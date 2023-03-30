The boards responsible for granting licenses in several professional fields in the state will be under increased scrutiny from lawmakers and Gov. Kay Ivey this legislative session.
In an attempt to make these quasi-government boards more responsive to the public and more efficient in general, state Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, plans to enter a bill after the body’s spring break to get the debate started.
“The bill is drafting and I’m dropping it soon,” Elliott said. “It may or may not be one of those things that makes it through the session. I wanted to get the ball rolling.”
If the state is going to require the licenses, Elliott said, then the state should have more control over the boards and how they operate.
“The boards are operating under the state, but the state has little oversight,” he said.
While the state currently has little oversight over these professional licensure boards, a significant portion of Alabamians’ careers are controlled by those same boards. Elliott cited a study from Troy University that showed some 23 percent of the state’s working population falls under some kind of licensing board.
“My goal is to not do away with any of these boards,” he said.
Instead, Elliott wants them under one umbrella or agency that will have more control over what is required for professionals to obtain a license. Currently, the boards each “operate in silos” with their own executive directors, general counsels and staff, Elliott said.
“All of these boards have different layers,” he said. “Let’s have one group that does this.”
Many of the boards are run by private companies, he added, which may not have the best interests of the state’s workers at heart.
“Private companies make a lot of money off [the boards],” Elliott said. “We need to get away from a profit motive. Profit motives lead to increased fees they charge to licensees.”
While he looked to several Southern states, including Florida, Virginia and Georgia, for inspiration, Elliott settled on our neighbor to the east because the Peach State didn’t create another government agency to get the job done.
“It doesn’t create another state agency,” he said. “It puts it under the secretary of state’s office.”
In addition to the expected legislation, Ivey has formed a Study Group on Efficiency in State Government, according to Executive Order 727.
“The purpose of the study group is to produce detailed and accurate findings to allow the Legislature to make informed decisions concerning the need for consolidation or elimination of state executive-branch entities and the need for improvements in the way the state recruits, retains, compensates and supervises its employees,” the order read.
Before the end of the year, the group will submit a final report to Ivey’s office and it should include findings related to duplicate actions within boards, commissions and other executive-branch entities.
In addition to this order, Ivey mentioned these boards in three other orders she signed, including one related to better public access to records and another designed to remove so-called “red tape” barriers from state government.
“It is the policy of the executive branch of the state of Alabama to reduce the burden of unnecessary government regulations on Alabama citizens and businesses,” Executive Order 735 reads. “To this end, the executive branch of state government will endeavor, over the next two years, to reduce by 25 percent the number of discretionary regulatory restrictions on citizens and businesses found in the Alabama Administrative Code.”
The order calls for a moratorium on changes to an administrative rule until March 2024.
When the Massage Therapy Board, which is run by a private entity named SmithWarren, planned to increase the license fees for practitioners to three times what they had been previously, Alabama massage therapist Kristie Williams became involved. It was her actions that put the problem of broader oversight in front of lawmakers and started this process. However, this now extends past just the Massage Therapy Board, she said.
“This is not just our board,” Williams said. “This is all of the boards.”
All of the increases to fees and fines were done without proper government oversight, she said.
Williams and others are now actively advocating for reform while understanding the important roles boards like hers play in the grand scheme of things.
“We don’t want to disband boards,” she said. “We want them under government control.”
At the same time, Williams understands more government scrutiny doesn’t mean all the problems with all the boards will be fixed.
“Is it going to fix everything? No,” she said. “These are human men and women trying to do their best.”
State Rep. Margie Wilcox, R-Mobile, will be at the forefront of this debate moving forward in the House. She is chairwoman of the Boards, Agencies and Commissions Committee.
For now, Wilcox said she’s keeping an open mind and following the lead of the Senate, as well as Ivey’s commission.
“I’m very open-minded to what the Senate proposes,” she said. “I’m at a fact-finding stage.”
Wilcox is currently working with the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts to see what other states are doing about regulating boards and commissions.
“Georgia is the one being discussed the most, but we’re looking at other states too, like Texas and Colorado,” she said. “I just don’t have an opinion either way.”
In addition to simplifying government, for Elliott, it’s also about making it easier to provide jobs in the state at a time when professional employment is needed.
“The goal is to make it easier for people to get to work,” he said. “There’s a barrier to entry at a time when the workforce rate is as bad as it is. We want to remove that barrier to entry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.