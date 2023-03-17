FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage, Assignment of Leases and Rents, Assignment of Contracts and Security Agreement (the “Mortgage”) made by New Generation International
Church, an Alabama non-profit corporation (the “Mortgagor”), which Mortgage is dated August 26, 2022, and recorded
on August 29, 2022, at Instrument Number 2022056756, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County,
Alabama; the undersigned, UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST CORNERSTONE FUND, INC., an Indiana non-profit
corporation, as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Entrance to the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile,
Alabama, during the legal hours of sale, on the 5th day of April, 2023, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the
following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Beginning at the intersection of the East line of Lot 13, Overlook Subdivision, as recorded in Deed
Book 156, Page 125, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, and the present South
right-of-way line of Moffett Road, run thence Westwardly along said South line 161.80 feet to a
point; thence with an interior angle of 90 degrees 31 minutes 16 seconds run Southwardly 166.95
feet to a point on the North line of Overlook Road, thence with an interior angle of 89 degrees 52
minutes 26 seconds run Eastwardly along said North line 162.00 feet to a point, thence with a
interior angle of 90 degrees 03 minutes 21 seconds run Northwardly along the East line of Lot 13, a
distance 168.07 feet to the point of beginning.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS,
ENCUMBRANCES AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN SAID MORTGAGE AND ALL MATTERS CONTAINED IN THE
RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED
PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS
TO TITLE, CONDITION, USE, AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF
REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the payment of the indebtedness
secured by said Mortgage, as well as expenses of foreclosure, including, but not limited to, the cost of publication
and a reasonable attorney’s fee. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to
credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by said real estate. This sale
is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact the phone number below prior to sale. This is an attempt to
collect a debt, and any information received will be used for that purpose. Alabama law gives some persons who
have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also
exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you
understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Attorney for United Church of Christ Cornerstone Fund, Inc.:
Joshua M. Crownover, Esq.
Burr & Forman LLP
11 North Water Street, Suite 22200, Mobile, Alabama 36602
(251) 345-8222
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 21,
2003, executed by Judith Ann Busby, a single person, to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, which mortgage was
recorded on March 24, 2003, Book 5330, Page 1028, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate
of Mobile County, Alabama and which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund
Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law
and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest
bidder for cash, in front of the Public Entrance Door at the Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government St., at the
Mobile County Courthouse at Mobile, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on April 05, 2023, the following
described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 17, Block "L" Glen Acres, according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 101, of the records in the
Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of
foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and
exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of
the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or
recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of
redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under
certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An
attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure
process. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in
certified funds made payable to Padgett Law Group at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase
price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of
Padgett Law Group at 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Padgett Law Group reserves
the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total
amount due. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III
Transferee Robert J. Wermuth/kj Padgett Law Group 4245 Balmoral Drive SW, Suite 101 Huntsville, AL 35801
Attorney for Mortgagee
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made by the herein reference Grantee in the terms of the certain Vendor’s Lien deed
executed on July 31, 2017, by Robert D. Shaw & Hillary K. McAnally as Grantees to Michael O’C Jackson & Horace
T. Jackson, as Grantors which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile
County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7544 Page 229 the 50% interest of Michael O’C Jackson and having
been last assigned to Profit Sharing Plan and Trust For Employees of Iras Development Company Inc., which
assignment was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama in Real Property Book
LR7552, Page 875, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will
be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said
County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644 during the legal hours of sale, on March 29,
2023. Lot 9, as per plat of GLENWOOD ESTATES: as recorded in Map Book 46, Page 117 Probate Court of Mobile
County, Alabama; including a 1994 Cairo Mobile Home, VIN # CHVM0394660077. Said sale is made for the
purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Iras Development Company Inc. Profit
Sharing Plan and Trust for Employees Holder of said Vendor’s Lien
WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder
Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
CIRCUIT COURT
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. CV-2022-901010
TRACY JAMES RANKIN V TIFFANY JAMES, APRIL JAMES, and the UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEROGEALBERT JAMES,
IF ANY and THAT CERTAIN PIECE OF REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA which is without a
physical address but is known as parcel number 34 05 21 0 000 039XXX by the Mobile County Revenue
Commission and has a legal description as follows:
From the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 5South,
Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, running thence West 411.7 feet to the point of beginning of herein
described property, thence South 00 degrees 50 minutes West 411.7feet to a point, thence West 211.7 feet to a
point Thence North 00 degrees 50 minutes East 411.7 feet to a point, thence East 211.7 feet to the point of
beginning, containing 2 acres
NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled case that on the 16th day of June, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff
filed in said Circuit Court, a quite title action asserting ownership of the above described land. A cause of action
against the above-named defendants, being all those persons claiming any present, future, contingent,
remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands, in order for title to be settled in Plaintiff’s name alone.
Attorney also filed a motion pursuant to Ala. R. Civ. Proc. 4.3 and Alabama Code § 6-6-562, et seq. seeking the
right to notice publication and the Court so ordered said Notice on 02/27/2023.
NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described case must respond to the
Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer,
either admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint, to Jon A Green, Attorney for the Plaintiff. And
failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the court for the relief
demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your answer or Response with the Clerk of Court by such date. This
publication shall be made in the Lagniappe Newspaper, published in Mobile, County, Alabama, for four (4)
consecutive weeks. NOW THEREFORE, defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and
complaint by 04/21/2023 in the above-entitled clause.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: CV-2023-900244
CHAT PAYNE, Plaintiff,
v.
KELVIN PATRICK LEE, and his
Heirs and Devisees, if Deceased;
CREDIT BASED ASSET SERVICING
AND SECURITIZATION, LLC;
LANDS DESCRIBED IN THIS
COMPLAINT; A, B, and C,
BEING ALL OTHER PERSONS
CLAIMING ANY PRESENT, FUTURE,
CONTINGENT, REMAINDER,
REVERSION, OR OTHER
INTEREST IN SAID LANDS,
Defendants.
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff, Chat E.
Payne, by and through his attorney, John T. Bender. Mobile County, Alabama, Circuit Court Case Number: CV-
2023-900244.
NOTICE is given that on February 10, 2023, the above-named Plaintiff, CHAT E. PAYNE, filed a cause of action
against the above-named Defendants, KELVIN PATRICK LEE, and his Heirs and Devisees, if Deceased; CREDIT
BASED ASSET SERVICING AND SECURITIZATION, LLC; LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT; A, B, and C,
being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said
lands, in order to obtain an Order quieting title in and to the following described real property:
Lot 40 Knippers First Addition to Mobile, according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 132, Pages 338-
339 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.
Any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest therein must respond to the
Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either
admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint; to John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 718
Downtowner Blvd., Mobile, Alabama 36609, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against
you as determined by the court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk
of Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Lagniappe Newspaper, published in Mobile County,
Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks.
NOW THEREFORE, all Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the
28 th day of April, 2023, in the above-entitled cause.
WITNESS my hand this the 27th day of February, 2023.
/s/Sharla Knox
Sharla Knox, Clerk
Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama
John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff
McFadden, Rouse, & Bender, LLC
718 Downtowner Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 342-9172
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: CV-2022-902179
KIMBERLY C. BROWN
Plaintiff
Vs.
MICHAEL WAYNE YORK and KAREN SUE
SEAMON, their heirs and assigns
And all other persons claiming any present,
Future, contingent, remainder, reversion
Or other interest in said lands
And
PARCEL#; 14-08-28-0-000-014.008
KEY# 2408763
Lot 1 of Reva Road Subdivision, according to the
plat thereof recorded in Map Book 54, Page 103,
of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate
Court of Mobile County, Alabama
Also described as property conveyed in
Instrument 2022035507 as recorded in the
Records of Office of the Judge of Probate of
MOBILE County, Alabama
Defendants
Notice of Publication
The Defendants, Michael Wayne York, Karen Sue Seamon, and their heirs, assigns, and all persons claiming any
present, future, contingent, reversion or any other interest in said lands must answer Plaintiff’s complaint to quiet title
on or before the 28 th day of April, 2023 or, thereafter suffer a default judgment to be entered against them in the Circuit
Court of Mobile County, Alabama.
Witness my hand this 3 rd day of March, 2023
/s SHARLA KNOX
Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Corey B. Lipscomb
P O Box 471
Fairhope, AL 36533
Phone: 251-298-0282
E-mail: coreylipscomblaw@gmail.com
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: CV-2023-900296
CHIPPEWA LAKES, LLC,
Plaintiff,
v.
RHONDA A. BOUTWELL,
Her Heirs and Devisees, if Deceased;
A, B, and C, Being any
Person or Entity which has an Interest,
Right of Redemption, or has
Paid Taxes on the Property in the
Last Ten Years; and the LANDS
DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT.
Defendants.
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff,
Chippewa Lakes, LLC, by and through its attorney, John T. Bender. Mobile County, Alabama, Circuit Court Case
Number: CV-2022-900296.
NOTICE is given that on February 22, 2023, the above-named Plaintiff, Chippewa Lakes, LLC, filed a cause of
action against the above-named Defendants, RHONDA A. BOUTWELL, her Heirs and Devisees, if Deceased, A, B,
and C, being any Person, or Entity which has an Interest, Right of Redemption, or has Paid Taxes on the Property
in the Last Ten Years; and the LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, being all other persons claiming any
present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an Order
quieting title in and to the following described real property:
Parcel 1: Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 2 of a map and survey by Louis R. Bart C.E., of the Subdivision
of Johaziel Hendrix Property, by the heirs thereof, of Lots 3 and 4 of St. Louis Tract as per record of same
recorded in Miscellaneous Book "S" page 269 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama; thence
Eastwardly along the South line of said Lot 2, 100 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees East 100 feet to a
point; thence Westwardly and parallel with the South line of said Lot 2, 100 feet to a point on the East side of
Craft Highway; thence South 16 degrees West along the East line of Craft Highway 100 feet to the point of
beginning; being a portion of Lots 2 and 3 of a map and survey by Louis R. Bart, C.E., of the Subdivision of
Johaziel Hendrix property, by the heirs thereof of Lots 3 and 4 of St. Louis Tract as per record of same recorded
in Miscellaneous Book "S" page 269 of the Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.
Parcel 2: LOTS 1,2,4,5 and 6 of A. Harrelson Addition to Prichard, Alabama, according to plat thereof recorded in
map Book 3, Page 369 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.
Any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest therein must respond to
the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your
answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint; to John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is 718 Downtowner Blvd., Mobile, Alabama 36609, and failing to answer within said time, a
default may be entered against you as determined by the court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You
must also file your Answer with the Clerk of Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Lagniappe
Newspaper, published in Mobile County, Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks.
NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by
the 28th day of April, 2023, in the above-entitled cause.
WITNESS my hand this the 3rd day of March, 2023.
/s/Sharla Knox
SHARLA KNOX, CLERK
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Mobile County, Alabama
John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff
McFadden, Rouse, & Bender, LLC
718 Downtowner Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 342-9172
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
PROBATE COURT
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
CASE NO. 2022-2318
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Joe Lee Strother, Deceased. Notice is
hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Gwendolyn Strother Smith on November
29, 2022, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be
requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.
Don Davis, Judge of Probate
Petitioner:
Gwendolyn Strother Smith
2613 St. Stephens Rd.
Mobile, AL 36617
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 16, 2023
Case No. 2020-0252-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JARED ANDREW WAMPLER, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government
Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed
by STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may
appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate.
Attorney Name and Address:
JOEL SCOTT DICKENS
CHASE S ELEY
TWO PERIMETER PARK SOUTH
STE 445 EAST
BIRMINGHAM, AL 35243
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARY JO HUGGINS, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2437
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. KARLAR. MOONS as Executrix under the last will and testament of
MARY JO HUGGINS, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
IRVING SILVER
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of HATTIE B JOHNSON
Case No. 2021-0660
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. EVONNE JOHNSON as Executrix of the estate of HATTIE B JOHNSON,
deceased.
Attorney of Record:
JEROME C. CARTER
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of FELICIA KARR KING
Case No. 2023-0180
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of
February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and
that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county
within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ALEXANDRIA KING as Administratrix of the estate of
FELICIA KARR KING, deceased.
Attorney of Record:
DEENAR TYLER, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ERNEST NATHANIEL LEE
Case No. 2022-2485
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of
February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and
that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county
within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. DAVID ALLEN LEE as Administrator of the estate of
ERNEST NATHANIEL LEE. Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
BANKS CHRISTIAN LADD, Esq.,
MARY CAROL LADD, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BARRY LAMBERT SEIBERT, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0028
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. MICHAEL BRADLEY SEIBERT as Executor under the last will and
testament of BARRY LAMBERT SEIBERT, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
MICHAEL BRADLEY SEIBERT, PRO SE
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of EARLINE DAVIS, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2374
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. VONDA DAVIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of
EARLINE DAVIS, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
JEROME C. CARTER
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CURLEY B. DIXON, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2046
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JOYCE ADAMS BROWN as Executrix under the last will and
testament of CURLEY B. DIXON, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
JEROME C. CARTER
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILLIAM RAYFORD GARRETT, Deceased
Case No. 2022-1633
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. MARGARET CHERYL RHODES as Executrix under the last will and
testament of WILLIAM RAYFORD GARRETT, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
RITA H SCOTT
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SKIPPER SCOTT GRIZZLE, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0341
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. LINDA GRUBE GRIZZLE as Executrix under the last will and
testament of SKIPPER SCOTT GRIZZLE, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
DEENA R TYLER
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CONNIE MAE HARRIS, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0061
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. MARGARET DIANE COWEN as Executrix under the last will and
testament of CONNIE MAE HARRIS, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
JEAN M. POWERS
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GARY LAVAUGHN JONES
Case No. 2023-0160
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 27th day of
February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and
that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county
within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of
GARY LAVAUGHN JONES, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of TIMMY LEE NEWLON
Case No. 2023-0230
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of
February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and
that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county
within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. RUSSELL D JOHNSON as Administrator of the estate of
TIMMY LEE NEWLON, deceased.
Attorney of Record:
R. MARK KIRKPATRICK, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
March 07, 2023
Case No. 2021-1851-9
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of TONY LEROY DODD, Deceased
On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government
Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion to Sale Real Property as
filed by KIMBERLY GRIFFIN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same
or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney Name and Address:
GRADY RANDALL EDMONDSON
1856 AIRPORT BLVD.
MOBILE, AL 36606
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LINDA F ADAMS, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2396
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. CHRISTY M EMMONS as Executrix under the last will and testament
of LINDA F ADAMS, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
RON PEARMAN
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of IVA LAVELLE BOND
Case No. 2023-0288
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of IVA
LAVELLE BOND, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of RICHARD HODGES SR., Deceased
Case No. 2023-0403
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. CAROLYN TAYLOR AKA CAROLINE TAYLOR as Executrix under the
last will and testament of RICHARD HODGES SR., Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
RON PEARMAN
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILLIAM LARRY LEVERETT, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2422
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. KIMBERLY LEVERETT WEBB as Executrix under the last will and
testament of WILLIAM LARRY LEVERETT, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
MARY ALLIE E. BOLLER
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of AUDREY MARSH
Case No. 2022-2342
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. CRYSTAL LANELL MICKLES as Administratrix of the estate of
AUDREY MARSH, deceased.
Attorney of Record:
JEROME C. CARTER, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOANN PHILLIPS
Case No. 2023-0035
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. INGRID BRITT as Administratrix of the estate of JOANN PHILLIPS,
deceased.
Attorney of Record:
RON PEARMAN, Esq.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LINDA MCNEECE SMITH
Case No. 2023-0252
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. Anthony M. Hoffman, as Administrator of the estate of Linda
McNeece Smith, Deceased.
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DANIELLE LE'SHELL WILLIAMS
Case No. 2023-0354
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March,
2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all
parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the
time allowed by law, or they will be barred. Latoya Jordan as Administratrix of the estate of Danielle Le’Shell
Williams, deceased.
Attorney of Record:
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDERS
1. Project: 22038.00 – Autauga County Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant
2. Owner: Autauga County Sewer Authority
3. All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the Autauga County Sewer
Authority for the construction of off-site and influent pump stations, manholes, piping, valves,
wastewater treatment plant, controls, and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the
project. Owner will receive Bids at the Commission Chambers, located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B,
Prattville, Alabama 36067, until 2:00 P.M. local standard time on the 20 th day of March, 2023 at which
time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated
time will not be opened.
4. All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online
Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued
only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.
5. A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 7 th day of March
2023.
Lagniappe HD February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, Gravity and Force Main, and
Wastewater Treatment System Bore Under I-65 shall be received by the Autauga County Sewer Authority at the
Autauga County Commission Office located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville AL 36067 until 2:30 pm
local standard time on Monday, March 20, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 pm. No
bids shall be accepted or withdrawn after this time.
The contract documents may be obtained in electronic form via the Online Plan Library at
www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings
and specifications obtained through this site. Questions can be directed to Alicia Bailey, abailey@sain.com.
All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by
Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975, as amended. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at
10:00 am local standard time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
All bids must be submitted on provided bid forms and must be in a sealed envelope. A bid bond is required. The
Autauga County Water Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the
bidding process.
Lagniappe HD February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference
will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Orchard Elementary School 6400 Howells Ferry Road
Mobile, AL 36618
BID ON: ORCHARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION BSC #23-06
BID DATE: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Commissioner c/o State Parks Division of the Department of
Conservation and Natural Resources at our office at Folsom Administrative Building, 64 N. Union Street, Suite
538, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 4:00 P.M. Central Time, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Bids will be opened and
read aloud publicly in their conference room on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. for:
NEW CAMPGROUND ACCESS GATES
GULF STATE PARK
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA
BALDWIN COUNTY
PROJECT NO. 2022-024-2211
Scope of Work: The work shall generally consist of installation of new access gates (entrance and exit), controls
and infrastructure to support the operation of said gates.
All work shall be done under applicable State Laws.
Bid Package: Contract Documents and Plans may only be obtained from the Parks Construction Manager, Dennis
Grooms by phone 334-353-7996 or email Dennis.Grooms@dcnr.alabama.gov, or by visiting
https://www.alapark.com/construction-permits-easement-and-research-applications. All questions should be
directed Parks Construction Manager Dennis Grooms.
Pre-bid Conference: A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Gulf State Park (Park Headquarters),
20115 State Hwy 135, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. All General
Contractors expecting to submit a qualified bid are required to attend this conference.
Submission of Bids: Sealed bids must be submitted on proposal forms obtained from the Parks Construction
Manager or the website listed above and must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in an amount not
less than five percent (5%) of the contract bid price, but not to exceed Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000). Also
included with proposal at bid opening shall be an executed copy of the Disclosure Statement required by Act
2001-955 (Article 3B of Title 41, Code of Alabama, 1975). The Contractor shall also include his mailing address,
street address, telephone number, General Contractors License No. (if applicable), Federal ID No. and whom to
contact. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids.
Evaluation/Award: The award will be made to the responsible bidder quoting the lowest total cost to the
Department. The Department reserves the right to compare specific items, at its discretion, to determine the
lowest responsible bidder. It is anticipated that the award will be made within thirty (30) days of the bid
opening.
Performance Bond: A performance bond in the amount of 100% and a Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of
the contract price will be required of the successful bidder.
Laws / Ordinances: The Contractor shall observe and comply with all federal, state, and municipal laws,
ordinances, rules, and regulations that would apply to this project.
Open Trade: By submitting a bid, proposal, or qualification, the submitter represents that he/ she and the
business entity he/she represents is not currently engaged in the boycott of a person or entity based in or doing
business with a jurisdiction with whom the State of Alabama can enjoy open trade, as defined in Act 2016-312.
Immigration/ E-verify: In compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act,
as a condition for the award of any contract by the state to a business entity or employer that employs one or
more employees, the business entity or employer shall provide documentation establishing that the business
entity or employer is enrolled in the E- Verify program. The successful bidder will be required to acknowledge
that it will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to
employ an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama.
Non-Discrimination: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources does not discriminate on the basis
of race, color, religion, age, sex, pregnancy, national origin, genetic information, veteran status, or disability in its
hiring or employment practices nor in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or
activities.
General Information: For contracts more than $50,000, Contractor must be licensed as a General Contractor.
Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to
waive any informalities in the bidding. All responses received will be subject to the Alabama Open Records Act,
Ala. Code § 36-12-40, (1975), as amended, and may be subject to public disclosure upon request. If Americans
with Disabilities Act accommodations are needed to attend the bid opening or other required meetings or site
visits, please contact Dennis Grooms by phone 334-353-7996 or email Dennis.Grooms@dcnr.alabama.gov.
Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least 72 hours prior to scheduled meetings or site visit.
Force Majeure: In the case of a Force Majeure Event as defined herein, DCNR reserves the right to immediately
terminate the Agreement without prior notice to Concessionaire. Should this occur, neither Party shall be liable
for or be considered in breach of this Agreement due to any failure to perform its obligations as a result of a
cause beyond its control, including, without limitation: (i) acts of God; (ii) flood, fire or explosion; (iii) actions,
embargoes, quarantines, or blockades in effect on or after the date of this Agreement; (iv) national, state, or
regional emergency, whether ongoing or occurring on or after the date of this Agreement; (v) public health
emergencies, outbreak, epidemic, or pandemic, whether ongoing or occurring on or after the date of this
Agreement, including, without limitation, COVID-19; or (vi) any other event which is beyond the reasonable
control of such party (each of the foregoing, a “Force Majeure Event”).
This publication is available in alternative formats upon request.
STATE OF ALABAMA
DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES
CHRISTOPHER M. BLANKENSHIP COMMISSIONER
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held
Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Theodore High School
6201 Swedetown Road N.
Theodore, AL 36582
BID ON: THEODORE HIGH SCHOOL
FLOORING – LIBRARY AND BAND ROOM
BSC #23-07
BID DATE: Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
FEDERAL AID PROJECT No. HRRR-4921(250) & MCP-49-094-21
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF MOBILE COUNTY AT 205 GOVERNMENT
STREET, EIGHT FLOOR SOUTH TOWER, MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNTIL 10:00 AM ON MARCH 29, 2023 AND AT
THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING: SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS ON CELESTE
RD. FROM JANWOOD COURT TO TAYLOR RD. IN MOBILE COUNTY.
THE ENGINEER’S BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS $400,000 TO $500,000. THIS ESTIMATE BRACKET
IS PROVIDED ONLY AS A GENERAL INDICATION OF A BROAD FINANCIAL SIZE CATEGORY FOR THE PROJECT.
IT SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL IT HAVE ANY BEARING ON ANY DECISION TO
AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:
14 Miles of Scoring Bituminous Pavement Surface 428A-001
12 Miles of Solid White, Class 2, Type A Traffic Stripe (5” Wide) 701A-227
10 Miles of Solid Yellow, Class 2 Type A Traffic Stripe (5” Wide) 701A-230
1560 Each Pavement Markers, Class A-H, Type 1-A 705A-031
THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN 30 WORKING DAYS.
A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID
(MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF MOBILE COUNTY,
ALABAMA. MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH. IT IS NOT REQUIRED THAT A
CONTRACTOR BE LICENSED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT A BID; HOWEVER, PRIOR TO AWARD OF A CONTRACT,
PROPER PROOF OF ALL APPLICABLE LICENSURES MUST BE PROVIDED BY THE CONTRACTOR. PROOF OF
INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS
WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING
WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE
TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION. THIS PROJECT IS BEING BID EXCLUDING TAXES AND
REQUIRES THE CONTRACTOR TO COMPLY WITH APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 40-9-14.1, CODE OF
ALABAMA, 1975, AS AMENDED; APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE ALABAMA ADMINISTRATIVE CODE; AND
APPLICABLE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE (ADOR).
CONTRACTOR PREQUALIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. HOWEVER, THE AWARD OF
THE CONTRACT WILL NOT BE MADE TO ANY BIDDER WHO, AT THE TIME OF THE AWARD, IS CONSIDERED BY
THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (ALDOT) TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING, NOR TO
ANY BIDDER WHO IS AN AFFILIATE OF OR HAS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR PRINCIPAL OWNER
WHO IS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR OWNER OF, ANOTHER PERSON WHO IS PRESENTLY
DISQUALIFIED BY ALDOT. FURTHER DETAILS AND DEFINITIONS REGARDING THIS PROVISION ARE INCLUDED
IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS.
TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS
MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE
AT DRIVEN ENGINEERING, INC., 8005 MORRIS HILL RD., SEMMES, ALABAMA 36575 UPON PAYMENT OF A
REFUNDABLE (IF PLANS ARE RETURNED IN REUSABLE CONDITION WITHIN 10 DAYS OF BID OPENING)
DEPOSIT OF $100.00. CHECKS SHALL BE MADE PAYABLE TO DRIVEN ENGINEERING, INC. BID DOCUMENTS
WILL BE MAILED ONLY UPON RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER
THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.
BID DOCUMENTS ARE ON FILE AT THE MOBILE COUNTY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT, MOBILE
GOVERNMENT PLAZA, SIXTH FLOOR SOUTH TOWER MOBILE, ALABAMA. A PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE
HELD AT 10:30 AM, MARCH 22, 2023 AT THE MOBILE COUNTY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT, MOBILE
GOVERNMENT PLAZA, SIXTH FLOOR SOUTH TOWER, MOBILE, ALABAMA. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS
SHOULD HAVE A REPRESENTATIVE PRESENT AT THE PRE-BID CONFERENCE.
THIS IS A FEDERALLY FUNDED PROJECT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY
WITH THE RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR CARRYING OUT THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ACT AND OTHER ACTS
AMENDATORY, SUPPLEMENTARY, OR RELATIVE THERETO. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE CONTRACT
WORK HOURS AND SAFETY STANDARDS ACT AND ITS IMPLEMENTING REGULATIONS. MBE/DBE
PARTICIPATION IS ENCOURAGED; HOWEVER, NO SPECIFIC MBE/DBE GOALS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR
THIS PROJECT.
MINIMUM WAGE RATES FOR THIS PROJECT HAVE BEEN PRE-DETERMINED BY THE SECRETARY OF LABOR
AND ARE SET FORTH IN THE ADVERTISED SPECIFICATIONS. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TITLE VI OF THE CIVIL
RIGHTS ACT OF 1964, 78 STAT. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 AND TITLE 49, CODE OF FEDERAL
REGULATIONS, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SUBTITLE A, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY, PART 21,
NONDISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY-ASSISTED PROGRAMS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
ISSUED PURSUANT TO SUCH ACT, ALL BIDDERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT IT WILL BE AFFIRMATIVELY
ENSURED THAT IN ANY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO PURSUANT TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT, MINORITY
BUSINESS ENTERPRISES WILL BE AFFORDED FULL OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT BIDS IN RESPONSE TO THIS
INVITATION AND WILL NOT BE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST ON THE GROUNDS OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION,
SEX, OR NATIONAL ORIGIN IN CONSIDERATION FOR AN AWARD. THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS
AND TO DISREGARD ANY MINOR IRREGULARITIES IS RESERVED BY THE OWNER.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference
will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Causey Middle School
2205 McFarland Road Mobile, AL 36695
BID ON: CAUSEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
SPECIAL NEEDS PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION
BSC #23-03
BID DATE: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following
Work:
VISUAL ARTS BUILDING HVAC CONTROLS
University of South Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
USA Job # 22-42
USA Bid #3021703
Bids will be received from licensed general contractors and clocked in at 2:00PM local time on Thursday, March
23, 2023, in Procurement Services on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be
accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened.
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5)
percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal.
Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows:
University of South Alabama
Procurement Services
Technology & Research Park Bldg. III
650 Clinic Drive, Suite 1400
Mobile, AL 36688
Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is
an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00AM local time on Monday, March 13, 2032, in AD80 of the
Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, A/E, and Consultants. Contract bidders,
subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend.
All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the following:
cwest@southalabama.edu, 307 University Blvd. N., AD001, Mobile 36688.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the County Commission, in the Mobile Government Plaza, Alabama, Eighth Floor
South Tower, Mobile, AL, until 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and then publicly opened for furnishing
all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Mobile County and described as follows:
Project Name: CONSTRUCTION OF A MOBILE COUNTY GOLF COURSE [GOLF COURSE PHASE]
Project Number: MCPI-GC (001)
Project Summary: Work includes but is not limited to reconstruction and expansion of all greens to USGA
specifications, the reconstruction, expansion, and grassing of all fairways & tees, the reconstruction & expansion
of all bunkers, and the construction of new practice facility range and practice greens. This project will include
all new irrigation throughout the entire course, demolition of all existing cart paths, construction of all new
concrete cart paths. This project will also include the installation of all new drainage throughout the course,
and clearing and mass grading for the expansion of several existing and new water features. This project will
also include the construction of seven (7) new timber golf cart path bridges, (approximately 1,120 total LF). The
project is located at 3700 St. Andrews Drive Mobile AL, 36693.
Four hundred and seventy five (475) calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.
All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check
drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder's Bond, payable to Mobile County, Alabama, for an amount not less than
five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but no more than ten thousand ($10,000) dollars, shall be filed with the
proposal, the Bidder's Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized
to do business in the State of Alabama.
A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the County in an amount not less than the contract
price will be required at the signing of the contract. A labor and materials bond in form and terms approved by
the County in an amount not less than the contract price, insuring payment for all labor and materials, shall also
be required at the signing of the contract. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the County at the time of
the signing of the contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications. The right is
reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to
change the amount of said Contract.
Liquidated damages for non-completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in
accordance with the terms of the Contract.
Specifications are on file and may be seen at the office of the Facilities Design and Construction, 7th Floor West,
South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, and at the offices of Jerry Pate
Design, 301 Schubert Dr, Pensacola, FL 32504. or at the offices of Thompson Engineering, 2970 Cottage Hill
Road, Suite 190, Mobile AL, 36606. Specifications may be obtained
at the office of Jerry Pate Design (850.479.4653). by depositing One Hundred ($100.00) dollars for each set. This
deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime Contractor Bidder upon return of the documents in reusable
condition within ten (10) days after Bid Opening for up to two (2) sets. The cost of and return of additional sets
of Specifications shall be in accordance with Section 39-2-3 in the code of Alabama 1975. No specifications will
be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.
All prospective bidders shall have a representative present at a Mandatory Pre-bid Conference that was held on
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., on-site at 3700 St Andrews Drive, Mobile AL, 36693. All contractors not
having a representative at this meeting will be disqualified from bidding on this project.
No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly licensed
and qualified to perform the work described herein in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of
Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current certificate to engage in general contracting in the State
of Alabama, issued by the State of Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as
required by Section 34-8-2, Code of Alabama (1975). Any contractor that desires to bid as a prime contractor
must have at least one of the following major classifications of license per Section 230-X-1-.27 of the State of
Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors Administrative Code:
(SC) Golf Course
Out of state corporations shall furnish a certificate of authority to transact business in Alabama. Out of state
limited liability companies shall provide proof of registration to transact business in this state.
Bidders must have completed three golf course projects in the last five years (or five projects in the last ten
years) of similar or greater scope that included the construction of greens to USGA recommended specifications
and the installation of a complete irrigation system. The bidder must have five years of continuous golf course
construction experience and be licensed golf course contractor registered to do business in the State of Alabama
for such work, and be a member in good standing of the Golf Course Builders Association of America. The
qualified bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of
the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Contractors shall be licensed for the classification for
GOLF COURSE CONSTRUCTION. Qualified bidders must also include their current license number on the
Proposal Form. Bids in the amount of $50,000 or more, not submitted in accordance with this requirement,
shall be rejected and shall not be read.
Prior to the award of a competitively bid contract to a contractor having one or more employees in the state of
Alabama, Alabama law requires that the contractor provide the county proof of enrolment in E-Verify (see
All Bidders must be registered in www.SAM.gov for the purposes of confirming suspension status. Mobile
County will verify that the contractor or its principles, does not appear on the federal government’s Federal
Excluded Parties List prior to executing an agreement of contract with the entity.
No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent
of the County Commission of Mobile County.
Any contract awarded under this solicitation will be subject to all applicable terms and conditions in 2 C.F.R.
Part 200 (including Appendix II to Part 200).
COUNTY COMMISSION OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
BY: CONNIE HUDSON, PRESIDENT
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the County Commission, in the Mobile Government Plaza, Alabama, Eighth Floor
South Tower, Mobile, AL, until 10:00 AM Central Standard Time, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 , and then publicly
opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Mobile County and described
as follows:
Project Name: WEST MOBILE COUNTY PARK IMPROVEMENTS
2275 LEROY STEVENS RD MOBILE, AL
Project Number: CIP-2021-008
Project Summary: Improvements to the North and South Ballfields including fencing, bleachers, field
improvements, Concession building exterior renovations and other Work as specified and/or shown on
Drawings.
Two Hundred Forty (240) calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.
Notice: Specialty Athletic Field Company is required for portions of the Work of this Project.
Pre-bid approval is required for Specialty Athletic Field Company, proposing to perform work related to
reconstruction of the ball fields infield areas. Only pre-bid approved Specialty Athletic Field companies,
submitting qualifications and named in Addendum as pre-bid approved, will be eligible to participate in the
construction of Project. Specialty Athletic Field company shall have a minimum of seven (7) years in business
providing similar work to that of this Project and providing such work using a cone and dual slope laser.
Requirements for submitting pre-bid qualifications are included in the Project Documents. Submittal of pre-bid
qualifications shall be made not less than seven (7) calendar days prior to date for receipt of Bids.
All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check
drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder's Bond, payable to Mobile County, Alabama, for an amount not less than
five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but no more than ten thousand ($10,000) dollars, shall be filed with the
proposal, the Bidder's Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized
to do business in the State of Alabama.
A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the County in an amount not less than the contract
price will be required at the signing of the contract. A labor and materials bond in form and terms approved by
the County in an amount not less than the contract price, insuring payment for all labor and materials, shall also
be required at the signing of the contract. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the County at the time of
the signing of the contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications. The right is
reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to
change the amount of said Contract.
Liquidated damages for non-completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in
accordance with the terms of the Contract.
Bid Documents are on file and may be seen at the office of the Environmental Services Department, 7th Floor
West, South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, and at the offices of THE
ARCHITECTS GROUP, INC. 710 DOWNTOWNER BLVD. MOBILE, AL 36609 251.343.1811. Bid Documents may be
obtained at the office of THE ARCHITECTS GROUP, INC. (TAG) by depositing (CHECK ONLY MADE OUT TO THE
ARCHITECTS GROUP) TWO HUNDRED ($200.00) dollars for each set. This deposit shall be refunded in full to
each prime Contractor Bidder upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after Bid
Opening for up to two (2) sets. The cost of and return of additional sets of Specifications shall be in accordance
with Section 39-2-3 in the code of Alabama 1975. No Bid Documents will be issued to contractors later than
twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.
All prospective bidders shall have a representative present at a Mandatory Pre-bid Conference that will be held
on 1:00 PM Central Standard Time, Monday, April 10, 2023, on-site 2275 Leroy Stevens Road. All contractors
not having a representative at this meeting will be disqualified from bidding on this project. No bids will be
considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly licensed and qualified to
submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall
include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors,
Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non-
residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do
business in the State of Alabama.
Prior to the award of a competitively bid contract to a contractor having one or more employees in the state of
Alabama, Alabama law requires that the contractor provide the County proof of enrolment in E-Verify (see
If applicable to a contract resulting from this bid invitation, the successful bidder must comply with the Mobile
County Contractor Felony Investigation, available in the Engineering Department, or online at
No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the
consent of the County Commission of Mobile County,
COUNTY COMMISSION OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
BY: CONNIE HUDSON, PRESIDENT
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the County Commission of Mobile County, Alabama, in the Mobile Government
Plaza, Eighth Floor South Tower, Mobile, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023; and then
publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Mobile County and
described as follows:
Project: Memories Fish Camp, Boat Ramp Improvement
Project No.: MCPI-MBR(001)
Project Description: The Memories Fish Camp Boat Ramp Improvements project is in Mobile County, Alabama
at 4901 Fowl River Rd, Theodore Alabama 36582. The project consists of replacing the boat launch, demolishing
the existing dilapidated docks and constructing a new dock adjacent to the boat ramp, replacing the dilapidated
timber bulkhead with shoreline protection, ADA accessible kayak launch, and improvements to the parking
lot. 120 calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.
All bids must be on blank forms provided in the specifications and submitted in its entire ty. A cashier’s check
drawn on an Alabama bank or a bidder's bond, payable to Mobile County, Alabama, for an amount not less than
five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), shall be filed
with the bid, as a bid guaranty. The bidder's bond shall be prepared on the form specified and issued by a
surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.
A performance bond in the form and terms approved by the County in an amount not less than the contract
price will be required at the signing of the contract. A labor and materials bond in the form and terms approved
by the County in an amount not less than the contract price, insuring payment for all labor and materials, shall
also be required at the signing of the contract. In addition, the contractor must furnish to the County at the time
of the signing of the contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications. The right is
reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to
change the amount of said contract.
Liquidated damages for non-completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in
accordance with the terms of the contract.
Specifications are on file and may be viewed at Mobile County Environmental Services, 7th Floor, South Tower,
205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama and at the office of Moffatt & Nichol, 11 N. Water Street, Suite 20220,
Mobile, Alabama. Specifications may be obtained by prime contractor bidders by emailing the Project Engineer
at atinsley@moffattnichol.com. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing
Office with 24-hour notice (send notice to: atinsley@moffattnichol.com), during the hours indicated above,
upon payment of a deposit of $100.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction,
handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Cashier’s checks for Bidding Documents shall be
payable
to “Moffatt & Nichol.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Is suing Office. Neither
Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding
Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Of fice. No Specifications will
be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.
A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held 11am on Monday April 3, 2023 on site at 4901 Fowl River Road,
Theodore, Alabama. All prospective bidders should have a representative present at the pre-bid conference.
No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Ala bama, is properly licensed
and qualified to perform the work described herein in accord ance with all applicable laws of the State of
Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current certificate to engage in general contracting in the State
of Alabama, is sued by the State of Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as
required by Section 34-8-2, Code of Alabama (1975). Any contractor that desires to bid as a prime contractor
must have at least one of the following major classi fications of license per Section 230-X-1-.27 of the State of
Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors Administrative Code:
1.c.) Highways and Streets
1.d) Municipal and Utility
1.e) Heavy and Railroad Construction
Out of state corporations shall furnish a certificate of authority to transact business in Al abama. Out of state
limited liability companies shall provide proof of registration to transact business in this state.
Prior to the award of a competitively bid contract to a contractor having one or more em ployees in the State of
Alabama, Alabama law requires that the contractor provide the County proof of enrollment in E-Verify (see
All Bidders must be registered in www.SAM.gov for the purposes of confirming suspen sion status. Mobile
County will verify that the contractor or its principles, does not appear on the federal government’s Federal
Excluded Parties List prior to executing an agree ment of contract with the entity.
No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the
consent of the County Commission of Mobile County, Alabama
COUNTY COMMISSION OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
BY: CONNIE HUDSON, PRESIDENT
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the Satsuma City School System, Central
office, 220 Baker Road, Satsuma, Alabama until 2:00 PM (local prevailing time), MARCH 30, 2023; and
thereafter opened publicly for construction of:
OLD ELEMENTARY CLASSROOM WING RENOVATIONS FOR
SATSUMA CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM, SATSUMA, ALABAMA
The work includes approximately 18,266 sf of renovations and addition to the existing building, with all trades
incorporated in the general contract.
Bid Documents are on file and may be seen at the Office of Satsuma City School System, Central office, 220 Baker
Road, Satsuma, Alabama, and at the offices of PH&J Architects, Inc., 807 South McDonough Street, Montgomery,
Alabama.
Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through
Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com). Questions pertaining to accessing the web site
should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “private jobs” then enter job key
“phjarch” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents by either of two methods as directed
below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:
Alabama Graphics
350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave.
Montgomery, Alabama 36104
Method 1 – Plan Deposit: Bidders may obtain complete sets of Bid Documents in hard copy from Alabama
Graphics upon deposit of $200.00 per set. This deposit will be refunded, in full on up to two (2) sets, to Bidders
submitting a bonafide bid upon their return of the set(s) in good condition within 10 days of the bid date. Sets
returned for deposit shall be sent to Alabama Graphics. Additional sets for Bidders, subcontractors and vendors
may be obtained for the same deposit amount per set. Those sets will be refunded less the cost of printing and
handling, which is believed to be the same as the amount of the deposit. Deposits will only be received by check
made out to PH&J Architects, Inc. and mailed or hand delivered to Alabama Graphics. The cost and return of
additional sets shall be in accordance with Section 39-2-3 of the Code of Alabama.
Method 2 – Purchase of Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies (full or partial sets) OR full sets of
electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the web site upon non refundable payment to Alabama
Graphics. Partial sets will only be issued at the bidder’s specific request for particular documents and with the
understanding that it is the bidder’s responsibility to have viewed the entire set of documents to determine
what parts are required for him to submit a responsive bid.
Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the
purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic
or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications by either method will be notified of all
addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.
Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama,
respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid
qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence
thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.
A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m., local time on MARCH 21, 2023, at the same location where bids
will be received, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at this
Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for General Contractors and Sub-contractors.
This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the owner intends to implement this program.
Bidders must comply with Alabama House Bill 289 (Act 2009-657) in reference to Fire Alarm Systems.
Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least
30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the
Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds if award exceeds $50,000 and evidence
of specified insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject
all bids and to waive irregularities.
Satsuma City School System By; PH&J ARCHITECTS, INC. Dr. Tim Guinn 807 S. McDonough St.(36104)
Superintendent of Schools P.O. Box 215 (36101) Montgomery, Alabama Telephone (334) 265-8781 Email:
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the Satsuma City School System, Central
office, 220 Baker Road, Satsuma, Alabama until 3:00 PM (local prevailing time), MARCH 30, 2023; and
thereafter opened publicly for construction of:
HIGH SCHOOL LOCKER ROOMS RENOVATIONS FOR SATSUMA CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM, SATSUMA,
ALABAMA
The work includes renovation to approximately 9,920 sf of area, with all trades incorporated in the general
contract.
Bid Documents are on file and may be seen at the Office of Satsuma City School System, Central office, 220 Baker
Road, Satsuma, Alabama, and at the offices of PH&J Architects, Inc., 807 South McDonough Street, Montgomery,
Alabama.
Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through
Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com). Questions pertaining to accessing the web site
should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “private jobs” then enter job key
“phjarch” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents by either of two methods as directed
below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:
Alabama Graphics
350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave.
Montgomery, Alabama 36104
Method 1 – Plan Deposit: Bidders may obtain complete sets of Bid Documents in hard copy from Alabama
Graphics upon deposit of $50.00 per set. This deposit will be refunded, in full on up to two (2) sets, to Bidders
submitting a bonafide bid upon their return of the set(s) in good condition within 10 days of the bid date. Sets
returned for deposit shall be sent to Alabama Graphics. Additional sets for Bidders, subcontractors and vendors
may be obtained for the same deposit amount per set. Those sets will be refunded less the cost of printing and
handling, which is believed to be the same as the amount of the deposit. Deposits will only be received by check
made out to PH&J Architects, Inc. and mailed or hand delivered to Alabama Graphics. The cost and return of
additional sets shall be in accordance with Section 39-2-3 of the Code of Alabama.
Method 2 – Purchase of Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies (full or partial sets) OR full sets of
electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the web site upon non-refundable payment to
Alabama Graphics. Partial sets will only be issued at the bidder’s specific request for particular documents and
with the understanding that it is the bidder’s responsibility to have viewed the entire set of documents to
determine what parts are required for him to submit a responsive bid.
Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the
purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic
or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications by either method will be notified of all
addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.
This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the owner intends to implement this program.
Bidders must comply with Alabama House Bill 289 (Act 2009-657) in reference to Fire Alarm Systems
Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama,
respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid
qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence
thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.
A Pre-Bid Conference will not be held. Bidders wishing to visit the site shall make arrangements as set for in
Section 0011 of the Project Manual.
Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least
30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the
Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds, if award exceeds $50,000, and
evidence of specified insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding
Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.
Satsuma City School System By; PH&J ARCHITECTS, INC. Dr. Tim Guinn 807 S. McDonough St.(36104)
Superintendent of Schools P.O. Box 215 (36101) Montgomery, Alabama Telephone (334) 265-8781 Email:
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the State of Alabama Department of Mental Health at the office of Bryan
Penn, Office of Land & Asset Management Director, Alabama Department of Mental Health, 100 North Union
Street - Ste. 480, Montgomery, AL 36130-1410 (U.S. Postal Service) until 11:00 AM CDT, Thursday, March 30,
2023 for the Re-Roofing the McCafferty House at Searcy Hospital DCM No. 2022270 at which time and place they
will be publicly opened and read..
The scope of the work includes but is not limited to Base Bid, Add Alternate No. One, and Add Alternate No. Two.
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the State of Alabama Department of Mental Health in an amount not
less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the
bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents
will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Richard B. Hudgens Architect, Inc. located at
520 Dallas Avenue, Selma, Alabama 36701, and online at McGraw-Hill Dodge (http://construction.com), and
CMD-Reed (https://www.constructconnect.com). All bids must be based upon the drawings and specifications
Bid Documents for General Contractors may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, 350 East Jeff Davis Ave.,
Montgomery, AL 36104, ph: 334-263-0529. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and
dealers, may be obtained from same source.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on site at the McCafferty House at Searcy Hospital, Mount Vernon, AL 36560 on
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT.
Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Awarding Authority or copies thereof. All bidders
bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be
licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license
before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Awarding Authority; the bidder shall show such
evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which
the proposal is delivered. The Awarding Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive
technical errors if, in the Awarding Authority’s judgment, the best interests of the Awarding Authority will
thereby be promoted. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 calendar days subsequent to the opening of
the bids without the consent of the State of Alabama Department of Mental Health.
State of Alabama Department of Mental Health
(Awarding Authority)
Richard B. Hudgens Architect, Inc.
Post Office Box 1467
Selma, Alabama 36702
(334) 874-1335 Phone
Richard Hudgens, AIA
(Architect)
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
CAFETERIA EQUIPMENT – INSTALLED
Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board
of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at
its offices located in the Purchasing Department,
1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M., then
publicly opened and read aloud.
Bid forms and specifications can be found on the
Mobile County School System’s website:
purchasing.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked
up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass
Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M.
Should you have any questions, please
call Julie Morgan at (251) 221-4473.
BID ON: CAFETERIA EQUIPMENT - INSTALLED
BID #23-11
BID DATE: TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED
for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference
will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.
at Shepard Elementary School
3980-B Burma Road
Mobile, AL 36693
BID ON: SHEPARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
PLAYGROUNDS
BSC #23-08
BID DATE: Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
Notice of Intent to Sell:
Request for Proposals, for the following real property: 720 Museum Drive, Mobile, AL 36608 (Lot 2). The City of
Mobile is seeking proposals to purchase and redevelop this property for multifamily residential use. The site is
currently zoned as residential (R1); however, the property can be considered for rezoning to a more suitable
category, depending on the plans. It is expected that the selected respondent will rezone the property as needed,
with city staff support. Requests for Proposals are available at the following
links: https://www.cityofmobile.org/services/business/bids/ and https://www.cityofmobile.org/real-estate-
listings/ . Proposals shall include at a minimum the following items: a) total purchase price; b) proposed use and
development of the property; c) name, address, telephone number, and legal organization of purchaser; d) name
of principal authorized to act on behalf of the purchaser; e) timeline from purchase to occupancy; and, f)
financial capability proof. Proposals shall be in writing, signed by the prospective purchaser, and received in the
Bid Box, 9th Floor, South Tower, in a sealed envelope, marked “City of Mobile Bids” no later than Wednesday,
April 5, 2023 @ 2:00 PM local time. Proposals will NOT be accepted in the Real Estate Department. The City
reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received in response to this notice and the published Request
for Proposals.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design
and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South,
Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13th until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 220338 –
Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Roof Replacement located at 1025 18th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205 at which time they will be opened and read. Prime Contractors that are properly licensed
for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how
to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid
date above, and click on the specific project number. Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to
submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review
applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications
received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered. A Prebid Conference for all
Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Building at
the above address at 10am Central Time Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Bid Documents will be available from the
UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF THOMASVILLE, ALABAAMA
2022 WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed bids for the 2022 Water System Improvements CMGM220118 will be received at Thomasville City Hall
located at 559 West Front Street North, Thomasville, AL 36784, until Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.
local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project includes the following Work: The installation of approximately 45,000 LF of 3” and 6” Water Main
and all related appurtenances.
A PRE-BID MEETING is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Thomasville City Hall 559 West
Front Street North, Thomasville, AL 36784. Attendance is non-mandatory, but encouraged.
Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 1906 E Three Notch Street,
Andalusia, Alabama 36421, Attn: Patsy Stinson patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may
examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m.
– 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above,
upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or
$100.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution,
therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of
Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be
responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other
than the Issuing Office.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to
the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects "successfully
completed" in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in
this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor's Licensing Law of the State of
Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit
with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.
All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors
must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of
license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such
evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is
delivered.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.
Honorable Sheldon Day, Mayor
City of Thomasville
559 West Front Street North
Thomasville, AL 36784
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
IFB 23-018 Installation of Various Flushing Stations
CONDITIONS
The Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile will accept bids for the Installation of
Various Flushing Stations in our Purchasing Department Bid Box located at 4725 Moffett Road Suite A, Mobile,
AL 36618 no later than 1:00 p.m. local time on March 20, 2023. Award will be by Total Cost. The bidder offers
and agrees, if this bid is accepted, to furnish the items as defined in the specifications for the unit price set
opposite each item. Pricing shall be FOB Mobile, Alabama. All items shall be delivered to the job site as needed.
The bidder shall state the expected length of delivery time on the Bid Form.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on March 16, 2023 at the Springhill Tank located at N.
McGregor. Bidder understands and agrees that manufacturer and part numbers are provided for descriptive
purposes only. Items of equal or better quality will be considered but must be approved by MAWSS in writing.
Upon delivery, if the quality, durability or performance of any product represented as equal or better is
determined by MAWSS to be unsatisfactory, MAWSS will require a suitable substitute or will require that the
originally specified item be delivered, at the unit price originally offered by bidder. No substitution for items to
be provided pursuant to this contract shall be permitted during the contract period without the express written
consent of MAWSS. All items provided shall be for commercial use and for the purposes reflected in the contract
documents. No bid on closed out or discontinued item(s) will be accepted. Item(s) that have a determinable shelf
life must be disclosed at the time of bid submittal. Bidder understands that his/her bid shall be good and may
not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) calendar days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids.
Bidder understands and agrees that quantities will be purchased by MAWSS on an “as needed” basis to replenish
inventory. MAWSS shall not be committed to the purchase of a pre-established minimum quantity for any one
item. A bidder may not modify its bid after bid opening. Errors in the extension of unit prices stated in a bid or in
multiplication, division, addition or subtraction in a bid may be corrected by the MAWSS Purchasing Buyer prior
to award. In such cases, unit prices shall not be changed. It is the responsibility of the bidder to determine prior
to the bid opening whether any amendment, additions, deletions or changes of any type have been made to this
Invitation for Bid, Conditions, Specifications, Bid Form or any of the other bid documents. Bid documents and
any amendments made to this bid will be posted on our website at www.mawss.com.
A copy of the SDP (Supplier Diversity Program) policy that applies to this Invitation For Bid can be furnished
upon request. It is the responsibility of the bidder to read and meet the requirements of this policy. Please
contact the Supplier Diversity Program Manager, Felicia Thomas, at 251-694-3194 or fthomas@mawss.com for
any questions regarding ths policy. Bidders MUST acknowledge receipt of this policy and submit all the required
documentation with the bid proposal.
A copy of the SDP (Supplier Diversity Program) policy that applies to this Invitation For Bid can be found on our
website by clicking on the following link:
https://www.mawss.com/uploads/final---supplier-diversity-17-01---approved-1-7-21-(updated-changes-2-3-
2021).pdf.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS OF REQUEST FOR BIDS:
Sealed proposals will be received by Dauphin Island Sea Lab/Mobile Bay National Estuary Program on April 7,
2023, until 2 PM (CDT), for Deer River Shoreline and Marsh Restoration Project in Theodore, AL. The work
consists of creating 19-acres of tidal marsh. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 31 at 10 AM
(CDT) at Thompson Engineering, 2970 Cottage Hill Rd, Suite #190, Mobile, AL 36606. Inquiries should be
directed to: Jason Kudulis, jkudulis@mobilebaynep.com; 251-459-8872. Full details of this offering can be
obtained by visiting: https://www.mobilebaynep.com/assets/uploads/main/Deer-River-NTC.pdf
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR MODULAR CLASSROOM AND OFFICES
TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL
BID #2023-05
SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Business Office, Room 150, at the Business Technology Center of
Bishop State Community College, 351 North Broad Street, Mobile, Alabama 36603 until Wednesday, March 29,
2023, at 2:00 PM CST for installation of Modular Classroom and Offices for the Truck Driving School located at
4551 Halls Mill Road, Mobile, AL 36693. Bid Documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) is posted on Bishop
State Community College’s website (www.bishop.edu/open-bids-rfps). Bishop State Community College intends
to award a single contract to a single contractor. The Owner will accept bids only from firms which demonstrate
their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this Project. All Bids must be submitted on
proposal forms furnished using the forms included in the bid document. Owner: Kenny Holder Director of
Facilities 251-405-7127 kholder@bishop.edu
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
NUISANCE ABATEMENTS
Legal Notice
City of Mobile, Mobile, County, AL
Notice of Nuisance Abatement
Action is pending before the City Council of Mobile to declare the named properties a nuisance. This action may
result in its repair or demolition with costs secured by liens. Anyone with an interest in the property should
contact the City of Mobile at 311 immediately.
1. 4400 GOVERNMENT BOULEVARD – Legal Description: THAT CERTAIN LOT OF LAND FORMED BY A LINE
DESC AS FOLL TO WIT: TO THE POB COM AT THE SW COR OF SEC 11 T5S R2W OF THE ST STEPHENS
MERIDIAN AL RUN ELY ALG THE S/L OF SD SEC 11 A DIS OF 111.73 FT TO A PT SD PT BEING ON A PROJ
OF THE E RWL OF U S HWY 90 TH WITH A DEFL ANG OF 56 DEG 19 MIN TO THE LT RUN NELY ALG A PROJ
OF THE E RWL OF U S HWY 90 A DIS OF 1159.54 FT TO A PT TH WITH A DEFL ANG OF 90 DEG 00 MIN TO
THE LT RUN NWLY A DIS OF 250 FT TO A PT ON THE W RWL OF U S HWY 90 TH WITH A DEFL OF 90 DEG
00 MIN TO THE RT RUN NELY ALG SD W RWL OF U S HWY 90 A DIS OF 120 FT TO THE POB OF THE PPTY
HEREIN DESC FROM SD POB TH WITH A DEFL OF 89 DEG 38 MIN 30 SEC TO THE LT RUN NWLY A DIS OF
200 FT TH WITH AN INT ANG OF 90 DEG 21 MIN 30 SEC RUN NELY A DIS OF 278.85 FT TH WITH AN INT
ANG OF 90 DEG 00 MIN RUN SELY A DIS OF 200 FT TO A PT ON SD W RWL OF U S HWY 90 TH RUN SWLY
ALG SD W ROWL OF U S HWY 90 A DIS OF 35.22 FT TO A PT TH AN INT INT ANG OF 180 DEG 01 MIN RUN
SWLY ALG SD W RWL A DIS OF 244.78 FT TO THE POB CONTG 1.28 ACRES M/L #SEC 11 T5S R2W #MP33
01 11 3 002
2. 5500 KAISER COURT – Legal Description: LOT 15 LEBARON WOODS UNIT 7 MBK 28 P 113 #SEC 03 T4S
R2W #MP28 02 03 2 001
3. 282 LAUREL DRIVE – Legal Description: LOTS 24 & 25 BLK 5 HARTWELL PL MBK 3 PG 315 #SEC 44 T4S
R1W #MP29 02 44 0 030
4. 613 LIVE OAK STREET – Legal Description: LOT 11 TISDALE SUBD FISHER TRACT S/D A/K/A NO 6 LIVE
OAK ST DBK 75 NS P 260 #SEC 13 T4S R1W #MP29 06 13 0 002
5. 952 MOBILE STREET – Legal Description: LOT 269 TRINITY GARDENS EST SOUTH MBK 4/21 #SEC 44
T4S R1W #MP29 02 44 0 025
6. 928 NELLIE STREET – Legal Description: LOTS 18 & 19 BLK 1 ARLINGTON TERRACE DBK 156 PG 256
#SEC 36 T4S R1W #MP29 11 36 0 002
7. 650 ST MICHAEL STREET – Legal Description: BEG NW COR DEARBORN & ST MICHAEL STS TH WLY ALG
N/S ST MICHAEL ST 55 FT(S) TH NLY 48 FT(S) TH ELY 55 FT(S ) TH SLY 48 FT(S) TO POB BEING PART
GRT SEC 40 T4S R1W #SEC 40 T4S R1W #MP29 06 40 0 010
8. 217 NORMAN STREET – Legal Description: COMG AT PT AT SW COR NORMAN & LOLA (SOMETIMES
CALLED CAMP) STS THEN RUN SLY ALG W/L NORMAN ST 36.5 FT TO PT THEN WLY 127 FT TO PT THEN
NLY 30 FT TO PT THEN ELY 127 FT TO BEG BEING LOT 1 LOUIS TOUART SUBDIV DBK 90 P 291 BEING ON
S/S LOLA ST #SEC 40 T6S R1E #MP29 06 40 0 007
9. 1162 FRY STREET – Legal Description: COMG NW COR FRY & DUNHAM STS TH WLY 248 FT(S) TO BEG TH
CONT WLY 50 FT TH NLY 116.5 FT TH ELY 50 FT TH SLY 116.5 FT TO POB BEING PT GRT SEC 38 T4S R1W
#SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP29 10 38 0 003
10. 2209 LARGO AVENUE – Legal Description: LOT 18 CLAREMONT SUB REC IN MBK 8 P 306 (2209 LARGO
AVE #SEC 04 T5S R2W #MP33 02 04 2 001
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
Legal Notice
City of Mobile, Mobile, County, AL
Notice of Nuisance Abatement
Action is pending before the City Council of Mobile to declare the named properties a nuisance. This action may
result in its repair or demolition with costs secured by liens. Anyone with an interest in the property should
contact the City of Mobile at 311 immediately.
1. 1704 BUTLER STREET – Legal Description: LOTS 2O 21 & 24 BLK 4 LINCOLN PK SUB MBK 4/260 #SEC 44
T7S R3W #MP29 02 44 0 012
2. 1767 LEGRANDE DRIVE - Legal Description: LOT 1 BEAU TERRA SUB 3RD UNIT MBK 9 P 173 #SEC 01 T45
R2W @MP28 01 01 3 000
3. 506 LOTT STREET - Legal Description: BEG AT A PT ON THE W SIDE OF LOTT ST 50 FT N OF THE NW COR
OF LOTT & LOMERY ST RUN TH N ALG THE W SIDE OF LOTT ST 50 FT FOR THE FRONT OF SAID LOT TH WLY
105 FT M/L TO A PT TH S 49.2 FT TO A PT TH ELY 100 FT TO THE W SIDE OF LOTT ST
TO THE PT FO BEG LYING ON THE W SIDE OF LOT 7 SQUARE 5 MAYSVILLE DBK 98 P 125 N.S. #SEC 28 T4S
R1W #MP29 10 28 1 002
4. 1570 ORANGE STREET - Legal Description: LOT 11 BLK 5 TROPICAL PL DB K 117 P 81 #SEC 28 T4S R1W
#MP29 10 28 4 004
5. 1260 PECAN STREET - Legal Description: FR NE COR OF PECAN ST & LIVE OAK ST RUN ELY ALG N/L OF
PECAN ST 177.5 FT TO POB OF PAR HEREIN DESC TH CONT TO RUN ELY ALG N/L OF PECAN ST 22.5 FT TO PT
TH RUN NLY & PAR WITH E/L OF LIVE OAK ST 110 FT TO PT TH WLY & PAR WITH N/L OF PECAN ST 22.5 FT
TO PT TH RUN SLY & PAR WITH E/L OF LIVE OAK ST 110 FT TO PECAN ST & POB
#SEC 13 T4S R1W #MP29 06 13 0 002
6. 1815 PLEASANT AVENUE- Legal Description: BEG 255 FT SWLY ALG SE/S PL EASANT AVE FROM
ITS INTERSE CTION WITH SW/S ST STEPHENS RD TH SELY ALG NE BDRY OF JONES TRT DBK 151 PG 47 89 FT-
S- TO S BDRY SD TRT TH SWLY ALG S BDRY 86 FT TH NW LY & PAR WITH N BDRY OF JON ES TRT 100 FT-S-
M/L TO SE/ S PLEASANT AVE TH NELY ALG SD SE/S 84 FT TO POB BEG PART OF GRT SEC 44 #SEC 44 T4S R1W
#MP29 02 44 0 033
7. 1109 STATE STREET - Legal Description: COMG ON S/S OF STATE ST 202 FT W OF SW COR OF STATE &
KENNEDY STS THEN WLY ON S/S OF STATE ST 34.67 FT THEN S/LY & PAR WITH KENNEDY ST 142.33 FT
THEN ELY 24.75 FT THEN N/LY PAR WITH KENNEDY ST 141.5 FT TO BEG BEING PT GRT SEC 40 T4S R1W
#SEC 40 T4S R1W #MP29 06 40 0 004
8. 1111 SPRINGHILL AVENUE - Legal Description: COMG AT NW COR OF OAK & HALLETT STS TH RUN W 300
FT (S) TO POB TH CONT W 44.22 FT TH NLY 227 FT(S) TH E 38.53 FT TH N 225.1 FT TH ELY 54.08 FT TH S 100
FT TH SE 35 FT TH N 100 FT TH E 35 FT TH S 275 FT(S) TH W 126 FT TH S 227 FT(S) TO POB #SEC 40 T4S R1W
#MP29 06 40 0 009
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
Legal Notice
City of Mobile, Mobile, County, AL
Notice of Nuisance Abatement
Action is pending before the City Council of Mobile to declare the named properties a nuisance. This action may
result in its repair or demolition with costs secured by liens. Anyone with an interest in the property should
contact the City of Mobile at 311 immediately.
1. 2623 FIRST AVENUE – Legal Description: LOT 567 TRINITY GARDENS 4TH ADD MBK 4 PGS 195-196 #SEC
44 T4S R1W #MP29 02 44 0 009
2. 459 HOLCCOMBE AVENUE - Legal Description: LOTS 21-22 BLK 25 BON AIR ESTATE DBK 156 P 374 #SEC 28
T4S R1W #MP29 10 28 2 002
3. 2661 NALL STREET - Legal Description: LOT 6 BLK 1 S MILLVILLE S/D DBK 128 N S P 253 #SEC 23 T4S R1W
#MP29 07 23 0 002
4. 408 ST CHARLES AVENUE - Legal Description: LOT 6 MODESTA SATORIA PLAT DBK 156 P 592 #SEC 44 T4S
R1W #MP29 02 44 0 030
5. 3903 VALLAS DRIVE - Legal Description: LOT C PETE VALLAS COURT RESUBD OF LOTS 4 – 10 MBK 19 PG
108 #SEC 40 T5S R1W #MP32 11 40 0 002
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
Legal Notice
City of Mobile, Mobile, County, AL
Notice of Nuisance Abatement
Action is pending before the City Council of Mobile to declare the named properties a nuisance. This action may
result in its repair or demolition with costs secured by liens. Anyone with an interest in the property should
contact the City of Mobile at 311 immediately.
1. 356 BURTON AVENUE – Legal Description: BEG AT A PT 39 FT S OF NW COR OF LOT 6 BLK F OF NEESE
ADDN TO CRICHTON MBK 4 NS PG 168 TH CONT ALG W/L OF LOT 6 & E/S OF BURTON AVE 56 FT M/L TO
S/L OF LOT 6 & N BDRY OF THE DRAIN CANAL TH NELY ALG SD DRAIN CANAL 139.7 FT M/L TO E/L OF
SD LOT 6 TH NLY ALG E/L OF LOT 6 35 FT TH SWLY 142 FT M/L TO THE W/ROW OF BURTON AVE AND
THE POB #SEC 18 T4S R1W #MP29 08 18 1 001
2. 1056 GHENT STREET – Legal Description: LOT 7 BLK 6 TOULMIN TRT DBK 112 N S P 175 #SEC 28 T4S
R1W #MP29 10 28 4 001
3. 611 MCDONOUGH STREET – Legal Description: LOT 41 MCDONOUGH SUBDIV DBK 156 P 495 GRT SEC 44
T4S R1W #SEC 44 T4S R1W #MP29 02 44 0 015
4. 1950 SABBATH STREET – Legal Description: E 75 FT OF S 40 FT OF LOT 8 & E 75 FT OF N 10 FT OF LOT 9
BLK 2 FULTON HOMES DBK 156 N.S. P 426-427 #SEC 28 T4S R1W #MP29 10 28 3 002
5. 1703 WEXFORD STREET – Legal Description: LOT 4 SQR 23 TOULMIN TRACT DBK 112/175 #SEC 28 T4S
R1W #MP29 10 28 4 002
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground, LLC has completed the contract with the USS Alabama
Battleship Commission for Below Grade Storm Drain Repairs Near Pier (Volkert Proj. No. 1165001). Any claims
held against same shall be itemized, notarized and presented to the USS Alabama Battleship Commission at its
offices or same will be barred.
Lagniappe HD February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
1) Project: USA Health Children’s and Women’s – 5th Floor Sprinkler System.
GC: Triple “A” Fire Protection, Inc., PO Box 1037, Semmes, AL 36575
Owner: University of South Alabama, PO Box 40190, Mobile, AL 36640
Architect: Walcott Adams Verneuille, 1 South School Street Fairhope, AL 36532
Completion Date: 01/23/2023
Lagniappe HD February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Double
AA Construction Company, LLC has completed the Contract for Roof Replacement at Gilliard Elementary
School 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway Mobile, AL 36605 and have made request for final settlement of said
Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should
immediately notify PH&J Architects, Inc. 807 South McDonough Street Montgomery, AL 36104 (334) 265-8781
Double AA Construction Company, LLC 8735 Lott Road Wilmer, Alabama 36587
Lagniappe HD February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that MAK Environmental,
LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Carver Roberson Interior Demolition Package 1 Bishop State
Community College at 414 Stanton Rd. Mobile, AL 36617 for the State of Alabama and the City of Mobile, and
have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or
otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills Cawood 2400 5 th Ave S Suite
200, Birmingham, AL 35233.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Persons Service Corp.,
Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction at USA Health Care Authority, 2451 University Hospital
Drive, Mobile, AL 36617, USA #21-30A, for the State of Alabama and the City of Mobile and have made request
for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection
with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc. 2600 Eastchase Lane, Suite 200
Montgomery, AL 36117 Persons Services Corp. 4474 Halls Mill Road Mobile, AL 36693
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Standard Roofing of
Montgomery, Inc. has completed the Contract for Roofing Restoration & Repairs for Building the Center for
Nursing and Health Sciences-ACCS Project No: 2022 137 BISHOP at Bishop State Community College 351 Broad
Street
Mobile, AL 36603 for the State of Alabama and the City of Mobile, and have made request for final settlement of
said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project
should immediately notify
Standard Roofing of Montgomery, Inc.
PO Box 1309 (36102)
516 North McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Thomas Industries,
Inc., has completed the contract for Alabama Port Authority International Trade Center Penthouse Roof
Replacement. persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should
immediately notify the Alabama Port Authority – Pete Olivero P.O. Box 1588 Mobile, Al 36633.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James B. Donaghey,
Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the University of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital
– Secondary Loop Replacement at
Mobile, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Mobile and have made request for final settlement of said
Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should
immediately notify
James B. Donaghey, Inc.
1770 Old Shell Rd.
Mobile, AL 36604
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that G.A. West & Co., Inc. has
completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the APM Phase IV
Development-Demolition Package project at the Alabama State Port Authority site in Mobile, AL, Project 11099,
Task 01. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama
State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.
ALABAMA STATE PORT AUTHORITY
P.0. BOX 1588
MOBILE, AL 36633-1588
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Section 16, Title 50 Code of Alabama, 1940, notice is hereby given that Tindle Construction
LLC Contractor has completed the Contract for Family Unit Renovations 2022 for the Chickasaw Housing
Community Chickasaw, Alabama (JDE PROJECT NO. 22-03) for the Chickasaw Housing Authority, Chickasaw,
Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said contract.
Donald W. Tindle
Tindle Construction, Inc.
General Contractor
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF MOBILE, AL
The City of Mobile is applying for an FTA Section 5310 grant from the South Alabama Regional Planning
Commission to provide transportation for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities who participate in the
City Parks & Recreation Department’s SAIL program and other therapeutic programs. A Public Hearing on this
project will be held on March 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the James H. Seals
Community Center, 540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL. Interested citizens may provide oral comments and/or ask
questions during the public hearing.
Lagniappe HD March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned pursuant to the Fictitious Name Statute, the names of all persons
interested in the business or profession carried on under the names of HOUSE OF SON EXPRESS TRUST
ENTERPRISE are doing business as the following: House of Son Express Trust Enterprise d/b/a Rosly Kan, House of
Son Express Trust Enterprise d/b/a Kan, Rosly, House of Son Express Trust Enterprise d/b/a Domus Filii
Unincorporated Association, House of Son Express Trust Enterprise d/b/a Geneva Group, intends to register all of the
said names with the clerk of the probate court of Mobile, Alabama. HOUSE OF SON EXPRESS TRUST
ENTERPRISE- 5319 Highway 90 West Suite 102 No.308, Mobile, Alabama 36619. This notice is being published in
accordance with the requirements of Alabama law.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTION
GRAND BAY FIRE DISTRICT
A fire district trustee election for Place 1 and Place 2 in the Grand Bay Fire District will be held on Tuesday,
March 28, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 12581 Saeger Road, Grand Bay,
Alabama 36541. The question shall appear on the ballot as follows:
GRAND BAY FIRE
DISTRICT TRUSTEE, PLACE 1
Angie Goudreault
Monnie L. Tripp
GRAND BAY FIRE
DISTRICT TRUSTEE, PLACE 2
James Jarrell
Omer L. Oglesby, Sr.
Only those registered voters living within the boundaries of the Grand Bay Fire District are eligible to vote.
Qualified electors who are unable to go to the poll or will be out of town on March 28, 2023, may be eligible to
apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for a regular absentee ballot is March 21, 2023, with an
extension for medical emergency or unexpected business trip. For further information, contact the Probate
Court Election Center at 574-6080. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTION
GRAND BAY FIRE DISTRICT
A referendum election regarding a proposed increase in the annual service charge for the Grand Bay Fire District
will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 12581
Saeger Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541. The referendum question shall appear on the ballot as follows:
Currently, a service charge is assessed to the property owners of the Grand Bay Fire District as follows:
*$35.00 per residence/business except those residences exempt from property tax under Act 48 and Act 91.
Shall there be an increase in the service charge assessed to the property owners of the Grand Bay Fire District to
the following amounts:
*$50.00 per residence except those residences exempt from property tax under Act 48 and Act 91.
* $100.00 per business
YES
NO
Only those registered voters living within the boundaries of the Grand Bay Fire District are eligible to vote.
Qualified electors who are unable to go to the poll or will be out of town on March 28, 2023, may be eligible to
apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for a regular absentee ballot is March 21, 2023, with an
extension for medical emergency or unexpected business trip. For further information, contact the Probate
Court Election Center at 574-6080.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTION
SEVEN HILLS FIRE DISTRICT
A fire district trustee election for Place 1 and Place 2 in the Seven Hills Fire District will be held on Tuesday,
March 28, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Seven Hills Fire Station, 3650 Newman Road, Mobile,
Alabama 36695. The question shall appear on the ballot as follows:
SEVEN HILLS FIRE DISTRICT TRUSTEE, PLACE 1
Daniel E. Holifield
Mike Wilson
SEVEN HILLS FIRE DISTRICT TRUSTEE, PLACE 2
Will Bullard
Destin Richardson
Only those registered voters living within the boundaries of the Seven Hills Fire District are eligible to vote.
Qualified electors who are unable to go to the poll or will be out of town on March 28, 2023, may be eligible to
apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for a regular absentee ballot is March 21, 2023, with an
extension for medical emergency or unexpected business trip. For further information, contact the Probate
Court Election Center at 574-6080.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 22, 2023
Notice of Cancellation of Election
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION and CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a letter of withdrawal has been submitted by one candidate of the Wilmer Fire
District Place 3 Trustee Election leaving Darrell G. Pitts unopposed. Therefore, pursuant to Act No. 90-697, as
amended by Acts 95-445, 97-260 and 2009-358, Darrell G. Pitts is hereby declared elected to the position
sought, with a term to begin immediately, for a period of four (4) years, or until a successor is named or elected.
Therefore, the election to be held on March 28, 2023 in Wilmer Fire District is hereby canceled.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT
TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Mobile proposes to consider the adoption of the below synopsized
amendment to the Ordinance adopted on the 16th day of May, 1967, and known as the “Zoning Ordinance”. The
adoption of such amendment will be considered by the City Council of Mobile in the Auditorium of the
Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 10:30 AM. At such time and place all
persons who desire shall have an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the amendment.
Synopsis of Proposed Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance
The proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance was published in full on the 15th day of March, 2023 in the
Lagniappe.
The proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance concerns the property within the City of Mobile, located
at 6815 Cary Hamilton Road (North side of Cary Hamilton Road at the North terminus of Peary Road).
The proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance changes the classification of the subject property from R-A,
Residential Agricultural District to I-1, Light Industry District. Under the proposed amendment to the Zoning
Ordinance, it shall hereafter be lawful to construct on the subject property any structures and to use the subject
property for any use, as permitted in I-1 districts under the terms of the Zoning Ordinance of May 16, 1967, as
amended. Any construction or erection on the subject property shall be in compliance with the building laws of
the City of Mobile, and shall be approved by the Building Inspector of the City of Mobile. Any such constructed
or erected structure shall be erected or constructed in compliance with the laws of the City of Mobile, including
without limitation the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance of May 16, 1967, as amended. Further, no lot or
parcel shall be used for any use allowed in I-1 districts until the following conditions have been complied with:
1) compliance with the residential buffer requirements of Section 64-4.D. of the Zoning Ordinance; and 2) full
compliance with all municipal codes and ordinances. This proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance shall
be in full force and effect from after its publication and adoption by the Mobile City Council.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY TO
OPERATE A SHUTTLE SERVICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Mobile, Alabama, proposes to consider the application of Lee
Anthony Clarke to operate a shuttle service in the City of Mobile. The adoption of such Certificate will be
considered by the City Council in the Auditorium of the Mobile Government Plaza, located at 205 Government
Street, Mobile, Alabama, on March 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. At such time and place, all persons who desire shall
have an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the proposed resolution.
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF MOBILE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
FIVE YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN
ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE
PROGRAM YEAR 2023-2027 (MAY 1, 2023-APRIL 30, 2028)
30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD
In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Mobile’s (“the City’s) Community & Housing Development
Department has prepared its Five Year Consolidated Plan Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for
Program Years (PY) 2023-2027 (May 1, 2023-April 30, 2028) and is accepting comments for a period of at least
thirty (30) calendar days from the date of publication. This notice is being published in order to afford affected
citizens an opportunity to examine contents and to submit comments relating thereto.
Copies of the City’s Five Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for PY
2023-2027 are available for inspection in the City's Community & Housing Development Department, 205
Government Street, South Tower, 5th Floor, Suite 508 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday,
except legal holidays.
BACKGROUND:
In 1995 the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) introduced a consolidated application
process involving HUD Community Planning and Development (CPD) formula programs: Community
Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Shelter Grants
(ESG). This process replaced at that time all current HUD-CPD planning and application requirements with a
single submission, and satisfied the minimum statutory requirements for the four referenced HUD-CPD formula
programs. The Emergency Shelter Grants were later renamed Emergency Solutions Grant.
In summary, the Consolidated Plan actually serves four separate, but integrated, functions. The Consolidated
Plan is 1) A planning document for the City, which builds on a participatory process; 2) An application for
federal funds under HUD's formula grant programs referenced above; 3) A strategy to be followed in carrying
out HUD programs, and lastly; 4) An action plan that provides a basis for assessing performance.
The City’s Five Year Consolidated Plan covers the period May 1, 2023 thru April 30, 2027 and contains six basic
components: (1) housing and homeless needs assessment, (2) housing market analysis, (3) strategies and
priority needs and objectives, (4) action plan, (5) certifications, (6) monitoring. The action plan and certification
portions of the document must be submitted annually to HUD for approval.
All comments should be submitted in writing on or before Thursday, April 20, 2023 by 4:00 p.m. to the following
address:
Beverly Reed, Assistant Director
Community & Housing Development Department
City of Mobile, Alabama
205 Government St, South Tower, Suite 513
Mobile, AL 36602
The City will consider all timely written views and comments received in response to its Five Year Consolidated
Plan Program Years (PY) 2023-2027 (May 1, 2023-April 30, 2028).
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
NOTICE OF EARLY PUBLIC REVIEW
Floodplain Management (Executive Order 11988)
Wetlands Protection (Executive Order 11990)
To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:
Re: City of Mobile, Alabama Proposed Affordable Housing Programs
PY 2023-2027 (May 1, 2023-April 30, 2028)
CDBG and HOME, Affordable Housing Programs
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile, Alabama (the City) has determined that all or a portion of the
proposed affordable housing programs, projects and activities hereinafter described may be located in the 100
year floodplain boundary area established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as defined by
Executive Order 11988 and/or in areas delineated and provided protective status on the National Wetlands
Inventory Map as defined by Executive Order 11990.
This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section
2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within
and/or affects a floodplain or wetland.
The City is considering the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment
Partnership Program (HOME) funds for use under its affordable housing programs on a City Wide basis during
Program Years (PY) 2023-2027 (May 1, 2023-April 30, 2028) which includes, but is not limited to, Property
Acquisition, Housing Rehabilitation, New Housing Construction, and other eligible activities under the
referenced program regulations and guidelines.
Proposed Affordable Housing Programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment
Partnership (HOME). These reflect the City of Mobile’s proposed Affordable housing programs to be undertaken
under anticipated Entitlement Funding to be received during the period May 1, 2023 thru April 30, 2028 under
the CDBG and HOME programs and included as a part of the City’s Environmental Record created at the time of
award for each of these programs. The following detailed information is provided for reference purposes:
Entitlement Program Grant Numbers: CDBG: B-23-MC-01-0006 Thru B-27-MC-01-0006; HOME: M-23-MC-01-
0203 Thru M-27-MC-01-0203.
Funding Levels and Activity Location: Funding levels vary from year to year depending upon congressional
authorization. All affordable housing activities will be undertaken on a City Wide basis.
Unspecified Site Review Strategy: The locations of each individual property to be acquired or rehabilitated
under the City’s proposed affordable housing programs is not presently known, but the City proposes to
individually review each one once identified to determine if they are in fact located within the 100 year
floodplain boundary area established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA Flood
Insurance Rate Maps or appropriate GIS maps would be utilized to determine if a property submitted for CDBG
and HOME program assistance is in a 100 year floodplain boundary area. Further, flood insurance would be
required in the amount of the assistance provided under the referenced programs for any such property
determined to be within the 100-year floodplain boundary in accordance with regulatory requirements. No
rehabilitation or reconstruction will take place in the Floodway as determined by FEMA.
Proposed Affordable Program Activity Descriptions: The following is a summary of the proposed activities
included in the City’s planned Single Family and Multi-Family Residential Rehabilitation and New Construction
activities to be undertaken by the City under the CDBG and HOME Programs to provide affordable housing
through acquisition, rehabilitation and new construction activities to low and moderate income persons. Any
adjustments to these programs undertaken during Program Years 2023-2027 (May 1, 2023-April 30, 2028) will
be re-evaluated annually.
A. PROJECT: CDBG:
PROPOSED AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAM & ACTIVITIES: CDBG HOUSING REHABILITATION:
$1,019,786.00 (570.202)
Provides for the rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of owner-occupied and rental substandard structures on a
City wide basis, non-profit organization housing service provider agreements, and associated program operation
costs. Also includes loan processing and servicing costs, inspections, and other services related to assisting
owners, tenants, contractors, and other entities, participating or seeking to participate in rehabilitation activities
authorized under this section. Detailed descriptions of these and other housing related programs are available
in the Community and Housing Development Department, 205 Government Street, Room 515, Mobile, Al 36602.
This activity is anticipated to generate program income and is to be administered by the City's Community and
Housing Development Department on a city wide basis.
Housing Rehabilitation
Decent Housing/Sustainability
1,019,786.00
B. PROJECT: HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME): $894,157.00 (CFR 92)
Provides for the new construction and rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental substandard structures on a
City wide basis, non-profit organization housing service provider agreements, and associated program operation
costs. Also includes loan processing and servicing costs, inspections, and other services related to assisting
owners, tenants, contractors, and other entities, participating or seeking to participate in rehabilitation activities
authorized under this section. Detailed descriptions of these and other housing related programs are available
in the Community and Housing Development Department, 205 Government Street, Room 515, Mobile, Al 36602.
This activity is anticipated to generate program income and is to be administered by the City's Community and
Housing Development Department on a city wide basis.
Affordable Housing Activities
Homebuyer Activities
Decent Housing/Availability
894,157
This notice with a request for comment was mailed to the Regional Federal Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA). Written comments respecting the proposed CDBG and HOME project activities are invited and must be
received by the City’s Community and Housing Development Department no later than Wednesday, Apri1 3,
2023 by 4:00 p.m. Written comments should be addressed to:
James Roberts, Senior Director
Neighborhood Development Department
P.O. Box 1827
Mobile, Alabama 36602
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
STORAGE SALES
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE
In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that StorageMax~University Self Storage, located at 684
University Blvd S. Mobile, AL. 36609 will conduct a public lien sale or dispose of the contents of the following
units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on March 28, 2023 at 3:00PM
Robert Moore, #735
6539 Kings Branch Drive N
Mobile, AL 36619
Inventory: Office Furniture
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Alabama Statutes, that the goods stored in units rented by occupants listed below
will be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction online at www.storageauctions.com on March 23, 2023 at 10:00
am to satisfy liens claimed by STORAGEMAX MIDTOWN, together with all costs of sale.
James L Bates
Any of the above goods may be withdrawn from sale by STORAGEMAX MIDTOWN at any time without prior
notice.
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE
In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that Dawes Stor-All Self Storage, located at 8601 Jeff
Hamilton Rd Ext Mobile, AL. 36695 will conduct a public lien sale or dispose of the contents of the following
units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on March 28th 2023 @ 9:00AM
Kimberly Lynn Varnadore #127
7272 Theodore Dawes Rd C120
Theodore AL 36582
Car seat, Bins, Tabletop
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE
In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that A-Cool Self Storage
Located at 3310 Demetropolis Rd. Mobile, AL 36693 will conduct a public lien sale
or dispose of the contents of the following units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on
March 28, 2023 @ 2:00pm.
#01011 Victor Phiri
608 N 3rd St #5
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Household Goods, 3 Small safes, totes, Clothes/Shoes
#01057 Gertrude Greene
3455 Dandale Dr
Mobile, AL 36693
Boxes/Totes
#01074 Terry Howell
6408 Willow Brook Run E
Mobile, AL 36608
Boxes/Totes, Bike
#01281 Renita Tonder
5400 Timberline Ridge Rd
Mobile, AL 36693
Computer, TV, boxes/Totes, Furniture
#01337 Erica Cooley
836 Sample St
Prichard, AL 36601
Washer, Furniture, boxes/Totes
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Alabama statue that the following contents of
Unit(s) listed below will be sold at a Public Lien Sale to satisfy lien claims by
Grand Slam Storage LLC, located at 6420 Grelot Road Mobile, AL 36695 on March 28th 2023 @ 1:00
p.m.
LaKeisha McCall Unit # 404 10X15Climate
3152 Wellborne Dr W Mobile, AL 36695
Household Goods, Boxes & Totes
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE
In accordance with Alabama Self Storage Law, notice is hereby given that Dolphin Self Storage, 2715 Dauphin St.,
Mobile, Al. 36606, will conduct a sale by Auction or dispose of the contents of the following units to pay rent &
other charges due. Call 251-473-6497 with any questions. This sale will be held on Friday, March 31st, 2023
@12:00pm @StorageAuctions.com
Unit # 126 Sharon Adams
8 Rose Avenue
Mobile, Al. 36608
Luggage, Bubble Gum Machine, Furniture
And Miscellaneous
Unit # 543 Boyd Megginson
2267 Dubroca Street
Mobile, Al. 36607
Sofa, chair, ottoman, end tables and microwave
Unit # 557 Estevez Samuel
201 4th Court
Mobile, Al. 36603
After 5 evening dresses, Hair wigs
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE
In accordance with Alabama State Law, Notice is hereby given that U Store It #1, located at 3434 Michael Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36609 will conduct a Public Lien Sale or dispose of the contents of the following units, to pay rent
and other charges and fees due. The sale will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. If you have
questions, please call us at (251) 342- 7350.
Unit #119
Marvin Parr
1500 Martin Luther King Dr
Columbus, MS 39701
Household Goods
Unit #167
Soloman Curry
1505 Crestview Dr
Mobile, AL 36693
Furniture, Mattress, TV
Unit #35
Michael Jeanette
930 W. I65 Service Road S.
Mobile, AL 36609-1303
Roofing materials, Tools
Unit #164
Calvin Coleman
1610 Cedar Downs
Mobile, AL 36605
Unit #9899
Alexander J Carney-Turner
557 Azalea Rd Apt 68
Mobile, AL 36609
Unit #121
Larry McGinsey
1595 Springhill Ave Apt 134
Mobile, AL 36604
Kitchen and catering equipment
Unit #312
Twago Evans
P. O. Box 521
Auburn, AL 36831
V-8 engine and Transmission
Units #90, #122, #185186,
#319320 Natasha and
Lawanda Fields
P. O. Box 10240
Prichard, AL 36610
School desk and boards, Personal
property Household Goods
Unit #84
LaFlora Roscoe
2004 Wellis Ave
Mobile, AL 36617
Furniture and household goods
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLES
NOTICE OF SALE
The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on
4/7/23 at 7 am if not claimed at 10801 Hamilton
Farm RD. Grand Bay, AL
2006 Chrysler 2C3KA53G86H321093
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
* * * * * * * * *
The following car has been abandoned at 4215 Moffett Rd Mobile Al 36618 and will be sold at public auction on
Apr 12 @ 8am.
JNRAR05Y8VW012992 97 Infiniti QX4
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
* * * * * *
The following car has been abandoned at 9161 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 and will be sold at public auction
on Apr 12 @ 8am.
WBANB53537CP04431 07 BMW 550
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
* * * * *
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 14, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 5104 Halls Mill
Rd., Mobile, AL 36693.
2013 Ford Escape
1FMCU0HX9DUB47463
2005 Nissan Armada
5N1AA08A95N714133
2006 Nissan Pathfinder
5N1AR18U76C648767
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 14, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 6797 Kings
Branch Dr S., Mobile, AL 36618.
2007 Lexus ES350
JTHBJ46G572150510
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 14, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 3062
Government Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606.
2010 Toyota Prius
JTDKN3DU3A0020172
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 14, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 3162 Hamilton
Blvd., Theodore, AL 36582.
2003 Pontiac Grand AM
1G2NW52E63M683446
Lagniappe HD March 8, 15, 2023
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
ABANDONED VEHICLES
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be up for Public
Auction at 5113 Halls Mill Rd.
Mobile, AL 36693 on April 18, 2023 at
0900: AM
2010 Cadillac CTS
1G6DG8EG4A0119711
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee White
1C4RJEAG6EC212968
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Bronze
1GNDS13S822224467
2014 Ford Taurus Black
1FAHP2E89EG170712
2004 Nissan Titan Burgundy
1N6AA06A34N577774
2005 Nissan Altima Blue
1N4BL11D95C227464
2006 Land Rover Range Rover Silver
SALME15446A206888
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
JA32U8FW7AU026885
2002 Saturn S-Series
1G8ZH52872Z268987
2006 Chevrolet Impala Silver
2G1WB58K269395538
2007 Buick LaCrosse
2G4WD582471245640
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
* * * * * * * * * * * * * *
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 3300 Roberts
Lane, Semmes, AL 36575.
2007 Toyota Camry
4T1BE46K07U163286
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed -16095 Black
Devine Rd., Loxley, AL 36551.
2003 Hawkeye R-Vision RV
4WY300R2631056353
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 6523 Dauphin
Island Parkway, Mobile, AL 36605.
2012 Dodge Challenger
2C3CDYAG9CH130133
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 511 Huntleigh
Way, Mobile, AL 36608.
2005 GMC Canyon
1GTCS136358123961
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 1610 Cheshire Dr
S., Mobile, AL 36605.
2010 Dodge Charger
2B3CA3CV1AH311826
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 5448 Belle Field
Dr N., Theodore, AL 36582.
2015 Yamaha YZFR3
MH3RH06Y2FK009908
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 7361 Moffett Rd.,
Semmes, AL 36618.
2013 Mercedes GLK350
WDCGG8JB3DG075615
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed -5388 Hwy 90
Service Dr., Mobile, AL 36619.
2008 Mercedes GL450
4JGBF71E28A331108
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed -2907 Halls Mill
Rd., Mobile, AL 36606.
2016 Dodge Charger
2C3CDXBG2GH173260
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 21, 2023 - Time - 9am, if not claimed - 1655 Dr Martin
Luther King Ave., Mobile, AL 36617.
2005 Chevrolet Silverado
2GCEK13T051256064
Lagniappe HD March 15, 22, 2023
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
MOBILE COUNTY PERSONNEL BOARD JOB OPPORTUNITIES
The Personnel Board for Mobile County has openings for the following positions. You must complete an online
application at www.personnelboard.org to be considered for any position. Please pay special attention to the
instructions in each job posting to ensure you submit all materials correctly. You may visit our office at 1809
Government Street in Mobile, Alabama, where kiosks are available Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M.
Evaluations are based on education, training experience, personal qualifications and responses to the supplemental
questions.
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST SUPERVISOR
CLOSE DATE: 03/22/23
(MOBILE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT)
SALARY: $50,526 - $80,774
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is professional and administrative work in planning, coordinating and implementing environmental health
programs in a public health setting. This requires a bachelor’s degree in physical or biological sciences and five years
responsible experience in public health environmental program activities.
HOUSING SPECIALIST I – MHA
CLOSE DATE: 03/21/23
(MOBILE HOUSING AUTHORITY)
SALARY: $37,569 - $60,060
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is specialized work performing technical case management duties associated with various rental assistance
programs managed and administered by Mobile Housing Authority. This requires two years of college level
coursework in social science, business administration, or public administration, three years clerical experience
including one year experience in a housing or property management environment, and must possess a valid driver's
license. Must possess and obtain within in one year from the date of employment a HUD Occupancy Specialist
Certification.
PROBATION OFFICER
CLOSE DATE: 03/17/2023
(CITY OF MOBILE)
SALARY: $45,853 - $73,304
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is advanced social casework overseeing and ensuring offender compliance with court-ordered referral programs
and probation stipulations for the Municipal Courts in Mobile County. This requires a bachelor's degree in counseling,
social work, criminal justice, sociology, psychology, a Court Referral Officer certification in the state of Alabama and
three years' experience in probation or social casework. Must possess a valid driver's license.
POOL ASSISTANT MANAGER
CONTINUOUS
SALARY: $8.66 - $24.33 (HOURLY RATE)
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is supervisory work in assuring the safe operation of a swimming pool. This requires a high school diploma or
GED, and one year experience in the operation of a swimming pool, including the testing of water for purity.
Must possess Basic Lifeguarding or Lifeguard Training Certificate, a minimum vision of 20/50 in each eye without
glasses, and must be at least 16 years of age.
POOL GUARD
CONTINUOUS
SALARY: $8.45 - $24.33 (HOURLY RATTE)
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is work involving the supervision of municipal pool patrons for safety and health standards.
This requires specialized training in aquatic safety and life saving techniques to include training in the administration of
artificial respiration. Must possess Basic Lifeguarding or Lifeguard Training Certificate, a minimum vision of 20/50 in
each eye without glasses, and must be at least 15 years of age.
POOL MANAGER
(CITY OF MOBILE)
SALARY: $34,094 - $54,505
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is supervisory work in the operation of swimming pools and surrounding areas. This requires a high school
diploma or GED, and one-year supervisory experience in the operation of a swimming pool, including the testing of
water for purity. Must possess Basic Lifeguarding or Lifeguard Training Certificate, a minimum vision of 20/50 in
each eye without glasses, and must be at least 16 years of age.
SECURITY GUARD
CLOSE DATE: 03/22/23
(CITY OF PRICHARD)
SALARY: $18,012 - $27,936
EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL
This is security work in protecting equipment, buildings and grounds, and in giving information and directions to the
public. This requires a high school diploma or GED, completion of a security-training program or a minimum of one
year related experience, and may be required to possess a valid driver's license. May require certification in
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid within 3 months of employment.
THE PERSONNEL BOARD FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
1809 GOVERNMENT STREET
MOBILE, ALABAMA 36606
Lagniappe HD March 15, 2023
