For Bryan Fuenmayor, chairman of the LGBTQ of Mobile Bay group, drag performances go back hundreds of years and are included in old Looney Tunes cartoons as well as blockbuster movies. So, he and others are understandably concerned that the state is trying to limit them through legislative acts.
“Drag has been around for centuries,” Fuenmayor said. “It doesn’t sexualize children. It doesn’t groom. We’ve seen drag performances from Bugs Bunny, Bob Hope and Robin Williams.”
Given the damage the state’s anti-drag show bill and others like it could do to those in the trans and queer communities, Fuenmayor and others held a demonstration in front of Government Plaza in downtown Mobile on Saturday to protest the actions of lawmakers.
“We are here to protest anti-LGBTQ laws and to bring awareness of them to those in the community,” he said.
Specifically, the state’s proposed ban on drag shows where children are present, if passed, would prevent the lip-sync performances and drag performers’ second-line marches from taking place during Mobile’s Pride Fest and downtown Artwalk events, Fuenmayor said.
“It would take away a key part of our culture,” he said. “It would take away drag queens at Artwalk and Pride Fest. There’s a lot of visibility there and it would be illegal. If this passes, I hope the city won’t enforce it because there would be a lot of bad optics to handcuff a drag queen in public.”
The bill would also end drag queen story hours in the state’s public libraries and could limit so-called drag brunches in the future.
The dressing of lip-sync performers in garish costumes has become fairly mainstream with shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race on cable, but House Bill 401 would change the definition of sexual content and put drag shows in a similar category with strip performances, which Rainbow Mobile Pride Executive Director Chance Shaw said is an “inaccurate assumption.”
“Drag and stripping is nothing alike,” he said. “The point of a drag show is entertainment. Performers go through great lengths to make sure they are appropriate. It’s really nothing worse than you’ll see at a concert, or Mardi Gras.”
HB 401 and other bills targeting the LGBTQ community in the state has many in the queer community “nervous,” Shaw said. “These won’t protect children, but they will harm adult trans people and force some of them to go back into the closet.”
Shaw specifically spoke of HB 405, referred to as “What is a Woman” Act. His fear is that the bill could unnecessarily punish women or men, who suffer from a hormone imbalance causing them to present as the opposite sex even if they don’t identify as such.
Both Fuenmayor and Shaw believe allowing drag shows to remain family friendly is important, especially for children who don’t feel they are being represented in society. Shaw said not seeing proper representation of how he felt took its toll over time.
“Growing up in the south in the 90s, I don’t remember ever seeing anyone who looked like me,” Shaw said. “We want to make sure kids aren’t growing up like that. We want to ensure there are plenty of queer, gay, lesbian and trans people out there to show there is hope.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
