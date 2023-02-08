Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Friday Night Live is the city of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department’s floating concert series. From Medal of Honor Park to downtown Mobile, Friday Night Live has been spreading local and regional sounds across the Azalea City.
Friday Night Live will be getting in the spirit of the season for its next installment. Cathedral Square will be ground zero for an explosion of Mardi Gras brass sounds from Mobile and New Orleans.
Six brass bands will be spreading Mardi Gras revelry for the entire evening. With the Order of Inca rolling in the midst of this brass extravaganza, this installment of FNL might be one of the most memorable to date.
Mobile will be sending three bands into this brass mix. Blow House Brass Band came together while the members were still in school. Since then, Blow House’s brass sounds have become a regular feature in Mobile’s Mardi Gras soundtrack. 5-Mile Brass Band is one of the city’s newest brass collectives.
5-Mile’s live shows and original material has established the group’s legacy in Mobile’s Mardi Gras brass legacy. Outlawz Brass Band will complete Mobile’s representation at this special Friday Night Live. Outlawz Brass Band pools traditional and modern influences to conjure the spirit of misrule at each performance.
New Orleans will also be represented by three bands. Brass Tyrannosaurus acts as the next generation of New Orleans brass. With a sound featuring a perfect fusion of funk and jazz, this group will be a crowd-pleaser. Big 6 Brass Band honed its sound on the streets of the Big Easy.
Now, they will be bringing cuts from the band’s self-titled debut to Friday Night Live. Bryan Morris & the Truth will end the evening. Morris and his crew have been lauded from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, which makes them a natural choice as headliner.
