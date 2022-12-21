Bruce Smelley

While some locals will be prepping for Santa’s arrival, Cedar Street Social Club will be going country for Christmas Eve with a rising star in the regional country scene. Nappie Award winner Bruce Smelley wants to help Mobile “let off some steam from all the stress of Christmas.” Smelley plans to take his crowd to the honky-tonk for the holidays with some homegrown country.

Not only will his audience be impressed with his repertoire of covers and originals, but they will also feel the energy that Smelley’s live show sends through the audience. Smelley’s prowess in the live environment has earned him opening spots at shows featuring Clay Walker, Joe Nichols, Sammy Kershaw, Luke Combs and many more. Smelley is just inches away from making the jump to the national scene.

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

