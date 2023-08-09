Amanda Donald Album Release Party
Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com
Tickets: $25, available at brownpapertickets.com
Those who frequent live shows cannot help but notice a number of recurring performers lending their musical talents to local bands. Amanda Donald is one of them.
Since moving to Mobile, this lifelong multi-instrumentalist has been witnessed performing in groups such as Fat Man Squeeze, The Gawlees, The Speaking Sparrows, The Krickets and Swamp Water Symphony. After years of supporting local songwriters, Donald is stepping to the forefront with her debut album, “100 Roots,” which she will showcase at an album release party at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club this weekend.
An active performing musician since her early childhood, Donald said she dabbled in songwriting in her teens. After backing several songwriters both on stage and in the studio, Donald decided it was time to start focusing on her own material.
“Playing with local songwriters really lit the fire for me to actually sit down and write,” Donald said. “So, a few years ago, I got serious about writing songs. I’ve been a musician since I was 6, but as far as songwriting goes, that’s been pretty recent.”
As she began writing for “100 Roots,” Donald made a surprising discovery about herself as a songwriter. When she started performing at the age of 6, Donald’s musical focus had been solely bluegrass. Much like other Americana genres, bluegrass can be restrictive on a variety of levels. According to some of the more staunch members of that scene, once a musician is baptized in bluegrass, they are expected to remain there. As she strummed arrangements and scratched lyrics, Donald discovered she was on a slight drift from the musical style that had filled her life.
“Most of the songs that I’ve written fall under country, instead of bluegrass,” she said. “Some of the songs needed pedal steel because they were country. Growing up, we played bluegrass. Most bluegrass players will tell you that if you’re a bluegrass player, then that’s it, but I’ve always loved country music. So, I was excited to write country songs.”
After gathering a dozen songs, Donald retreated to Perdido Key to record with Jonathan Puzan at his Honey Hives Records Studio. Donald’s lifelong musical career helped her find a stellar lineup of musicians to back her in the studio. Donald herself included her fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar on the album. Gulf Coast notable Tommy Irwin (Tim Roberts) brought his talents on pedal steel. Kelley McKee (Swamp Water Symphony, Slide Bayou) included his lap steel and dobro. Jonathan Newton (T-Bone Montgomery, Lauren Kay) brought his guitar into the mix.
Donald’s sister/lifetime collaborator Katrina Kolb (Fat Man Squeeze, The Krickets) lent her upright bass along with Gabe Willis (Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, The Speaking Sparrows) manning electric bass. Ron Block (Alison Krauss & Union Station) added a touch of bluegrass with his banjo. Gabe De Luca (The Mulligan Brothers) kept the beat on drums, and Augie Savage (Justin Jeansonne) tripped across the keyboard. With her backing band in place, Donald just let her hired guns do what they do best.
“I was just in awe just watching them,” Donald said. “They would ask, ‘What do you want me to do here?’ I would tell them, ‘Just do what you feel.’ They just played how they normally would play, and I think they did a great job.”
Donald could not have picked a better title track to represent the album as a whole on two levels. First, “100 Roots” takes on a literal meaning in the lyrics of the song. Donald’s sugary voice provides a musical retelling of the story of the Boyington Oak. Accused of the murder of Nathaniel Frost in 1835, Charles R.S. Boyington professed his innocence even as he was dangling by a rope at his execution. Before he died, Boyington said an oak would grow from his unmarked grave in the potter’s field section of Church Street Graveyard, which came to pass. Since then, whispers of his innocence are said to flow through the leaves of this particular oak on Bayou Street. Donald said her sister, Katrina, collaborated with her on this song.
“Katrina was like, ‘You need to write a song about Boyington Oak,’” Donald said. “She told me the story, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Yes!’ I came up with a chorus and read the story and got all the facts straight. Katrina helped me with some melody aspects of the song. So, one is definitely on Katrina.”
Second, “100 Roots” reflects Donald’s broad exploration of roots country. The song itself could be considered a murder country ballad pulled from the days when the Louvin Brothers spoke of the “Great Atomic Fire.” With spectral pedal steel drifting behind a mix of acoustic guitar, dobro and fiddle, the instrumental arrangement just accents the old-school persona of this song.
Donald does not spend the entirety of this album in the past. “Till the End of Time” could thrive in the indie country world. This song could have easily been released by Trisha Yearwood or Deana Carter at the height of their reigns over the radio waves. Instead of the glossy, big studio production featured in Yearwood’s and Carter’s music, Donald keeps the arrangement as unplugged as possible. Donald said she took a trip back into ’90s-era country to pen this very personal song about her grandparents.
“I wrote it with Alan Jackson in mind,” Donald explained. “He has so many songs written about his family and his upbringing. So, I wanted to have that ’90s country/Alan Jackson vibe. It’s probably my favorite song because I loved my grandparents so much.”
“When I Leave Alabama” closes “100 Roots,” which is the album’s most instrumentally raw song. “When I Leave Alabama” features a little over six minutes filled with a charming melange of strings elegantly dancing across the measures. Along the way, Donald releases verse after verse detailing the grand plans of an individual thinking the answers to life can be found beyond the state line. Donald said the times she has played this in the live setting have been riddled with questions concerning whether this song is a personal story.
“People ask if that’s my story and I have to tell them, ‘No, I’ve lived in Alabama my whole life,’” Donald said. “I love this area and I’m glad that I live here. A lot of kids in high school were always saying, ‘I can’t wait till I graduate, so I can move to California,’ because that’s where they all wanted to move. I took that sentiment of being young and wanting to leave. Then, you get near 30 and you appreciate your home.”
Callaghan’s will be the perfect setting to get acquainted with the songs on “100 Roots.” According to Donald, the release party should be an accurate live rendition of the studio release with many of the studio players performing. Ron Block will not be in attendance, and to play fiddle during the show, Donald has recruited James Kurisko and Tyler Wilson to provide their respective guitar work. With more songs in her head, the masses can expect more of Donald’s original material in the future. Once she recuperates the money spent on “100 Roots,” Donald will begin work on a sophomore album.
