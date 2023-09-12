Many video games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System have gone on to find new fans with each passing decade. Not only do the passing generations enjoy the 8-bit action featured in these games but also the soundtracks.
A handful of live bands such as Bit Brigade are immersing themselves in these NES game soundtracks. Bit Brigade has established a reputation for accurately performing the NES game soundtracks with live instruments on stage. The group enhances this experience with a gamer whose job is to “speed run” through the featured games as Bit Brigade keeps the pace.
This unique group was a memorable feature at SouthSounds 2023 and will be returning to perform the soundtrack for two beloved NES games. First, Bit Brigade will perform the soundtrack for “The Legend of Zelda.” These songs were originally composed by Koji Kondo, who also wrote the soundtrack for “Super Mario Bros.” After the speed gamer defeats Ganon and his forces, Bit Brigade will dive into “DuckTales.” This cult favorite received a sonic treatment from composer Hiroshige Tonomura, whose music has become just as memorable as the gameplay. Those there for the music or the gaming will be most impressed with the Bit Brigades live show.
