Satori Coffee House will be bringing a four-band showbill featuring punk groups from across the nation and subgenres. Goodwin Rainer will be representing Mobile’s underground scene. This band has given the local punk scene some of the freshest sounds heard in years. The group’s debut album, “Damn Good Friends,” will be dominating their time on stage. For a first effort, “Damn Good Friends” is a beautiful collection of punk styles that reflects a thoughtful approach to its creation. From pop to hardcore to folk punk styles, Goodwin Rainer’s versatile sound is sure to please.
Lo(u)ser is coming from California with a fun batch of 8-bit punk sounds. This unique band delivers a South Cali punk style in the same tradition as Reel Big Fish. However, each track is riddled with 8-bit tones pulled from the glory days of the Nintendo Entertainment System. Lo(u)ser should have Satori rocking (literally) will a throng of skanking audience members.
Hailing from the hills and valleys of Sand Mountain, Odd Polly’s wave of musical nostalgia should thrill across the generations. With a passion for classic emo punk, Odd Polly has spent 2022 releasing a triple shot of singles for mass consumption. “Alison” and “Dead End Friends” thrives with an upbeat, relentless delivery of heartfelt lyrics that characterize the emo sound. “It Is What It Is” is a slight departure from traditional emo. Shoegaze overtones and haunting ambient qualities allow Odd Polly to create its own brand of emo-infused rock.
North Carolina’s Spider Bucket completes this “mixed bag” of underground sounds. Falling somewhere between This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb, Against Me! and Kimya Dawson, Spider Bucket is an acoustic-based, folk punk explosion of sound and emotion. This project’s four-song “Sh*t EP” is a great preview of Spider Bucket’s upcoming set at Satori. The crowd can expect an adrenalized performance highlighted by raging strums on the acoustic and a showcase of lyrics forged from off-beat insights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.