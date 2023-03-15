The board of a Daphne property owner’s association is suing members of its own group for allegedly trying to oust them from office and defame them in media coverage.
In February, the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. (LFPOA) filed suit against rival neighborhood group Lake Forest Strong, along with residents Doreen Knight, Eve Gray, Dexter Curry, Cathie Marx, Lynn Davis and 100 other “fictitious parties” on allegations of libel, slander, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy against LFPOA.
“A small, vocal minority of LFPOA members and non-members, including Knight, Gray, Curry, Marx and Davis, formed Lake Forest Strong in an ill-conceived, miscalculated attempt to overthrow the board and replace the board with members of Lake Forest Strong,” the complaint reads.
LFPOA alleges the group drafted a petition to remove the current board members — John Lake, Matthew Laws, Gary Gray, Davida Williams, Victoria Phelps and David Dueitt — and seat Marx, Gray and Curry instead.
“To entice homeowners to sign the petition, the defendants privately conspired to create a false, defamatory narrative about the board,” the complaint reads. “The defendants created a website, lakeforeststrong.com, with the petition and a link to a ‘GoFundMe’ platform to solicit money for legal funds to remove the board through court proceedings.”
The complaint also alleges the group “conspired to feed a false, defamatory narrative to the media,” specifically mentioning coverage by Lagniappe and NBC15.
In October, Lagniappe reported Lake Forest residents’ concerns about rising membership dues and questions they had about the board’s transparency in administrative and financial matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.