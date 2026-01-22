Legendary Fox 10 anchor Byron Day joins the show to share insights on the evolution of journalism, life in media and changes in news delivery.
Should the Mobile City Council meet in the evenings?
A resolution proposed by District 1 Councilman Cory Penn would require the Mobile City Council to hold one regular meeting at 6 p.m. four times each year. He said changing the time of those meetings from 10:30 a.m. would allow more members of the public to interact with the City Council.
[0:28] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert. We've got a little special thing going on this week. We've got Fox 10 legend Byron Day here in the studio. So Byron and I are going to spend a little time talking today and just talking about life and media. Oh man, I tell you what, it's a pleasure to be here, Rob, and a pleasure to be on Lagnapod, man. I'm a listener, an avid listener, and I just... I know you are, right? You're always right on it and giving me advice and feedback sometimes. So how are you doing these days? You know what? It's been, I cannot believe how much fun I'm having.
[1:07] Not having a schedule. I mean, in the mornings when I'd be, you know, working out or trying to go to the grocery store or, you know, gathering information for the newscasts at night, I always had one eye on the clock. Yeah. Because I knew I had to be in the office 1230, one o'clock. You know, and then I was there. Right. You know, I even hated going out for lunch, to say the truth.
[1:34] So this has been a breath of fresh air. Yeah. Yeah. Just being able to kind of, you know, be able to do some things that I wasn't able to do. That's a big schedule change. I mean, to be somebody who's on TV until 1030 at night every night. And then, I mean, you probably still have a little stuff left to do after that. Yeah, there were a lot of nights I was getting out of there about 11, 11, 15. And then there were some nights it was like right out the door. But still, you're getting home, you know, when people have been in bed already, you know. And this has just been teaching at South Alabama as an adjunct professor. You know, I was kind of, you know, didn't quite know what to expect. In fact, Joe Bonner, the president, was very kind and, you know, asked me to come out there, and I have just had a blast. Yeah. Tell us a little bit more about what you're teaching out there. Well, I'm teaching broadcast presentation. Go figure. Not basket weaving. No, not basket weaving.
[2:35] I love that line from Joe Namath when the writer asked him, he said, so you took basket weaving in Alabama? He goes, nah. I took journalism. It was much easier. So, but the thing I like the most is the students I've had are so hungry to get what they can about the business and how to do it and what you need to say, how you need to say it, you know, trying to get, you know, people to talk.
[3:07] You know, about a certain subject. They're very hungry. They're very hungry. And, you know, at the start of every class, I go, who wants to be on TV? And if somebody raises their hand, I go, the drama department is right down the street, you know, because it's not about being on TV. It's about bringing something to people every day that they can use,
[3:30] that they can muse, whatever, you know, but bringing information that people trust you. So there are still people who want to be journalists in this world. Yeah. I've had, I've had some people tell me that they want to be, um, uh, what not, they don't want to be journalists. They want to be influencers. Influencers. Yes. And I'm like, okay. Yeah. You know, that's, that's great. That's a different thing. Well, that's why there's vanilla and chocolate ice cream. place. But no, we teach Joe Bonner wanted to make sure that what we're doing at South Alabama is journalism. And if they don't like taking this seriously, then they can do something else. Well, I think people who are not in media have a tendency to think about.
[4:20] Newspapers and even even television local television as maybe being you know a dinosaur being on the way out um but you know as i always when i talk to young people i said there's still people still want news and there's still a way to deliver news you know delivery method may change a little bit but but news is still news and journalism is still necessary um, How do you think people are approaching it? Are people approaching it differently now?
[4:50] I think, you know, when I started in the business, and certainly when you probably started too, when you were in your career in Washington, you know, there were three TV stations. Yeah. That was it. There were three networks. Sure. That was it. And then there was PBS. Yeah. So four stations.
[5:05] We had, when I was in Memphis, we had the highest rated newscast in the country. I mean, it was incredible. Was that like audience share? Yeah. You mean? Yes. Yeah. I mean, it was, I couldn't believe the numbers, but everybody watched, everybody watched, you know, and, uh, uh, you know, we were, we were eyewitness happy talk news, but we still were very journalistically sound and people respond to that. Um, and the other thing is just the fact that there are so many places that you can get your news now. Yeah. I mean, I'll never forget last semester, I'm teaching the class and all of a sudden, one of the girls just exclaims and I thought, oh, what's going on? And she goes, Taylor got engaged.
[5:55] So we stopped the class and we talked about Taylor and all that good stuff. But I mean, just from her phone. Yeah, yeah. And if you told me that 30 years ago, I'd go, no, there's no way. No way, man. That's not happening. But you know what? I still enjoy picking up. That would be the crinkling of the lanyard. I was just about to say. If you couldn't tell the crinkling of a lanyard. I still enjoy picking up lanyard from the purple box. Sure. And I love reading it online, too. And then I love lanyard daily. Yeah. You know, so, you know, I still like having something, reading it, you know, print. I love having something in my hands to read. Yeah, it is. I mean, it's great to still be able to do it. I mean, a lot of places aren't doing this anymore. I mean, Atlanta Journal-Constitution just quit. Just recently, yeah. You know, there's the Pittsburgh newspaper just shut down last week. I mean, there are fewer and fewer places that are printing.
[6:52] That's such a shame. Well, you know, it's a tough world. And the price of print has gone up and up. The actual paper that we all use to train our animals with, and that's gone up considerably.
[7:08] For us, there's the sheer number of printers that are available. We don't own a printing press, which may shock a lot of people, but we don't own one. And so that's not the thing I saw in the back room there. That's not it. Ben Franklin standing by it. That's with a guy just turning it. Yeah. It's, you know, so the number of printers are very few. And so, you know, it, it, it does make it difficult. Just we're reliant upon a third business in, in local news. How have things changed there? I mean, it, it does seem, I know most of the local news stations now are all owned by big conglomerates, which probably was
[7:43] very different when you started. Oh, gosh. I mean, when I started out, I started out at KRG, Channel 5, when I was still at South Alabama as a student. It was owned then by Kenneth R. Giddens. Um, who, uh, was the, uh, director of the old voice of America, which is now out of business. Um, but it was family owned. Yeah. And I mean, one of the benefits was at Christmas time, he would come out and, uh, pass out bonuses. Yeah. You know, like the week before Christmas. I mean, it was like an extra bonus. Oh yeah. A bonus. Can you believe it? Um, and you know, and it had that, you know, it had that family feel, you know? And, of course, he was driving a white Rolls Corniche.
[8:29] He was doing okay. He was doing okay. We didn't have any benefits for him. But then I remember when I went to Memphis, and it was owned by American Tire, American General Tire. American General Tire owned the top-rated news broadcast in the country. Well, they were diversifying. Did they advertise on there quite a bit? Oh, yeah, of course. They didn't have to pay either. No. And then, you know, working for NBC Sports, it was, I believe, GE bought them while I was there. And that was kind of different because NBC was its own entity. A lot of folks may not know you worked at the National League as well. NBC Sports in the early 80s. But, yeah, back when I came back the second time to Anchor in Memphis, I came back to Mobile and Anchor the Morning News. And, you know, Bob Grip was doing the evening news at the time, but Anchor the Morning News. And that was a time that. President Reagan had pretty much said, hey, you know, broadcasting entities are fair game. And if you want to own more than one, you can.
[9:48] So suddenly you found yourself and other TV stations being owned by these giant conglomerates.
[9:57] And it was it was just incredible, you know, how that happened, how quickly it happened. What was it like in the newsroom itself when that happened? You know, you're kind of insulated in the newsroom. You hear about, you know, oh, we just got sold again, you know. And as long as the paycheck cashed, you know, you were good, you know. But you didn't feel from a news standpoint that it was creeping in at that point. No, you know, and it was still go out, find the story. Present the story right down the middle, you know, and because if you did it any other way, you'd lose your credibility and then no one would watch. But, you know, yeah, that might be some difference. I mean, a couple of people might become, might be missing from the newsroom because there would be cuts. Right. I remember one time, I can't remember, in Memphis in the 90s, we had a group that bought us and suddenly our night side assignment manager was gone.
[11:06] We lost a couple of reporters night side. So suddenly everybody was having to do more. And I think that's been the biggest issue is that with margins.
[11:18] Profit margins, so tight. And I know a lot of business people know what I'm talking about. So you find more and more people, doing more jobs than what they ever had to do. I mean, you know, you've been in the print business for years. There used to be beat reporters. Sure. Yeah. You used to cover police. Sure. Okay. Yeah. It's changed tremendously. Yeah. We had people for city government. We had people for medicine. We had people for police, whatever. Yeah. Right. You know. I mean, it's funny to think at a local level, there were people who specialized in certain things like that. Right. And they bring in story ideas and they would have talked to the police chief. Yeah. you know, or the mayor or whatever, you know, so you find now one person, you got to find that one person that can be an investigative reporter, can cover city hall, can cover, you know, just all these different things. And you got to know, the one thing I tell my students is, you know, when I, you know, cause I quiz them when they come in the door, what's the big story today? All right. What's the big local story? What's a big national story? You know, because I always believed in being prepared as soon, I mean, as soon as my eyes opened, I started getting prepared for the day. Yeah. You know, I remember asking one guy at one time, a producer, I said, so when do you start preparing for the newscast? And he goes, when I walk in the back door to the newsroom.
[12:41] It's too late. I know. You may remember Randy Wood, who used to work at Channel 5. Randy, I worked with Randy quite a bit over in Mississippi, and he used to sleep with three police scanners going. You know, it just was amazing. It was sort of a badge of honor to beat him to anything. But that's the kind of lifestyle that guy lived. Absolutely.
[13:02] You lived to beat the competition. Right. And if it meant, you know, and I knew a lot of photographers and a lot of reporters and a lot of marriages kind of, you know, torped because they had the scanner on beside the bed. Right. You know, which is not very romantic. It's not. No, I mean, unless you, I mean, you know, for some people. Yeah, exactly. So, I mean, those days are gone. Yeah. You know, so that's the question. That was the next question I'm going to.
[13:30] So, I mean, juxtapose those days, those experiences. With news at this point, you know, local news at this point? What's the difference? I think the difference is you've got the deadlines are even tighter than what they used to be because you're doing so much more news. I mean, you've got a morning newscast for two and a half, three, sometimes four hours. Okay. That's just crazy. And that segues right into a noon newscast. And then from the noon newscast, you start at three or four. Then you've got the five o'clock. And then in the case of Fox 10, you had the nine and the 10. All right. That's a lot of newscasts. And unfortunately, there are not a lot of people available to produce, report, and anchor all of those newscasts. Right. So you found yourself doing and wearing so many different hats.
[14:31] And I think that's been the biggest issue. And the other issue is salaries have not kept pace with the fact that you're doing more work.
[14:40] But at the same salary. I think one thing I see a lot on local TV now is I see a lot of very young reporters, very inexperienced reporters, whereas Mobile was a, when I was younger, and certainly when you and I both were younger, Mobile was a, it's a 60 share market. It's a, it would be a second or third stop, you know, and for somebody along the way, if they're trying to make it to the big leagues per se. I was very fortunate in that I got, But when I started Mobile and I started doing the weather, and I do not have a meteorology degree. I was going to say, you were the weatherman at one point. Yeah, I was the weatherman. It was Bob Grip, Jack Drees did sports for us, the legend. What a great guy he was. And then I did the weather. By around sunny days. Well, no, he called me cloudy. Cloudy day. Or some days he called me foggy, you know, which was hilarious. Great guy. I loved him to death. And boy, did we learn a lot from him. Just listening. I mean, you'd have to ask him about certain things. He was never one of those to sit there and go, well, you know, I met this guy and I did this. So, but yeah, you know, it's just so different.
[15:58] And yeah, you had to, I came up through Channel 5. I was in production. I was what they called a booth announcer, which was a live announcer on site that we would do the live commercials. We do the station ID. You know, if there was breaking news, we do the breaking news in the booth. You know, the booth, when I say booth, it looked like a phone booth. A phone booth. Yeah. Right. So and then I started doing the weather. But you don't have that anymore. And you don't have...
[16:28] Young reporters that have had a lot of life experience. And that, you know, they've gone straight from the campus to the TV station. And like you said, Mobile used to be a second and sometimes third stop. And then you could go on from there. But that's been, I think, a huge issue is that from what I've discovered is a lot of folks working in TV news today just haven't had enough life experience because they've gone straight from the campus to the TV station. Do you think that the conglomerates that own the local stations at this point exert more of their pressure from a coverage standpoint or not? No. I know that I've worked for Fox O&O's, owned and operated stations. I've worked for an NBC-owned and operated station. And there was never any edicts that came down from New York or wherever saying, you're going to cover this story this way. This is the angle we want. Now there is an ownership group. I was going to say. That they do send edicts down. One that's in this market. Well, yes, as a matter of fact, you will cover the story this way and you will air this particular editorial, you know, and, and that's the way it is. But in the old days, they didn't touch, They let you do what you needed to do to cover the news.
[17:54] So, but yeah, that has been, you know, another thing that people think that, you know, every Monday you get different emails saying we're going to do it. No, not with the stations I've worked with. Okay. Well, look, we're going to take a quick break and we're going to come right back and talk a little bit more about the future.
[18:15] Byron day. Byron cloudy day. Yeah, foggy. Foggy day.
[18:53] And we are back. So... We talked about how things were and how things are. We talked about how things were, how things are. Oh, my gosh. How they're going to be. Where are we going with this?
[19:06] Where's news going, in your opinion? Yeah, that's a great—you know, we had more fun back in the day. I think everybody says that, but I feel absolutely certain that it was a lot of fun. Now, we've worked our tail off, but just a looser atmosphere. You had a lot of fun. News was fun. News was fun. I mean, it was a fun job. You know, and we were all kind of doing, I mean, it's one thing to be able to share with people what's happening in the world, what's happening in their backyard, what's happening, you know, that type of thing. But there was a looseness there among the group. You sat around after newscasts and you, excuse me, you talked about the newscasts. You talked about the events of the day, you know, and that's why I learned. A lot of times you ended up at a bar talking about those things, you know. Sometimes, yeah. And there were, you know, places there were media bars. Remember, you know, down Molly's at the Market down in New Orleans, that was a place you'd go. I heard about that place. Everybody's there, you know. Well, it was Trinities, I think, was one place. I was going to say, I believe that may have been. And there were a couple other places. Croc Meyers was another place. I believe that there would be discussions. But most of the time it was so cool that, you know, you just hang around the newsroom. Right. And you learn so much, you know, especially if you had someone that had been around a while, you know, you know, you got to have some of the grizzled veterans around to tell you some things.
[20:34] But now we are in the age of AI. We are in the age of diminished or fractured audience. Yes. You know, the audience is fractured. And, you know, what we're doing, it's very different from the standpoint when I started in news, it was, you know, often, you know, whatever somebody broke, if the newspaper or the TV station broke it, the rest, everybody else was following that. You know, well, we got to get that story. And that doesn't happen anymore. I mean, you know, you can break some amazing stories and you won't. see anybody do it. If you don't have a way to advance the story, I remember when I was working in Raleigh and Dean Smith retired. Dean Smith was a former head basketball coach at UNC, wildly successful, had been there years, was an icon. Okay. I got a tip from a friend of mine that I trusted implicitly. Uh, and he told me, he said, Dean's retiring tonight. And I said, tonight? He goes, yeah, tonight.
[21:33] So we went with it. I called, I got a couple more sources to confirm that. We went with it. We broke it. We were the NBC O and O there in Raleigh. And I'm like feeling so good that we just absolutely killed the competition. I mean, I'm a competitive person by nature. So man, I was high-fiving everybody and, you know, driving home, singing And the window's down, everything. And the next day, the then CBS affiliate, WRAL, another family-owned station, they advanced the story, and they owned it from that point on. We failed to pick it up and keep advancing the story. They advanced it, and it was their story as far as the people that were watching TV. Yeah.
[22:25] That was one of those times that you got to, okay, all right, hey, yeah, they beat us. Okay, so what's the next step? What's the next angle? How can we make this story our? I'm constantly dumbfounded by the stories, a lot of stories that we do that do not get picked up by any other media in the state, and it just blows my mind. I don't think anybody's picked up the cover story you had two weeks ago, three weeks ago, about Spanish Fort police chief climbing Everest. Yeah. You know, I thought that was a tremendous story. Yeah, it's a cool story. You know, and I mean, it's very visual. I mean, he took all these tremendous pictures.
[23:07] But it is just a different world in that regard. Yeah. And, you know, where do you see things going from the standpoint of reporters with AI? I mean, I know that's a constant issue. It's something everybody thinks about. What's it going to mean? You know, are we going to be, you know, are broadcast reporters going to be out on the street so you can have an AI, you know, have an AI anchor telling me what's going on? I mean, yes, to answer the short answer. I mean, I could open up my AI and say, I need 25 seconds on whatever subject.
[23:43] Put my face on it, have me do a stand-up, And in 30 seconds, it's done. Now, what I tell my students is AI is a great slave, but it's a horrible taskmaster. Because you've got to absolutely track down. Because AI pulls from so many different sources. Right. And some of those sources may not be accurate. May not. Yes. Probably not. Probably not. Yeah. So you've got, there's still a human element that needs to be involved there to check those stories out. It's a fantastic tool for the standpoint of research that, you know, I mean, you know, obviously when we started, you had to go down to the courthouse and slog through some, ask somebody, you know, ask Sally to get the records in the back and whatever and, you know, and look through them. And those, that was, you know, now you, you know, then it turned into, well, I can go online and look for it and do the, and now you just say, hey, I need to know X, Y, Z. And it, boom, 30 seconds, it's all there.
[24:45] And, you know, you incorporate that. And I do see the day. And there are a couple of TV news websites that have actually put people, you know, said, hey, take a look at this anchor. And they wouldn't say where it was or she was or whatever. And they'd be just boom, boom, boom, doing the newscast and everything. And they'd say that anchor does not exist. It's an AI compilation. Well, I think that, you know, it's like Hollywood. Hollywood's going through that whole thing with Tilly, whatever the, the, the actress that is an AI actress, you know, that people are trying to sign to a contract, you know, it's, and I mean, those are, those are things though that, you know, I wonder.
[25:25] Do you think that eventually people lose faith in reporting on that? Or is there a pushback at some point? Do people want real news from real people? I mean, see, that's a great point because I'm telling you right now, corporate, it's just like, you know, there's a great line from Maverick Top Gun, the movie, where the admiral tells Tom Cruise's character, you're an anachronism.
[25:56] We're not going to need pilots in a couple of years, you know. And I mean, I think at some point, because media is so fractured, if you will, because you can get your news from so many different sources.
[26:11] You got to be careful, though, what sources you're getting them from. Personally, I think there will always be local news because there are no more newspapers, you know. And that's a shame. That is a shame. I mean, when the AJC stopped, I was like, man, I used to go to the drugstore, especially during football season. That's the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for those who aren't clued in. But I do believe that the corporations that own TV stations, they're going to go, what a great idea. We don't need reporters.
[26:44] We don't need anchors. I feel like the more the videos, the AI generated videos are becoming so realistic and so difficult to tell from a true video. I do feel like sometimes there's going to be pushback from people who are going to say, I just go online and I have no idea what's real, what's not real. And I know that these people over at Fox 10 or I know these folks over at Lanyap are actually human beings who are actually reporting this and actually taking the time to talk to people. And so I can have some trust in that. At least I like to think that's what's going to happen. Well, I do too. And that's why I say, I believe there will always be a local news product, whether it's electronic, whether it's print, because now I do say this, we may have, There may be a time when TV stations are, you know, there may only be two stations in the market or maybe one, you know, because it is not a business you can get rich like back in the 70s. Not like you can't be driving that Rolls Royce like Giddens did back in the day, right? No, I'll tell you what, that thing was fine.
[27:59] But, no, I mean, it's not a business that, you know, I mean, a lot of it's prestige. Yeah. I mean, there's still, don't get me wrong, no one's going to have to throw a benefit for some of these ownership groups. But they're constantly, constantly haranguing the local groups to cut, cut, cut, cut. And, you know, at some point, there won't be any more to cut. Yeah. Eventually, you cut it off. Yeah. There's not much left. I always like to joke that, you know, I'm a newspaper publisher at the time when the newspaper publisher isn't the richest guy in town. Perfect timing. perfect timing showed up a little too late but you know it's yeah it it does seem to me like there's, You know, there's so much cutting that goes on at the corporate level, but then I see the rise of more, you know, citizen journalism, which, you know, some of that can be pretty bad. Some of it can be not so bad. Yeah. You know, you see things like next door and people are, you feel like maybe they're moving toward a little bit toward news. And I also see, you know, I know just here even we're trying to do more video and trying to do a little more to have readers engaged.
[29:18] Do you think that you're going to see sort of a melding of print and video and all those things? I think we're seeing it already. I think, as you know, there are many print outlets that use video and then they have their own presence on social media, you know, because they figured out. And then also with everybody having their own camera in their hand. I mean, we used to use at Fox 10, you know, if somebody had great video, man, yeah. Can you write? Can we use that? And they had to sign a document allowing us to use it. But, you know, because you don't have enough reporters nowadays and you've got someone that calls in to say, hey, I got video of the fire, you know, down on the docks.
[30:01] Let's see it, you know. Yeah. So, of course, now you've got to be careful because you don't know if it's real. You always have to be careful. Yeah, it gets more scary all the time. It really is. Every time people send me something, I'm just kind of like, I don't know if this is real or not. Yeah. I have to know. I kind of usually want to know who the person is sending it to me. Yeah. Is it somebody I know? Always, always, always, always vet, vet, vet. It's like Dan Rather said one time, if your mother tells you she loves you, get two more sources. You know, and so in this day and time, when everybody's got a camera in their hand, you got to worry about is somebody just grinding an ax here? Did they fake this or, you know, now if the stories come into the newsroom, like from PD or fire department or whatever, you know, and somebody says, hey, I've got video of this, then let's see it. Let's make sure that. You know, it happened. It happened. You know it. Yeah.
[30:54] But yeah, I see, you know, I mean, I read, I read Neighborhood.
[31:01] I get a little tired of the missing cat stuff. Sure. But they do have, they do break some interesting stories. They break stories all the time. You know, they get a lot of it wrong. I mean, a lot of it is, you know, I mean, look, it happens all the time. People call me, you know, they'll call me and say, hey, this is happening in my neighborhood. And I saw it definitely were the gunshots and definitely this happened. And I mean, that was, in fact, I had that happen with the guy that was barricaded a couple weeks ago. People were calling me and telling me, hey, we saw this, we heard this, police shot him, and blah, blah, blah. And, you know, those things turned out, some of those things turned out not to be accurate. Oh, yeah. But that's also, you know, not that it was any malevolent reason for it. It's just people aren't trained also. And that's part of being a journalist is saying, okay, okay. I see what you're saying and I hear it, but you got to give me a few minutes here to verify that. Well, and don't forget, you know, people are infallible or fallible, I should say.
[31:59] I'm infallible, but yeah. What they think they see. Right. As opposed to what is actually happening. And then there's no context sometimes. Absolutely. They just send you stuff. Right. And you go, okay, what is this? Yeah. You know, so, but yeah, I, I, I believe that, um, the individual news gatherers are here to stay. Yeah.
[32:20] I think people, um, they want to be a part of that, you know? Whether they'll be able to make a living doing it, I have no idea, but that, that's a whole different part of the equation. Yeah, well, you know, back in, back in the day, you used to have, uh.
[32:34] Uh, freelance photographers that would work overnight, uh. And they would bring in a head-on collision, let's say, or something like that. And we would have the video on the morning show. Well, you paid them, you know, a hundred bucks for that video. Yeah. You know, and I think this is kind of like what they did back in the day, you know, seeing these videos from cell phones. Yeah. But it is a little bit of the Wild West right now, it feels like. Yeah. Yeah. And that's why, like you said, you got to be real careful. Yeah. You do. And it's, uh, but it's, you know, I would love to know where things are going to be 10 years from now. It really seems like it could, I could see 10 different ways it could go. Yeah. And nine of them are bad.
[33:23] Well, look, I love that you came in today and talked to us. I know people miss you and love you. Every time you're, every time anything comes up with you on, uh, and laying up, we get, we get views. We get massive numbers of people. So, you know, I'm just using you for the clicks. Well, I know, you know, and by the way, you'll get my bill this week. Of course. But no, no, I was very flattered by the response.
[33:47] And I'm having a great time and, you know, getting to do things like this. Yeah. Still swimming all the time, right? About every day, you know, do about two miles and, you know, got to keep the dad, by the way. Well, Byron, thanks so much for coming in. We'll really enjoy it. Rob, it's my pleasure. All right. Keep up the good work. Thank you. Thanks, folks, for listening. We will be back next week with another episode of Lagnapod. We'll get the whole crew back in here. Y'all have a great week. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra podcast.
