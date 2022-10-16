Tab Benoit

Tab Benoit, along with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, play at the Saenger Theater on Sunday, October 16.

 Jean Frank

Over the past couple of years, Louisiana blues rock legend Tab Benoit has been making Mobile a regular stop. The Azalea City has responded with bigger audiences with each performance. His growing local audience could be attributed to Benoit’s unique brand of blues rock steeped in the swampy waters flowing through his hometown of Houma, La. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.