Joe Cain Day festivities tend to be focused on downtown Mobile. However, some beloved traditions associated with this holiday are celebrated in other parts of the Azalea City.
Joe Cain Day in the Oakleigh Garden District has become one of the city’s most popular and raucous celebrations of Chief Slacabamarinico.
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club is the centerpiece of this misrule. This neighborhood pub will be celebrating a longtime Joe Cain Day tradition by hosting Grayson Capps & The Lost Cause Minstrels.
This singer-songwriter and his crew serve as the grand marshals for this event’s interpretation of the “People’s Parade” with Capps and the band leading the masses through the streets of the Oakleigh Garden District.
The mob’s final stop will be Callaghan’s. When they arrive, they will be greeted by a multitude of revelers in the street celebrating the arrival of the day’s soundtrack. Afterward, Capps and his Lost Cause Minstrels will maintain the spirit of the season with crowd favorites such as “Drink A Little Poison (4 U Die)” and “Ol’ Slac (Joe Cain).”
Whether they be locals or visitors, those who have never experienced Joe Cain Day at Callaghan’s are encouraged to attend. While it may lack the oversaturation of hedonism found in downtown Mobile, Callaghan’s Joe Cain Day maintains the high energy reverberating from Joe Cain’s grave in Church Street Cemetery.
