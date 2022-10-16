Over the past couple of years, Louisiana blues rock legend Tab Benoit has been making Mobile a regular stop. The Azalea City has responded with bigger audiences with each performance. His growing local audience could be attributed to Benoit’s unique brand of blues rock steeped in the swampy waters flowing through his hometown of Houma, La.
Combined with a charismatic live delivery, both longtime followers and newcomers to his music cannot resist sampling his spicy sounds.
Benoit will be returning to Mobile with New Orleans’ Dirty Dozen Brass Band opening the show. Benoit was kind enough to grant Lagniappe Weekly’s Steve Centanni a rare opportunity to discuss his musical legacy, his Whiskey Bayou Records label and his hometown of Houma.
Steve Centanni: Every time you’ve come to Mobile over the past year or two, it’s been a little bigger show each time. Now, you’re hitting the Mobile Civic Center Theater. How does it feel to be able to keep returning to Mobile and see the crowds getting bigger and more excited to see you?
Tab Benoit: Well, it’s always a good thing to be able to keep reaching more people and have people find you and like what you do. Mobile is one of those places where I really didn’t play there very often for a long time. Just in recent years, I’ve played there more than I probably have my whole career. It’s kinda like going to a new place and starting a new thing. After being on the road for 33 years, it’s pretty cool to find a new place that’s only three hours away from where I live.
Centanni: Speaking of where you live, one thing I’ve noticed about Houma is that it’s filled with some of the friendliest, most hard-working people that I’ve ever come across. You’ve given a voice to a side of the Louisiana music that unjustifiably doesn’t get exposed that often. When someone thinks about Louisiana music, they instantly think New Orleans.
Benoit: Or Lafayette with all the cajun music.
Centanni: Yeah, it’s definitely that zydeco scene too. How does it feel to still be delivering that South Louisiana swampy blues rock 30 years later, and people from California to Colorado are loving it? What do you think it is about that sound that resonates with people?
Benoit: You know, from my perspective, I’ve just been honest with playing. This whole time, I just play what I feel. It’s not something that I’m going after. I don’t have this thing in mind that I’m trying to achieve sonically. I’ve always felt like the feeling is first, then the sound is a byproduct of the feeling, not the other way around where you come up with a sound to create the feeling. I think that’s kinda typical of Louisiana music in a lot of ways. A lot of it was about the feeling first. A lot of it was about dancing. A lot of music that comes out of Louisiana is for dancing. We’ve always played for dances. A fais do-do is a dance. All these clubs that we were playing growing up, it was all about getting the crowd dancing. It wasn’t about having a bunch of people come and sit and listen to you. It was getting them moving. When I started playing theaters where everything was all seated, it was a little weird at first to play at a place where they can’t dance. You start adjusting things to fit those shows. That’s part of why we always don’t have a setlist or a set way. That’s why I said that I’m always going to be honest with the audience. I’m gonna play what I’m feeling and what the moment wants. It’s a different venue every night and a different set-up. Sometimes, we play standing rooms, and sometimes, we play seated rooms. So, you can’t really play the same show for those two places or two different moments, really. It’s always open. That way, people get a chance to get in there. The audience gets into the show like they’re a part of it. They end up feeling that. That is what they keep coming back for.
When I go to see an artist, the one that made me feel like I’m part of the show when I was in the audience was my favorite stuff. When I was a kid watching bands, I always hoped that I would be able to do that one day. I guess it works out that way, but you have to leave yourself open for that. You can’t structure everything that you’re doing, or you don’t leave those moments open for everybody to help and be a part of it. When everybody’s a part of it, there’s no pressure on you at all. It just rolls. I realize that comes from Louisiana and our way of living. We jump in and make work fun. We have to. We grew up in hurricane prone areas just like y’all. When the power goes out where I live, they don’t scream. They say, ‘Fire up the pot! We gotta cook everything in the freezer.’
Centanni: Or, “Bring me a drink!”
Benoit: ‘Call everybody over! The beer’s gonna be hot!”
Centanni: It’s always great to relate. Now, another thing that’s real big in your world is the Voice of the Wetlands Festival. I know that you had to cancel it last year. I know things have chilled as far as crowd capacities, so when is it coming back?
Benoit: Really, this year, it’s because of Hurricane Ida last year. We had 165 mph wind speed. Everybody in Houma got beat hard in that one. It still hasn’t really recovered 100%. We have hotels that haven’t reopened yet. The infrastructure out there (festival grounds) like the Red Dog Stage and all of that got destroyed. Frankly, I’ve been on the road so much this year. I haven’t had enough time to get my house done. We’re still working on my own house from hurricane damage from last August. Right now, it would be a burden this year to put Voice of the Wetlands back on. We’ll try again next year. Every fall, we’re looking at it trying to do it. It’s a different kind of festival. It’s a festival where everybody volunteers. So, it’s put on by us and the patrons. We all put it on together. It’s a beautiful thing, you know. Believe me, I want to bring it back, but it would be a burden on my hometown, if I brought 10,000 people down there. You got people living in FEMA trailers, and we don’t have enough hotel rooms. They would have to stay an hour away, and that’s not really convenient for a festival. We’ll do it again, as soon as we can. We’re looking at next year. We’re definitely going to try.
Centanni: Another thing that’s really big for you is Whiskey Bayou Records. You started that label right as COVID was locking down the music industry, and now, I see that you’ve signed Lightnin’ Malcolm, who is one of my favorites. Where are you going with Whiskey Bayou these days?
Benoit: It’s going good with what we’re trying to accomplish. First of all, it probably started with COVID, because I had time. That’s the first time that I really had time to get studio work done. We do everything in house. I do all the mixing and mastering and recording. It’s time consuming in its own right, but it’s a way to do it all ourselves and keep the middleman out of it and make it just about the music and having fun and playing together.
When artists would come up to me and ask me how I record or how I got that feeling or sound, I’d tell them, ‘Well, come make a record with me and see.’ There’s only one way to figure it out, and that’s to jump in there and do it. That’s how we do it every night. We record live. We’re not in front of an audience, but the recording equipment is the audience. I always tell the bands that when that red button lights up, they’re listening. We don’t go back and edit and fix things. We play it now. It’s nice to see the artists are attracted to that. Today, everything is digital and so much music is manipulated. Even blues records that come out, it’s all still messed with. Everybody is gonna use autotune on everything. It’s become the norm. They go back and fix every little detail. If you ask me, that’s stripping the life out of the record. Those little what you would call ‘mistakes,’ that’s the reality of the moment coming through. That’s not a mistake. It was meant to happen that way. You strip that out of it, when you go back and fix all those little things. It’s never easy to listen to yourself. You always want to sound better than you do, but that’s just your normal self looking at yourself or listening to yourself and saying, ‘I wish that I would’ve done this a little different.’ That’s the real you. That’s honesty. When I listen to a record and it irks me a little bit, then that means that it’s honest. It should. That’s what the audience wants. They love those parts where you know in your mind that you didn’t wanna play it like that or sing it like that. I’ve messed up the words of a record, but that’s how I went out and how it is forever. The audience didn’t know what words were written on that page before I recorded it. It was always something that was messed up for me, not messed up for them. I’m not gonna ruin that by going back and fixing that. My records are recorded live. I play the guitar and sing at the same time with the band. We don’t go back and do guitar overdubs or none of that.
Centanni: I asked Warren Haynes this same question week, and you’re kinda on the same level. At this point in your career, what’s on your bucket list?
Benoit: I don’t really know. I’m doing what I want to do musically. It’s playing in my feelings through the instruments that I’m playing. You learn to do that better and better as you go along. I feel like it’s easier for me to get through those feelings through the instrument now than it ever was. It keeps getting easier through my voice and guitar. Musically, I still have the same thing in mind that I’ve always had. I’ve had no end goal. I still have the same thing in mind that I’ve always had. It’s artwork. It’s learning how to paint a picture.
