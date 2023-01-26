The Deslondes will be returning to Mobile to showcase a new album for the band’s local following.
For years, this band has been bringing a cozy mix of warm folk and low-key vintage rock to the Azalea City. Longtime fans who have not experienced The Deslondes’ latest album, “Ways & Means,” will definitely recognize the band’s creative transformation.
When a band decides to nurture its sound, sometimes the end result can be unrecognizable from previous material. “Ways & Means” takes The Deslondes’ mainstay sound and uses fresh layers of instrumental tracks and a touch of production to move forward while not jeopardizing a solid musical foundation.
A dreamy, rhythmic flow of monotone vocals united with a catchy mix of organ and sax, “Good to Go” welcomes listeners to The Deslondes’ revisioned sound.
The title track of the album blends folk with bright ’60s bubblegum pop. “South Dakota Wild One” will please the group’s fans who are not fond of change. With its expert blend of the band’s solid past and possible future, The Deslondes’ experiment in musical evolution should be considered a successful one that should pull new listeners into the fold.
With “one part hillbilly, one part punk” factored into his sound, Starlin will be bringing his mesmerizing indie rock to open the show. Starlin’s latest album, “Too Far Up,” is truly an emotional wave.
The movement of the album’s build-up is a gentle, steady release of serene indie rock laced with touching vocals. “Immune” provides building intensity before the explosion of a four-track climax before subsiding into “For the Meantime.” If this track dynamic was intentional, then Starling has created a thoughtful indie rock album.
Modern Bodies will also be a show opener. Hailing from Tupelo, Modern Bodies promises an “organic musical endeavor with immersive instrumentation and fuzzy kaleidoscopic explosion.”
Filled with the creative spirit of J.J. Cale, this band specializes in a plush, modern translation of classic ’70s country rock. The band’s latest single, “Under the Light,” is a great sample of the Modern Bodies sound. Fans of The Deslondes will find a new favorite with Modern Bodies.
