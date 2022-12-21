While some locals will be prepping for Santa’s arrival, Cedar Street Social Club will be going country for Christmas Eve with a rising star in the regional country scene. Nappie Award winner Bruce Smelley wants to help Mobile “let off some steam from all the stress of Christmas.” Smelley plans to take his crowd to the honky-tonk for the holidays with some homegrown country.
Not only will his audience be impressed with his repertoire of covers and originals, but they will also feel the energy that Smelley’s live show sends through the audience. Smelley’s prowess in the live environment has earned him opening spots at shows featuring Clay Walker, Joe Nichols, Sammy Kershaw, Luke Combs and many more. Smelley is just inches away from making the jump to the national scene.
While he might be corralled into the “Mainstream,” Smelley is putting his music into a new radio-friendly context that still tips a Stetson to tradition. “Bad Timing” starts with a locomotive rhythm guitar matched with deep twang. When this track breaks into its hook, Smelley’s vocals shift from its bold country delivery into bright Southern-fried soul.
This is accented by the drums’ rhythmic transfer that would empty seats onto the dance floor. All the while, Smelley refuses to surrender his country foundation. While many mainstream artists receive criticism over their total forfeiture of traditional country, Smelley might have some of those critics reconsidering their position.
