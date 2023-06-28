Several local artists have made such a great impression with their live shows that venues cannot help but welcome them back week after week. Brickyard Dauphin Street is no exception. This downtown venue has been providing weekly residencies for some of Mobile’s best local talent. With a firm hold on Mondays, singer-songwriter Kat Deal is one of the newer, regular featured artists at Brickyard. Deal’s positive impression on locals has given her the opportunity to hold a Monday residency on Ladies’ Night at the venue.
Coming to the Azalea City by way of the Wiregrass, Deal is not only a regular performer at Brickyard Dauphin Street but also at venues along the Gulf Coast. After picking up the guitar at 9, Deal was barely into her preteens when she began performing. Eventually, she began translating “personal experiences” into songs. After performing solo and with special guests, Deal has now formed the Kat Deal Band, which features drummer Phillip Baggins, bassist Quintin Ayers and guitarist Tucker McKee. Together, the four-piece has been performing Deal’s original songs such as “Last September.” Deal delivers this musical memory through gentle trips across the fretboard and a vocal style reminiscent of Jewel Kilcher’s early work with a slight touch of sultry in the key of Norah Jones.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.