Big Deal Burlesque is returning to the Azalea City for an evening filled with a mix of underground rock and classic burlesque. Power Strip will feature Big Deal producer Roxie Le Rouge and her crew performing alongside the legendary punk band Antiseen. These “Badwill Ambassadors” from North Carolina have spent the past 40 years embracing punk rock’s merciless attitude toward not only rock ’n’ roll but also the world around them.
While punk rock has been shaped by encroaching trends and mainstream temptations, Antiseen’s music has remained solid since the band’s debut, “Honour Among Thieves.” Hailing from the same school of scum punk as GG Allin & the Murder Junkies and The Mentors, Antiseen attacks their crowd with blasting rhythms, fuzzy guitars and raging vocals. While Antiseen blitzes the audience with cuts from the band’s extensive catalog, Big Deal Burlesque will entertain the crowd with its classic choreography.
Mobile’s Future Hate will be opening the show. Future Hate’s homegrown hybrid of punk and metal could not have been a more perfect choice for local support. This female-fronted outfit could be considered an adrenalized version of 7 Year Bitch or Bikini Kill. In 2019, Future Hate wrangled 10 untamed tracks for the band’s full-length debut, “Pot Boiler.” This release was not only a hit in the U.S. but also in Japan, where it was released on the Jackhammer Music label. Since then, Future Hate has maintained its uninhibited approach to music with singles such as “Owen’s Grave” and “Meconium Continuum.” Local punk fans who have not seen this band in a live setting are missing one of Mobile’s greatest underground bands.
