Those expecting fireworks at the May 2 Mobile City Council meeting were not disappointed, as current and former councilors sparred over proposed annexation and the city looked to curtail celebratory combustibles.
The Tuesday meeting was the first where members of the current council unanimously embraced the idea of allowing residents of West Mobile to participate in an annexation referendum, although an official vote won’t come for at least another week.
The meeting also marked the first indication of which of the four study areas councilors were likely to vote on, unanimously agreeing to add four resolutions related to the largest proposed annexation area in Map “A” to the council agenda. By council rules, the vote was delayed at least a week.
If approved by the council, Map “A” would allow residents in four different areas to vote to join the city. The four areas under consideration are King’s Branch, Orchard Estates, the Cottage Hill corridor and the Airport corridor. If a simple majority of voters in those four areas agree to be part of the city, Mobile’s population would grow by roughly 26,000 people, making it the state’s second-largest city. The Port City is currently the fourth largest, behind Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham.
Councilors were greeted by blasts from the past, as former, long-serving Councilmen Fred Richardson and Clinton Johnson each spoke on separate sides of the issue.
Richardson, who challenged Mayor Sandy Stimpson for the city’s top political job in 2021 and who had served as District 1’s representative for more than two decades, compared Mobile’s annexation plan to Prichard’s growth. His main concern was with the annexation of a large swath of residents without what he considered to be enough businesses and sales tax revenue to support an increase in city services.
“Prichard annexed mostly residents and they can’t pay for the services,” he said.
Moving to the Mobile issue, Richardson pointed to Sollie Road, which he admitted had beautiful houses and infrastructure, but not enough businesses sprinkled in between to support a city of Mobile’s size.
“Drive down Sollie Road, you’ll find $3 million homes, but no businesses,” he told councilors. “You need businesses to pay for police, fire and public works. The [former Mayor] Sam Jones administration took all the businesses already. If you annex, it’ll be an albatross around your neck and it’s going to take you down.”
Richardson also brought up a popular talking point among annexation opponents, saying the addition of White population and “other” non-Black population from West Mobile would severely dilute Black voting power within the city limits. Specifically, Richardson told councilors, “other” races would vote alongside White constituents to silence Black voters.
“The Black majority would end if you were to vote for annexation today,” he said. “When you add others to the White population … they’re not going to vote for you. They’re going to vote you down. Others are on the other side.”
While Map “A” brings in the most people and will likely bring the city $105.7 million more in revenue than expenses over a 10-year period, it does dilute Black voting power. Under the city’s current population numbers, Black voters make up 49.7 percent of the city’s population, while the White voting-age population makes up 44.4 percent. Those of voting age who are classified as “other” make up 6 percent of the population.
If annexation is successful in all four areas under consideration, the voting-age demographics would shift to 46.8 percent Black and 46.7 percent White. Those classified as “other” would make up 6.5 percent.
Richardson’s replacement on the council, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, took his predecessor to task for his comments on “others” when it comes to racial demographics. Penn pointed out that Richardson had argued there is “only one race, the human race” when speaking about demographics in the past. He called the assumption that “others” would vote with White residents on a candidate “disrespectful.”
More specifically, Penn took Stand Up Mobile and other anti-annexation groups to task over a mailer sent out to residents in his district and others that pointed to the loss of Black voting power, especially when other demographic groups are included.
“I’m sure you didn’t ask every Asian and every Hispanic if they’re voting with White people,” Penn said. “To share this information when you don’t have accuracy, that’s dangerous.”
Council President C.J. Small, for the first time, indicated he would vote to allow an annexation referendum. While he agreed with Richardson that the majority of federal funding from the area’s Metropolitan Planning Organization has gone west of Interstate 65 in the past, Small credited Stimpson with helping to move District 3 forward and he didn’t want to see the city left behind.
In softening his stance toward annexation, Small said the city’s two previous attempts in 2019 — including the addition of Darby Creek to the city — didn’t rely on a third-party study, like this one did.
“Huntsville and Montgomery have grown over the years and I can’t let my city lag behind,” Small said. “I can’t continue to hold my city back.”
Former Councilor Johnson, who spent 24 years on the council, called annexation a “wonderful opportunity to move the city forward.”
In his three minutes at the podium, Johnson touted the city’s work at expanding the footprint of affordable housing, which will allow those in need to move back into Mobile. He also praised the council’s capital improvement program and touted the additional $1 million per district annexation would bring to it.
Following the council meeting, city Chief of Staff James Barber told reporters redistricting models based on annexation Map “A” showed leaving District 7 at a 53 percent Black voting-age population is possible. He also said various areas electing to join the city, or not, would not have a significant impact on the district.
Currently, Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 all boast a Black voting-age population of more than 50 percent. The goal and commitment of those involved is to keep it that way while growing the city.
Fireworks
In other business, the council will consider in two weeks a new ordinance banning big fireworks citywide. Although the belief had been that those types of fireworks had already been banned, it turns out the only law on the books banned the combustibles during Carnival season.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds is working with attorney Michael Linder on changes to the administration’s ordinance that prohibit most fireworks outside of sparklers and other “novelty” items.
At a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Reynolds argued the city should look at allowing fireworks only on the days around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.
