just shining them on just to say, Hey, you know.
[13:43] Let's keep them off our back for two, three years and he'll be gone. Um, but I just don't think people are going to look at, at what's going on currently in this up and down, back and forth whipsaw type of program and say, yeah, we're going to go in and invest billions of dollars to build factories when, you know, in three, three and a half years, there's going to be a new president who may change these policies completely. Yeah. Maybe the emergency, which we, we always have to remember that this is being done under an emergency, you know, the auspices of that there's an emergency. Yeah. So, you know, these are, these are being, these are being done as, you know, as, as, uh, you know, executive orders. They're not being done by Congress. Yeah. So they can change with the stroke of a pen. And so that's an issue that it's something people are going to have to really look at and as they are investing. But I think it's going to be something that a lot of consumers and certainly business owners are going to be dealing with even even small business owners. Yeah, I wonder if Congress is going to act on that. I know that there was a proposal to adjust those emergency powers. I don't know. I don't think you're going to see Congress act at any point unless things become really high pressure.
[15:00] I think that this backing off and taking tariffs off for 90 days is basically the administration realizing that things were getting really bad and it was about to get much worse and the pressure was going to become intense. I don't buy personally that it was the plan all along. I don't buy that.
[15:21] This was the plan all along. Yeah, I don't think that. I don't buy that. But anyway, we're going to take a quick break. We'll come back and talk about a few other things.
[17:09] Music.
[17:16] We're ready. And we are back. We don't have Tommy Hicks today, so we won't be talking about the fact that I won our basketball pool. Yeah, we can just skip over that. We won't talk about the fact that I came in second, the first year of the fantasy football league here, won it this year, and then won the basketball thing. So we won't talk about those things. Yeah, that's a real shame. If Tommy's not here, we're not going to talk about those things. As the commissioner for all of those things you mentioned, we've either got to significantly cut back on our things that we do here involving sports, or we've just got to make so many of them that other people win. Yeah, there we go. I want to call a full investigation thing to Brady and his letting Rob win. Well, let's just say there's extreme luck involved. I mean, is it a coincidence that you are a co-publisher and also the undefeated champion? It's almost like Donald Trump just winning all his golf tournaments. Yeah, it is. It is. I am the greatest. Yes.
[18:20] Anyway um but let's talk about some other things going on let's first of all talk about flooding because we had everybody around here dealt with some pretty amazing flooding the other day yeah um.
[18:33] I mean, it didn't matter where you were, you saw some record rainfall on Sunday. It was a goalie washer. It was eye-popping was what it was. I mean, I lived in Oakley on Selma Street for many years, and I would call it the Selma River when this kind of thing happened. But the asphalt was peeled off the road. Peeled back. Heeled from the road. Down to the ground. Yeah. I mean, I was just chunks of road being just yanked up in the, in the, and there was somebody sent a video of a, of a motorboat going down, going down the street. I mean, just going down the thing. I mean, it's unbelievable. It's yeah, it was nuts. I mean, we were coming back from Orange Beach, and we were at a cheer competition down there at the wharf and thought like, oh, you know, it didn't hit us. We thought maybe it was going a little north. Coming back across the Bayway, we had to go 25 miles an hour. It was unbelievable. I mean, just the—I don't know when I've seen it rain harder. Yeah. But we almost couldn't—we lived down DIP, and we almost couldn't get home. It was just, there were cars stalled out everywhere, all over the road.
[19:54] So, I know that at council the other day, at city council, this became a pretty big issue, right? Yeah, yeah. No recency bias at all in these conversations. But all of the council members were fired up, except for Joel Daves, who really just said that, you know, this is where we live. This is going to happen. Joel Daves has, yeah, it's like there's fish in the ocean. It rains in Mobile. The sage. This is it, right? Right. It was like nothing new under the sun. Right. It was like, you know, this is going to take a billion dollars to fix. Yeah, what are you going to do? What are you going to do about it? Yeah, I mean, we live in an old city. We get- Built on a swamp. Extraordinary amounts of rain. I'm not running for reelection. That big thing, right?
[20:31] Yeah, it was his take. I appreciate his take. Yeah, I mean, I appreciate the honesty of it. And I mean, he's not wrong. I mean, with as much old infrastructure as Mobile has and where we're simply located, it's almost impossible to completely fix a situation. But there are people who are upset about it, and it's one of those things where folks—.
[20:56] You know, I don't know what we're going to do about this, but I mean, it also was an unbelievable amount of rain. I mean, what do we have? Like, I think, I think Spanish Fort got over 12 inches. So we got over three inches in an hour at one point, which is just unbelievable. I mean, it wasn't just, you know, just a huge thunderstorm. It was just so slow moving that it just dumped tons and tons of rain, backed up everything. And, you know, I mean, one of the solutions, I don't know how effective it would be, but the city's talked about. Giant umbrella. A giant umbrella over the city. But, you know, I don't know the feasibility of that or, you know, the budget. But anyway, there is a plan. You know, the street sweepers hit supposedly every location in the city at least once a year. Right. There's been talk of hitting every spot more than once. Because of the accumulation of leaves and stuff. Accumulation of leaves and, you know, trash. What role did the beavers play in this thing? The beavers play a huge role in this thing. They did. And it's kind of ironic that the talk of beavers impacting stormwater has dominated the past couple of counseling meetings. And many of these podcasts as well. Exactly. And then it all just culminates with this huge thunderstorm. And all of a sudden, everybody's like, oh, now we've got to deal with flooding. And the beavers are just rubbing their little paws together. Well, well, well. Chittering to themselves about it. Enjoy the water, boys.
[22:20] Are they saying the beavers are in like these ravine creeks or are they like in the system?
[22:27] But some of them are in the system. There's some subterranean dams being built. It's like New York city where there's like an underground New York city, but it's all just inhabited by beavers. It's all just be rising up. The mutant beavers have gone down. They're underneath. Oh God. And they're ninjas too. Mutant ninja beavers. They're out down there building dams in the, in the pipes. And then you've got beavers building them up top that, you know, yeah, there's, they're trouble. It's just a huge issue, but it was, I mean, It probably was if it was your house that was being flooded, had enough rain, and then Beaver Dam making it worse. That's got to be no fun. I made several calls today to 311 because I've got a storm line that goes from my property to the road. Actually, it's not mine. It's my neighbor's. But anyway, it goes right under a live oak tree. And that thing, there is no water going through it. So I'm pretty sure the live oak has crushed that storm drain completely. Good chance. It's flooding the entire neighborhood because there's no outlet. You getting some response on 311? I had to call them back multiple times, but they ended up being helpful. It took us four calls in the last 24 hours to get them to come get a dog.
[23:40] I had a pack of wild dogs that just showed up on my property the other day. And three of them I scared away somehow, but the other two were just like, this is where we're going to be. We're going to live here now. I had a support ticket, but I, one of my support tickets I put in, just like, they just closed it. They're like, this issue's been resolved. I was like, no, it hasn't. I think, you know, I think my, I, I've called three times in the last like 28 to 30 hours. And, um, and I got no response. My wife called and finally, like all of a sudden there's police out there. Now I'm like, what are they going to, are they going to shoot the dogs? I don't know, but they got them. Apparently they're out there getting them. You know, that's ironic because, you know, I've been covering the city council for a couple months now, and at least once every meeting, there's somebody that has some kind of 3-1-1 problem, and that's always their solution. Just call 3-1-1. They'll take care of it, you know, and to hear you guys talk about.
[24:36] I mean, I've called them a few times in my life, and I can't say that I've ever been massively impressed with how quickly something comes to pass. But, you know, the dogs are just like, I mean, I'm like, can we just get somebody to come take these dogs out of here? I mean, I can't grab them. They're going to bite me. These are feral dogs. They're not happy dogs. How long before the dogs get squatters right? They're getting close. They're getting close. Yeah, they're getting close to almost becoming part of the family. But we'll see. Hopefully the police took them away and changed today. We had some. I don't know how this has devolved into dog pound. But anyway. Well, it all started with the 3-1-1. Yeah, it's about to get back on stream. Get hating on the 3-1-1. I mean, they had to rescue some people on Hall's Mill.
[25:23] They had a water rescue. They had a boat, right? They had to take a boat and rescue somebody from their car. There were a bunch of people in Baldwin County that had to be rescued too because of the rain. And I thought it was interesting. One thing that William Carroll says, you know, houses today are not being built high enough. Yeah. You know, they're all being built level with the street level. And that's led to a lot more flooding. But, you know, it goes back to the, you know, the drainage situation. If you fix the drainage situation, you wouldn't have to worry about that. It is. Exactly right. That was my thing. When I read that in your story, I'm like, yeah, sure, that's great to do going forward. But what about all the people who are on the ground right now and are getting washed out? We just got to elevate. I mean, everybody on stilts. Yeah, let's just not fix the problem. Let's just build on stilts and we'll be okay. Yeah, I don't. It is. That's a tough one.
[26:17] Yeah. Yeah, speaking of water issues also, that's a segue. We are going into Big Creek Lake, the fight over Big Creek Lake, which is getting sort of like Branch Davidian-ish like. I mean, it's getting- Like Ruby Ridge standoff. It's getting this point. I'm getting very concerned. It is. Yeah, it's going to be something else, man. I like the gadfly this week, basically like the freedom. William Wallace. William Wallace.
[26:45] They'll never take our lake. You'll never take my fly rod. Kay Ivy, the long shanks. Yeah, yeah. It's a... Yeah. But so the story, of course, is Maws shut down Big Creek Lake to recreational, saying, look, we got to protect our water. Uh, Shane Stringer representative filed a, uh, filed a bill up in Montgomery to basically say that utilities do not have the right to, to close waterways that they're in control of, which I mean, it has not been passed, but he's trying to get that done. Uh, then malls came out there. They had a hearing up, up in Montgomery that was packed with angry fishermen and, and, And, you know, the head of Maas is saying, look, we got to close this down because of. Brought up a couple things that we had heard of giant sylvina, the grass. But then there was also what? An impending zebra mussel invasion. Zebra mussel. Not just zebra mussels. Russians. Russians. Yeah, ruski zebra mussels. Ruski zebra mussels. Yeah. Dropped in from Siberia.
[27:50] So we've got the zebra mussel is making its way down the state, south of the state. So at this point, where are we? We've got, we've got an, oh, you also, also talked to a department of, uh, of environmental research, not environmental. Yeah. The conservation. Conservation resource. Yeah. They said, Hey, this waterway is a public waterway. It's not shut down. So we've got all these forces coming together. Yeah. Where are we now? It's, it's basically, I mean, up until earlier this week, it was really like.
[28:23] Who do we believe? I mean, it's like you got the national resources who are saying this is a public waterway, navigable waterway. It's open. You can't close it. You can fish it. And then you've got Moz over here who has a contract with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office to enforce their closure. And I mean, all it would take is someone just, you know, I'm going to take an act of, you know, civil disobedience and go put myself on the lake. And yeah, I mean, if you can launch your, if you could launch your boat somewhere up in big, in big Creek north of there. Which you can, I've learned, yes. And you can just float right down into the lake, right? It's still accessible. So the issue, of course, Maul's is worried about is with, with regard to the razor muscles, um, is that, uh, if, if you go into a body of water that has them, that they could get their spores or whatever on there microscopically. And if you don't wash your boat correctly with bleach and all this other stuff that it can get in the lake and then they just drop off and start going to town. The Florence Stealth deals with this. When I looked up in North Alabama, I mean, you hear it about it all the time. I mean, these things will cluster up rapidly, and they'll just clog up an engine. I mean, they'll just cluster into a water pipe, like an intake pipe, clog the whole thing up. And they're not delicious, right? From what I understand. Not edible. Tastes like vodka. Not advised. Tastes like old potatoes, yes.
[29:51] Tastes like borscht. um but this so yeah nothing nothing that you want in the water by any means um and and also even giant selenia i mean the the the solution is that to that is spray pesticide everywhere and you don't want to spray pesticide and you're drinking water i think everyone has an issue with that as well i think everyone's in agreement that they don't want stuff in the water uh i just don't think everyone people have a really big issue with maw's just being able to apparently just, unilaterally on a whim, decide to close this thing down. So at this point, Maws is trying to come up with a solution. They're coming up with a compromise, right?
[30:26] Uh, yeah, that was after, after being up in Montgomery and, and kind of getting grilled over transparency, it was not a, it was not pretty for them up there. Uh, you know, they, they had a meeting when, uh, Monday and Brady went there and, uh, It sounds like they had some kind of solution. Yeah. I mean, they compromised a little bit. They're basically going to partner with a private company to build a recreational facility, and they're going to allow for boat rentals, kayak rentals, and they're going to open up more area in the lake, I think around 1,100 more acres for people to fish in. So it sounds like a good compromise, but even still spoke to some fishermen afterwards who are still not in favor of. Not happy. They want to use their bass boats. They want to use their boats. They don't want to have to rent anything. And, you know, I personally, I think it, you know, it comes down to, you know, the, the fishermen don't like this change. They don't like the, what they feel like is overreach by moths and they're not going to be on board with any kind of compromise.
[31:19] Well, it, I mean, you've had moths who over the last 10 years has basically taken over every bit of property around the lake. So they've been, they can now ticket anybody who's on their land, uh, around the lake on that, you know, at least not the upstream part. But, um, I think everyone there in that Sims, Wilmer area really feel like, you know, the, those, those people down in Mobile have extended out and come and taken over. And, uh, yeah, yeah. But there are a lot of Mobile people who are upset about this too. Well, you know, it's when I was looking into this to write a column a few weeks ago that, you know, I looked at a lot of different places and what they do. And it seemed like the bigger the lake, the more recreation that was allowed on it. But as they got a little smaller and ours is not by, by those terms, a, a giant lake, you know, it's a big lake, but it's not, it's a big Creek Lake. And it's not, but it's not as big as certainly some reservoirs are.
[32:18] And, you know, as, as I looked, most of those, as you got a little smaller, most of them had some sort of restrictions. They only allowed, you know, they don't allow, uh, gas engines on the water. They have their own boats, that kind of thing, or they don't allow swimming. They don't allow fishing. They don't, they don't allow some of those things, but, um, which seems like where we're headed, you know, the, the question is, you know, are people going to, you know, are they going to do this whole thing of, we're going to have a boat rental and all this kind of junk and nobody's going to use it because they want to use their own boats or, and, and, you know, or can they, is there, is there a public launch up big Creek somewhere? No, I think it's all private launches, but I, I, you know, I was told by, you know, Um, they, they, someone told me, he's like, we could put water boats in the water right now. You know, there are plenty of people who have access. Small enough boats where they could just toss them off the bridge or what, you know.
[33:13] There are plenty of, uh, ramps up there. Yeah. That they have some places where they could get in. Yeah. The issue is, I mean, if you're, the line with, uh, you know, protecting the lake is you do have a highway going over it. So hazardous materials are crossing over it every day. That's an issue in and of itself. You've got Highway 98 going right across it. You also have two oil pipelines running under it. Well, you know. So it's just...
[33:37] It's not a good, I don't know. It's a difficult issue. Is it olive oil? I mean, is it, you know, is it something, you know. Because the clams could be good with that. They could be with the salvinia, mix a little salvinia in there and there's some olive oil. You can have a salvinia salad. You could, yeah. You get a little oil. It's good. I don't know. Yeah. I mean, it seems to me, to me, what makes the most sense is just build some piers out there, build some nice piers for folks big long piers and let them go fish off of it but they might not like that either i don't know but you know it's uh but that just seems like the easiest thing then you avoid the whole thing of boats being in the water and and you know clam residue or whatever getting all over it muscle residue it just you know that seems like the easiest thing but who knows it's going to continue this this is not over by any stretch yet yeah and i i mean.
[34:30] I don't know if the people who are upset are going to take this as a solution. I mean, I think they're pretty ideological that they're against this quasi-governmental utility just shutting things down like this. I wouldn't be surprised if it moves on. I don't know how far it'll get. Do you think there's going to be, I know there's been some sort of whispers of just like, we're just going to put boats in the water and go anyway and see what happens. Is that, y'all think that that might come to pass? I think so. Yeah. I think it's going to reach that point. I mean, one fisherman I spoke with said as much. Yeah. He said, you know, we're going to put our boats in the water anyways. And I said, all right, just let me know when it goes down, you know. It's going to be something. The rumor is, is that there's going to be some political campaigns, you know, sprouting out of this too. So, I mean. Which is going to be fascinating because mayoral candidate Barbara.
[35:21] Drummond sits on the board of laws. Yeah.
[35:25] Well, that'll be interesting. All right, guys. Well, that's all we got for this week. Thanks a lot for listening, folks. And we will be back next Thursday with the next Lagnapod. Y'all have a great week.
