Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., 251-367-4599
Tickets: $25, available through Eventbrite
For years, singer-songwriter Lisa Mills has been a constant figure in the Southeastern music scene. With a voice wrapped in silken soul, Mills’ reputation grew beyond the confines of the U.S. with the establishment of a dedicated listening audience in Europe. Her presence in Europe has been so prolific that she has been splitting time between her fans stateside and overseas.
Currently, Mills is back in the U.S., but preparing to return to her home away from home. Before returning to Europe, Mills is spending one last night at The Peoples Room of Mobile. Her past shows at this cozy venue have been unforgettable on two different levels. First, this listening room environment guarantees the audience will be wrapped in a musical embrace of a beautiful live delivery. Second, the boundless format of The Peoples Room of Mobile will allow Mills to provide a guided tour of her setlist.
Speaking of her setlist, Mills’ rich musical legacy includes an extensive, eclectic catalog. She might include cuts from the big band swing of her album “Mississippi’s Own Lisa Mills” or tracks from the swampy country sounds of “I’m Changing.” Mills has also delved into a little folk rock on her album “Tempered by Fire.” No matter where she has traveled in the world of Americana, Mills’ profound, buttery vocals have remained a flawless, enticing aspect of her music.
Her latest effort, “The Triangle,” finds Mills returning to the foundation of her musical career. “The Triangle” is a versatile collection of blues from across the spectrum. She provides a double shot of bright blues rock with the openers “Greenwood Mississippi” and “Tell Mama.” This release is filled with heartfelt blues ballads steeped in soulful emotions with “That’s How Strong My Love Is” and “I’ll Always Love” in the forefront. Mills even shines with her “grown folks” blues track “Everybody Loves a Winner.” Hopefully, this farewell performance will include some of these excellent cuts.
