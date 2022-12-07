Satori Coffee House will be bringing a four-band showbill featuring punk groups from across the nation and subgenres. Goodwin Rainer will be representing Mobile’s underground scene. This band has given the local punk scene some of the freshest sounds heard in years. The group’s debut album, “Damn Good Friends,” will be dominating their time on stage. For a first effort, “Damn Good Friends” is a beautiful collection of punk styles that reflects a thoughtful approach to its creation. From pop to hardcore to folk punk styles, Goodwin Rainer’s versatile sound is sure to please.

Louser

