Thanksgiving will bring the holiday season back to the Azalea City. Before the festive madness overwhelms Mobile, Callaghan’s invites the public to spend an evening with one of the venue’s constant performers.
Singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle has spent almost a decade making regular stops at Callaghan’s. Since embarking on his songwriting journey, Caudle has become one of many poignant artists who have been instrumental in pioneering the modern indie country movement. Whether performing solo or with a full band, Mobilians have had the opportunity to watch as this talented songsmith has flourished in his sonic creativity while adding to a dedicated following. Considering both his local notability and his beautiful catalog, the 60-ticket limit for this show should not be taken lightly, especially with a new album to showcase.
“Forsythia” serves as Caudle’s sixth full-length album. At first, Caudle thought “Forsythia” would be his last album. In this age of digital music, live performances have become a major source of income for professional musicians. The COVID pandemic had depleted him of any opportunities to earn money in the live environment. With this in mind, Caudle tapped John Carter Cash to produce this album. In turn, Cash collected a number of Nashville session artists to join him, including Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Dennis Crouch, Fred Eltringham, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook and Sarah Peasall McGuffey. With this crew in place, Caudle began working on one of his most reflective albums to date, both lyrically and instrumentally.
When he released his self-titled debut, Caudle established a cordial acoustic foundation that has become a common thread throughout his releases. Even though he was joined by collaborators in the studio, “Forsythia” brings this acoustic warmth more to the forefront than his more recent releases and adds waves of angelic vocal harmonies. In fact, Caudle provides a flashback to that first album through a revival of the track “Red Bank Road.” For this revisitation, Caudle does not stray from the original arrangement. A haunting dobro accents the meditative quality of this lovely musical dream. “I Don’t Fit In” and “Crazy Wayne” are great examples of Caudle’s evolution as a songwriter since his debut.
However, these unplugged arrangements are a reminder of where he started. These qualities seem to reverberate throughout “Forsythia.” If this was an intentional move, then Caudle’s method of approach to this album seems logical, considering he viewed this as a possible final album. Hopefully, Caudle sees this elegant collection of raw indie country as another step forward instead of a stopping point.
