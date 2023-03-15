The board of a Daphne property owner’s association is suing members of its own group for allegedly trying to oust them from office and defame them in media coverage.

In February, the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. (LFPOA) filed suit against rival neighborhood group Lake Forest Strong, along with residents Doreen Knight, Eve Gray, Dexter Curry, Cathie Marx, Lynn Davis and 100 other “fictitious parties” on allegations of libel, slander, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy against LFPOA.

