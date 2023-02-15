Satori Coffee House will be providing a musical option beyond the Mardi Gras madness, especially for younger music lovers. Satori will be featuring an all-ages show featuring three underground rock outfits from along the Gulf Coast.
Cittàgazze will be the host local band for this lineup. Since the release of its debut album, “Stokes’ Aster,” Cittàgazze has not paused.
This group of shoegaze enthusiasts has been taking its dream pop goodness beyond the city limits. They have also released the new single “Like Grass,” which has been paired with a video game-inspired music video.
With its gentle delivery of ethereal psychedelic vibes, “Like Grass” is a masterpiece in the post-synthpop era. With the band’s nod to ’90s alt. rock, Cittàgazze’s time on stage will truly be an all-ages experience.
Two bands will be traveling to Florida to spend Deep Gras with Cittàgazze. Pensacola’s Cavae Mundi has a sound that is almost a retort to the synthpop craze that overwhelmed alternative music.
While synthpop bands tended to regurgitate ’80s-era club sounds, Cavae Mundi has taken some of the best aspects of synthpop and pulled it back into the underground. The hypnotic nature of Cavae Mundi’s music will be a fitting contrast to the insanity on the other side of town.
Astral Lite completes this sonic triumvirate. Hailing from Crestview, Astral Lite joins a number of young, up-and-coming bands using nostalgic alternative sounds. This group’s arrangements will have some thinking of bands such as Echo & the Bunnymen and Love & Rockets. However, Astral Lite’s infusion of modern psychedelic music allows them to avoid repeating the past. Those wanting to sample Astral Lite should look no further than the group’s debut single, “Strawberry Moon.”
