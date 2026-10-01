President Donald Trump’s return to rally in Mobile has got the town buzzing.
Plus: Tuberville talks bridge tolls and National Guard threats, Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis takes a pass on the rally, Mobile’s trolley rollout hits a busted-bell snag, South Alabama readies for homecoming, Doug Jones explains his tax return stance, Alabama settles with TikTok, and the Faulkner/Williams securities case gets another twist.
[0:02] Welcome to this week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert, who's with me today. This is Grant McLaughlin. This is Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamrick. Tommy Hicks. Ashley's on assignment. Somebody's always on assignment here at the Rectangular Roundtable. This is a big week here in Mobile. It's all Trump all the time. The president is coming to Mobile. Um kyle the the historian how many times have we had a sitting u.s president here we've had eight eight okay eight of them out of 47 so that's that's correct it's very technical too here we yes he's he's dividing it up where were they presidents when they were they well technically, 45 presidents because we've had two that have served twice that's true that's true but anyway regardless the eight who came during their terms of office during terms of office yes So, um.
[0:55] This is a, this is a, a pretty big deal in terms of just the, um, the logistics of doing all this. We've got a lot going on. Y'all are all trying to get press passes to go in and cover this. That's been kind of a thing, hasn't it? Yeah, nobody that we know of has gotten media credentials. Nobody's gotten media credentials yet. Yeah. Here it is on Wednesday as we're recording this. I mean, they confirmed it and went live with a landing page a week ago. I mean, less than a week ago. So they're turning this around pretty fast. Now, Jerry Carl has told us that this was in the plan since August, but, you know, that's different than having a live event page and all that. And I think we were definitely the first to announce that this was happening and that it was coming and we were ahead of it. You actually said that last week on the last Sterling episode of Lagnapod.
[1:49] So, you know, part of this is like, you know, everybody's coming to this. There may be, there's possibly at the same time going to be a groundbreaking on the I-10 bridge that may or may not be attended by the president. We don't know that. We do know Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary, will be there. He will be there. The governor will be there. The governor will be there. The mayor's going to be there. She'll be in an iron lung. She'll be there. She'll be wheeled out. That's just a rumor I heard. Yeah, that's what sources say. The event is happening in the Mitchell Center at University of South Alabama Friday evening. And, you know, lots unknown yet. We don't know where Air Force One is going to be landing yet. Qatari One will be landing somewhere. It's between regional and international airports, so they could be landing at either one. And I've heard the Coast Guard base, too, that they might land there. What? Because, you know, it's got the... Holes? Yeah, right. Yeah, it's over there by...
[2:47] Faith academy out there they have a strip there they could land on last time he came seems he was met on the tarmac you know i don't think it's going to be that way well for one i think it's going to be pouring rain all that day but also there, you know were three attempts removed of success from assassination right yeah so the security is definitely at a, all-time high sheriff birch has kind of said that especially those attempts on his life have definitely made this visit a lot, a lot more of a deal, big deal. So God, I, you know, we, I, we, I got a lot of, uh, emails this week of people with either outrage or conspiracies about why he's going to the Mitchell Center, um, outrage over the overshadowing of South's homecoming game, um, those types of things. But as you pointed out, they're, they're trying to avoid, I think some of the outdoor events, number one, because they are harder to control and there have been attempts. On his life um and the uh the other part about it the they are they rented the mitchell center yeah and that's another thing that we kept hearing about is that he didn't pay for this last time whatever but, they're not paying for the police protection that's going to be taken care of by the city and the county that's.
[4:02] As they said basically that's what we do somebody famous or you know some big dignitary comes here and they need protection that's what we do yeah so they're
[4:11] not counting, you're planning on getting paid back by the federal government. Yeah. There are some questions, you know, this isn't necessarily a presidential visit. It's a campaign event. So is that how we should be handling it? And they've kind of messaged, they kind of sort of clarified that they're going to explore what they can be reimbursed about. Whether or not that happens, we'll see. That's what the mayor said this afternoon was that they're going to see what they can get back for, you know, the services they'll provide. In 2015, there was like $16,000 worth of overtime and bus expenses that were involved and that was just absorbed by the city. So it's a consideration, and I mean, a lot of people are obviously sour about.
[4:55] That story. There also was a Christmas tree that was cut down for the 2016 one from a city park. Folks got mad about that one. That got our chief of staff from long ago gotten in kind of big trouble over that one. Got in some hot water for cutting down. You don't want to get the people, the tree people upset, especially the friends of the Mobile trees. You don't want to get that guy wound up. He's, he's wound as tight as a rubber band already. Um, I need any more of that.
[5:25] Another thing with the Trump rally is a lot of people, they announced it officially. And a lot of people were just kind of just floored that he is campaigning in Alabama, deep red Alabama a month before an election. You'd think he'd be going to some swing States. It's an interesting program to say that, you know, that why are it, why is the president coming here in the reddest of red states in the country, maybe, maybe Alaska, I don't know, maybe, but it's, it's us, but you know, there's, there's some, people who think that maybe that is indicative of some softness in their, in their polling or, or their, you know, their fears that they're not going to get out enough vote.
[6:02] Um, I don't know, you know, who knows Tuberville is here, Tommy Tuberville running the, the Republican gubernatorial candidate. He's here today, um, on, I know he's on the radio today talking about the bridge and tolls, um, What did he have to say about that regarding tolls? Yeah, well, he says he despises them, that he hates them. I mean, obviously this comes on the heels of them getting a $2.5 billion TIFIA loan that is completely contingent on a tolling program that increases every year. So there's, you know, he said it's basically a necessary evil to him. And he says, if elected governor, I'm going to find every way to try and roll those back instead of them increasing.
[6:47] He didn't really explain how that would happen. But, I mean, one thing to consider is that, even though the Trump administration did award the $2.5 billion TIFIA loan, it's not added any additional funding or grant funding toward our allocation. Like, we've got $550 million from the Biden administration a couple years ago. And then we've got to pay for the rest of it. Yeah. But we haven't gotten a single dime from the current administration. And I mean, I feel like that's how, you know, the, that was appealing for the Tubervilles and the Brits is like, they have access, they have this clout and the Barry Moores. It's like, but where did all that capital go? I thought we were going to get some more money for the bridge. Right. And now I did a little bit of like, you know, back of the envelope math today. And it was, you know, if you said, okay, every, every toll is eight bucks. Um, you know, that, that would take like 350 million vehicles to go across the bridge. Um, I don't really know how many a year we're planning to have go across the bridge, but that would take, I think that's, that would be a lot. Now, obviously there will be trucks will pay more and some out of state payments will be more, some in-state payments will be a little less. I don't, you know, there's a whole, whole lot of stuff going on there, but, um.
[8:04] That's a long way to, that's a long time to pay him back. I mean, you know, I, I think when I ran it out over 20 years, it was still like a, like it was a lot. Yeah. 10 million a year of vehicles going across. So, you know, who knows? That's it. What were they saying? They thought it would be paid off in like 2071 or something like that. Yeah. That's the, that's it. That's what it says. Tommy and I are going to take turns pushing each other across the bridge at that point.
[8:28] The right old ages of a hundred and some odd, but. We'll, we'll help you. We won't. But that's an interesting one. We're, you know, I mean, obviously, if Tuberville is governor, you know, he could probably... Think about doing a bond issue to help pay this off, you know, some of that. I don't know. Let's hope it doesn't end up like the prisons where it just like competes completely, keep compounds on the prices. Ben Riddle's comments on the bridge were pretty interesting this week. Yeah, where he said, you know, if we get the president to come to the groundbreaking, who knows what he'll say. He might say, hey, I'm going to get rid of the tolls, wave a wand and get rid of them. Get you the money if they need it after him. You name it after it. That's right. Well, you know, that's one thing. Names can always be changed, as we've learned.
[9:20] I think one of the things that's interesting this week, too, is that there's one person who said he's not going to the rally. And that's the mayor of Mobile. Spiro Chiriagatis. And it's not a political protest against Donald Trump or anything like that. No, it is not. He just says, hey.
[9:41] I'm not a political. I'm apolitical. My position is apolitical. I don't want to go to a political rally. Yeah, and he's the mayor for everybody, regardless of their views on the politics. And he said that he would like to meet the president at some other time, you know, if they could go get a dog at the dew drop, if I could do that. But if he has to go to the rally, he's going to welcome him to the city. Say that, and then he's not going to be there for the rally because he doesn't want to be in the partisanship. Not planning to stay at the rally and clap and dance to the YMCA or anything like that. No, he's not going to do that. He's not going to sit behind him like the Zuckerbergs and Elon Musk. Look, I respect that. I think that's, and it's not, again, not a political statement. I think it's just refreshing to have someone say that and because I know there's backlash. There's going to be backlash. There's going to be backlash regardless. Yeah. You say you go, there's going to be some people who are, I can't believe you're going. Yeah. But if you, you know, I mean, it's a president coming to town. Whether or not you like the president or not, seeing a U.S. president is, for a lot of people, it's cool. Most people haven't ever seen one, may never see one. Yeah. And it is interesting to go see one. Yeah. Now, listening to one. Especially one that dances to YMCA.
[11:02] And that'll speak for three hours? It could be. Without taking a break? It could be like William Henry Harrison.
[11:12] But I do think it's, I like the fact that Spiro speaking his mind and saying, you know, this is, I don't want to be perceived as being, you know, There to be a cheerleader for one party versus another. And so that's, that's pretty cool. Uh, I know he'll catch some heat, but I still think that's pretty sharp. Well, what kind of heat these days? And, and then we'll, we'll,
[11:33] we'll close out this first part of the, uh, Lagnapod. Uh, Kyle, you went out on a trolley ride, I think today, right? That's right. I just got in. Speaking of the mayor and his trolley mania. Yes. He's a trolleyophile. That's true. You went out riding with him today on the trolley. Yeah, he had a rolling press conference on the trolley. Did he ring a bell or anything? All right, so there is a bell on the trolley. That's what I want. But it's busted. A busted bell. They haven't hooked it up yet. Was it an electronic bell or something? Well, you got to push the button or pull the string or whatever, but it doesn't work. It doesn't work. But this was an issue because once we got off of the second line trolley, me and every other news reporter in town, one of the white tour trolleys rolled up right behind him you know get ready for a trolley fight yeah and the white one rung.
[12:26] Rang its bell and then the blue one just sat there did nothing no call and response sat there neutered got beaten by the Moby Dick trolley the mute, new trolley hit i'm sure you know what they need is a big foghorn on it just to really kind of set the set of tone yeah or i really i thought that they could get like some kind of mad max tools where if another trolley rolls by they could pop out a saw or something that we need to have trolley fights i think that seems a little extreme but the i i think i think this is probably pleasant i don't think there's i don't want to be involved any bloodshed trolley coexist, i like the trolley hype video they posted on social media because they have somebody like waving it into the parking spot like it's an airplane yeah it's like.
[13:12] Yeah but my hands back and forth with the yeah well it looks nice if the bell you know still doesn't work you know it still looks like a nice trolley but i think they'll get the bell up and running but it was the mayor told me himself he'll get the bell was it on the interior was it nice very nice you know it had real wood seats it looked like um it could probably seat about 30 people, um the a the ac worked well so that's good for mobile plus the only thing that they need aside from the bell was if they could get some second line tunes going like some mardi gras music you would like some different music okay yeah that could be a good they have any music they had no music just the sound of no bell right right silence Okay. All right. Well, we're going to take a quick break. We're going to talk with Tommy Hicks about some sports. We'll be right back.
[14:07] And we're back with Tommy Hicks. Tommy, I know you've got usually Friday nights are your busy night, but now it's Thursday night. It's going to be our busy night. You know, a lot of schedules have been changed this week for various people. Yes. There's a bunch of sundry people. But it was not because of presidential visit. It is not. It is because of perceived bad weather on Friday. You got to have bad weather to change football games, right? You got to have pretty bad weather expected or something like that. So, yeah.
[14:38] I'm thinking that maybe the rally had a part in that because, like, okay, we can play Thursday. And if people don't want to go to the rally, they can go to the rally on Friday. So 13 games will be played Thursday night and only six will be played Friday. Okay. All right. Of the original schedule. What are the big ones this week? Well, the biggest one is Orange Beach at Williamson. Yeah. Both are undefeated. They're both in the same region. So that's going to be a big game for them. We also have a Vigars at LaFleur. That's going to be a big game. St. Paul's goes to Montgomery Catholic. Okay. That's a good one in the private, deal. And Faith Academy at St. Michael. Let's see if St. Michael can continue winning without Gunnar Rivers. All right. And then we do have some college ball this weekend. We've got the Gulf Coast Challenge this weekend. Gulf Coast Challenge. It'll be Jackson State against Alabama A&M. This will be the fifth straight time the two teams have met in this particular game. At Ladd People. At Ladd People Stadium, 4 o'clock on Saturday, 10 o'clock Saturday morning parade. Be one of the thousands that are there. Yes. I meant thousands. Thousands? Yes. Six thousands. They'll draw a decent crowd.
[15:57] Jackson State has won all of the previous meetings between these two teams. Alabama A&M has a win in the Gulf Coast Challenge, but way back. I feel like I need to go back and adjust my picks this week.
[16:13] Yeah, you might be too late for that. Well, all right. Okay. And then South has homecoming this week, which is now that has taken a little bit of a beating because of the presidential visit to the Mitchell Center in terms of some of their events, I believe. Yes, they've changed some events around, but kickoff still 6 p.m. Saturday against Louisiana Monroe. It is the first Sunbelt game for the Jags of eight straight Sunbelt games. They played all of their non-conference. Now, so the Jags looked, I mean, you know, they ended up losing last week to Kentucky, but they were, everybody was pretty excited for a while in that game that they were hanging in there for a bit and were winning for a little while and then hanging in there. Um, Against an SEC opponent, pretty good. Yeah, I mean, you know. They did the same against Tulane, a team that's been pretty good over the last several years. And so, you know, again, are we starting to think, this team's not too bad. They're not that bad. It's not too bad. Their biggest problem so far defensively is because they replaced a lot of players. We've talked about that in the past. They have given up a lot of explosive plays, and that's the thing that killed them in Kentucky. Sure. They're up 21-14.
[17:30] They give up a 75-yard touchdown run, then an interception on their first play, and then they turn that into a field goal, and suddenly they're behind instead of being ahead at the half. And they gave up a couple more big plays in the second half. They didn't score in the second half. So those are things they've got to work on. Offensively, they've been really good. I mean, they've had two quarterbacks. Both of them have played well. I mean, Bishop Davenport was the starter the first of the year. He got hurt against Tulane, but had his best career game in that game. And then Jared Hollins, who was the MGM quarterback, he stepped in. He's had two really good games against good teams, against Ohio and against Kentucky. So you've got a good problem, and you've got two guys that you know can get you there. Well, they're starting, their conference play, so they've got opportunities here too. Yes. To do well. I mean, the games that matter are ahead. Right. Yeah. So, I mean, that's good. They play some tough teams, big teams, you know, so they're, they're got an opportunity to, to play well in their own conference. And if they do that, they'll have, they'll get to a bowl. Yep. I mean, you look at it, they're two and two. It's like you go 4-4 and you're in a bowl. Right, right. That's it. And then golf fanatics such as yourself. Such as myself. Have had reason to rejoice lately. Yeah, have reason to cheer. I mean, the Cypress Creek Golf Course opened this past week.
[18:56] They did a lot of business. They're on an abbreviated schedule. They're only Thursday through Sunday and only taking tee times from 10 to 2 on Thursdays and 9 to 1 the other three days. But still, they were packed all through those times. And then on tomorrow, being Thursday, we're taping this Wednesday, Thursday at 4 o'clock, the ribbon cutting for Longleaf Golf Course, which is, people will remember all, 20 years ago, this course got started and then finances fell apart. And it's been sitting there. Well, now it's going to open up on, with a grand opening on Thursday and play beginning on Saturday. And where is that located? That is located on Highway 225 in Spanish 4. Right back there closer. If you're coming to Mobile from 65 south, it's really closer to that end of 225. But either way, it's a really nice course. It's going to be a tough course. It'll be fun. Well, very nice. All right, Tommy, thank you very much. We're going to take a quick break. We'll come back, and we're going to talk a little bit about whether the National Guard may come to Mobile.
[20:11] We are back uh we are joined by ashley she has come in from her assignment yes i'm back and i covered it well there you go assignment covered um there is some, a new commercial that came out from uh from tommy tuberville where he is uh saying that, Crime in the major cities in Alabama is a big issue. He named specifically, he named Mobile as being a crime-rich area. Dangerous. Dangerous area. Yeah, dangerous. Dangerous. And then at the end of his commercial says he will not be afraid to call in the National Guard on day one. So.
[20:53] Are we being set up to have the National Guard come to Mobile? Well, if you heard this ad, that's what you'd be led to believe here, that the troops are going to roll in as soon as Tubbs takes the office. Scott and I have talked to the mayor of Mobile and Sheriff Birch, and they say, not quite. We don't think we need the National Guard here. We aren't quite at the National Guard threshold of crime, they have said. The National Guard level. We don't need the National Guard to stand on the street corners to ride the trolleys. We don't need it. I mean, yeah, it doesn't, I mean, they can stand out here and keep the hobos off our porch. In front of the new Jimmy Buffett exhibit. We don't need them with the statue. That's the thing, you know, is like, what message are we sending here? You know, Mobile's saying, come visit. We're born to celebrate. We've got all this new stuff. Come get on a cruise ship. Get on the Amtrak. And Tommy Tuberville is telling everybody that Mobile's so crime-ridden, we need the National Guard here. Stay away. It is a little strange. He's pitched this in Montgomery and Birmingham multiple times previously. This is the first time I've known that he looped in Mobile.
[22:02] And that's just strange to me. Well, the ad is, like, hysterical, too, because, like, Montgomery and Birmingham, like, they have, like, actual headlines from mass shootings, like, 12 people killed.
[22:15] And the one, the made-up one from Mobile just says violence in Mobile. Violence in Mobile, yes. It's just like, they didn't even really, like. Because we tried to find the story. I did find it. It's an AL.com article, just about like a violent multiple shootings over a weekend. Yeah. That's not the headline. Yeah. Violence in Mobile is not the headline. Right. Well, you know, that doesn't surprise me, but it's, I just think it's kind of bizarre that we're talking about that here. I don't, that's not something that, it doesn't seem to me like we need the National Guard here. Personally, I'm not afraid to walk around the Mobile. I don't, there's not. In broad daylight on the sidewalk. Or night. I don't, Mobile does not, I don't know. I don't find us to be at that level. It's not Memphis. Our part one crimes are down. They're way down. The murders, stuff like that. A lot of things, and I don't want to sound too critical on this, but a lot of things that Tuberville's campaign rolls out, it really sounds like he's speaking to an audience like he was running in 2020. And this would have, I mean, that was like the protesters, you know, back in 2020, the unrest there. I mean, this would have been like a very popular thing at that time. And there's so many topics where I feel like he's messaging several years behind. But, I mean.
[23:33] Even when Trump did this in D.C., but that was a year, more than a year and a half ago. So just bringing it up is just interesting and then looping us in. Yeah, well, and I think it plays well when it's not your state. Like when it's one big, scary city in another state. Oh, yeah, they probably need that. San Diego. Yeah, but when it's like. Chicago. But when it's your hometown and your home state, you don't want that. And perhaps because he does not live in this state, he feels that it is more removed. My son lives and works in downtown Memphis, and he says that. He doesn't really think the National Guard makes very much difference at all, but, uh, Oh, they're still in Memphis. They're still there. Wow. Yeah, still there. I mean, hey, Pritchard actually needs something like that. I mean, they're, they're trying to rebuild the police to force right now. They need the Corps of Engineers. That's what they need. Yeah, that too. They need to have the Corps of Engineers that's sent to the, to rebuild that place. Pritchard needs all the help they get. They need everything. Stadium, builders. Especially if they can't sign a contract with the Sheriff's Office.
[24:37] In more gubernatorial news, Scott, you sat down and interviewed Doug Jones the other day, and you finally got to ask him face-to-face why he won't give you his tax information that he said he would. Yeah, and more or less, it's just he got into exactly how he promised it.
[24:56] A little bit of semantics. Semantics. He had originally promised us back in March that he would produce his tax returns if Tommy Tuberville gave us his state and federal returns. When Tuberville released his heavily redacted slash not too redacted returns.
[25:13] Back in June, they were just the state ones. They didn't include the federal. I knew that was why he was kind of hanging his hat on, but I still think it would be a smart move for him to release them. And I kind of imagine that's where he would be. That's where he would fall on that. But I, you know, it was like three or four months that I've been trying to get an answer on that. And he, you know, it wasn't you who brought it up to begin with. It was him. So, you know, he's the one who threw it out there on the table and, and, uh, I, I still think he ought to do it. Um, but, but, you know, Hey, I just. I want to point out, you've been a pain in his butt for months on this question. I think I've covered it more critically than even some of the conservative, like heavily conservative news stations out there. Yeah. So, I mean, I think that's even the ones who got sued for $7 million. Yeah. Who was that, Rob? 18, 19. Oh, yeah. Yeah. Anyway.
[26:12] And then we have had this week also, Grant, you covered a story that we had a settlement with TikTok. Yeah. So the state of Alabama is now one to... Um well is settled with two different large media social media companies you know first was meta right um and where we got like 117 million dollars and now with a tick tock bite dance incorporated, uh and we're gonna get 116 million um 100 million of which will be like will be up to um ag steve marshall uh what to do with and kind of yet to hear you will buy a new house with it Well.
[26:57] Within his legal authority, I don't know. Yeah, maybe that's not. I mean, it is Alabama. What is his legal authority? Who knows how much trouble you can get in. That's the big question now is the settlement has like kind of a few guidelines slash guardrails for how, you know, the office can spend this money. But he has not yet announced or really even hinted at how he might kind of try to steer these funds. What he did with Metta's settlement, which also had no guidelines whatsoever except for what he could legally do with it, he punted it to the legislature, which is yet to make any plans. So with this settlement, though, there are some restrictions on usage, right? There's some hours. This is what my daughter will be very unhappy to hear about, that there's some. She can read it all at Lanyard. But it's going to be it's essentially going to make it harder for kids to or minors in general to become like scroll addicts, you know, endless, mindless scrolling for hours on end.
[28:01] If you don't have teenage daughters, you don't realize how many TikToks a day that they are making. Mine is, it's a TikTok a minute. It's, you know, there's dancing in front of the camera, whatever it is. It's just, we're dancing and singing a song. There's a lot of TikTok going on. I don't know. I don't know how that's going to affect your life. One of the things that they'll do. Get another hobby. Yeah.
[28:26] One of the things I'll do that's actually going to be impactful is there will be, I don't know exactly how they're going to do this, but there will be at certain amounts of time when the app is detected you've been on it for like 60 or 90 minutes, it will do something to try to get you off the app. Like blow your phone up. Maybe. That would be pretty funny. Set fire to your phone. Well, that'll be fascinating to see how it is accepted and whether it works.
[28:53] But maybe they'll spend the money on something good. And then I guess the last thing we'll talk about, too, is, Scott, our friends, the Faulkners, they're going to court. But there's been some effort to try to separate their court hearings, right? Their trials. So Peter Faulkner and Carla Williams both were running a medical device startup here. They were basically accused of securities fraud. So they've both been criminally indicted by the State Security Commission for misusing about $5 million in investor funds. And recently in their case, they both pleaded not guilty to those charges. And to my surprise, at least, Peter Faulkner has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by mental disease or defect. So insanity defense. Yeah. And then, and then they kind of a procedural, typically it's just a procedural thing is where they, Hey, two, two, two crimes, similar circumstances and facts, we can, we consolidate those cases.
[29:57] They tried to do that, and Peter Faulkner's attorney is now fighting the consolidation, saying that there could be some testifying, that one of them might testify and it might prejudice the jury against the others. So there might be a little more drama there other than the fact that they're, recently divorced. So it's going to be interesting to watch that. All right. Okay, well, that's all we have for this week, folks. Thanks for listening to Lagnapod. We'll be back next Thursday. Y'all have a great week. Bye. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production. Executive producers are Rob Holberg and Ashley Trice.
[30:35] Music is by Sun Paul Sound.
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