MUSIC Earthy yet artsy roots music BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Jun 10, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Fairhope Brewing Company’s ticketed shows seem to be very popular with its patrons. These events limit the audience size while providing guaranteed seating for those in attendance. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmr@?D:56C:?8 E9:D D9@H’D 762EFC65 32?5[ E9:D t2DE6C? $9@C6 3C6H9@FD6 :D >2<:?8 :E 2 492==6?86 E@ D4@C6 2 DA@E] !6?D24@=2\32D65 EC:@ $E@C>7@=< 92D 364@>6 2 C68F=2C[ 36=@G65 762EFC6 2E G6?F6D @? E96 t2DE6C? $9@C6] %96 =@H ?F>36C @7 E:4<6ED C6>2:?:?8 D9@F=5 36 2 D:8? 7@C E9@D6 F?72>:=:2C H:E9 $E@C>7@=< E@ 86E @FE @? 2 DF>>6C $F?52J 6G6?:?8 2?5 6?;@J E96 EC:@’D 64=64E:4 3C2?5 @7 62CE9J J6E 2CEDJ C@@ED >FD:4]k^AmkAm$E@C>7@=< 762EFC6D |:4< vC@49@== WG@42=D[ 8F:E2C^>2?5@=:?^A6C4FDD:@?X[ z2J=J? w2DE:?8D WG@42=D^32DDX 2?5 !C6DE@? rKJ82? WG:@=:?X] %96 8C@FA’D EC2G6=D 92G6 E2<6? E96> 7C@> ~C=2?5@ E@ }2D9G:==6[ H:E9 E96 !2?92?5=6 D6CG:?8 2D E96:C ?6H 32D6 @7 @A6C2E:@?D] %96 32?5’D 3=F6AC:?E 7@C AF==:?8 C6A62E A2EC@?286 4@?D:DED @7 2 “D:?86C^D@?8HC:E6C\766= H:E9 7@=<[ 3=F68C2DD[ C@4< 2?5 A@A]” u@C E96 32?5’D ?6H =:DE6?6CD[ $E@C>7@=<’D 565:42E:@? E@ E96:C 2CE 92D C6DF=E65 :? 2 DE625J C6=62D6 @7 ?6H >FD:4] w@H6G6C[ E96:C a_ad 7F==\=6?8E9[ “%96 "F66? U2>Aj %96 z:?8[” :D 2 AC@A6C D2>A=6 @7 E96:C @C:8:?2= >2E6C:2=[ DE2CE:?8 H:E9 E96 =JC:42==J :?EC:42E6 “%96 "F66? U2>Aj %96 z:?8[” H9:49 492C>D H:E9 2 86?E=6[ A=2J7F= 2CC2?86>6?E] %96 2=3F> DE2?5\@FE[ “x?D:56 ~FC pCED[” :D 2 DF??J[ C@==:4<:?8 5@D6 @7 2=E] 7@=< E92E :D E@ 3C:89E6? DA:C:ED] $E@C>7@=< 5@6D ?@E =:>:E :ED6=7 E@ p>6C:42?2] “x !C@>:D6 x’> }@E q:EE6C” C62496D 24C@DD E96 @462? E@ E96 @=5 4@F?ECJ 7@C :?DA:C2E:@?] ~?6 EC:A 24C@DD E9:D EC24<=:DE H:== 3C:?8 C68C6ED E@ 2?J@?6 ?@E 2EE6?5:?8 E9:D DA64:2= 6G6?:?8]k^Am Tags Local Music Upcoming Concerts Music Lagniappe Music Stormfolk Band Fairhope Brewing Company Stephen Centanni The Queen & The King Stormfolk Eastern Shore Music Events Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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