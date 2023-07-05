Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires
Date: Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:14 am
Date: Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m.
Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), mancisantiqueclub.com
Tickets: Free
After performing at the inaugural Rockabilly Bama Lama, Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires have decided to stick around the Eastern Shore for a spell. The band’s show at Manci’s will be a worthy second chance for locals to catch their unique Big Easy sounds.
With experience with the guitar, saxophone and clarinet, Hefko has spent the past 20 years peddling a swampy folk, rhythm and blues and jazz forged in the heart of the New Orleans music scene. However, Hefko’s musical journey began in his childhood home of Wisconsin. After spending his formative years concentrating on his instrumental triple threat, he made his way into New Orleans. Hefko earned his Big Easy street cred and hit the road to spread his raw musical style to the masses.
In 2021, Hefko and his boys released his fifth studio album, “Down Below.” He collected these 10 tracks by “diving deep and digging into the ups and downs of life.” This vibe remains intact throughout the album. “Hurtin’ Too” features rowdy measures of rock and soul alongside Hefko’s melancholy vocal style. He gives his listeners a cool delivery of deep soul accented by pops and waves of New Orleans jazz for “Please Don’t Refuse.” “Lay Your Problems on My Knee” is filled with sonic radiance generated by Hefko’s guitar work and emotional vocals. Judging from this release, Hefko might just get the weekend started early on the Eastern Shore.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The special election for Mobile City Council District 6 will be held on Tuesday, July 25. The winner of the election and possible runoff on August 22, will replace Scott Jones who resigned earlier this year.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.