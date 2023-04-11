Residents opposed to annexation of areas of West Mobile asked the Mobile CIty Council on Tuesday to slow down and consider the implications of its actions on communities of color before making a final decision.
The council could consider one of four annexation areas proposed by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office at a future meeting, but with the resignation of former District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, Stand Up Mobile co-founder Beverly Cooper wants the now six-member body to slow down.
Despite the recent release of a council-approved study on the financial impacts of annexation, Cooper asked councilors to also consider a study on the financial impacts of reinvesting in communities within the city’s current borders.
“I’m not talking about a few million here or there,” she said. “I’m talking about investments that could breathe new life into communities.”
Cooper also questioned the timeline the mayor’s office has presented with respect to the proposed annexation area either being brought in by another city, or incorporating. She told councilors there’s no evidence another city is immediately interested in the area.
Dell Sawyer, chairman of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, said there are no immediate plans to incorporate, the option is a viable one, as is the city of Semmes enveloping them.
At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday afternoon councilors heard from PFM consultants about a cost-benefit analysis showing the city could gain at least $105.7 million total over a 10-year period if annexation is successful. Alternately, the PFM consultants told councilors the city could lose the revenue it already takes in from the police jurisdiction if it does nothing.
Ben Harris, chairman of the Mobile County Democratic Party executive committee, applauded councilors for their work on redistricting that resulted in a Black voting-age majority in four of the city’s seven council districts. However, he warned to consider those changes when considering the annexation proposal.
“What will annexation do to the redistricting map?” Harris asked. “Will the voting-age percentages remain unchanged? I urge you to release information on that if it’s available.”
While Stimpson’s office has said it favors redistricting again if annexation is approved, it maintains the action can be accomplished without upsetting the Black voting-age majority in four of the seven council districts. Some councilors have also expressed a desire that four of seven districts keep Black voting-age majority and the feat is doable even if annexation is approved.
Harris said maintaining the voting-age majority in the four districts, instead of letting it become a plurality is important to allowing residents of color in the district to choose their representative on the council.
“Do what you can to preserve a fourth Black voting-age majority district,” he said. “If you approve annexation, please take the steps to maintain a fourth Black-majority district and to the extent you can preserve Black voting-age majority where you can.”
All four annexation maps under consideration would raise Mobile above 200,000 population and three of the four would maintain a population above that threshold through the 2030 Census. Only “Map D” would result in a population less than 200,000 by 2030.
All the maps also dilute Black voting power by slightly reducing the percentage of the city’s Black voting-age population.
“Map A,” which has the potential to bring in the most new residents, would drop the city as a whole from a nearly 50 percent Black voting-age population to about 47 percent. The plan would bring the Black voting-age population within a fraction of a percentage point of being even with the White voting-age population citywide.
The other maps, which gradually reduce the number of residents brought into the city, each have a slightly less negative impact on the Black voting-age population. In overall population, the city would remain majority-Black under any of the plans.
Councilors have begun to schedule community meetings related to annexation in anticipation of an upcoming vote. District 2 Councilman William Carroll announced the first of two meetings on the subject in the area he represents would take place at 6 p.m. April 18 at the James Seals Community Center.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn announced his community meeting on annexation would take place at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Dumas Wesley Community Center. Council President C.J. Small, who represents District 3, announced his annexation meeting would take place on April 27, but added there were two places it could be held and he would announce more next week.
At a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Carroll asked for additional security at the upcoming annexation meeting and told Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste he didn’t want what happened “last week” to happen again.
Battiste and Small confirmed Carroll was in attendance at a District 3 community meeting at Revelation Baptist Church where residents got into a “verbal altercation” over the annexation proposal. Small also confirmed the meeting last week was not designed to discuss annexation.
