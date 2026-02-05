Plans for a large solar project in an old rural Baldwin County, Alabama, community to support a new Meta data center 150 miles away have sparked local pushback.
All this and much more by smashing the play button...
Chapters
- 1:52 Tuberville's Residency Controversy
- 8:34 Solar Field Developments
- 14:08 Downtown Mobile Blight Issues
- 29:25 DA Funding Tensions
- 30:19 Mobile Mardi Gras Updaters
Transcript on next page
[0:09] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert,
[0:14] and here with me are... Ashley Trice. Ashley Trice. Grant McLaughlin. Scott Johnson. And I'm Kyle Hamrick. All right. We are sans the Tommy Hicks today, so we're not going to do the sports today, but we've got a lot to talk about. One of the things that's been a hot topic here that we've been covering a little bit is the... Hot topic. Nice. Good work, Ash. Um, the, um, is whether Tommy Tuberville, who is running for, for governor, our current U S Senator, whether he actually lives in Alabama or not, and has lived here long enough. And so where are we on this whole thing? I know his, I know Ken McFeeders, who is a Republican challenging him in the, in the, uh, in the primary is really throwing a lot against the wall. And they had a hearing last week. What, what went on? Well, it didn't work. Nothing stuck to the wall. Nothing stuck. He presented a massive amount of information, tax records, car maintenance records, travel reports from his campaign or his PAC and his Senate office, and made the case that Tommy Tuberville has not lived in the state since 2019, like he claims.
[1:30] And the GOP Steering Committee, which would have thrown it up to the actual GOP Executive Committee for a hearing, said, yeah, we don't think that's a good idea, Ken. So he didn't look at it. There was really no ruling on whether he lives here or not, correct? There was no ruling. It was just a ruling on the challenge, and they said they don't want to take it up. They're not going to take it up.
[1:53] So factually, we know that Tuberville has a three plus million dollar home in santa rosa county florida right and he claims to live in a three bedroom or two bedroom yeah it's a small house in auburn that is not not nothing wrong with it but but not opulent not a three million dollar home certainly i mean i've seen sec most sec coaches or former sec coaches bigger houses than that it would so he's but that's his son's former home right oh well it's owned i believe it's owned by his wife and his son at this point um that's and tuberville has claimed that because of the homestead exemption that his wife has gotten on the property in auburn that's his i don't want to say claim to fame but it is his claim yeah that is his claim to residency yeah so where mcfeeters is saying what now yeah so he's i mean He's very upset that the GOP did not decide to hear his case in person during a hearing, during which Tuberville would have also been given that chance. So he's going to take it to a judge, is what he told me. He's gotten an attorney. They're trying to figure out where exactly they're going to file it. You know, could it be in Auburn? Could it be in Montgomery, where the state GOP is based out of? Could it be in McPheeters County or could it be in state or federal court? I mean, I think it'll probably not going to be in federal.
[3:18] But, you know, there's I don't know of any similar lawsuits in recent years. So I don't know exactly. But Tuberville is doing nothing really at this point to prove that he does live here, right? Other than denying Ken's claims and repeating the same thing he has said for a couple of years now. No, he's not. He hasn't released his tax statements. He hasn't released his credit card report. He hasn't released any information about where he often spends his money. Yeah. That would be, to me, something that would be easy to prove.
[3:50] Question, Grant. I mean, I hope you know the answer to this. But I hate to hit you on the spot. But what opinions of what? Nine or seven year residency? Seven. So does it spell out what determines residency? Is it homestead exemption? Is it tax returns? Is it? Well, that's that's what's kind of yet to be determined. The state law as written right now does not have anything. State constitution does not. And that's kind of what the that's the law. Everything's being based on.
[4:23] Ken has specifically said he wonders if it's seven consecutive years. Is it seven collective years with an active state residency? You know, that's that's all going to be up to whoever is interpreting the state constitution at the time. Yeah, but it just doesn't have anything that says what means, what constitutes state residency. Yeah. No, not really. I mean, if it's just owning a house, I guess, yeah, I guess he's checked. Although if he doesn't own it, his wife does. Well, I don't think he was on the, I don't think, I don't even think she was on the deed until not long ago. I think it was owned by his son and then she got added to it. Because everyone keeps pointing to that, but if that's not even mentioned in the law, I mean, I don't. Yeah. So, I mean, that's what, if a judge decides to hear the case, they will essentially have the job of trying to finally nail down what exactly state residency means for candidates. Mick Feeder's also kind of a throwaway line in his last in his last press release was that he also claims that Doug Jones, who will be running as a Democrat, has not lived here for seven years either. So, you know, that would be. He used to, I guess. But maybe they moved to D.C. Or something. Yeah. I mean, Tuberville used to live here, too. And I mean, you know, that. But he's saying that both of them are. Don't, don't fit the, you know, don't, don't fulfill the thing. Yes, that just makes Ken the heir apparent. He's the only guy. Yeah, he's the only man left standing. He's the only guy.
[5:50] Well, that's, it will be fascinating if it goes to a judge because, I mean, we, as we saw in District 2 here, that stuff can land in court and it can be decided by a judge and that, it can get pretty dicey. I mean, my question, I mean, do, do, does the constituents care? I do. I want my governor to be from my state. Ashley, the answer to that is I don't think most of them care. I think a lot of them don't care. It's all about the party. But it doesn't really matter. I would say, yes, I would say it that way. I would say a lot of constituents who are Republican voters and probably Democrat voters on the other side, if both or one of those guys is shown not to be a resident here, don't care. Well, it's just such a slippery slope. It's like anybody that ever had any connection to the state. Well, let's just bring them in and that will be our candidate. You know, we're just going to start having sports stars and movie stars. Yeah, it has. It has an issue. I mean, it is an issue and it's always an issue with elections. This is this is something we deal with all the time on a on a local level. Some, you know, usually is that there are people who say we yes, I live here. And then you go and you look and they don't necessarily live there. I mean, in the last mayoral election, last city election last year, we had Paul Prine, who is from Saraland, claiming he had moved to Mobile.
[7:14] Didn't look like he had, but he was claiming he had. But when we go by there, it didn't look like anybody lived there. And then we had the whole issue with Samantha Ingram and whether she had voted in Georgia, her vote in Georgia in 24, negated her time here as a resident in District 2, which the judge overruled, basically said that the state law overruled the, well, both of them are state law, the Zogby Act, but overruled the state. The more recent state law. Yes. And so that, that, um, she didn't have to have a year's time in, in the district, but so it's a, it's an issue. It always comes up and, uh, but it, it's really fascinating to think if, um, that Tuberville can't just put this thing to bed. I mean, it'd be easy enough to put, put the bed is to show your credit card receipts from here's what I, here's where I spent my money when I'm in town.
[8:07] You know, here's how often I'm in town. It sure is easy to prove, but, you know, it's possible he's got counsel telling him not to give in. Well. If he does, in fact, you know, reside in the state of Alabama. It would be an easy one to just get McPheeters to shut up. Who has claimed that if he's proven wrong that he would.
[8:29] Donate a thousand dollars campaign for him and drop out of the race. Drop out of the race. Yeah. Well, it's a good story. Obviously, it's not one that's going to end anytime soon, but we'll keep after it. Scott, you've been churning away on this story about a new solar field over in Baldwin County. Yeah, two coexisting facilities are going to be taking up new residents. It's a 4,600-acre track of land. Are they going to take up the whole 4,600 acres? The solar panels will take up most of it? No. I mean, if you do it by megawatts, so an acre, it's about four to seven acres per megawatt. So that comes about to about half of that property. But it's the northeast corner of 59 and 65, North Baldwin County, south of Stockton.
[9:28] Yeah, I came across it because they were awarded them meta platforms, which is building the Montgomery Data Center. That's Facebook for folks who don't know. Facebook, WhatsApp. They announced in 2023 that they were going to have 100% covered renewable energy. Right.
[9:46] So what essentially they're doing is that this is their solar farm here in Stockton, 150 miles away, which is going to offset their impact and capacity that they're drawing out from Montgomery. Yeah, it's always it's it's weird how these offsets work is like this is clean electricity that goes into the system, but we're going to use the quote unquote dirty electricity that's already there. And then we'll sell you the clean electricity. Yeah. It's, it's, um, which is fascinating also because nobody can do that. The private citizen can't sell Alabama power, solar electricity, but are you, you get fine. You get taxed pretty heavy. You get nailed on it. So it doesn't, but anyway, that's probably neither here nor there. Um, But I've been amazed at the pushback on this and the amount of irritation there's been on this. Yeah, I think it's definitely a cultural Stockton mentality. I don't mean that in a bad way. Stockton was the very first landmark district in Alabama, which is unincorporated towns can vote to have this landmark district, which is a nominal protection against annexation. So there was a big push for them to be annexed in Baymanette several years ago. So we don't want to be absorbed or we don't want to be gobbled up.
[11:07] The people I've talked to feel that that's what effectively is happening. It's just happening by a corporation land deal, not a municipality.
[11:17] And it's undeveloped. There's wetlands there. Multiple projects have been attempted. There was a four lake fishing club at one time proposed for the property. And then there was a large residential gated residential land with uh but all of them have fell fallen through up until this deal well i've noticed i mean out of the many many comments online over over this there are certainly some people who are just like you know it's i guess it's a political thing they don't like solar because they want coal whatever that that but i mean the vast majority of them are people who are saying we don't want this because it's messing up our the natural landscape and it's, you know, it has potential to cause runoff, et cetera. I mean, that's, that's, you know, that's of course, armchair quarterbacking from Facebook, but which is ironic. Oh yeah, ironic that they're on Facebook. It's meta. It is very meta. It is extremely meta, but yeah. So just to complain about Facebook on Facebook is, is very meta. That's funny. But it's a, But it has really been a big deal. It's been a bigger deal than I would have thought. Yeah, I think even people who like solar look at this and say, why here? Yeah. Well, and also just the way it was done, too. Yeah, there was very little communication. And I was saying this on the radio yesterday with Sean.
[12:45] When you look back, then you can piece all the puzzle pieces together of who owned what. You probably couldn't do that in real time when it was happening. Right. It was owned by layers of, you know, corporations and they were passing hands. I came across it because of, you know, I was looking into a tax incentive and I saw just by chance that, oh, two solar fields are going to be in Baldwin County. Now to find out where in Baldwin County took a lot more work. But, you know, I think there's also frustration that this has all sprung on them. Well, I mean, when you've got county commissioners who are like, I hadn't heard about this until recently. And then, what is Lee Lawson's title?
[13:24] Yeah, the Economic Development Guide. He's saying he can't talk about it because there's a non-disclosure agreement. That always makes people feel. I can't talk about this big development that we're putting in here because there's a non-disclosure. Yeah, even people who I just talked to. I'll have a story up, hopefully by the time this is up. But the, so I actually talked to a solar developer company owner here who he's not a fan of the project at all. And he thinks, he thinks that there was other options and that this is a bad idea. It's really interesting, the takes on this. And, you know, I think that's a good question to ask. Why this property? Absolutely. It's a great story. I'm glad you bumped along on it and found it.
[14:09] We're going to take a quick break. We're going to come back and we're going to talk a lot about some derelict properties. We'll be right back.
[14:27] All right, you ready? And we are back. Kyle, you've been on this story here a little bit. There's been some developments in the world of downtown blight over the last few days. There sure have. Some of the blight is collapsing in on itself. Yeah, it's falling in, falling down, falling down, blighted buildings falling down. Um, yeah, so yesterday morning at the city council work session, uh, was asked, you know, there's, there's this building on Dauphin street, a, a wall has caved in, a door is wide open and, uh, what is being done about it? And the, uh, director of the municipal enforcement said that, uh, the city has taken some immediate steps to secure this, this piece It's a property, 470 Dauphin Street. It's owned by the Walker Brothers, the investment company that owns a good number of buildings downtown that have been boarded up and left vacant for some time.
[15:39] So the city has taken some steps to start to fix the building, start to fix the wall that fell down. When I drove by, there was like some crime scene tape and some parade barricades up around it. Let's just cut the chase here. We got a building falling down. And you've got, yes, but the city is coming in and fixing this, or at least shoring it up to the point where it does not collapse. Right. But, so what happens next? Where does this all go? And I've got a story that's going to be coming up on this real, real soon. Remember, we're recording this on Wednesday. It will be up already. It will be up on Wednesday afternoon once we get out of here. So it's already up by the time people see this. It is up right now, folks. You've gotten lost in the time continuum here. Let's go. It is up right now, but this could take months or years to get through. So if the city is trying to, if this is being declared derelict property or.
[16:45] Blighted property, and you go through the whole process, the city is shoring this thing up. It has liens against it, correct? Tax liens. Tax liens against it. This could take years for the city to actually be able to do something with this. I've been told by the city, so they'll take some steps to fix the wall that has caved in. Then after that, a couple months down the road, I've been told, there will be a public hearing at the city council to say how much that costs. And then they're going to send a bill to the owner, at which time there's an indefinite period of time that the owner has to pay that. That varies depending on like the tax deal.
[17:28] But then after that, if the city wanted to step in and like take this property, do a foreclosure, then that would be tied up for 18 months while it gets to probate court. And then when it gets to probate court, that could be two or three years before we get to any kind of final action there. Drawn out for a building that's been boarded up for years. The buildings that are owned by the, it says that they're owned by a Walker Brothers investment company is ostensibly going to sit there. It has sat there for forever. That one in particular has been boarded up for 10 years plus. Oh, yeah. At least, yeah. Probably longer than that. Yeah. I mean, on top of that painted, this obnoxious bright green color. When they were in a fight with Deborah Bemis. Yeah. So they wanted to paint it some crappy color so that just to create more irritation. But yeah, so you've got this thing. I mean, this is this is why the city needs some change in the way the law is structured and what it can do, because to take this long, I mean, you have these buildings that are both vacant.
[18:42] Deteriorating they're open i know the the brothers apparently are arguing about who owns it i don't know who owns it at this point other than it's still legally it's still registered under yeah the walker brothers yeah but i don't know who owns walker brothers investments or whatever but the you know jim and woody walker at one point owned those things and um they are um not taking any responsibility for them at this point whoever owns it whichever one of them or if both of them own it. They're not taking responsibility for it. And meanwhile, if you're next door to it, particularly this one that is, you know, down here, the old bike shop, the people next to that, there are people who purchased that building and want to do something with it. But I don't think they're going to do anything with it until something happens with that, with the bike shop. Because that's your neighbor. Well, yes. That's your next door. Vagrants live in it and they're going to set fire and burn the whole block down. Yes. So you've got a big issue with it.
[19:41] The thing is, too, is they passed, the city council passed an ordinance to put some more teeth in the vacant buildings rules here. But that doesn't go into effect until the summer. And even after that, there's a many months long grace period to let the owners of these properties come into compliance on their own. It's drawn out. This is why I was not real thrilled with Ben Reynolds trying to push, push for more, you know, leniency against these people who are doing it, because this is what you get, you know, and this is the, you know, as lenient as you make it, the people who are doing this are just going to take as much advantage as possible. I mean, it's just going to go on and on and on, you know, and it, I mean, it's, it's, it's unbelievable. I mean, you know, just an ancillary thing is, I mean, Jim Walker just was down applying to try to run a... A golf cart system downtown. I thought that was rather interesting. But anyway, he got denied because he wanted to have felons drive it. That's what Ben Reynolds said, was the public safety concern for him. I think when you go in and tell the city that my plan is to hire a bunch of felons and you don't have any sort of plan that you, you know, you don't even tell them if they're going to be felons or whatever.
[21:04] He also prefaced it by the fact he had lived with somebody, he claimed he had lived with somebody who was on America's Most Wanted Yeah. For six years, six months or something. He had said like nonviolent, like simple drug possession stuff. Yeah, but he didn't say that at first. But on top of that, you just put the counsel in a box already, right out of the box to say, okay, if you approve this, I've already told you that felons are going to be driving in if something bad happens.
[21:28] You're getting blamed and that's what bid bid riddle said that's exactly what he said and i mean that's what he did so i don't know how no one was off smart asking him to offer up that information you don't have to tell people who you're hiring that's just it's all you you see what you're getting as it as it is i don't i don't think you would have got a very good product either way um moving on to another hot topic hot topic okay um i was just i just let i just had to do that one more time and let you do that grant you've been working on an interesting one so wes allen our secretary of state has announced announced uh i don't know what three four weeks ago they found three weeks ago found a bunch of illegal aliens who had voted illegal immigrants who had voted gotten on the voter rolls not all voted but had had gotten 186 people had gotten on the rolls on the rolls and a couple dozen uh i believe it was like exactly 25 uh somehow managed to infiltrate the integrity of Alabama elections. They did, and they managed to vote. But when we asked the question, which we tried to, okay, when did this happen, how long ago did it happen, and how frequently, he would not tell us.
[22:40] I mean, yeah, I feel like I was nice to them about it at first.
[22:47] And they wouldn't even tell us what law enforcement, what agencies they put this toward until yesterday when I told them I had spoken to everyone under God's green earth who might have these records. And they finally said, oh, yeah, we did send them to the DAs. So when... So when we went through locally to try to find, I mean, we just wanted to find out how did people get, how did this happen? Yeah, exactly. Is this a real problem or is it an ongoing problem? Is it something that is, I mean, obviously when you're talking about 25 people, it's not an enormous number and it's not going to overturn elections. But we did want to know when it happened. When did the vote, the person, the one person in Mobile County who voted, when did that happen? It was the heated election cycle of 2004. Okay, 2004. So 22 years ago. 22 years ago, it fell out of the statute of limitations 17 years ago. Yes, right. In a much different political climate than my dad. Quite a bit different, yes. So when, and in Baldwin County, the ones in Baldwin County, all of those have been, most of those have been in, they started at least later. Within the last 10 years.
[24:02] Yeah. Yeah, well, and those are, you know, we couldn't get too much information because those are being, those are actually being investigated. There were some that were still within the statute of limitations. Well, some of the, some of, yeah, all three of them, well, sorry, two of them were, yes, within the statute of limitation. The other one is not. It expired in 2023. Right. So these, these are older things. I mean, I think it's, it's. Yeah. It is rather interesting. I just think it's good to point out what's going on with it. I think it's important to be truthful about it and open about it instead of just... Making people feel like there's some onslaught of this happening. And a lot of it, when you talk to our probate court judge, Mark Irwin, he said some of this is the, quote, unquote, motor voter. Yeah, that's his theory. I mean, he doesn't know for sure. No one's told him that. But I also spoke with Harry Doleave, who is a probate county judge in Baldwin County. And he said that this isn't the first time the Secretary of State has done, office has done this thing and that the last time in this time, it appears that it's just accidental registrations, um, done when you sign up for an ID online. Um, and there are just, there are a few standout examples of people who mail in, um, paper, um, registration forms.
[25:24] So, so these are, these are largely unimpactful, mostly just errors and, and not necessarily, um, a deep door. Conspiracy. No, and I asked Wes Allen, just, you know, why make such a big hullabaloo about this? You know, everyone says we've got to maintain proper voter rolls. Because he's running for election. Well, he didn't say that, but that is certainly a fact. Yes. Well, he's running for lieutenant governor's office. So anyway.
[25:53] Yeah, I mean, I certainly think that he should, I mean, we certainly shouldn't have people getting on the voter rolls who aren't supposed to be there, but I do question a little bit the breathlessness with which he announced all this um and then we also have uh we had a little uh kerfuffle with the city and county that's been going on over da funding yes district attorney's funding district attorney funding um the city has um a plan to give 3.3 million dollars to the da's office over the next three years after the county commission decided not to renew a similar plan. Three years ago, the city and the county both said, hey, we're going to give over $500,000 a piece to the district attorney's office to help get rid of these backlogs from COVID and move it along because all these people who are waiting for trial are sitting out, they're out on the streets. They're running loose. They're committing more crimes. Let's get this stuff adjudicated and get it done. So that has happened to a degree that, I mean, Keith Blackledge and his group have caught up to a degree. They've caught up a lot on that backlog, but he says now, you know, I need that money still because the state's not funding us. Right. The state's.
[27:16] Budget only gives like 20% to the DA's office. I was pretty shocked at that number, honestly. 20% of what they need is 20% of what the district attorney's office gets is only what the state pays. And they're a state office. This is a state office. People need to recognize that this is a state office. State office in every county. And then the county commission makes up about 50% of the DA's budget. Then all of the rest of that they have to get from other sources. My rudimentary math skills, that leaves 30%. Yeah. And that's, you know. It's not good. But so the city stepped up to say we're going to do this, but they didn't miss the opportunity to say the county wasn't doing it anymore. Right. They clearly emphasized that in a statement they sent out on Friday. I read it as being very snippy toward the county.
[28:11] A little chippy, I think, was the phrase that you used. It's a little catty. Come on, I'm actually the sound effects person. I need a cat noise. There you go. That was a sad cat. Yeah, that's not a mean cat. Okay. Right, there we go. So that's what happened. They sent out a pretty snippy kind of a note, and they framed it, in my mind, as a big part of this ongoing kind of tension here. Between the city and the county over the rent. Ben Reynolds and Josh Woods threw cold water on those things, saying that we're working together on this here. But you've got this. You've got the SSUT thing they're fighting over. That's not a venereal disease. No, no. That's the internet tax. Sales taxes over money. I don't know why my mind went right to the SSUT that that's what it was. Sounds like money's getting tight. And then, of course, the rent. I'm pretty sure about the SSUT in the Epstein file. Yes, I think he had an SSUT. But things are tense right now. Things are tense. Between the city and the county. Cash is tight. They seem a little tense. Everybody's stressed out. Yeah, there's rent problems.
[29:22] Dogs and cats living together. It's all, yeah. It's a mess.
[29:26] You wrote a story recently about the sugar highs over. That was the state budget. The finance director for the state told the legislature that the sugar high years are over. Sugar high. Speaking about all the- Money's getting tight at the state level too, so where are these- COVID relief funds, right? The COVID- All the COVID money's dried up. The COVID money's gone. I really feel you, man. When that COVID money goes away, it's a little rough. Yeah. So there's some financial questions that the city council wanted asked of the legislature, and maybe we'll get some answers to those there. They aren't thrilled to give this money up to the DA. Sure. No. But they know that they have to. In the county's defense, they have to supply them with an office. Sure. The county does a large. Rent free. Yeah. And they get free. I mean, that's a pretty good deal right there. Yeah. Yeah. They're not paying for their rent.
[30:20] And then, Ashley, we are moving into, it is, we are, we're in the middle of Mardi Gras here. Mardi Gras moment. For a Mardi Gras moment. Wah, wah, wah, wah. This is why I'm the sound effects person. I think I've got this down. Lizzie. Bon Temperele. No, no. That was bad. I pictured it. That was a mess. I'm sorry, guys. Yeah. I'll do better. And now back to your regularly scheduled Bardi Gras bowling. Yes, we are in Middle Gras. This is Middle Gras. Middle Gras. Not to be confused with Deep Gras. Some hobbits going around. Yes. Yes, on Thursday, tonight, the Order of Polka Dots will parade on Route A. The Polka Dots. No jokes about how they can't throw, Rob. You're the one that said it. I didn't say that. You're the one who read a column about it and made them mad about it. I didn't say that. And then on Friday, we've got Order of Inca and Apollo. That's here in Mobile and Apollo's Mystic Ladies and Daphne. Inca rolls at 630, Mystic Ladies at 645. And then Middle Saturday. It's always a long day. Middle Saturday. Yes. 1 p.m., the Mobile Mystics, Mobile Mystical Revelers, and Mobile Mystical Friends. Over in Fairhope, Knights of Ecore Rouge. Back over here, 6.30, Maids of Mirth, followed by the Butterfly Maidens. And then Sunday, Super Bowl Sunday. That's right.
[31:43] Neptune's Daughters. And then on Monday, Order of Venus. Tuesday, the Lachis. And then we'll have our Day of Rest. And we'll talk about Deep Graw next week. We'll talk about Deep Graw next week. And that concludes your Mardi Gras moment. Ashley, that was a lot of information. That's to the Hot Topic song. Wow. What about now to the... Too much Hot Topic. The avocado song. I can't get that in my head right now. Actually, that was a lot of information to take in. I mean, how could I ever remember that? Oh, well, you can find that in the Mobile Mask, the Reveler's Guide to Mobile Mardi Gras. And you can find that at Rouse's, Greer's, Tumy's, Pops, and Port City Throws, among other places. Or you can order it online at Mobile Mask. Nicely done. All right. We'll see all out there at the middle grawl. Everybody have fun and be careful. Let Scott take us out on his laissez. Laissez.
[32:41] Laissez. I screwed it up. Spoken like a true Cajun. Why can't French just spell correct that? That's how they are. All right, y'all. Have a great week. We'll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.