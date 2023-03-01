Sources have confirmed former St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask is expected to be named the new head football coach at Theodore, replacing Eric Collier who resigned recently to take an off-the-field position with the South Alabama football program.
Mask spent last season as head coach at Pell City, which finished the season with a 1-9 record. Prior to that he coached 10 seasons at St. Paul’s, where he produced a 110-25 overall record and led the Saints to four state championships — 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.
Overall, Mask has a record of 211-107 in 26 years as a head coach. His other stops as a head coach include Colbert County (2002-06) where he was 52-15, Buckhorn (1997-2001) where he was 23-29 and Bradshaw (1990-94) where he was 25-29.
Theodore was 71-41 in 10 seasons under Collier’s direction and last year posted a 13-1 record, losing in the Class 6A state semifinals to Region 1 foe Saraland, which won the 6A state crown. Theodore beat Saraland by one point in the regular season, handing the Spartans their only loss last year.
Theodore and St. Paul’s are in the same classification and region, Class 6A, Region 1, and the two programs will face each other during the regular season.
A formal announcement of Mask’s hiring is expected soon.
Mask is the fourth new head football coach in the area named in recent weeks. David Faulkner is the new McGill-Toolen head coach, replacing Norman Joseph, while Barrett Trotter takes over at Bayside Academy, replacing Phil Lazenby. At Blount, former Satusma head coach Ramon Nelson takes over, replacing Josh Harris, and Jason Rowell, the former Chickasaw head coach, takes over at Citronelle, replacing Jason Barnett. Murphy remains the only Mobile-Baldwin-area school without a head football coach at the moment.
Interestingly, three of the coaching changes are from 6A, Region 1 — Theodore, Murphy and McGill-Toolen.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
