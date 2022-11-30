Alexandra Kay is bringing a life filled with musical experience to Soul Kitchen’s stage. At 15, this pop-country up-and-comer embarked on her first musical exploration to cope with the numerous obstacles teenagers face. As she grew older, Kay found work as a voice-over artist and performed in musical theater while trying to find that legendary “big break.”
She even auditioned for televised vocal talent competitions including “American Idol” and “The Voice.” Along the way, she released the 2014 single “No More,” which shot up the charts. However, social media might be considered one of the biggest boosts to Kay’s career. After she began posting covers of ’90s country hits on a fan page, Kay’s following exploded, which translated into impressive crowds at her live shows.
Since establishing a viral context for her music, Kay’s method to success has been a steady release of pop-country singles, a number of artist collaborations and an appearance on the Netflix reality show “Westside.” People have fallen in love with her earnest country sounds delivered by a sugary voice that has drawn comparisons to Dolly Parton and Lee Ann Womack. Kay will be bringing current tracks that include “Best Worst Ex,” “That’s What Love Is” and “Tall Boys.” Kay’s ability to transfer her onstage energy to her audience combined with a passion for her art should make for a charming evening of new school country in downtown Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.