A number of contemporary musicians have refreshed classic instruments by incorporating them with current trends and sonic technology. From live-looping to effects pedals, instruments ranging from saxophones to cellos have transcended into new realms of sound and attitude.
Black Violin has taken a classical instrument and given it a hip-hop makeover. Classically trained string players Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester (violin) and Wilner “Will B” Baptiste (viola) have taken their electrified, string-based sound into the world of hip-hop. The duo’s mix of mesmerizing string runs, relentless beats and intricate lyrical delivery has energized audiences around the world. In addition to a Grammy nomination for the album “Take the Stairs,” Black Violin has toured with Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) and Wu-Tang Clan.
Black Violin is bringing their Give Thanks Tour to the Azalea City. Drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS will be joining the duo onstage as they bring a holiday performance that focuses on “giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful.”
A portion of the evening’s set will come from the band’s 2020 release, “Give Thanks.” This album features a kaleidoscope of holiday tracks shaped by Black Violin’s unique sound. This album includes soothing cuts such as “Celebra,” “Noel” and the album’s title track. “Give Thanks” also provides a festive, energetic contrast with traditional holiday songs taken through the duo’s nontraditional methods. “We Wish You” is a familiar yuletide song infused with danceable grooves and rounds of rhythmic spoken poetry. “Sugar Plum Fairy” mixes electric beats and effects with classical measures from Tchaikovsky for a fresh take on a ballet standard.
