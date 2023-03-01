Prep football

Steve Mask

 Mike Kittrell

Sources have confirmed former St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask is expected to be named the new head football coach at Theodore, replacing Eric Collier who resigned recently to take an off-the-field position with the South Alabama football program.

Mask spent last season as head coach at Pell City, which finished the season with a 1-9 record. Prior to that he coached 10 seasons at St. Paul’s, where he produced a 110-25 overall record and led the Saints to four state championships — 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

