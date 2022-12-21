Originally, this show’s lineup featured a holiday reunion performance from Azalea City punk icons Vomits Spots. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Vomit Spots had to step back into the shadows until the next chance to reunite. However, the show is moving forward with the original supporting band taking the headlining spot and an up-and-coming metal group setting the tone in the opening spot. Even without Vomit Spots, this double shot of fiery metal should be a lively preface to Christmas Eve.
Rotting World is a classic metal scene fusion featuring the members of Mutant Speed and Third World Citizen. In the beginning, Rotting World was a casual project formed as a means of reviving the music of Mobile thrash metal legends Mutant Speed. However, the reception the bands received from the masses pushed Rotting World forward. Now, the group is busy cutting new tracks for a future release.
The Music Box crowd might have the chance to sample the first namesake-inspired single, “Rotting World,” and a new cut called “Distracted.” Both of these tracks embody the frenzied riffs, merciless rhythms and blazing vocals that made Mutant Speed and Third World Citizen a vivid audio memory for locals. However, longtime fans of these bands should not expect a retelling of their sonic legacy.
Opener band Countermand will bring fresh metal sounds forged in the backwoods of Grand Bay. The band opened 2022 with the release of its first single, “Red Goat.” Harmonic guitars and roaring vocals mark this track from the same hellish dimension that gave birth to groups like Mastodon and Black Tusk. Countermand should be a crowd-pleaser for newcomers, who will be left anticipating new material from this promising band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.