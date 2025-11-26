Enraptured in the spirit of Thanksgiving (and Wicked), this week, the Lagniappe team winds its way through a yellow brick road of culinary memories, Iron Bowl takes, Stauter boats, Kash girlfriend spending and munchkin profanity.
All this and more by smashing that play button... Gobble Gobble
What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?
Thanksgiving is for reflecting on all the good things we received each year between platefuls of turkey, dressing and more. Lagniappe wants to know which dish you are looking forward to enjoying most this year (and if we can tag along to dinner).
Full transcript on next page.
[0:13] That's lovely, Ashley. It's Ashley Trice. The sound effects manager.
[0:19] Grant McLaughlin. Scott Johnson. Gobble, gobble, Kyle Hamrick. Oh, my God. This is out of control. All right. We're about to start this thing over. Y'all have lost your minds. Yes, it is Thanksgiving week. I'm excited. I love Thanksgiving. Oh, it is an exciting week. It is my favorite holiday. It's a lot of people's favorite holidays because it's based on eating. You know, what's not to love about Thanksgiving? Eating, like sitting and becoming one with your couch while you watch football. Yeah, that's true. Yeah, I'm a Cowboys fan, so we always have the Cowboys playing, you know, it's the Chiefs. Yeah, I'm not, I'm a little disturbed by that one. I don't know. The Chiefs aren't great, but neither are the Cowboys, so they could be bad.
[1:04] What is, what's every, we have a poll going currently online about favorite holiday a, treats and holiday foods. Kyle, you don't have to look it up. You can just tell us what's your favorite. What do you guys like to eat? Well, I was going to get some numbers. You want to get some numbers? Yes, I was going to get some numbers. He was looking at his list.
[1:24] I like to eat sweet potato casserole. Of course you do. I don't think that's on the pole, but I like some sweet potato casserole. Why would you not put that on the pole? That's a classic. And green bean casserole. I think it's on the pole. All right, but this is the question for you. What kind of topping on the sweet potato marshmallows and i read your column i read your column but it's marshmallows gotta put some marshmallows i like the marshmallows too it's good i like some pecans i don't hate those either but pecan plus marshmallow sounds really good that's even better why not both i mean why not why why are we exclusive why not this is why not both i think so Anti-marshmallow. Oh, wow. She's going to crawl over this table and kill it. There's a lot to be, you know, there are things, you know, if you grew up in the 70s and 80s, there were always things that showed up that I think Jell-O had a lot to do with. Some congealed salad. There was always lime Jell-O with cheese suspended in it. For some reason, there was cheddar cheese in it. Tommy, did you have that happen? No, I didn't eat that. What happened at our house? Ambrosia.
[2:39] Yes, ambrosia. Yeah, that also not a fave. My mother is a big fan of the ambrosia. You know, in Greek, they call that the food of the gods. That's what they ate on Mount Olympus. I am aware of that. Yes. I was not aware of that. Thank you. But thank you for derailing the conversation. Oh, that was what I was trying to say. Can you imagine Zeus eating Southern-style Tommy Hicks' mama's ambrosia? Yeah, I mean, compared to whatever things that were available in ancient Greece, it may be just been fantastic. I don't know where you'd.
[3:13] Well, that was always, we had, anytime something showed up with lime green jello, that was, fortunately, that phased out over the years. My family never made this, but my friend, best friends did get grown up, aspic, which is really nasty. What is that? It's like this tomato gelatin. Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I've seen that. That's not, that's gnarly. Yeah. The one thing that always showed up at our house back in the old days when this was considered fancy was a half a pear on on some lettuce or something like that with a blob of mayonnaise in the middle of it. And a maraschino cherry. And well, in our case, it was usually cheddar cheese sprinkled on top of it. Oh, yeah. Yeah. Cheddar cheese and maraschino. It was it was just it was like just the worst thing I could have imagined. Who in your family ate that? My mother would eat that. I'd eat them when I was a kid. I haven't had it in 20 plus years. A pear with mayonnaise on it? I can't. Listen.
[4:15] It was mayonnaise at our household. How are you supposed to bring reason? Cottage cheese also. My mom liked the cottage cheese to play with the lime jello at times too. They were friends. They were also friends. She's a wonderful cook. She is a wonderful cook. But these, these are, these are things that from the, I think back in the, in the, you know, probably it started in the fifties, I imagine is what it was. It's probably something that she grew up with, but they.
[4:45] Jell-O was making a big push, man. They were paying people to put recipes and papers and that kind of stuff. The Waldorf salad. Waldorf salad. Yeah. Anyway, it's exciting. We're all going to be very excited about eating. And hopefully people who are listening to this aren't falling asleep because it will be out on Thursday.
[5:07] Well, I think we should. We're going to put it up early. I think we should drop it early. Oh, wow. People can listen to this on their way to you. On their way to grandma's house. They're really bored and have no other options. We're making it happen. Let's move into the news that we're here to talk about. So the big news, one of the big stories this week is finally the end of the District 2 legal fight. So Samantha Ingram is the District 2 councilwoman and appears, unless William Carroll appeals. Which is on the table. But, you know, unless he appeals, she won, right? That's right. That's right. That's where we're at. What did the judge rule? The judge ruled basically that the state law for, like, qualifying to run for city council supersedes the almighty Zogby Act. Yes. Because it's newer, correct? Because it's newer. From 2003, it's newer and cooler than the Zogby Act. The new law supersedes the Zogby Act. I don't call it cooler. I don't know how you can call it cooler. Well, yeah, yeah. I think that's up to debate here. The Zogby Marietta Act. The Zogby Marietta Act. Yeah, poor Beth Lyons never gets any credit for it. I know, I know. She was the co-writer on that thing. But yeah, so that's done. They're basically saying.
[6:35] That the, uh, you know, the, the residency requirements were met at the state level, that state statute supersedes this. She met the, the residency requirements. So game over. That's right. So game over with a question mark. Yeah. Cause, uh, William Carroll has like what, 14 days to appeal. I don't know. There was a question whether it was the 442. Certainly at this point he's got to let it go. Right. I mean, certainly at this point we think He's got to let it go. You would think that Scott talked to his attorney, Jay Ross, right? Yeah, you had to bring a ringer in on this story. I got to cover the last bit of it. Anyway, but no, they have a period to appeal it. I think there is a question as to what could happen if it goes up to the Supreme Court. Because the judge's decision in this case is very narrow. It is only on the election issue because the state is newer. Right. What happens if you take it up to the Supreme Court and they expand that...
[7:43] By you challenging it. I kind of understand that to be one of the considerations. Could you actually do more damage to the Zobie Act by appealing this? Yeah. And I think you've asked, Kyle, you've asked some of the people on City, the attorneys, they didn't really want to talk about it. But Beth Marietta Lyons did. And she didn't really think it was an issue, right? She thought, which I'm going to go into this more in a story. Also an attorney. She's a lawyer. She's an attorney. She's an attorney, former state rep. I'm going to have a story out on this soon. But she told me, you know, she's not too worried about the future of the integrity of the Zogby Act. She thought that the ruling here was appropriate. And it really strictly only applies to the city council qualifying period here. She thinks the Zogby Act is safe. Well, the good thing about it, honestly, is it does provide some clarity. at this point. Now we know that this is how it works in mobile. So there's not this.
[8:48] The city council qualifies in one way, the mayor qualifies in another, so it gets rid of some of that stuff. So the ambiguity is gone with that. So that's good. I think it'll work, and hopefully we will be done with any kind of litigation over this thing. Hopefully so. The other aspects of the Logby Act, which are pretty unique, is the supermajority vote. Yeah. So that being the five to two, you have to get a five to two to get approval on the council.
[9:20] But I don't know if there's anywhere in the state that's codified that says you have to have a different type of vote for the city council, right? I don't know. And, you know, but I could foresee somebody, you know, a disenfranchised council person who didn't get their thing passed. I could see them, you know, is this a path forward to challenging that and taking something, you know, up the chain in the courts? Yeah, maybe so. So I'd be surprised if there's anything that's stated that way. And I mean, you know, the Zogby Act is a state law. So, you know, there's, but yeah, there's possibilities, I suppose. But there's newer, shinier ones. Yes. Newer, shinier laws. Yeah. And so, well, we will, you know, hopefully, hopefully it's just going to continue to be done. I think this, the argument over, you know, spending more time on it,
[10:08] it seems like a big waste of time, in my opinion. And money, if we have to have a special election. We're going to take a quick break We're going to come back and talk a little bit about Turkey Day football with Tommy Hicks.
[10:25] And we are back with Tommy Hicks And you know Thanksgiving Football what two things go better than that Other than lime green jello, And cheddar cheese. And cottage cheese. Cottage cheese, cheddar cheese. Mix them all in there. Don't put the mayonnaise in, though. Put some marshmallows on top. No. Bring the whole thing together. Mix it in there with some sweet taters and get it all done. Let's put it in a blender. I'm going to bring ash a bag of marshmallows. That'll be good. So, after we've discussed it, everybody, what do we got going on? I know we've got the Iron Bowl this week. Yeah. Yeah? Yeah. Yeah, I mean, Iron Bowl is going to obviously dominate everything around this state for sure. So what's at stake here? Well, what's at stake? Obviously, there's a lot more at stake for Alabama than there is for Auburn. Alabama has the major stake in it, obviously.
[11:19] Southeastern Conference championship game possibilities if they win. What has to happen for them to make it in? If they win, they're in. If they win, they're in. They're in. So then, and then also staying alive in a college football playoff. Right. For Auburn, the deal is foiling all of that for Alabama, which would make them very happy. Yes. And you become bowl eligible. There are 75 wins. So they could actually get a bowl invitation if they win on Saturday. Probably care a lot more about the first part of that. First part of that is just a beautiful pear salad addition to what could happen. Eat this pear salad.
[11:59] Uh, yeah. And it's, it's always, I mean, that game is just, you never know what's going to happen. Jordan hair. You don't know what's going to happen. And I, yeah, actually, it'll come out later. Uh, our staff college picks, everybody went with Alabama with the exception of, of Scott Johnson and Tommy Hicks. Yes. Okay, you two. I'm going to Auburn. You're standing together. There might be a little Jordan hair magic. You think the magic may happen. Okay. It could. It could. I don't know how it's going to happen. Nothing to lose. I don't know how it's going to happen. I don't know if it's going to be a kick six or a mere miraculous gravedigger. Don't speak that heresy in here. Don't put that bad vibes on the tide. I will drop every Alabama slur out there. Is this wishful thinking? i know in tommy's world it's not but in your world as a georgia fan is this wishful thinking you don't want to see alabama again is that it well i mean there's probably a little bit of that but also i mean i i picked georgia tech to be georgia so maybe i'm just oh yeah you're you're getting a little crazy okay you never know um.
[13:03] What time is that game, do you know? It is at 6.30. Oh, he knows. It is on ABC. I know we have a number. The Iron Bowl or Georgia Tech? Georgia, Georgia Tech. Georgia, Georgia Tech is Friday at 2.30. Okay. At 2.30 on ABC. Okay. I know we have a number of, SEC's got a lot of big games this weekend. Huge. What are some of the others you think that have biggest ramifications for the playoffs? Well, the interesting games, obviously, on Friday. Friday, you've got three really good games. You've got Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and the Egg Bowl at 11 a.m. Okay. And supposedly the Lane Kiffin announcement will come after the game. I don't think that's going to be.
[13:44] Why would he not announce, I'm staying before the game? Because he wants him totally focused on beating Mississippi State. That seems like he would be unfocused if you're worried about what your coach is going to say. I don't think that's his call. I think that was the AD's call. It was the AD who said that he will make his announcement. Yeah. That doesn't sound good. But that doesn't immediately sound like, I mean, it sounds like he's going to do it immediately after the game. I don't know that. No. I would think it'd probably be like the next day. But the announcement is supposed to come, quote, after the echo. Well, as I'm an Ole Miss fan by marriage. And so, you know, we're I'm sort of at this point saying, OK, he's probably gone because it makes no sense. He's probably gone. Makes no sense the other way. Anyway. Where is he going? The leading recipient of his fine coaching fortune is LSU right now. That's what everybody believes it will be LSU. It's between LSU and Florida.
[14:39] Anyway, he's not a, he's not in the mix anywhere else at all. That's where the plane landed with the family in those two cities. So I'm thinking he's narrated to that. And so the other big games, the other big game, Texas A&M at Texas is Friday night. Yeah. That'll be a great game. And then of course the Georgia Georgia Tech game is in, um, in between those two on Friday. And then on Saturday, you've got Clemson at South Carolina. You've got, uh, LSU at Oklahoma. Yeah. I mean, obviously, Vandy, Tennessee. That's going to be a fun game to watch. Yes. Yeah. And this group went more Vandy than Tennessee. I'm not picking against Vandy anymore. I picked Vandy to win. Every time you pick against them, they beat somebody. So, yeah, no reason to pick against them. Vandy quarterback, I mean, he's just good. And I feel the same way about the Georgia Tech quarterback. They just have Mavericks. I don't like them. There. He gets on my nerves. His mom's really pretty. Didn't they beat Alabama? I don't know why everybody's coming for a mom, I guess. They beat Alabama? I don't know. That's why. Anyway, he got on your nerves after that. He did not beat Alabama this year. He beat them before.
[15:53] And then, of course, we have high school. Big stuff going on in high school. We have five teams playing the semifinals in four games. All four games, high school football fans, all four games are here. Okay. So if you want some semifinal action, you can find it. You want to work off some of that pie and whatever else. Get yourself out to the stadium. Get your big old rear end off the couch and get out there and run those stadium steps. Yeah, good luck with that. I mean, we got two rematches that everybody really wanted to see. And that is St. Michael playing Jackson. That is that St. Michael. St. Michael is 13-0 Jackson's lost two games But they're I mean, they're the defending state champ They're gonna, you know St. Michael won at Jackson In the regular season, so that's why they got the home game Well, and I would like to remind everyone They won with one of their, Who had a star player out? E.J. Crowell was missing in that game, the running back? I believe so. Well, if he's back, that changes things a lot. He is quite the excellent running back. Maybe it was a different game. I think she's just trying to throw some. No, it was the first game. He missed the first game because he was just going to the first game.
[17:15] He missed that one against Sarah Land. That was the game we missed. That's what it was. It was a big game. He was at the San Michael game. Well, it should be a good one. What else we got? Beiger-Williamson was the other one that everybody won in number one versus number two at LAD. Yeah. Moved in the game to LAD to handle the expected crowd. The overflow crowd. Overflow capacity. Williamson, number one, undefeated. Beiger, number two, only lost two. Well, they lost two games. They lost to Williamson, but they also lost to 7A, Baker, at the end of the regular season. So going to be a really good game there. Sarah Land is at home against Benjamin Russell, which will be a really good game. And then our other game is Bayside Academy. And 3A is at home against Southside Selma, which knocked out Cottage Hill, which was number 10 at the time. And Southside knocked out Bayside from the third round last year. So kind of a remit. A little revenge action. And then, of course, South's last game this season. South Alabama's final game of the season. They're on a win streak And they can.
[18:23] Finish up With three wins in a row At the end of the season If they defeat Texas State, They beat ULM And they surprised Southern Miss You know, they jumped out On them really quickly Got a big lead And held on at the end And held on That's the part that's surprising These days Yeah, but that's good Good finish A good strong finish for them Would be a nice table setter For next year at least, It will be. And they've got a lot of really good commitments early. It's holding on to them that's going to be the key. I mean, Brody Jones, the wide receiver, and Noah Moss, the running back at St. Michael, are both committed to South. And linebacker Metzger at Cottage Hill, he's really, really good.
[19:09] And apparently Alabama has started making some phone calls there. But I've been told that he wants to play at home, so that they may be able to hold on to him but three letters n-i-l n-i-l has a lot to do with whether uh s-i-n-g-n with you yeah so exactly it's gonna be in key well we'll get out of spelling class here thanks tommy all right uh we take a quick break y'all and we'll come back and talk a little more.
[19:47] And we are back Kyle you had this week a cover story about one of Mobile Alabama's favorite things the stouter boat, indeed these things were born in the delta they are made of plywood I had no clue plywood could look that good I know it's unbelievable they are really cool boats everybody kind of wants one you see one and you're kind of like man, I'd like to have a stouter. I mean, if somebody out there would like to get me one for Christmas, my favorite color is green. Yeah. You want a green stouter. Oh, I'd love a green stouter. There's one in the paper that's like this beautiful kind of emerald green. Well, maybe you should cut it out and send it to your parents. Yeah. Yeah. And then they'll probably wrap that picture up and give it back to me. Dear Teresa, I've been good this year. Yeah. So tell me what's going on with stouters these days. Why are we writing about them? We are writing about them because it is, of course, it's a Mobile Bay icon. It's a good story. But the guy on the cover, Tom Lamme, plans to bring these bad boys back to Mobile and restart production after 15 years. Okay, great. His father and uncles bought the business from old man Stouter himself after Hurricane Frederick.
[21:10] And, you know, he wants to get things back going. That's cool. Yeah, that's his plan. He's got a great collection of boats. These things are works of art. And they're built for the bay. They're made for these waters. What does a new stouter cost? Do we know? A new stouter, you know, you can find them on Facebook Marketplace for like tens of thousands of dollars. That's a holdup, actually. There's one for- They're selling them on Facebook? One for $6,000? One for $3,000. Okay. There's one for $10,000. So anywhere from- Quickly getting out of my ring.
[21:48] That's pretty affordable for a boat. I mean that she's on a different side of Facebook than I was engine I'm assuming but yeah these folks were trying to take me for some kind of ride I guess because her prices are substantially lower than the ones I buy well you were looking at all the green ones that's fair that's fair yeah that that that'll cost you extra yeah um oh wow yeah see look there's all kinds of beautiful ones here for 3,000 45 hunt hundred 10 grand there's one for 10 grand I mean it's.
[22:21] These are, they are, they are really, they're kind of, they're works of art. They're beautiful boats. Well, that's a cool story. And I think everybody enjoy reading it.
[22:28] Um, so Scott, we covered something a while back that is sort of blown up on the national level, which is, uh, the FBI director, Cash Patel's girlfriend and her, uh, the, the fact that she's had federal agents protecting her as a security detail. Um, that's something you first wrote about a couple of months ago, right? Yeah, it was like a little side story. I was covering the Victor, Jonathan Victor case, killed in Baltimore County by the sheriff's office. And I was covering that case as a wrongful death lawsuit. And there was a, anyway, there was side talk going on about someone who was there. And I had seen this girl and I didn't really know who she was at first, comes out to be Cash Patel's girlfriend. And why was she there in the first place? I cannot get an answer on that. She was there for the plaintiff's family, which was the victims. So there was somehow some connection between her and the victim's family. And she was there, and I did see her there with a man who was kind of tailing her. Yeah. And I asked Sheriff Lowry, Anthony Lowry in Baldwin County, what his thoughts were that the FBI's girlfriend was sitting in with the plaintiff who was suing the agency. And, you know, he's like, I don't really have much to say about that. But he did go on to question why the spending on a security detail. And he mentioned that specifically.
[23:58] And which is all that to come now. The New York Times has a big expose about coming how Patel has allegedly assigned all these FBI SWAT. I didn't know FBI had SWAT, but FBI SWAT members to her detail and tailing her around. It's really come to a head. And that's just a strange little connection back to here. It is very weird, isn't it? I mean, just to sort of like, you're, you're sort of seeing this national story. You're like, Hey, I was there when, when that kind of started. And it was like right in the middle of it. They're like giving this timeline. It was like, you know, and they, they mentioned September and I was like, this was early September. Like she was here before she went to this other event. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. That's, that's a, that's a trip. But, uh, yeah, it's something we'll see what happens with that as it goes on. Apparently, uh, you know, if you, depending on what you're reading or watching, you know, They say this could be something that causes Patel to be kicked out, but then, you know, then you read something else such Trump says, hey, I'm sticking with him. So who knows what will happen? But it is one of those things that's like, you know, maybe it's a better way to make sure your girlfriend's okay.
[25:05] And then you know Grant you have a story this week on this, somewhat ridiculous fist fight that went on up in Baymanette between Harry Still and a city councilman and there is a.
[25:22] I mean, audio tape of it, which is sort of seems to cast into doubt both sides, versions of the story a little bit, but also includes some very creative cursing. Oh, it does indeed. May I repeat? I would rather you not repeat all of it. No. Well, y'all just have to read the story and go find out for yourselves then. But there's a reference to a classic film. There's a reference to the Lollipop Guild. Yes, there's a reference. And I don't think that they would appreciate the way that they were disparaged in that. No, you know, it was it was the mayor of Munchkin town might be upset. Yeah. So I've been I've been getting like a lot of a lot of texts and emails about the story since we threw it up. And something that I would like to emphasize is just how quickly it escalated. In the same amount of time that it takes you to read to the part where the fight begins in the stories, probably how long they had been talking about just city politics. So basically they got in an argument about the new mayor coming in and saying...
[26:32] Um, you know, because that the new mayor had been, uh, you know, advocating about, uh, the, the shooting of, uh, oh, sorry, what's his name? Yes. Otis French. And he was alleging basically that some of the cops are going to leave and that kind of thing. That's right. And, and that just, that blew it up with the city council. What's it? What was the city council was name? I can't remember. Matthew Franklin. So it blew up with Franklin. He got upset about that. Yeah, almost as soon as Harry references the Lollipop Guild, Matthew tells him to leave. Perhaps Franklin is a fan of the Wizard of Oz, and that was offended by the juxtaposition of profanity with the beloved Lollipop Guild. I think, honestly, my favorite part of this was, and I'm really glad it turned out to be true, was Harry was restraining Matthew Franklin outside of his own office. And he said say uncle like three times that is something you don't hear very often harry who claims to have been the one who was assaulted i don't know if now harry is certainly in at least in his 50s i don't know how old mr franklin it looks to be around the same age so you've got two, mature gentlemen rolling around on the ground somebody yelling say uncle the other one saying man, I'm going to kill your dog. Yes. And then he says, I'm going to kill you. I mean, he says just like that.
[28:00] Anyway, it's a nice listen. You can enjoy that, folks. There's definitely some, make sure the kids aren't around, especially kids who love The Wizard of Oz. It's so nice to see some crazy stuff happening across the bay. You know what I mean? Yeah, it never happens. Never happens over there, right? Well, that's all we've got for this week, folks. I hope everybody has a very happy Thanksgiving and you will see y'all next week. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production. Executive producers are.
