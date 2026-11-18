MUSIC A taste of the South BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Nov 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 facebook.com/carylaine Band: Cary Laine Dinner Show feat. Bama Bob’s BBQDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm'6?F6i %96 !6@A=6UCDBF@jD #@@> @7 |@3:=6[ fg $E] uC2?4:D $E][ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E96A6@A=6DC@@>@7>@3:=6]4@>QmE96A6@A=6DC@@>@7>@3:=6]4@>k^2mk^AmkAm%:4<6EDi Sbb]gd[ 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 E96 G6?F6’D H63D:E6k^Am kAm~G6C E96 ?6IE H66<[ >2?J 56?:K6?D @7 E96 pK2=62 r:EJ H:== 36 3FKK:?8 E9C@F89 E96 <:E496? :? AC6A2C2E:@? 7@C 2 %92?<D8:G:?8 762DE] %96 !6@A=6’D #@@> @7 |@3:=6 :D @776C:?8 2 AC6\%92?<D8:G:?8 >FD:42= 2?5 4F=:?2CJ 6D42A6 H:E9 2?@E96C 5:??6C D9@H] %96D6 E96>2E:4 6IA6C:6?46D 762EFC6 2 A6C7@C>2?46 7C@> 2 =@42= 2CE:DE A6C764E=J >2E4965 H:E9 2 >6?F 7C@> 2 =@42= 4967] %9:D :?DE2==>6?E H:== 36 8@:?8 4@F?ECJ H:E9 2 4@==23@C2E:@? 36EH66? 2 9@?<J\E@?< 5:G2 2?5 2 D62D@?65 8C:== >2DE6C]k^AmkAmr2CJ {2:?6 H:== 36 E96 6G6?:?8’D >FD:42= >2:? 4@FCD6] %9:D =@42= D:?86C\D@?8HC:E6C 92D DA6?E @G6C 2 564256 DAC625:?8 96C 5@H? 9@>6 D@F?5D @? 3@E9 DE286 2?5 D4C66?] w2:=:?8 7C@> r:EC@?6==6[ {2:?6 DA6?E 96C J@FE9 AF==:?8 :?7=F6?46D 7C@> 2CE:DED DF49 2D $E6G:6 }:4<D[ s@==J !2CE@?[ p=2?:D |@C:DD6EE6 2?5 |6C=6 w2882C5] pD D96 9@?65 96C D@F?5 @? =@42= DE286D[ {2:?6 7@F?5 96CD6=7 @? D62D@? D:I @7 E96 }qr G@42= E2=6?E 4@>A6E:E:@? “%96 '@:46]” w6C :>AC6DD:G6 AC6D6?46 @? “%96 '@:46” =65 E@ E96 C6=62D6 @7 E96 a_`e 7F==\=6?8E9[ “|:DD p=232>2]” %9:D 2=3F> 762EFC65 `_ A2DD:@?2E6 @C:8:?2=D E92E DA@E=:89E65 96C >:I @7 A@H6C7F= G@42=D 2?5 :?EC@DA64E:G6 =JC:4D] {2:?6 7@==@H65 E9:D 563FE H:E9 E96 a_ab t! “#636= #@D6]”k^AmkAmq2>2 q@3’D qq" H:== 36 2446?E:?8 {2:?6’D D6E] }6DE=65 2=@?8 s2FA9:? xD=2?5 !2C<H2J[ q@33J “q2>2 q@3” {2?<7@C5 92D 6DE23=:D965 2 3C:89E DA@E :? E96 =@42= 32C364F6 D46?6] (9:=6 {2:?6 42AE:G2E6D H:E9 96C >FD:4[ {2?<7@C5 H:== 36 5C2H:?8 2EE6?E:@? H:E9 E96 6G6?:?8’D >6?F] %96 2F5:6?46 42? 6IA64E 2 EC25:E:@?2= $@FE96C? 32C364F6 >6?F 762EFC:?8 A@C<[ 49:4<6?[ 32<65 362?D[ >24 2?5 4966D6[ A@E2E@ D2=25 2?5 4@=6D=2H]k^Am Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.