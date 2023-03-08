The Gulf Coast’s sun, sand and saltwater are calling to locals and visitors. With spring break preparing the region for summer, thousands are flocking to local beaches.
MUSIC BRIEF
Whether you are a local or not, visiting the Flora-Bama is a local tradition that should not be ignored. This beachside roadhouse straddling the Alabama/Florida state line will be welcoming country artist River Dan to its stage for some late-night honky-tonking.
For years, River Dan has been a regular visitor to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Hailing from Montgomery, River Dan is a multi-instrumentalist steeped in traditional country.
He has used his passion for this musical style to pen songs about “the trials and tribulations of the life of a simple man, blondes and being a rambler.” He delivers these tales of the simple man with a smooth baritone voice pulled from the old school. River Dan’s music is a tribute to the glory days of country as well as an important addition to the modern indie country scene.
River Dan will be bringing crowd favorites as well as selections from his two-album catalog. With measures filled with twang and blue-collar sermons, this singer-songwriter conjures the spirits of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings in his vocal work.
While his debut album, “Substance Abuse and a Woman on the Loose,” keeps things strictly old school, River Dan’s self-titled sophomore effort has the artist stretching a little on songs such as “Fast Truck.” Flowing in between River Dan’s classic vocals, a gentle stream of guitar runs seems to pull from the world of the Allman Brothers.
Fans of traditional and indie country will find a new favorite in River Dan.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
